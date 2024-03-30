The Best VPNs For FanDuel: Unblock and Bet Anywhere (2024)

Don't let geo-restrictions or privacy concerns block your winning streak on FanDuel just because you’re in the wrong state. Slam-dunk past location barriers and unlock unrestricted betting opportunities with the perfect VPN.

But how do you pick the perfect VPN for Fanduel?

We’ve meticulously tested the most popular VPNs (and some unpopular ones) and identified seven that deliver unrestricted access to FanDuel with improved speeds and enhanced internet performance.

If you’re in a rush, here they are:

ExpressVPN - The best VPN for FanDuel, with stealthy servers, perfect for bypassing even the strictest restrictions TIP In our testing we checked that all ExpressVPN plans work for Netflix. The one year plan is the best value: three months free and a 30 day risk-free trial. Surfshark - A budget-friendly VPN for FanDuel. Unlimited connections, great for sharing, and multi-device use. NordVPN - Enjoy industry-leading security, a massive server network, enhanced privacy, and unrestricted FanDuel access. CyberGhost VPN - A beginner-friendly VPN with a user-friendly interface, ideal for beginners and casual players. IPVanish - Easy-to-use apps across unlimited devices, fast speeds, and airtight security combine for a reliable VPN. PrivateVPN - An outstanding VPN with solid performance and essential features. AtlasVPN - The newest VPN on the list, with excellent connection speeds and simple apps for all your devices.

To clarify, here’s a quick breakdown of the criteria we used for selecting these VPNs (more details provided later in the guide):

Plenty of servers in the US

Fast, reliable connections

Excellent security

Work on numerous devices (Windows PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more)

Strong focus on privacy, including strict "no-logs” policies

TEST WINNER ExpressVPN Surfshark NordVPN CyberGhost VPN IPVanish PrivateVPN AtlasVPN Ranking for FanDuel 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Performance 10

9

9

7

7

7

7

Reliability 9

8

8

7

7

7

7

Total servers 3000

3200

6057

11625

2000

200

750

Deep dive: The best VPNs for FanDuel

Now, let's take a closer look at each VPN. We’ll take you through what they offer, and why we think they're excellent choices for FanDuel.

1. ExpressVPN Editor's Choice | February 2024 www.expressvpn.com ExpressVPN is the absolute best VPN for FanDuel. Ranked #1 globally, it provides stable, fast, secure connections and unbeatable privacy. Pricing 12 months + 3 months FREE + Backblaze backup: $6.67/mth 49% OFF 6 months: $9.99/mth 1 month: $12.95/mth

Pros The fastest VPN in the world 3,000+ servers in over 94 countries Industry-best security Independently audited by Cure53, PwC, KPMG, and others Crypto payments and TOR website for added privacy

Cons Premium price tag Streaming servers aren’t labeled Doesn’t work with BBC iPlayer

Available on Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Website www.expressvpn.com

We put ExpressVPN’s speed to the ultimate test for FanDuel users, connecting to servers in every US state where the site is legal.

The result? No noticeable difference to our internet’s speed or overall performance. Our team couldplace bets instantly, keep up with live streams, and indulge in every other distraction hosted on FanDuel.

ExpressVPN’s security is also industry-best. You’ll benefit from IPv6 leak protection, 256-bit AES protection, RAM-only, zero knowledge servers, advanced clocking and obfuscation software, and more. Using ExpressVPN to access FanDuel is only the beginning. Once you turn it on, you’ll never return to non-VPN internet use.

