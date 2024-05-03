The best VPNs for gaming in 2024: Low ping and fast speeds (2024)

You can unblock games at work, access foreign game servers, bypass gaming blocks, and find cheaper game deals with the power of a gaming VPN. We explain how in this detailed guide.

Playing games online requires fast and consistent internet connection speeds. Ping issues can cause a headache, and when you travel abroad you may suddenly find that you can’t access your usual game servers.

By encrypting your internet connection and masking your IP address, a gaming VPN allows you to appear in a different country, making it easier to find matches in your preferred language or location. A gaming VPN also hides your home IP address from other users, which helps to prevent DDoS attacks and ensures uninterrupted gameplay during intense tournaments.

Some gamers rely on VPNs to improve ping and bypass ISP throttling. Others leverage them to buy cheaper games by exploring international stores like Steam, Microsoft, or PlayStation. You can even play games at work, in school, or on other restricted networks thanks to a VPN.

No matter which way you look at it, a gaming VPN can give you a whopping advantage. The only caveat is that not all VPNs arefast enoughfor gaming. In this guide, we have pinpointed the verybest VPNsfor gaming on popular platforms like Android, iOS, Windows, and consoles.

The list below gives you a quick look at the best VPNs for gaming. Our recommendations are ideal for gamers on Windows, Android, iOS, Xbox,Playstation, or even VR headsets like the Meta Quest. Keep scrolling for detailed summaries that will help you pick the right gaming VPN for your needs.

The best VPNs for gaming:

NordVPN : The best VPN to unlock gaming worldwide. Fast servers, global coverage, and robust encryption for secure gaming. Apps for all platforms. Risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Surfshark : A budget-friendly gaming solution. Has user-friendly apps, unlimited connections, and strong encryption. Ideal for gaming on multiple platforms and has servers in 100+ countries to buy games cheaper. ExpressVPN : Reliable all-rounder. Fast proprietary protocols and servers in 94+ countries make this a reliable VPN for gaming sessions. Router compatibility makes it easy to use with consoles. CyberGhost VPN : The best gaming VPN for beginners. With servers in 100+ countries and a user-friendly interface, you can accessgames or Netflix at work. Proton VPN : An advanced and super-secure VPN for gaming. Port forwarding and split tunneling make this the best gaming VPN for people who liketorrenting. Apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux. IPVanish :Impressive speeds for gaming. Its proprietary network spans 50+ countries. No-logging policy and strong encryption. Works with fewer streaming services than our top choices. Atlas VPN : Fast WireGuard protocol is ideal for gaming. Has servers in 44+ countries. User-friendly apps include ad blocking, MultiHop, and split tunneling. Has a basic free plan.

Summary Table

To assist our readers, we have devised a meticulous VPN testing and recommendation process. We prioritize privacy and security; catering to users who want to protect their digital footprint, prevent ISP and government snooping, safeguard against hacking on public WiFi, and access game servers, streaming platforms, social media, VOIP apps, and other region-locked services safely.

We have included some of the criteria we used to select the best gaming VPNs below. You can scroll down for additional information about each VPN and for details about ourrecommendation methods.

Robust security : Our priority is VPNs that offer strong encryption, support multiple protocols, include a kill switch, and protect against DNS leaks. These measures ensure your online activities remain secure and private while gaming or accessing other restricted services.

: Our priority is VPNs that offer strong encryption, support multiple protocols, include a kill switch, and protect against DNS leaks. These measures ensure your online activities remain secure and private while gaming or accessing other restricted services. No-logs policy : Our recommended VPNs adhere to trustworthy no-logging policies, meaning they don't track or share your personal data such as your home IP address, server connections, or browsing habits.

: Our recommended VPNs adhere to trustworthy no-logging policies, meaning they don't track or share your personal data such as your home IP address, server connections, or browsing habits. Fast speeds : Optimal performance is crucial for tasks such as streaming, gaming, and VoIP communication during gaming sessions. Our recommended VPNs employ fast protocols and servers to support these data-intensive activities. They also offer stable connections from a variety of locations.

