The Best VPN for iPhone and iPad (iOS) in 2024: Our Top 5 (2024)

Apple devices are known for their high levels of security. But even iPhones and iPads are vulnerable to cyber threats if you don’t take the right precautions. An iPhone VPN encrypts browsing activity on your Apple devices and keeps them secure even when connected to public WiFi networks.

With an iPad and iPhone VPN, you can even change your virtual location and access all kinds of blocked content. However, there are so many VPN apps on the App Store that selecting a reliable and secure VPN can be difficult.

We tested over 70 VPN services to determine the five best VPNs for iPhones and iPads. While each VPN listed below is an excellent option for the iPhone, NordVPN is clearly the best VPN for iOS due to its excellent apps, extensive server network, and rapid speeds.

Which VPN is the Best for iPhone and iPad?

When creating our list of the best VPNs for iPhone and iPad, we looked at typical VPN features, such as speed, server network, and security. We also factored in how the VPN’s app works on Apple devices, how they’re rated on the App Store, and whether the VPN service would work well with the highly anticipated iPhone 15.

Before we jump into our list of the five best VPNs for iPhone and iPad, here’s a quick breakdown of each VPN’s key features.

Editor’s Pick VPN Servers 5000+ 3000-5000 3000-5000 Thousands 5000+ Compatibilities Protocols OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, L2TP/IPsec, Lightway OpenVPN, WireGuard, L2TP/IPsec, PPTP Price $ 3.39 $ 2.29 $ 4.99 $ 6.67 $ 2.19 Visit NordVPN Visit Surfshark Visit Proton VPN Visit ExpressVPN Visit Private Internet Access (PIA)

Next, let’s dive deeper into each VPN’s unique features and offerings.

1. NordVPN: The best VPN for iPhone and iPad

NordVPN is our best VPN. Its iPhone VPN also stands out as a complete package, delivering security and speed through a clean user interface. While using NordVPN on your iPhone, your data is encrypted and secured using only the latest protocols. The iOS apps also feature a reliable kill switch, which will keep your IP address from leaking, no matter what.

Key Features:

iOS version support : 14.2 and above

: 14.2 and above Dedicated iPad app : Yes

: Yes App Store rating : 4.5

: 4.5 Number of simultaneous connections: 6

NordVPN also has a stellar record of respecting user privacy, underscored by its audited no-logs policy. We’re further reassured about NordVPN’s privacy practices due to its location in Panama, a country that doesn’t require companies to store and hand over user data.

Want to stream content on your iPhone but are limited by geo-blocking? Good news: NordVPN has 6000+ servers in more than 61 countries that can unblock any kind of content. Coupled with its excellent speeds, we had no buffering issues while streaming movies on Netflix US and Amazon Prime Video.

The iOS app is really well designed, with a large map and quick connection buttons that streamline the process of connecting to a VPN. If you’d like to try NordVPN before purchasing, get a free 30-day trial using its money-back guarantee.

Learn more about NordVPN’s full range of features in our in-depth review.

2. Surfshark: The best iPhone VPN for fast speeds and unblocking

If you’re looking for an affordable iPhone VPN that doesn’t compromise on speed, safety, or usability, pick Surfshark. It’s also ideal for anyone wishing to connect multiple devices using a single VPN subscription, as it offers unlimited simultaneous connections.

Key Features:

iOS version support : iOS 13.0 and later

: iOS 13.0 and later Dedicated iPad App : Yes

: Yes App Store Rating : 4.6

: 4.6 Number of simultaneous connections: Unlimited

Surfshark uses leading encryption protocols, such as OpenVPN and WireGuard, to secure user data with AES-256-bit encryption. We tested different websites using Surfshark, and it did not leak our personal details. Privacy is equally well protected due to Surfshark’s no-logs policy and the use of RAM-based servers that don’t store personal information.

If we had to choose a VPN solely for streaming and unblocking, Surfshark would be our top pick. Our speeds were hardly reduced, even when connected to servers further away. It also unblocked all of our favorite streaming websites, including Disney+ and Hulu.

While not as visually pleasing as the NordVPN iOS apps, Surfshark’s apps are equally intuitive and easy to use. We connected to the recommended server with just a few clicks. You can try this out for yourself using Surfshark’s 30-day free trial.

Want to learn more about the iPhone VPN before purchasing? Read our in-depth review.