Despite its advanced tech, ExpressVPN's simple apps make using it a breeze – whether on your phone, computer, tablet, or even your smart TV. Launch the app, connect to a server in the correct state, and dive in without any technical hurdles.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee. 2. Surfshark www.surfshark.com See Also Atlas VPN Free vs. Premium: Which Plan Is Best For You? - Source: www.techrepublic.comGuide pratique : que penser d’Altas VPN ?SoftwareTestandReview on LinkedIn: New Post: A Comprehensive Comparison of Atlas VPN, Nord VPN, and Pure VPN…ᐅ Atlas VPN Avis 2024 Surfshark is the best budget-friendly VPN for FanDuel, offering a suite of privacy tools to keep your location and internet activities hidden. Pricing 24 months + 2 months FREE: $2.3/mth 83% OFF 12 months: $3.99/mth 70% OFF 1 month: $12.95/mth

Pros Unlimited device connections Low-cost plans Large global server presence Access Netflix, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer Keeps no logs whatsoever

Cons Occasionally slow servers Monthly plans are expensive Mac app isn't as fully-featured Customer service can be frustrating

Available on Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Website www.surfshark.com

Say goodbye to lag spikes ruining your perfect draft or live bets!

Surfshark boasts blazing-fast connections across the US, ensuring buffer-free streaming and seamless FanDuel action anywhere in the country (or the world). Our global test team experienced smooth gameplay and instant bet placements from across the globe and in many US states.

Surfshark doesn't just offer speed. It’s packed with advanced privacy and security features – many of which are missing from more expensive competitors! Enjoy built-in malware and spam protection, ad blocking, dark web monitoring, IP rotation, and more. Its stealth mode uses advanced obfuscation technology to keep your VPN activity and personal data anonymous.

Lastly, Surfshark keeps zero user logs. So, there will never be a record of your FanDuel bets or anything else you do with the VPN turned on.

It's perfect forfamily VPN use, too. Unlimited device connections allow everyone in the household to enjoy a secure and private online experience, whether playing FanDuel, Fortnight, or Forbidden West. Or just watching Netflix.

Surfshark offers new users a 30-day money-back guarantee on every plan. 3. NordVPN www.nordvpn.com NordVPN is a fast and reliable VPN for FanDuel action. It promises industry-leading security features to protect your data and online activities. Pricing 24 months + 3 months FREE: $3.69/mth 70% OFF 12 months: $4.99/mth 59% OFF 1 month: $11.99/mth

Pros Zero logs policy Airtight security protocols (NordLynx, IKEv2/IPSec, and OpenVPN) Works with Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Solid, independently audited security features 24/7 live chat and email support

Cons Switching between servers can be slow You can’t pick servers based on a specific need Suffered a data breach in late 2019 Doesn’t work well for torrenting

Available on Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Website www.nordvpn.com

Boasting over 1,900 US servers spread across most major cities, NordVPN guarantees lightning-fast connections and optimal FanDuel performance. During testing, these servers consistently delivered high-speed access. You’ll enjoy lag-free drafts, live bets, and streaming of your favorite sports content without interruption.

NordVPN takes your online safety seriously. It employs military-grade 256-bit AES encryption and 2,048-bit DH keys, shielding your data and activity from prying eyes. An automatic kill-switch ensures your connection remains secure, even during temporary drops, while DNS and IP leak protection further strengthen your anonymity.

NordVPN's strict no-logs policy means your browsing history and online activity are never recorded or shared with anyone, including governments. Its headquarters in privacy-friendly Panama adds an extra layer of security.

Connect up to six devices simultaneously with one NordVPN subscription. Every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to test it. 4. CyberGhost VPN www.cyberghostvpn.com CyberGhost is the most user-friendly VPN on our list, designed for seamless access and lightning-fast speeds on your favorite fantasy sports platform. See Also Best India VPN: Top 5 Free VPNs in India | X-VPN

Pricing 24 months + 3 months FREE: $2.11/mth 83% OFF 6 months: $6.99/mth 42% OFF 1 month: $11.99/mth

Pros Beginner-friendly apps Connect up to seven devices simultaneously Accepts cryptocurrency payments Affordable plans 45-day money-back guarantee

Cons No apps for routers No obfuscated servers Limited torrenting support Lacks some advanced configuration options

Available on Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Website www.cyberghostvpn.com



With over 1,300 US servers, CyberGhost smashes location barriers, bypassing state-level restrictions, allowing unrestricted access to FanDuel from any legal state, and ensuring no buffering while streaming live games or checking stats. Forget throttled connections and experience blazing-fast speeds forseamless bettingand fantasy action.