: Optimal performance is crucial for tasks such as streaming, gaming, and VoIP communication during gaming sessions. Our recommended VPNs employ fast protocols and servers to support these data-intensive activities. They also offer stable connections from a variety of locations. Large server network : We selected VPNs with extensive server networks spanning multiple regions worldwide. This allows you to bypass restrictions and obtain an IP address from virtually anywhere for a seamless gaming experience.

: We selected VPNs with extensive server networks spanning multiple regions worldwide. This allows you to bypass restrictions and obtain an IP address from virtually anywhere for a seamless gaming experience. User-friendly apps : We evaluated VPNs based on their ease of use and reliability across smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Our recommendations offer compatibility with Windows, macOS, Android, Firestick, and routers. They can also be used with consoles by setting up a VPN-protected virtual hotspot.

: We evaluated VPNs based on their ease of use and reliability across smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Our recommendations offer compatibility with Windows, macOS, Android, Firestick, and routers. They can also be used with consoles by setting up a VPN-protected virtual hotspot. Reliable customer support: We focused on Virtual Private Networksthat provide excellent customer support via live chat, email assistance, comprehensive guides, FAQs, and other useful resources.

Best VPN for gaming

The gaming VPNs we have recommended are fast and suitable for playing games on various platforms. That said, they all have distinct advantages and features, which may suit your personal preferences or needs.

The summaries below will provide all the information you need to find the perfect gaming VPN for your personal circ*mstances.

1. NordVPN Website: www.nordvpn.com OS: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Linux Money Back Guarantee: 30 days Speed: 7.5/10 Value for Money: 9/10 Streaming: 10/10 Ease of use: 10/10 Privacy: 10/10 Customer Support: 10/10

NordVPN is known for its speedy proprietary NordLynx protocol, which is a WireGuard fork ideally suited for online gaming and HD streaming. Apps are available for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. NordVPN is equipped with everything you need to access online games like Fortnite, PUBG, and Minecraft.

NordVPN’s exceptional speeds also make it good for torrenting and data-intensive multiplayer games like Apex Legends and Call of Duty. You can also make private VoIP calls on apps like Discord, even in restrictive regions like the UAE and China.

You can use it with consoles such as thePlayStation 5or Xbox Series X either by installing it on a VPN-compatible router or using aMacor Windows PC to set up a VPN-protected virtual hotspot. This makes the process of setting up NordVPN with a console very simple.

NordVPN comes with robust encryption, reliable protocols, MultiHop connections, DNS leak protection, and obfuscated servers. You can bypass censorship to use restricted games in countries like Australia, Germany, China, Brazil, and numerous other countries that have enforced game restrictions.

These privacy and security features also make NordVPN suitable for secure gaming experiences at work, school, or anywhere games are blocked. Plus, you will be able to play in tournaments without fear of being disconnected by a DDoS attack.

NordVPN has more than 6,000 servers in 60+ countries. This ensures smooth, low-latency connections that are perfect for MMOs like World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV. You can buy games at lower prices from other countries, or access foreign game servers to find easier matches or to be matched up at night.

The service has been independently audited and has diskless servers that can be scrubbed remotely. It maintains multiple website mirrors to help users in restrictive countriesaccess its service. You can get help using or setting up the VPN at any time of day thanks to its 24/7 live chat agents.

We tested Nord to watch popular streaming services like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and Hulu and found it to work seamlessly. The only real downside is that the VPN lacks port forwarding. However, it has split tunneling, and torrenting is permitted throughout its network. You can test NordVPN on up to six devices.

Pros: Apps for all popular platforms

Strong encryption, kill switch, obfuscation, and a no-logs policy

Fully audited apps, infrastructure, and policies

Diskless servers in 60+ countries

Router support for console gamers Cons: Suffered a minor breach on a third-party server in Finland in 2018

2. Surfshark Website: www.surfshark.com OS: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Linux Money Back Guarantee: 30 days Speed: 7/10 Value for Money: 9/10 Streaming: 10/10 Ease of use: 10/10 Privacy: 9.8/10 Customer Support: 10/10

Surfshark is an affordable and privacy-focused VPN that excels for accessing gaming platforms at work or in restrictive countries. Subscriptions start at just $2.39 per month, and Surfshark allows unlimited device connections, meaning you can share your account with your entire family.

