The best VPN services for iPhone and iPad in 2024: Expert tested and reviewed (2024)

Surfshark VPN features:Apple App Store rating: 4.8|Simultaneous Connections: Unlimited |Kill switch: Yes |Platforms: Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, FireTV |Logging: None, except billing data |Countries: 100+, 3,200 servers | Money-back guarantee: 30 days

Surfshark VPN is an affordable and reliable service. When wereviewed Surfshark, we found no information leaks, and it had fast connection times. Luckily, the company doesn't skimp on security. It offers AES-256-GCM, RSA-2048, and Perfect Forward Secrecy encryption. Surfshark supports devices running iOS 10.3 or higher. If you want protection for a macOS machine, you will need macOS 10.15 or later and an active subscription.

Review:Surfshark VPN

Surfshark has many features, including ad and tracker blocking, a data breach scanner, and multi-hop connections (connecting through two servers). This VPN is excellent for iPhone and iPad users because of its user-friendliness, uncomplicated and quick connection process, and reasonable price point.

That said, specific tools aren't available for iOS devices, which is the case across the board. If you want to use the Bypasser tool (Surfshark's split tunneling feature), you must use the Windows or Android app.

I enjoy using Surfshark as a 'one size fits all' VPN solution. Sometimes, the speeds aren't the best, but it is extremely quick to connect. I also enjoy the 'pause' function available, which allows you to resume your normal connection for five minutes, 30 minutes, or a few hours. Customers say that speeds are relatively fast and streaming works the majority of the time, although some have experienced issues with Netflix and other popular content services.

Surfshark often runs promotions to lure new consumers to its plans, and it's worth noting that promotions of around 80 - 85% off appear frequently, so take the discount as the VPN provider's typical price range.

Currently, you can pay $10.99 for a month of access, $3.99 per month on a one-year plan, or only $2.29 if you are happy to remain a subscriber for at least two years. The VPN provider has also thrown in twomonths of free access on 24-month plans.