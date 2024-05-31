The Best Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) for League of Legends (2024)

While access to popular online battle arena game League of Legends (LoL) servers is generally available in most regions, LoL access can be blocked in some countries. A VPN can help avoid that.

Employers and educational institutions can also block it to keep their employees and students from playing the game instead of completing their tasks, and even Riot Games has, on occasion, been known to block access from certain countries.

How Can a VPN Help Me Play League of Legends?

With a Virtual Private Network (VPN), you can unblock access to LoL. A VPN encrypts your internet connection, preventing third parties – such as your school, workplace, ISP or even government – from monitoring your online activities, and by extension, from blocking access to LoL.

In this article, I share with you the seven best VPNs to enhance your League of Legends experience. I also explain the most important factors to consider when choosing a VPN, and how well each VPN provider performs in each category.

Best VPNs for League of Legends

After putting my favorite VPN providers through a number of tests, I determined that the following seven VPN providers offered the best League of Legends experience. Here’s a short summary:

NordVPN : Top VPN pick for League of Legends. Easy-to-use macOS and Windows apps, the fastest connection speeds around, and excellent privacy and security protection add up to the best VPN option all all-around. Surfshark : Budget-priced VPN option. Surfshark is low priced, making it an excellent option for players on a budget. This provider offers an unlimited number of connections, allowing you to connect all your friends at the next big LoL party. ExpressVPN : Premium VPN option for League of Legends. This provider offers fast connection speeds that offer no-lag gaming, which also come in handy when engaging in other online activities. Comprehensive global server coverage offers access to LoL game servers around the globe. CyberGhost : Easy-to-use VPN. CyberGhost offers blazing connection speeds and simple-to-use apps. It’s a great option for gamers who also enjoy an occasional streaming binge. Private Internet Access : Reliable access to LoL. PIA continues to offer reliable access to geo-controlled content, including League of Legends. The provider’s global server network and connection speeds, while not the best on this list, provides comprehensive VPN services. PrivateVPN : Small but mighty VPN provider. This provider has quickly gained a good reputation in the industry. While its server network is much smaller than the other providers on this list, it provides comprehensive protection and enhancement for LoL players. Atlas VPN : Unlimited concurrent connections. While this provider’s global server network coverage could be better, it provides excellent access to League of Legends. Allows an unlimited number of devices to be simultaneously protected.

I ranked the top seven VPNs for League of Legends according to the following 6 criteria:

Connection speeds

Reliability

Global server network

Online security

Privacy protection

App support

Here’s my list of the top seven VPNs for League of Legends.

1. NordVPN

NordVPN scores the highest on this list because of its extremely fast connection speeds, top-notch privacy and security protections, low price and more.

NordVPN’s connection speeds are some of the fastest I’ve ever measured, making them perfect for a no-lag gaming experience. The provider’s connections are also reliable, with proven capability to keep users connected and protected.

Global server coverage is no problem with NordVPN, as the provider has nearly 5,500 servers located in 60 countries around the globe.

Your online security is well protected thanks to the provider’s highly-encrypted and kill switch-protected connections. The provider also offers “Double VPN” protection, which routes your connection through two VPN servers, adding to your anonymity and security.

A no-logs policy and a willingness to accept Bitcoin as payment means users can stay totally incognito.

The provider also owns and operates its servers, meaning third-party contractors have no access to customer information. Also, all NordVPN servers are operated 100% from volatile RAM, with no data ever being written to a physical hard drive. This ensures that all data is securely wiped when a server is rebooted or shutdown.

While League of Legends is only available on the Windows and macOS platforms, NordVPN also provides native app support for the Android, iOS, Android TV, Linux and Fire TV platforms. The macOS app now offers native M1 Mac support. Chrome, Edge and Firefox browser extensions are available to protect your online browsing.

The provider allows up to 6 concurrent connections on the same username, but if you need more, you can protect all of your connected devices through a single connection by taking advantage of NordVPN’s comprehensive router compatibility.

Customer service is available around the clock thanks to the provider’s handy 24/7 live support chat, email support and searchable support database.