User-friendly apps are available for all major platforms, boasting strong encryption and WireGuard for faster speeds. It’s a fantastic option for playing popular games like Fortnite, PUBG, and Call of Duty. Servers are located in 100+ countries, so you'll have no trouble accessing gaming servers worldwide. You can even buy games cheaper by pretending to be in Turkey, Brazil, or anywhere else that has discounted prices.

In its most recent tests, Surfshark had average download speeds of 188 Mbps. This is more than fast enough for seamless gameplay and HD streaming. It works to watch around 20 Netflix regions, Hulu, HBO Max, ESPN Plus, BBC iPlayer, and tons of other popular streaming services from around the globe.

Its strong encryption and DNS leak protection provide seamless access to games and social platforms like Twitch and Discord, without concerns about being monitored. Plus, it is compatible with iOS, macOS, Android, Windows, andLinuxto let you connect on any home or work device. There's no chance that it will leak your actual location.

Thanks to its strict no-logs policy, Surfshark VPN safeguards your privacy both now and in the future. It comes with split tunneling, ad blocking, and malware filtering, to enhance your security and further increase its value for money.

24/7 live chatmeans you can always get help, and you can compare it to any of our other recommendations thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee. Perfect for gamers on a budget.

Pros: Lets you connect an unlimited number of devices

Best low-cost VPN for gaming, streaming, and bypassing blocks

Audited no logs policy

Diskless servers for added security

VPN locationsin 100+ countries Cons: The monthly plan is more expensive than the longer plans

3. ExpressVPN Website: www.expressvpn.com OS: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Linux Money Back Guarantee: 30 days Speed: 6/10 Value for Money: 6/10 Streaming: 9/10 Ease of use: 10/10 Privacy: 9.5/10 Customer Support: 6/10

ExpressVPN is a highly reputable VPN that has been around since 2009. It’s one of the longest-standing VPNs around and has maintained an impeccable reputation for providing privacy for its users throughout that time.

The VPN is a great option for unlocking games and accessing blocked content at work, onpublic WiFi, at school, on vacation, or in restrictive countries that block popular games like PUBG.

ExpressVPN is relatively easy to use and supports a range of protocols, including OpenVPN with native obfuscation, IKEv2, and the lightning-fast Lightway protocol. The lattermost is perfect for playing data-hungry games like CoD or Fortnite.

Subscribers can connect to 3,000+ servers across 105+ countries, so you can access regional streaming services or gaming servers. In our tests, it worked to access streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more.

Worried about privacy? You can rest easy because ExpressVPN offers robust encryption, a no-logging policy, and reliable DNS leak protection. You never have to worry about your employer, your ISP, or government agencies being able to monitor what you do online. You are safe against hackers when you connect to public WiFi.

Apps are available for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and routers. This makes it easy to set up with consoles or for playing games on laptops, desktop gaming rigs, smartphones, or tablets.

You can use ExpressVPN on up to eightdevices. It's pricey, but it's great if you're looking at premium gaming VPNs.24/7 live chat support is available, and you can try it out yourself with its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros: Servers in 105+ countries

No logs policy has been independently verified

Diskless servers for added security

Kill switch, obfuscation, DNS leak protection, and split tunneling

Fast speeds for playing games and streaming Cons: A little pricey compared to our top recommendations

Lacks port forwarding

4. CyberGhost Website: www.cyberghost.com OS: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android Money Back Guarantee: 45 days Speed: 9/10 Value for Money: 10/10 Streaming: 8/10 Ease of use: 10/10 Privacy: 9/10 Customer Support: 9/10

CyberGhost VPN is an ideal choice for newcomers to VPNs who want to unleash their device's gaming power without the confusion associated with some advanced VPN applications. It can easily be used by gaming enthusiasts to access blocked games at work, school, abroad, or in any country that blocks games.

The VPN is fast thanks to its WireGuard implementation and its vast network of 10,000+ servers spanning 100+ countries. This lets youget an IP addressanywhere that you need, meaning you can play foreign game servers, bypass IP bans, or buy games for less. There's always a nearby server, and it's compatible with numerousgaming consoles.

