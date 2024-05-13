The Best VPN for Windows: Our Top 5 VPNs for PC in 2024 (2024)

Click here for a summary of this article. The Best VPN for Windows: A Brief Guide Windows is one of the most popular operating systems in the world. As a result, it’s also one of the most targeted operating systems by cybercriminals and parties who are after your data. Using a solid Windows virtual private network (VPN) ensures third parties can’t track your online activities. It also allows you to bypass censorshipandaccess geo-restricted content. We tested 80+ VPNs to determine the best VPN for Windows. These are our top picks: NordVPN : The best VPN for Windows Surfshark : A lightning-fast Windows VPN ExpressVPN :A reliable Windows VPN with malware blocking CyberGhost : The best Windows VPN for streamers Private Internet Access : The top VPN for Windows for bargain hunters Of these options, NordVPN is the best Windows VPN hands down. This is thanks to its outstanding security, varied encryption protocols, enhanced IP masking ability, malware blocking features, and strict no-logs policy. Moreover, NordVPN’s Windows client is incredibly user-friendly, and itsfast speedsmake it suitable for gaming, streaming and downloading. NordVPN Deal Save big with up to 71% off a two-year subscription! Visit NordVPN Continue reading below to learn more about the best VPNs for Windows.

Windows is one of the most commonly used operating systems in the world. Unfortunately, this means it’s frequently targeted by cybercriminals and other malicious parties who threaten your online privacy and security.

Using a virtual private network (VPN) is one of the best ways to safeguard your sensitive data online. That’s why we took it upon ourselves to research and test 80+ VPN providers and find the best VPN for Windows for you.

If you want to get started with the best Windows VPN right away, check out NordVPN. This provider will protect your Windows data thanks to its excellent encryption features and strict no-logs policy. NordVPN will also offer you great discounts on its subscription plans.

Keep reading below to learn more about the best VPNs for Windows.

Which Is the Best VPN Software for Windows?

To determine the best VPN for PC, we assessed tons of VPNs’ speeds, security, privacy, server network, ease of use, and price. The five VPNs highlighted in the table below performed best during our tests.

Editor’s Pick VPN Servers 5000+ 3000-5000 Thousands 5000+ Thousands Protocols OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, L2TP/IPsec, Lightway OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, WireGuard, L2TP/IPsec, PPTP Logs Zero logs Zero logs Zero logs Zero logs Zero logs Money-back guarantee Money-back guarantee, 30 Days Money-back guarantee, 30 Days Money-back guarantee, 30 Days Money-back guarantee, 45 Days Money-back guarantee, 30 Days Price $ 3.09 $ 2.49 $ 6.67 $ 2.19 $ 2.03 Visit NordVPN Visit Surfshark Visit ExpressVPN Visit CyberGhost Visit Private Internet Access (PIA)

Continue reading to learn more about why these are the best VPN providers for Windows.

1. NordVPN: The best VPN for PC

Why we picked NordVPN:

Keeps Windows users’ data safe thanks to AES 256-bit encryption

Strict no-logs policy and RAM-based servers that do not retain your data

and RAM-based servers that do not retain your data 6188 fast VPN servers in 83 countries maximize your speed wherever you are

maximize your speed wherever you are Threat Protection feature that blocks ads and trackers

feature that blocks ads and trackers 24/7 customer support (live chat, email, FAQs, tutorials)

NordVPN is our best VPN for Windows 10, 11, and other Windows versions. When testing the VPN provider, we were impressed with the top-tier security features it offers and its different VPN protocols, including top-choice OpenVPN. Moreover, it was great to see that its Threat Protection feature, which safeguards you from ads, malware, and trackers, worked like a charm.

Its RAM-based servers deliver fast speeds and guarantee that your data will not be saved. This is in line with its strict no-logs policy.

Its vast server network allowed us to easily unblock all of our favorite streaming platforms, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and Hulu. We were also happy to see that its servers maintained excellent speeds.

Check out our in-depth NordVPN review to learn more about this VPN provider. Alternatively, you can click on the button above to start using this VPN service on your Windows device straight away. In any event, you’ll enjoy a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can test the software for free!