3. Proton VPN: The best free iPhone VPN

Proton VPN has quickly become our go-to free VPN service for iOS devices. Unlimited data and secure servers are rare in a free VPN, but Proton VPN ensures you can browse securely on your iPad and iPhone at no cost. While you don’t get access to as many servers as the Premium version, Proton VPN Free is still a great choice, especially if you’re on a tight budget.

Key Features:

iOS version support : iOS 14.0 and later

: iOS 14.0 and later Dedicated iPad App : Yes

: Yes App Store Rating : 4.6

: 4.6 Number of simultaneous connections: 10

Proton VPN users benefit from WireGuard and Proton’s Stealth protocol, even on the free version. This means your data is encrypted using some of the most advanced techniques available today.

With the paid version, you get access to extra-safe “SecureCore” servers that add an extra layer of encryption to your browsing. Like other Proton services, the VPN provider operates out of Switzerland, a privacy-friendly country.

Even though Proton VPN’s server network is smaller than other VPNs on this list, it still does a good job of unblocking streaming sites. During testing, we used its US servers to watch some WWE action on Peaco*ck. Unfortunately, ProtonVPN only works on iOS 14.0 or later, which means older devices may not be supported.

Proton VPN’s iPhone app has a no-frills user interface that makes it easy to connect to a VPN server. If you don’t have much prior experience with VPNs, you’ll particularly enjoy the Quick Connect tab that connects you to the fastest available server.

Find more about Proton VPN’s user-friendly features in our detailed review. And if you want to try out Proton VPN’s paid version to see how well it performs, but you are worried about making a commitment, then don’t worry. You can cancel Proton VPN using its 30-day money-back guarantee if it doesn’t suit your needs.

4. ExpressVPN: A great all-around iPhone VPN

ExpressVPN is a premium VPN service provider with excellent security and privacy features, coupled with great speeds. It’s a great VPN for iPhone and iPad if you don’t mind shelling out a bit more per month compared to other VPNs.

Key Features:

iOS version support : 12.0 and later (Updates and support only for devices running iOS 15.0 or later)

: 12.0 and later (Updates and support only for devices running iOS 15.0 or later) Dedicated iPad App : Yes

: Yes App Store Rating : 4.5

: 4.5 Number of simultaneous connections: 5

Not only does ExpressVPN use leading protocols, including its proprietary Lightway protocol, but it also offers additional security features, such as a password manager. We tested its IP-leak and DNS-leak protection on our iPhone and were assured that it does not leak any personal information.

ExpressVPN truly excels at unblocking and streaming content due to its consistently fast speeds and vast server networks. We watched some of our favorite TV series on HBO Max using ExpressVPN, even though we weren’t located in the US.

The iOS and iPad apps are both built around a big-power button, which connects you to a fast and optimized server. The home screen also displays some interesting information, including the total time you’ve used VPN protection.

Get more information on ExpressVPN’s offerings in our full review, or try out its features for free using the 30-day money-back guarantee.

5. Private Internet Access: The best iPhone VPN for privacy

Top-notch VPN privacy and security can be quite expensive, as illustrated by ExpressVPN’s prices. And yet, PIA offers privacy matching that of premium VPN providers at just a few dollars per month, making it one of the best affordable iPhone VPNs.

Key Features:

iOS version support : 12.0 and later

: 12.0 and later Dedicated iPad App : Yes

: Yes App Store Rating : 4.6

: 4.6 Number of simultaneous connections: Unlimited

PIA’s guarantee of user privacy starts with its strict no-logs policy, which has been proven in court. The service doesn’t retain any browsing history to reveal to authorities. In addition to military-grade internet traffic encryption and an effective kill switch, it provides ad-blocking, split tunneling, and malware filtering, ensuring your iOS device remains virus-free.

Despite its focus on privacy, PIA offers surprisingly great speeds. In fact, speeds remained pretty consistent regardless of whether we used servers close to or far away from our location. With thousands of servers globally, you can use PIA to unblock Netflix and virtually any content you want.

Like other VPNs on this list, PIA offers simple iPad and iPhone apps, though we’re not big fans of its color scheme. Regardless, top-notch privacy, great speeds, and unlimited connections at an affordable price are a great package.

Find out what else PIA has to offer in our detailed review. Alternatively, get yourself a free trial and begin using PIA today!