CyberGhost comes with dedicated apps for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. You can connect up to seven devices simultaneously, which is plenty of connections for families or people who own multiple devices.

This VPN specifically labels streaming-optimized servers for platforms like Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Peaco*ck, iPlayer, and streaming services from tons of countries around the world. It’s easy to find a server for your specific streaming service; no matter what nationality you are.

Despite being easier to use, this VPN doesn't skimp on any of the security features you would expect from a leading VPN. You still get strong encryption, a kill switch, and DNS leak protection, which makes it safe for bypassing blocks at work or for using public WiFi safely. It won't leak your real IP address in the process.

The VPN is based in Romania, which is great in terms of privacy, and it has a solid no-logs policy. Live chat is available on its website day and night, and you can try it with any of your games risk-free thanks to its generous 45-day money-back guarantee.

Pros: WireGuard for uninterrupted gaming

24/7 live chat support

Easy for beginners to use on any device

Strong AES encryption and a kill switch

Servers in 100+ countries Cons: Lacks port forwarding, split tunneling, MultiHop, and other advanced features

Causes captchas when searching on Google

5. Proton VPN Website: www.protonvpn.com OS: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Linux Money Back Guarantee: 30 days Speed: 9/10 Value for Money: 7/10 Streaming: 8/10 Ease of use: 6/10 Privacy: 10/10 Customer Support: 7/10

ProtonVPN is an all-round impressive VPN launched by the creators of ProtonMail; the secure email service endorsed by the privacy activist and whistleblower Edward Snowden.

The VPN has servers in 69+ countries. It posted superb average speeds on the WireGuard protocol. It’s a reliable VPN for gaming, streaming, and torrenting. It is perfect for file sharers thanks to its split tunneling and port forwarding features.

Apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android are jam-packed with advanced features, including MultiHop connections, obfuscation, and a kill switch. Self-owned Secure Core servers and Tor over VPN connections add additional security.

ProtonVPN gives you easy access to IPs worldwide and works with many popular streaming services like Netflix. We recommend testing it with your preferred platforms; it isn't as good for streaming as our top recommendations.

The free plan only lets you connect to IP addresses in three countries, and they will not work with many streaming platforms. They will probably also be unsuitable for gaming, but you can try them if you want to. You'll find slower speeds with it's free locations, so it's not ideal for a smooth online gaming experience.

Overall, this is a superb multi-purpose VPN that caters to gamers and anybody else who needs a VPN to work remotely, for going on vacation, or simply for using the internet at home without ISP tracking. You can compare the free plan to its premium subscription thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros: Has a basic free plan

Includes many advanced security features

Fast speeds for gaming

Perfect for torrenting thanks to port forwarding and split tunneling

Lets you connect 10 devices at once Cons: Quite hard for beginners to use

Live chat is for paid users only (and hard to find)

A touch expensive compared to some of our other recommendations

6. IPVanish Website: www.ipvanish.com OS: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TVs Money Back Guarantee: 30 days Speed: 8/10 Value for Money: 8/10 Streaming: 6/10 Ease of use: 9.5/10 Privacy: 8/10 Customer Support: 6/10

IPVanish is a reliable US-based VPN that runs on a wholly-owned network. This improves privacy for its users and delivers impressive speeds for gamers. With fully audited apps for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and KODI, you can rest assured that the VPN works as promised. It has a solid no-logs policy, which means it wouldn't have anything to hand over to the authorities even if served a warrant.

The VPN represents fantastic value for money because it allows unlimited device connections, perfect for sharing your account with friends and family. IPVanish has servers in 50+ countries, which give you impressively fast speeds for gaming and streaming. These speeds are in part due to its excellent WireGuard implementation.

IPVanish works with most US streaming services, but it doesn't always work with services located in other countries. We recommend that you test it yourself.

We enjoyed the VPN's easy-to-use interface. Advanced features include a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and obfuscation. It passed a full third-party audit, so you can trust it to provide the privacy levels it claims.