Pros: Provides reliable connections to LoL servers

Fastest connection speeds around

Reasonable pricing

Comprehensive global server coverage

6 simultaneous connections allowed via a single username Cons: No system-wide kill switch

BEST VPN FOR LEAGUE OF LEGENDS:NordVPN is an excellent option for League of Legends “summoners” who crave fast speeds, high-end encryption and privacy protections, and excellent multi-platform support. Reliable connections around the world open access to international LoL action. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our full review of NordVPN.

2. Surfshark

Surfshark provides reliable access to League of Legends servers from most of the globe. The provider’s unlimited concurrent connections allowance makes it an excellent choice for large groups of LoL’ers, especially if you like paying a low price for quality VPN service.

Surshark’s fast connections can easily keep up with the Legendary action, and also make an excellent choice for users who enjoy streaming HD video from Netflix and other providers. There’s plenty of no-data-cap bandwidth for sharing large files, also.

I’ve never run into issues while using Surfshark for League of Legends or for any other online activity. The provider offers solid service with no drops or other issues.

Surfshark’s global server count consists of over 3,200 servers in 95 countries. While that’s not tops in the industry, it is nearly double what the provider offered last year.

Surfshark offers top-notch online security and privacy to its customers. The combination of banking-grade encryption, a kill switch, and DNS leak prevention, along with ad-blocking, malware, tracking and phishing protection all add up to excellent online protection. A MultiHop server option uses two VPN servers to double up on your protection and anonymity.

The provider keeps no server logs and accepts multiple forms of cryptocurrency as payment, providing excellent privacy protection.

Surfshark has not only the two LoL platforms covered (macOS (with native M1 Mac support) and Windows), but also supports the Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android and Linux platforms. Chrome, Edge and Firefox browser extensions are also available, and the provider is compatible with a large number of router makes and models.

Surfshark’s unlimited simultaneous connections allowance means all of the LoL’ers in your house can use the VPN at once.

BEST FOR YOUR WALLET:Surfshark can provide online protection for a large group of LoL’ers thanks to its unlimited simultaneous connections allowance. The provider asks an extremely reasonable price for its service. Reliable access to LoL, comprehensive online security and privacy, and fast connection speeds add up to an excellent VPN option for players. A 30-day money-back guarantee makes this a no-risk proposition.

Read our full review of Surfshark.

3. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN‘s wide-ranging global server network provides ample access to gaming content all over the globe. The provider also offers excellent connection speeds and top-notch security and privacy offerings.

The provider’s connection speeds are much faster than what’s required by League of Legends, but you’ll find the extra speed comes in handy for your other favorite online pastimes, including video streaming, music streaming and file sharing. Those speeds will also come in handy for other online games.

ExpressVPN connections are super reliable, and I can’t remember ever having any connection issues in the multiple years I have used the provider.

Thanks to their over 3,000 servers located in 94 countries around the globe, the service opens access to LoL servers everywhere.

ExpressVPN keeps your online activities undercover by using military-level encryption. The provider’s Mac and Windows apps both include kill switch protection.

No worries of records of your online activities being exposed, as ExpressVPN keeps no logs whatsoever of your activities. The provider also accepts Bitcoin as a payment option.

ExpressVPN offers native app support for the macOS, Windows, Android, iOS, Linux, Chromebook, Blackberry, Kindle Fire and Fire TV device platforms. Chrome, Edge and Firefox browser extensions are available. Extensive router support is also available.

The provider’s 24/7 live support chat is (of course) always available, along with email support, a searchable knowledge base and a trouble ticket tracking system.

Pros: Excellent global server coverage

Military-grade encryption and kill-switch protection

protection Comprehensive device support

Reliably unblocks LoL Cons: More expensive than many other providers

Only 5 simultaneous connections allowed

EXCELLENT WORLDWIDE ACCESS:ExpressVPN is the best at unblocking LoL and other gaming content around the world. Fast connection speeds with little lag, top-notch global server coverage, and comprehensive security and privacy protections have you covered. 30-day money-back guarantee.

Read our full review of ExpressVPN.

4. CyberGhost

CyberGhost is the best choice on this list for League of Legends players who have little experience with using a Virtual Private Network.