How We Chose the Best VPN for iPad and iPhone

There are several things you need to consider before you choose a VPN for your iPhone. Here are the most important factors we used to construct our list of the 5 best VPNs for iOS:

Security and privacy : The best VPNs for iOS use strong encryption, have a strict no-logging policy, and haven’t had any past privacy mishaps. Additional safety features, such as a kill switch, were also considered in our tests.

: The best VPNs for iOS use strong encryption, have a strict no-logging policy, and haven’t had any past privacy mishaps. Additional safety features, such as a kill switch, were also considered in our tests. Speed : VPNs often affect the speed of your internet connection. Some providers will drop your speed more than others. To ensure your connection suffers as little as possible, we tested how different VPNs affect the internet speed on iPhones.

: VPNs often of your internet connection. Some providers will drop your speed more than others. To ensure your connection suffers as little as possible, we tested how different VPNs affect the internet speed on iPhones. Ease of use : An intuitive UI and ease of use are very important factors. Securing your connection should be as simple as possible. This means we paid extra attention to the UI design and the quality of the customer service teams.

: An intuitive UI and ease of use are very important factors. Securing your connection should be as simple as possible. This means we paid extra attention to the UI design and the quality of the customer service teams. Servers : If you use your iPhone VPN to unblock sites, you want a large server network. For example, a German IP address can’t access American Netflix . Also, the closer a VPN server is to your location, the faster the speeds you’re going to get.

: If you use your iPhone VPN to unblock sites, you want a large server network. For example, a German IP address can’t . Also, the closer a VPN server is to your location, the faster the speeds you’re going to get. Extra features and options : Not all VPNs are the same. This also goes for the extra options offered by different VPN providers. Whereas some VPNs are “no-frills” privacy solutions, other providers go out of their way to offer extra options. These can range from ad blockers to obfuscated servers.

: Not all VPNs are the same. This also goes for the extra options offered by different VPN providers. Whereas some VPNs are “no-frills” privacy solutions, other providers go out of their way to offer extra options. These can range from ad blockers to obfuscated servers. Price: While the speed and safety of a VPN are incredibly important, the cost of service can’t be ignored. That’s why we also made sure to consider the prices of different VPN providers.

Based on the above criteria, we came up with our top 5 best VPNs for iOS. Which of these providers is best for you depends on which factors you consider to be the most important.

How to Install a VPN on iOS

Installing a VPN on the iPhone or iPad is pretty straightforward. We break down the process of installing a VPN on iOS in simple steps, using NordVPN as an example.

Go to the App Store on your iPhone or iPad to download the NordVPN iOS app. Search for NordVPN and select the top-most result. Click on the “Get” icon next to the NordVPN app icon. If you’ve previously downloaded the app, like we did, you’ll see a cloud icon instead. Open the NordVPN app and sign up for an account if you don’t already have one. If you have an existing subscription, simply log in. You can now initiate a VPN connection by clicking on “Quick Connect.” However, you will have to give NordVPN certain permissions before the connection goes through. Verify that you’re connected to a NordVPN server by looking for the green status bar at the top of your screen. You can also use our IP checking tool to see if your IP address has changed.

That’s it! You can now use a VPN on your iPhone or iPad.

You should be able to install most other VPNs on your iPhone or iPad using the steps listed above. If you face any difficulties, let us know in the comments, and we’ll do our best to help resolve your concerns.

Why Use a VPN for iPhone and iPad?

VPNs come with countless benefits. As a result, there are many different reasons for iPhone and iPad users to start using them. Here are the three most important advantages of using a VPN on your iPhone:

Secure your connection : Since the integrated safety features of iPhones are pretty advanced, iPhone users might think they don’t need any additional protection. However, public Wi-Fi networks can be exploited by cybercriminals to access your passwords, personal pictures, and even banking details.

: Since the integrated safety features of iPhones are pretty advanced, iPhone users might think they don’t need any additional protection. However, can be exploited by cybercriminals to access your passwords, personal pictures, and even banking details. Protect your online privacy : Companies can use your online personal information to serve you targeted ads. Using a VPN helps prevent such companies from getting a hold of personal information.

: Companies can use your online personal information to serve you targeted ads. Using a VPN helps prevent such companies from getting a hold of personal information. Unblock streaming services: A VPN can help you access foreign websites or content that would otherwise be blocked for you. It could help you access the American version of Netflix despite not being in the US, or BBC iPlayer without being in the UK. On iPad and iPhone specifically, you can even use a VPN to change your App Store location and download apps and games you wouldn’t otherwise be able to see.