IPVanish's 24/7 live chathas your back no matter what your issue might be, and you can ask questions about gaming with the VPN, or anything else that interests you prior to signing up. As with our other recommendations, you can try it yourself using its 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros: Great speeds for gaming and streaming

Works with Netflix US but not all streaming services

Allows unlimited connections with a single account

Servers in 50+ countries all include WireGuard connections

Live chat support Cons: Based in the US

Not as good as our top recommendations for accessing streams

7. Atlas VPN Website: www.atlasvpn.com OS: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Linux Money Back Guarantee: 30 days Speed: 8/10 Value for Money: 9/10 Streaming: 9/10 Ease of use: 10/10 Privacy: 8.6/10 Customer Support: 8/10

AtlasVPN is a reliable option for gamers seeking unrestricted access to game servers in any location. Since being launched in 2019, this VPN has quickly gained popularity worldwide, offering a free plan with 5 GB of monthly data, meaning you can try it without paying a dime.

AtlasVPN makes your activities private when at home, at work, and on public WiFi thanks to its rock-solid encryption. You can bypass gaming restrictions at work or in restricted countries with complete peace of mind.

Although the free servers may be slow and not suitable for streaming or gaming, they still offer a reliable option for bypassing blocks or using the internet privately, which is useful if the web is censored where you live.

AtlasVPN has easy-to-use custom apps for iOS, Windows, macOS, and Android. It allows unlimited device connections, soyou can install and use your account on any device you happen to own.

Despite being cheap, the VPN has DNS leak protection, a kill switch, MultiHop connections, ad blocking, malware filtering, and split tunneling. The fast WireGuard protocol ensures excellent speeds for games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, and League of Legends. It works with popular services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Disney+, which makes it a great all-rounder!

Pros: Fast WireGuard protocol for streaming and using social media

Works with Netflix US and other popular streaming services

Unlimited connections with a single account

Kill switch, split tunneling, and MultiHop features Cons: Based in the US

Kill-switch leaks momentarily on reconnection

Live chat support is for subscribers only

Gaming VPN testing methodology

In our search for the best VPN for gaming, we prioritized security above all else. We carefully examined each VPN's encryption, privacy policies, and data handling practices to ensure we only recommended gaming VPNs that are also completely reliable for privacy and security purposes.

Our comprehensive evaluation checked each VPN’s applications and privacy policies with an emphasis on features that make VPNs better for gaming, such as fast speeds. We also considered server locations and the ability to bypass restrictions so that you can use the VPN to access foreign game servers or streaming services.

Our recommended VPNs offer versatility and excel in meeting gamers' needs. They all provide smooth gameplay, reliable connections for multiplayer sessions, and fast download speeds for downloading updates and playing data-intensive games.

For a detailed understanding of our testing and VPN recommendation process, we encourage you to check out our comprehensive testingmethodology guide. It outlines the steps we used to identify the best VPNs for gaming and to land on the final order of our list. Below, we've highlighted some key features we looked for.

Privacy and security : A VPN is a privacy service above all else. That is why we've handpicked VPNs that protect you from data snoops, government surveillance, and tracking at the hands of local networks or corporations. Our recommended VPNs boast robust encryption, a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and reliable protocols to keep your gaming sessions secure.

: A VPN is a privacy service above all else. That is why we've handpicked VPNs that protect you from data snoops, government surveillance, and tracking at the hands of local networks or corporations. Our recommended VPNs boast robust encryption, a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and reliable protocols to keep your gaming sessions secure. Fast servers : We understand that speed is crucial for a seamless gaming experience. We picked VPNs with fast servers and the cutting-edge WireGuard protocol. This lets you unblock games smoothly and without compromising on speed.

: We understand that speed is crucial for a seamless gaming experience. We picked VPNs with fast servers and the cutting-edge WireGuard protocol. This lets you unblock games smoothly and without compromising on speed. Customer support : Getting set up with a VPN can be overwhelming, but our selections offer reliable customer support through email, live chat, and comprehensive guides to assist you no matter your skill level.

: Getting set up with a VPN can be overwhelming, but our selections offer reliable customer support through email, live chat, and comprehensive guides to assist you no matter your skill level. Freedom of access : We tested each VPN’s unblocking capabilities to check that they can bypass location and network restrictions. Bonus points were awarded to VPNs that work seamlessly with popular streaming services.