The provider’s connection speeds are fast, easily handling LoL connection requirements, as well as HD and 4K streaming, file downloading and other online activities. The service’s reliable connections also help ensure you won’t lose your connection in the heat of battle.

CyberGhost has over 8,000 servers stationed in 90+ countries. Coverage like that will provide plenty of access to all sorts of content around the globe.

The VPN provider does an excellent job of keeping your online travels undercover thanks to government-grade encryption and reliable kill switch protection. CyberGhost’s privacy protections include a no-logs policy and the acceptance of Bitcoin as a payment option.

In addition to macOS and Windows protection, the provider offers protection for the Linux, Android, Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Android TV platforms. All of CyberGhost’s apps are easy to use, making them an excellent option for first-time VPN users.

If the provider’s generous 7 concurrent connections allowance isn’t enough, users can make use of the service’s compatibility with numerous makes of Wi-Fi routers.

Customer support is available from CyberGhost via live support chat, a support ticket submission form and a searchable support library.

Pros: Above-average global server coverage

Easy-to-use apps (perfect for first-timers)

No logs and accepts Bitcoin for optimal privacy protection Cons: App lacks some power-user options

Doesn’t work in China

BEST FOR FIRST-TIMERS:CyberGhost is the best option for first-time VPN users who are searching for a simple, yet reliable way to enhance their LoL campaigns. A 45-day money-back guarantee is available.

Read our full review of CyberGhost.

5. Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access (PIA) delivers reliable access to League of Legends from anywhere.

This provider boasts an impressive global server network, with 3,300+ servers stationed in over 80 countries. This provides reliable access to LoL, as well as other geo-fenced content and services around the globe.

PIA’s download speeds are definitely not the fastest among VPNs on this list. However, PIA connections can easily handle online gaming, video streaming, and other online pastimes. No bandwidth throttling or data caps to be found here.

PIA’s download speeds were far from being the fastest in my testing. However, their connections should provide more than enough horsepower for an enjoyable game streaming experience. The provider never imposes data caps or bandwidth throttling.

All PIA-provided connections keep your online activities incognito, thanks to the provider’s use of banking-grade encryption, IP/DNS leak prevention and kill-switch protection. Blocking of ads, trackers, malware and malicious sites can also be enabled.

PIA servers never save usage logs and the provider accepts Bitcoin as subscription payment. This keeps both your usage and payment privacy intact.

PIA’s native support includes offerings for most platforms, including Android, Android TV, iOS, Windows, macOS and Linux devices. Chrome, Opera and Firefox browser extensions are available, along with compatibility with various router makes and models.

Up to 10 devices can be simultaneously connected on a single account.

PIA’s support options include a live support chat option, a trouble ticket tracking form, and a searchable support library.

Pros: Supports LoL device platforms

Provides comprehensive online security and privacy

Reliable access to geo-fenced content Cons: No streaming-enhanced servers listed in apps

Has issues working in some overly-restrictive regions

RELIABLE ACCESS TO LoL:Private Internet Accessdelivers reliable protected access to League of Legends and other popular games and other online content. Fast, well-protected connections are an excellent option for gaming. A 30-day money-back guarantee is available.

Read my full review of Private Internet Access.

6. PrivateVPN

PrivateVPN’s global server coverage may be stretched a bit thin, but its connection speeds are quite fast, making it a high-speed, low-cost VPN option.

The provider’s connection speeds can handle any online activity that comes to mind. This includes online gaming, streaming HD and 4K video content, file downloading and other popular online pastimes.

Reliability is strong with this one, as the provider never once dropped a connection during testing.

While PrivateVPN bills itself as “The Fastest Growing VPN Worldwide,” it still has plenty of growing to do, as its current global server count is only 200+ servers, spread among 60 countries.

Military-class encryption provides plenty of protection for your online antics, and the provider’s apps will reconnect you in the unlikely event that you lose connection with their servers.

Plus, no logs are anywhere to be found on PrivateVPN’s servers, and Bitcoin is welcome here, keeping things nice and private all around.

In addition to the required Windows and Mac apps, the provider also has you covered on the Android and iOS platforms. Router compatibility has all of your other connected devices covered. No browser extensions are to be found. The VPN supports up to six simultaneous connections.