CyberGhost takes your privacy seriously with a strict no-logs policy, RAM-only servers that automatically wipe data, and frequent independent audits. They're like Fort Knox for your FanDuel activity and personal information, keeping everything secure and anonymous.

CyberGhost's user-friendly Android, iOS, Linux, and Windows apps make setup and use a breeze even if you've never used a VPN. Within minutes, you'll be enjoying FanDuel securely and privately, with no tech expertise required.

Take advantage of a generous 45-day money-back guarantee to test CyberGhost out on FanDuel risk-free.

5. IPVanish www.ipvanish.com IPVanish is a reliable VPN with user-friendly apps across unlimited devices. It offers fast speeds, robust security, and airtight privacy. Pricing 24 months: $3.33/mth 75% OFF 12 months: $3.99/mth 70% OFF 1 month: $12.99/mth

Pros Unlimited device connections Excellent value Lots of US servers Strong encryption and a kill-switch Veteran VPN with a stellar reputation

Cons Based in the US Doesn’t work with Netflix or Hulu Slow support Lacks some advanced features

Available on Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Unblocks Netflix Amazon Prime Hulu

Website www.ipvanish.com

IPVanish, a trusted VPN veteran since 2012, delivers reliable security, blazing-fast speeds, and airtight privacy, making it a good VPN for hassle-free daily fantasy sports and sports betting.

Boasting a massive network of servers across the US, IPVanish ensures lightning-fast connections and optimized performance for FanDuel. Enjoy lag-free drafts, instant bets, and seamless online sportsbook action, no matter where you are.

Although based in the US, IPVanish understands data privacy concerns. Its transparent privacy policies guarantee zero logging of your personal data. Servers automatically erase all activity data once your session ends, ensuring maximum privacy and anonymity. IPVanish has been brought to court twice and could not be forced to share user data in either instance.

Try IPVanish with complete peace of mind thanks to their generous 30-day money-back guarantee.

6. PrivateVPN www.privatevpn.com PrivateVPN has the smallest server network on this list, with about 200 worldwide. However, it offers seamless access to FanDuel at a budget-friendly price. Pricing 36 months: $2/mth 84% OFF 3 months: $6/mth 50% OFF 1 month: $9.99/mth 17% OFF

Pros Easy setup Install on up to 10 devices Good value plans Fast connections

Cons Limited support (not 24/7) Only 200 servers globally No browser extension Limited number of apps

Available on Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Website www.privatevpn.com

We tested every PrivateVPN server in the US, and the results were impressive. They all provided unrestricted access to FanDuel without any delays or lost connections. This means you can enjoy HD streaming of your favorite sports and make lightning-fast bets without worrying about throttling or other issues.

PrivateVPN doesn't compromise on security. It offers military-grade encryption, an automatic kill-switch, DNS/IP leak protection, and a strict no-logs policy – industry standards available in top VPNs. We tested these features thoroughly, and they performed flawlessly, keeping our FanDuel activity and data private (and yours, too!).PrivateVPN’s user-friendly interface and easy setup ensure that enjoying its powerful features is as simple as 1-2-3. You can quickly connect to secure servers, unblock FanDuel, and manage VPN across 10 devices simultaneously without hassle.

New PrivateVPN users get a 30-day money-back guarantee on every plan.

7. AtlasVPN Atlas VPN packs a powerful punch for FanDuel fans seeking security, speed, and affordability. Despite being relatively new, its winning combination has already earned millions of users. Pricing 24 months: $2.05/mth 82% OFF 12 months: $3.29/mth 71% OFF 1 month: $10.99/mth

Pros Unlimited device connections Unlimited speed No logs policy Built-in anti-malware, ad blocker, and data breach monitoring

Cons Only three servers for free users Less customizable than bigger VPNs Not reliable for major streamers like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video

Available on Windows macOS iOS Android Linux

Unblocks Netflix iPlayer Amazon Prime Hulu

Although smaller than prominent VPNs, Atlas VPN’s global network includes servers in key US states where FanDuel is legal. This ensures smooth, unrestricted access no matter where you are in the country. Never miss a crucial draft pick or live bet.