2. Surfshark: A lightning-fast Windows VPN

Why we picked Surfshark:

Ensures safe browsing on Windows thanks to AES 256-bit encryption

thanks to AES 256-bit encryption Has a rigorous no-logs policy

Allows for unlimited connections (protect multiple devices at once)

(protect multiple devices at once) Offers super-fast speeds

24/7 customer support (live chat, email, FAQs)

Surfshark is one of the most budget-friendly yet best Windows VPNs. It offers AES 256-bit military-grade encryption and a no-logs policy to keep your data safe. It also has an automatic kill switch that we tested extensively and found effective in protecting our privacy if our VPN connection suddenly dropped.

The VPN provider is also one of the fastest VPNs for Windows. Occasionally, your Windows device may experience a small drop in speed when using a VPN. However, with Surfshark, we had no issues with bandwidth-heavy activities like gaming or streaming.

Surfshark has many other useful features like CleanWeb, which blocks ads, trackers, malware, and phishing attacks. Moreover, its NoBorders mode allows you to bypass censorship restrictions.

Additionally, we found Surfshark’s app easy to use and beginner-friendly, and we were glad to see that it offered a 30-day money-back guarantee to test the VPN before committing.

Check out our thorough Surfshark review, or protect your Windows PC straight away by using the deal above.

3. ExpressVPN: A reliable Windows VPN with malware blocking

Why we picked ExpressVPN:

Offers enhanced data safety on Windows with its AES 256-bit encryption

with its AES 256-bit encryption RAM servers and a strict no-logs policy keep your internet traffic private

keep your internet traffic private Threat Manager feature blocks malware

Can access many streaming services

Round-the-clock customer support (FAQs, live chat, email)

ExpressVPN has been around for a long time and is still one of the best VPNs for Windows. During our testing of ExpressVPN, we were impressed with its enhanced encryption and Threat Manager feature that effectively blocks malware, which is a frequent problem on Windows devices. This is also one of the reasons we’ve included it in our best VPN for Windows list.

ExpressVPN’s thousands of servers in 105 countries guarantee great connection speeds to Windows users worldwide. When we tested ExpressVPN on our Windows device, we clocked in at 90 MBps, starting with a 100 MBps connection.

Thanks to its high speeds, we found ExpressVPN perfect for gaming, streaming, and downloading. Moreover, we could easily unblock Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, and many other streaming platforms.

Our ExpressVPN review contains more information about this great VPN provider that, by the way, offers a 30-day free trial through its money-back guarantee.

4. CyberGhost: The best Windows VPN for streamers

Why we picked CyberGhost:

Uses AES-256 encryption to safeguard your online anonymity

to safeguard your online anonymity Offers hassle-free Windows streaming thanks to dedicated streaming servers

Most Windows users will find a local server thanks to 9440 servers in 100 countries

Provides excellent speeds on local servers

Knowledgeable customer support (email, live chat, FAQ section)

CyberGhost is an excellent Windows VPN for those who love to stream. Thanks to its dedicated streaming servers, which are optimized for specific streams, we enjoyed hassle-free access to platforms like Netflix US, Netflix UK, Max US, Hulu, Fox Sports, and others.

Whether you’re streaming or doing anything else on your Windows device, you’ll be safe with CyberGhost. The provider’s excellent 256-bit encryption and IP masking features were very effective at keeping our IP address hidden, which we confirmed while testing CyberGhost for data leaks.

The VPN’s expansive server network explains its low server loads and marginal speed drops during our testing circuit.

CyberGhost is incredibly affordable, but if you’re on the fence, you can try it for free with their 45-day money-back guarantee. This is the longest money-back guarantee we’ve come across!

For more information about this VPN, read our detailed CyberGhost VPN review.

5. Private Internet Access: The top VPN for Windows for bargain hunters

Why we picked PIA:

Protects Windows users’ data with outstanding VPN protocols : OpenVPN and Wireguard

: OpenVPN and Wireguard A strict no-logs policy keeps your data out of the hands of third parties

keeps your data out of the hands of third parties Built-in malware blocking makes Windows OS less susceptible to malware infections

makes Windows OS less susceptible to malware infections A huge server network (thousands of servers!) and dedicated IP addresses make PIA a streaming giant

make PIA a streaming giant Helpful customer service (contact form, live chat)

Private Internet Access (PIA) is the cheapest VPN on our list of the best VPNs for Windows. Nevertheless, it doesn’t compromise on security. During our PIA testing circuit, we enjoyed the protection of robust AES 256-bit encryption through OpenVPN and WireGuard.