Around-the-clock support is available thanks to 24/7 live support chat and a “Contact Us” form. While an FAQ section is available, it isn’t searchable like the other providers’ support libraries.

Pros: Easily supports HD and 4K video streams

Up to six simultaneous connections

24/7 live support Cons: Server coverage is stretched thin

No searchable support library

FAST LoL CONNECTIONS:PrivateVPN offers fast connections at a low cost. The provider offers a somewhat limited app selection, but those apps include plenty of advanced options. A 30-day money-back guarantee is available.

Read our full review of PrivateVPN.

7. Atlas VPN

League of Legends players will appreciate the online protection and enhancement offered by this provider.

This provider’s global server network is merely average, with 750+ servers in 32+ countries. However, the provider’s network does an excellent job of providing reliable access to geo-controlled content in the countries where it has servers located.

Atlas VPN provides gaming-capable connections, ranking in the top 10 connection speeds. Data caps or bandwidth limitations are not a worry.

Atlas VPN’s banking-grade encryption, a kill switch, and other protective measures keep your online activities incognito. The provider’s proprietary Safebrowse and Safebrowse Plus features protect you from various online browsing hazards and unwanted advertisem*nts.

The provider’s servers save no logs of any type, meaning there are no records being kept of your online activities. If you’d rather pay using Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Native apps support includes offerings for the Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV device platforms. At the time of this writing, Linux support, browser extensions and support for routers are not available. However, the provider says that all three features are on the way.

There is no limit on how many devices that users can simultaneously connect to Atlas VPN’s servers.

Live agent chat is available (only for subscribers). Meanwhile, email, a contact form, and a support library are available to everyone.

Pros: Fast, well-protected connections

Comprehensive app support

Works well with League of Legends Cons: Lacks router support

No browser or Linux support

Server coverage could stand a bump

UNLIMITED VPN PROTECTION:Atlas VPN delivers reliable accessto League of Legends, along with other popular online games. Comprehensive online protection and enhancement is provided for an unlimited number of devices at once. The global server network could stand some improvement. A 30-day money-back guarantee is available.

Methodology for Assessing VPNs for League of Legends

When considering a VPN service provider for League of Legends, you need to consider several important factors.

Here are the critical aspects of VPN providers that I examined, and an explanation as to why each aspect is important:

Connection Speed: Online games require fast, low-latency connections. Slow connections and lag are a killer while gaming. I regularly perform connection speed tests, and each VPN on my list offers fast, low-ping connections.

Online games require fast, low-latency connections. Slow connections and lag are a killer while gaming. I regularly perform connection speed tests, and each VPN on my list offers fast, low-ping connections. Global Server Network: No matter your favorite online activities, a large global server network is an advantage. Also, a VPN with a large number of servers located in its various locations around the globe helps ensure that you’ll experience better performance, as no single server will be overloaded with users.

No matter your favorite online activities, a large global server network is an advantage. Also, a VPN with a large number of servers located in its various locations around the globe helps ensure that you’ll experience better performance, as no single server will be overloaded with users. Value: When considering the value of a VPN’s offerings it’s important to consider the features of the VPN along with whether or not the price makes sense for what the VPN offers. All of the VPNs I include on my list offer an excellent value for what they offer.

When considering the value of a VPN’s offerings it’s important to consider the features of the VPN along with whether or not the price makes sense for what the VPN offers. All of the VPNs I include on my list offer an excellent value for what they offer. Ease of Use: VPN apps should be easy to use, making it simpler to quickly connect and start gaming. Also, app support also needs to be available for your preferred gaming platform. Each VPN on my list offers easy-to-use apps for multiple platforms.

VPN apps should be easy to use, making it simpler to quickly connect and start gaming. Also, app support also needs to be available for your preferred gaming platform. Each VPN on my list offers easy-to-use apps for multiple platforms. Security and Privacy: While this article concentrates on gaming, a VPN is also an excellent way to protect your digital security and privacy. All of the VPNs on my list offer comprehensive online security and privacy protections. None of them keep any logs of your online antics.