: We tested each VPN’s unblocking capabilities to check that they can bypass location and network restrictions. Bonus points were awarded to VPNs that work seamlessly with popular streaming services. Value for money : We've handpicked VPNs that offer exceptional service at fair prices. We've even highlighted some VPNs with limited free plans, allowing you to access social media without spending a dime. Remember, the cheapest gaming VPNs aren't necessarily the best options.

: We've handpicked VPNs that offer exceptional service at fair prices. We've even highlighted some VPNs with limited free plans, allowing you to access social media without spending a dime. Remember, the cheapest gaming VPNs aren't necessarily the best options. Independent audits : Our top three recommendations have undergone rigorous third-party audits of their infrastructure and policies. This ensures that their security has been verified, which reinforces trust in their service.

: Our top three recommendations have undergone rigorous third-party audits of their infrastructure and policies. This ensures that their security has been verified, which reinforces trust in their service. Diskless servers: To further enhance your security, our top three VPNs operate RAM-only servers, enabling immediate erasure of all data in emergencies by simply cutting the power.

Gaming VPN FAQs

Can I use a free VPN for gaming?

Two of the VPNs we have recommended for gaming in this guide have a basic free plan. You can use those VPNs without paying a dime. The free plan is there as a loss leader to show people what the VPN is capable of. They put certain restrictions on their free servers in order to encourage users to upgrade to a paid plan.

Both of the VPNs we have recommended in this guide provide all of their privacy and security features when you connect to a free server. The free version still completely protects your browsing habits against tracking at the hands of local networks, ISPs, and government snoops. You can also use the free version to protect your privacy and data security when using public WiFi.

The caveat is that you can only connect to a few server locations, and free servers are slower than paid ones. This generally makes them unsuitable for data-intensive tasks such as gaming. When you pay for a subscription, you get access to unrestricted servers that offer the VPN’s full speeds.

You can find many free VPNs advertised on app stores like Google Play or Apple App Store, but the vast majority of these are unreliable. Studies have revealed that free VPNs often lack encryption, which means they are giving you a false sense of security. Your ISP and local networks might still be able to see what you are doing online.

In addition, free VPNs have invasive privacy policies that allow them to harvest your data, monitor your web visits for profiling purposes, and sell your information to third parties. Free VPNs profit from your data rather than provide you with online privacy. These cowboy VPNs are a huge risk to your data security, so we urge you to avoid them at all costs.

If you are short on cash, stick to the free VPNs in this guide. Compare the free plans to their paid versions risk-free–they all have money-back guarantees.

Do I need a fast VPN for gaming?

Yes. There are dozens of competing VPNs available on the market, and the vast majority of these are not suitable for playing games. Many VPNs have inferior server networks that will slow your internet connection down. This will negatively affect your gaming experience andmake you wish that you never used a VPN at all.

If you purchase a subpar VPN, you will almost certainly find yourself reaching to switch it off. Although many inferior VPNs are on the market, there are also plenty of good ones. Many fast VPNs do not cost much.

The VPNs in this guide invest in world-class server networks that provide exceptionally fast speeds. You can change your IP address and still get the speeds promised by your ISP.

That said, we urge you to remember that a VPN cannot actually work miracles. The speed of your internet is controlled by your ISP and the level of service you pay for. If you are paying for slow internet, a fast VPN will not speed it up.

Can a VPN speed up my internet while gaming?

You should not expect a VPN to speed up your internet. A VPN must encrypt your data and route it to the VPN server location on its way to the game server. This will usually introduce some additional lag.

There is one exception to this rule. If your ISP is throttling your bandwidth specifically when you play games, then a VPN can speed up your internet. The encryption provided by a VPN prevents your ISP from knowing what you are doing online. This stops your ISP from being able to throttle specific activities, such as streaming, torrenting, or gaming.

Not all ISPs engage in bandwidth throttling, but if yours does, then it is worth testing a VPN to see if it improves your gaming experience.

Why do ISPs engage in bandwidth throttling?

Internet Service Providers have numerous subscribers connected to the internet via their network, and they strive to provide a reliable connection for all users. However, during peak times, the network may experience congestion. To address this issue, ISPs implement automated network balancing systems.