The VPN is also suitable for PC streamers, thanks to the unblocking capabilities that come with thousands of servers in 91 countries. Moreover, we were impressed with the effectiveness of PIA’s dedicated IP addresses, which helped us get around VPN blocks enforced by streaming services.

We were also glad to discover that PIA has several useful extra features like built-in ad and malware blocking, split tunneling, and a kill switch.

This VPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can test the service before committing to making any purchases.

Our comprehensive Private Internet Access review contains everything you need to know about this VPN.

How We Chose the Best VPNs for Windows

We created our list of the best Windows VPNs based on vigorous testing and our experience with 80+ VPN providers. In particular, we paid lots of attention to the following criteria:

Encryption : To keep your data safe on Windows, you’ll need strong 256-bit encryption and reliable VPN protocols. The VPN providers on our list above offer these.

: To keep your data safe on Windows, you’ll need strong 256-bit encryption and reliable VPN protocols. The VPN providers on our list above offer these. No-logs policy : Government entities can sometimes (legally) pressure companies to hand over customer data. To prevent this from happening to you, we only chose VPNs that don’t keep track of what you do online.

: Government entities can sometimes (legally) pressure companies to hand over customer data. To prevent this from happening to you, we only chose VPNs that don’t keep track of what you do online. Server network : We want every Windows user to enjoy fast and stable VPN connections, no matter where they live. That’s why all our top VPNs for Windows have expansive server networks.

: We want every Windows user to enjoy fast and stable VPN connections, no matter where they live. That’s why all our for Windows have expansive server networks. User-friendliness : What good are tons of features if you don’t know where to find them? Every Windows VPN on this list offers an easy-to-navigate and user-friendly Windows app.

: What good are tons of features if you don’t know where to find them? Every Windows VPN on this list offers an easy-to-navigate and user-friendly Windows app. Price : Different Windows PCs cater to different budgets, and the same is true for our chosen VPNs.

: Different Windows PCs cater to different budgets, and the same is true for our chosen VPNs. Speed : It doesn’t matter how secure your VPN is if it’s too slow and cumbersome for daily use, such as browsing, streaming, gaming, and torrenting . Every Windows VPN on our list offers fast connections that will tear through the aforementioned tasks.

: It doesn’t matter how secure your VPN is if it’s too slow and cumbersome for daily use, such as browsing, streaming, gaming, and . Every Windows VPN on our list offers fast connections that will tear through the aforementioned tasks. Extra security features: To keep your Windows device, identity, and data safe, our chosen Windows VPNs offer additional security features, such as malware and DNS leak protection, a kill switch, ad blocking, dedicated servers for gaming or streaming, and more.

If you are worried about your online anonymity and keeping your personal data safe from prying eyes, we recommend NordVPN, our top VPN provider, as it offers all of the above features to enhance your online protection.

How to Install a VPN Client on Windows 11

You may not find some of these VPN services at the Microsoft Store. We recommend getting the app directly from the provider’s website and installing it.

Here’s how to go about it:

Choose a VPN and head over to the VPN provider’s website. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for PC because of its robust encryption features and super-fast servers. Select a subscription plan. Create an account. Download the file on your Windows device. Install the VPN. Usually, you just need to double-click on the software for the installation to begin. Log into your VPN account. Choose a VPN server from the list of servers available. Click on the server to connect.

How to Set Up a VPN on Windows 11 Manually

Some VPNs don’t have accompanying software. So, you’ll have to set up the VPN connection on Windows manually using the Windows built-in VPN settings. Even if your provider has a VPN client, you can also set it up this way:

Get your login details ready. This is usually the same login you used to create your account with the VPN provider. Open the built-in VPN settings in Windows. Go to “Settings,” then to “Network and Internet,” and click “VPN.” Add a VPN connection by filling in the data from Step One. Activate the VPN by connecting to it. The screenshot below shows what this might look like.

By following the steps above, you be all set to use your VPN.

Free VPNs vs. Paid VPNs

You may be considering using a free Windows VPN. Who doesn’t like to save money? However, we don’t recommend this. Apart from price, solid premium VPNs beat free VPNs in every metric. We’ll briefly compare the two in the table below.