Atlas VPN goes further than justhiding your locationand data. Alongside industry-standard security features, you get bonus protection with built-in malware protection, ad blocking, and anti-tracking tools. This enhances your online security, safeguarding you beyond your FanDuel activities.

Unlike many VPNs, Atlas VPN allows unlimited simultaneous connections on a single subscription. This is perfect for securing your phone, tablet, computer, and more to enjoy worry-free FanDuel access on any device.

Atlas VPN offers competitive pricing, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and one of the best free VPN plans.

Methodology: how we tested the best VPNs for FanDuel

We spent hours testing the top VPNs for Fanduel so you don’t have to. The seven that made the final list are a tiny sample of the overall number. But we won’t waste your time listing every VPN we tested.

Instead, here are the criteria we used to decide the best:

US server network: We specifically recommended VPNs with a strong network of US servers in states where FanDuel is legal.

We specifically recommended VPNs with a strong network of US servers in states where FanDuel is legal. Fast connections: The best VPNs minimize the impact on your internet speeds and deliver reliable performance, crucial for live sports streaming and betting.

minimize the impact on your internet speeds and deliver reliable performance, crucial for live sports streaming and betting. Lightweight on mobile: Every VPN we’ve listed has mobile apps that minimize battery drain and maintain smooth performance on smartphones and tablets, crucial for on-the-go FanDuel action.

Every VPN we’ve listed has mobile apps that minimize battery drain and maintain smooth performance on smartphones and tablets, crucial for on-the-go FanDuel action. Top-notch security: The VPNs on our list offer industry-best security measures like military-grade encryption and leak protection, automatic kill-switches, IP address masking, malware protection, and much more.

The VPNs on our list offer industry-best security measures like military-grade encryption and leak protection, automatic kill-switches, IP address masking, malware protection, and much more. User-friendly interface: We only included VPNs with simple apps and easy setups, in case you’ve never used a VPN before.

We only included VPNs with simple apps and easy setups, in case you’ve never used a VPN before. Affordability:We reviewed each VPN's pricing, money-back guarantee, refund policies, and customer support to protect users from unfair practices.

Our selection isn't just a hunch. We tested each VPN thoroughly, including server hopping, extensive customer support interactions, HD streaming sessions, and comprehensive leak checks. You can be confident these VPNs deliver on their promises.

For a more detailed breakdown, explore our comprehensivetesting methodologyoverview.

How to set up a VPN For FanDuel

To set up a VPN for FanDuel, just follow these steps:

Download a VPN; we recommend ExpressVPN. Install the VPN on your device(s). Open the VPN app and configure it for your device. Restart your device.

That’s it! You're all set to enjoy a seamless online experience on FanDuel.

Still encountering issues? Clear your browser cache and cookies. This will resolve temporary glitches. Also, ensure you’re connected to a server within a state where FanDuel operates. Then, reconnect to the VPN and refresh the page for unrestricted access.

Can I use a free VPN with FanDuel?

Using a free VPN with FanDuel is a risky gamble that could cost you more than just money.

Free VPNs aren’t just technically inferior to premium providers like ExpressVPN and Surfshark. They have to find other ways to profit because they don’t earn revenue from you directly. Often, this leads to shady practices like:

1. Bombarding you with ads

2. Selling your private data to brokers and other bad actors

3. Hosting malware or spyware on their networks to infect your devices.

Even if you find an honest free provider like Atlas VPN, you’ll still have to deal with slow connections, data restrictions, and other limitations that make using FanDuel almost impossible.

1. They provide a low-quality product.Free VPNs often struggle with slow speeds, lagging connections, and data caps. Imagine a crucial draft pick delayed, a live bet placed too late, or a frustrating buffering stream during a key game – all thanks to a free VPN's limitations.

2. They practice shady, dishonest business practices.Free VPNs often compromise your privacy to generate revenue. They might track your online activity, sell your data to third parties, or even inject malware into your device. Imagine your financial information or betting strategies exposed!

VPN for FanDuel FAQs