As part of these measures, ISPs monitor users' online activities. If a user is found to be using websites or services that consume a significant amount of bandwidth, the ISP may throttle that user's bandwidth. While this helps alleviate network congestion during peak hours, it can also lead to slower internet speeds when gaming.

If you notice a decrease in internet speed while playing games, it's possible that your ISP is using throttling. In such cases, we recommend using a reliable VPN for gaming. A VPN encrypts your traffic, preventing your ISP from detecting that you are gaming. This should stop the automated throttling system from discriminating against game traffic.

Which countries block games? And what games do they block?

Many different countries block games, and some have forced game developers to make changes (censor) to their games in order to release them in that market. This can involve removing certain aspects of gameplay, removing political references, or changing the way a game looks and plays in order to make it compliant with local regulations.

Below, we have included a list of countries that have banned specific games. Please note that the list is not comprehensive and that many other games have been censored or banned by countries around the world.

China : China has blocked and censored many games for political and cultural reasons, particularly those with violent content, criticisms of China, or contradicting the Chinese Communist Party. For example, games like PUBG, Fortnite, and World of Warcraft have all faced restrictions or modifications.

: has blocked and censored many games for political and cultural reasons, particularly those with violent content, criticisms of China, or contradicting the Chinese Communist Party. For example, games like PUBG, Fortnite, and World of Warcraft have all faced restrictions or modifications. Iran : In Iran, games that include excessive violence, cruelty, strong sexual content, nudity, or portray the Middle East negatively are often subject to bans and restrictions. Games like Guild Wars 2 and World of Warcraft have faced restrictions.

: In Iran, games that include excessive violence, cruelty, strong sexual content, nudity, or portray the Middle East negatively are often subject to bans and restrictions. Games like Guild Wars 2 and World of Warcraft have faced restrictions. UAE (United Arab Emirates) : The UAE enforces a strict content policy and has banned games considered offensive or in violation of Islamic values. Titles like Grand Theft Auto V and The Witcher 3 have been restricted.

: The UAE enforces a strict content policy and has banned games considered offensive or in violation of Islamic values. Titles like Grand Theft Auto V and The Witcher 3 have been restricted. Saudi Arabia : Saudi Arabia bans games that it deems inappropriate or that violate Islamic values. Games like God of War and One Piece: World Seeker have been blocked.

: bans games that it deems inappropriate or that violate Islamic values. Games like God of War and One Piece: World Seeker have been blocked. North Korea : North Korea heavily restricts internet access, and most online games are blocked or inaccessible in the country.

: North Korea heavily restricts internet access, and most online games are blocked or inaccessible in the country. Australia : Australia has a classification system for video games that restricts access to certain games based on their content. Games with extreme violence, explicit sexual content, or illegal activities may be banned or receive restricted classifications, meaning they can only be sold to adults. Titles like Manhunt, Postal 2, and Outlast 2 have faced bans or restrictions in Australia.

: has a classification system for video games that restricts access to certain games based on their content. Games with extreme violence, explicit sexual content, or illegal activities may be banned or receive restricted classifications, meaning they can only be sold to adults. Titles like Manhunt, Postal 2, and Outlast 2 have faced bans or restrictions in Australia. Germany: Germany has strict regulations on video game content, particularly regarding violence and Nazi symbolism. Games that feature excessive violence or display symbols related to Nazi ideology may be banned or heavily censored. Titles like Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Call of Duty: WWII have faced censorship in Germany.

If you live in a country that has blocked or censored the games you want to play, you can regain access to the game, or use the uncensored version by connecting to a VPN server outside of your country.

Can I play games at work with a VPN?

Yes. If your employer has blocked game servers for Fortnite, CoD, Minecraft, or any other game that you like, you can regain access by using a VPN. A VPN provides you with encryption and allows you to bypass any restrictions placed on the local network. This allows you to play games as if you were back home.

Thanks to the privacy provided by the VPN, your employer will not be able to detect that you bypassed the rules. Of course, this will not stop your boss from walking up behind you when you are playing a game on your work computer, so exercise caution.