Free VPNs Premium VPNs Almost always enforce monthly data limits that will restrict your use Offer unlimited data or bandwidth for unrestricted use May apply speed restrictions, making streaming and torrenting frustrating Do not throttle speeds and offer connections of up to 10 Gbps Generally offer smaller server networks, causing lower speeds and fewer unblocking opportunities Have expansive server networks that make high-speed internet use and streaming easier Might endanger your security due to poor (or lacking) encryption, traffic logging, and questionable data handling Provide solid encryption and no-logs policies to protect your data

As for data limits, note that many Windows users require much more data than, for instance, smartphone users. This is because people generally execute large downloads or torrents from their (Windows) PC rather than their phones.

With NordVPN, you get unlimited data, and you can download whatever you want, no matter how big or small a file is. And the best part? You can try NordVPN for free for 30 days through its money-back guarantee!

The Best Free VPN Software for Windows

Not everyone can shell out a few dollars each month to get the best VPN for Windows. So, if you must use a free VPN, it is best to use one of the top free VPN providers.

We tested several free VPNs to determine the top services you can trust. Proton VPN is one of the VPNs that emerged on top.

Proton VPN: A secure VPN with a free version for Windows

Proton VPN is a free VPN offering great speed and excellent security. This VPN is the brainchild of the same cybersecurity veterans behind ProtonMail, which is considered the world’s most secure email.

Proton VPN is a premium VPN, but it has a free option. The free version of Proton comes with unlimited data, hundreds of servers in three server locations, and decent speeds.

You can access popular streaming services, download content, and play video games with Proton VPN for free. Proton VPN’s no-logs policy extends to free users. It also comes with a kill switch and supports split tunneling.

Why Use a VPN on Windows 11?

Windows users stand to enjoy several benefits from using a VPN, including increased privacy and unrestricted access. Below, we briefly highlight three of the biggest advantages of a VPN.

Increased online security: A VPN encrypts your traffic, ensuring no one can see the pages you visit or what you’re doing online. Your browsing data is valuable to several parties, including advertisers, hackers, and governments, and they try to get their hands on it. Enhanced online privacy: A VPN anonymizes your IP address , ensuring your internet activity can’t be traced back to you. As a result, you’ll enjoy a higher level of online privacy. You can, for example, anonymously download torrents with a VPN, although we strongly recommend you adhere to your local laws when downloading to avoid download fines. Access to more streams and websites: A VPN allows you to escape censorship and access the web freely. This is useful if you’re visiting or living in a country with censorship blockades, restricting access to the web or specific online platforms like social media and news websites.

A VPN lets you access geo-restricted content on streaming platforms like BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and Netflix. Streaming sites usually have a different content library for each country.

Moreover, a VPN allows you to save money on subscriptions, enjoy discounts, and gives you unrestricted access to streaming content from all over the world.

Get the Best VPN for Windows

Using a top VPN for Windows devices is vital to protect your personal data and help you stay anonymous. After all, a solid VPN offers powerful encryption, IP masking, and the guarantee your data won’t be logged on their servers.

A VPN for PC can also transform your Windows device into a home cinema by allowing you to unblock any geo-restricted stream. The best VPN for PC is NordVPN, thanks to its outstanding data protection abilities, anti-malware features, and streaming capabilities.

The Best VPN for Windows: Frequently Asked Questions Do you have a question about the best VPNs for Windows? Click on any question below to see the answer. What is the best VPN for Windows? NordVPN is our top VPN for Windows. It offers fast connection speeds, a large server network, and lots of useful features. Check out our NordVPN review, to find out more about this top service provider. What is the best free VPN for Windows? We generally do not recommend using a free VPN, but there are some good free VPNs for Windows, like Proton VPN. This provider offers decent speeds, unlimited bandwidth, hundreds of servers, and other remarkable features. What features should I consider when picking a VPN for Windows? While each person may prioritize particular features when selecting a VPN, a good VPN for Windows must meet a high standard for security, speed, privacy, price, ease of use, and server network. Is it a good idea to use a VPN on Windows? A VPN protects your internet connection and lets you surf the web more securely, anonymously, and freely. A VPN service also allows you to bypass censorship restrictions and access geo-blocked content. Does Windows offer built-in VPN functionality? Windows does not have a built-in VPN. However, you can manually configure a VPN from the settings of your PC. All you’ll need is your VPN login. Which VPNs work on Windows 11? Virtually every top VPN is compatible with Windows 11. The VPNs we recommend are NordVPN, Surfshark, ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, and Private Internet Access.

Priscilla Sherman Author Chief Editor Priscilla is VPNOverview’s chief editor and has several years of experience in VPNs and product reviews. She helps coordinate the team and ensures that all content on our website is honest and accessible.