While this article concentrates on gaming, a VPN is also an excellent way to protect your digital security and privacy. All of the VPNs on my list offer comprehensive online security and privacy protections. None of them keep any logs of your online antics. Gaming: Gamers will also want to be sure that a VPN offers optimal performance for online gaming. The VPNs on my list work well for Minecraft , LoL , WoW and Final Fantasy , Steam and more.

It may seem as if my research ends here. However, evaluating the factors listed above is just a small part of my comprehensive VPN testing methodology. My data-driven approach allows me to better understand each VPN’s service offerings, allowing me to recommend only VPNs that are a good fit for my readers’ online needs.

How to Use a VPN to Enhance League of Legends

If you’re a League of Legends player who is looking to both enhance and protect your LoL gaming sessions, do the following:

Subscribe to a Virtual Private Network. Download and install the VPN’s app on your Mac or Windows PC. Log into the VPN. Select a VPN server located near the LoL server you want to connect to. Connect to the LoL server. Begin the battle!

Is a Free VPN a Good Option for League of Legends?

Honestly, a free VPN isn’t the best solution for any online activity, but especially when we’re talking about using one for online gaming.

I won’t tell you that there are no free VPNs that are compatible with League of Legends. However, I will tell you that you will likely be dissatisfied with the experience.

Free VPNs often place bandwidth limitations and daily or monthly data caps on their users’ connections. Does a slow connection or a data cap sound like something that would enhance online gaming?

In addition, many VPN providers require their users to cool their heels in a queue before being allowed to connect to a select number of VPN servers. Some don’t allow a user to select a server at all, instead connecting them to the first available server.

Many “free” VPNs have hidden costs. In order to keep their servers running, they’ll track your online activities, then sell that info to advertisers or other interested parties. Some providers have been found to be injecting ads and tracking cookies into their users’ browser sessions.

If you use a “free” VPN, you’re putting your privacy at risk and will likely find the experience to be less than satisfying. Don’t do it.

What Else Can VPN Do?

A VPN not only does an excellent job of enhancing and protecting your LoL sessions, it also offers a number of other helpful features.

A VPN encrypts your internet connection, protecting your online activities from monitoring by your ISP, your government and the shifty guy at the next table down at the coffee shop. This makes it an excellent tool for protecting your online activities, especially if you’re shopping, paying bills or banking online.

Plus, some less-than-scrupulous players have been known to take the unfair advantage by waging DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks on players who are besting them.

A DDoS attack causes the attacked player’s connection to slow to a crawl, making it impossible to control their avatar properly. A VPN can protect you from DDoS attacks.

In addition to opening access to blocked League of Legends servers, a VPN opens access to other games, such as Final Fantasy, World of Warcraft, Minecraft and more.

VPNs can also overcome bans from games like Runescape and Fortnite, as well as bans from gaming-related services like the Discord messaging app and Twitch streaming service.

Finally, a VPN can open access to streaming servers and other content around the web that might not normally be available in your area. This includes access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Spotify and other video and music streaming services that geo-control their content.

League of Legends VPN FAQs

Where Are League of Legends Servers Located? League of Legends servers are located in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, Oceana, Russia, Turkey, Japan, South Korea, and North America. Connecting to a VPN server in any of these regions will enable access to these servers. What Is the Best Free VPN for League of Legends? There is no such thing. Free VPNs are never a good idea, and that goes double for any type of online gaming, including League of Legends. Free VPNs are known to throttle their users' connection speeds, place data caps on their use, and have a limited number of servers to choose from. None of this equals an enjoyable LoL experience. Can I Play on Different LoL Servers? Yes, as long as you have an account for the server you're attempting to play on. You may also need to download the correct version of the game for that server. A VPN can help you do this.

Conclusion

League of Legends players can enhance their campaigns by using a VPN. A VPN can open access to LoL servers around the globe, protect players from DDoS attacks and protect their other online activities from monitoring.

NordVPN offers the best all-around VPN service for League of Legends Summoners. The provider’s fast connections, excellent global server coverage and overall tip-top privacy and security protections make it the best choice for protecting you while you’re playing League of Legends or engaging in other online activities.

For more information or to purchase a subscription, visit the NordVPN website.