Should You Use a Free VPN on iOS?

There are many free VPNs you can use. They might seem great at first, but most free VPNs come with significant drawbacks, such as:

Speed limits: A lot of free VPNs enforce speed and server limits. Because of these, you likely won’t be able to use your iOS VPN as freely as you’d like to. Lackluster privacy: A free VPN’s privacy and security packages are often very dangerous. If you download a random free VPN app on your iPhone, your personal data will be collected and shared. You might even be downloading malware onto your device. Limited bandwidth: Free iOS VPNs provide limited data to users. Usually, they only provide up to 500 MB of data per day, which is hardly sufficient for normal browsing, streaming, and downloading.

If you want a secure free VPN, we recommend Proton VPN, which all our tests prove to be safe to use, even if it does have limited server selections.

iPhone VPNs to Avoid

Avoiding really bad iPhone VPNs is as important as selecting the right ones. The table below covers some VPNs that will cause more harm than good as they leak data or potentially contain malware.

VPN to Avoid Reasons to Avoid Turbo VPN Turbo VPN is one of the top results when you search for a VPN on the App Store. However, on testing the app, we found that it has a problematic no-logs policy and contains lots of adware, which doesn’t help protect your privacy on iPhone. VPN Proxy Unlimited Shield Another popular iPhone VPN, VPN Proxy Unlimited Shield is developed by Mobile PTE Ltd., a Singapore-based company. We went through their privacy policy and discovered they collect and share a much of personal information, including financial, geo-location, and demographic data. Daily VPN – Secure VPN Proxy At first glance, Daily VPN looks like a fast and reliable iPhone VPN service. However, on digging deeper, we found that the company behind it, UPUP Technologies, has no privacy policy on its website. Moreover, the company is based in Hong Kong, raising fears of data sharing with the Chinese government.

Final Thoughts: The Best iPhone and iPad VPNs

Using a VPN is crucial to ensuring the holistic security of your iPhone and iPad. While Apple devices are generally quite secure, they remain vulnerable to new and evolving threats emerging online. By encrypting your traffic and hiding your IP address, VPNs boost both your privacy and anonymity.

NordVPN is the best iOS VPN as it excels in all important testing parameters, especially speed, security, and usability. Its advanced VPN protocol, NordLynx, is faster and more secure than other VPN protocols.

Partner this with obfuscation technology, a kill switch, and AES 256-bit encryption, and you have one of the most secure services on the VPN market.

Do you use devices besides an iPhone or iPad? Check out the best VPNs you can use for different devices and operating systems below:

What is the best VPN to use for iOS? NordVPN is the best VPN for iPhones and iPads. This VPN service offers high speeds, a large number of servers in many locations, and an excellent privacy policy that doesn't allow any logging. What is the best iOS free VPN? Proton VPN is the best free iPhone VPN as it offers unlimited data and excellent encryption. However, Proton VPN is the exception and not the norm, as free iPhone and iPad VPNs are generally unreliable, slow, and clunky. How do I make a VPN connection on my iPhone? The easiest way to connect to the VPN is by installing your provider's official VPN app. After installing, you'll likely only have to press a button to activate the connection. It's also possible to set up a VPN connection through the settings in iOS. This can be useful when you don't want to use an app or if there's no app available. In that case, simply enter your user data in the VPN settings on your iPhone and connect manually. How does a VPN on your iPhone work? A VPN encrypts your internet traffic by rerouting it through a virtual, encrypted tunnel. Because of this, your IP address can't be traced and you reduce the chance of data theft. In general, you are much safer online with a VPN. Should you use a VPN on an iPhone? iOS is known for its good protection against malware. Unfortunately, that doesn't say anything about the security of the networks you connect to. Especially with public Wi-Fi networks, security isn't always guaranteed. Therefore, we recommend using a suitable VPN for your iPhone, because it'll encrypt your network traffic, making it much more difficult for third parties to obtain your information or break into your device.

Nathan Daniels Author Tech Journalist Nathan is an internationally trained journalist with a special interest in the prevention of cybercrime. For VPNOverview he conducts research in cybersecurity, internet censorship, and online privacy. He contributed to developing our rigorous VPN testing and reviewing procedures.