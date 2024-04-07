The Best VPNs for iPhones (2024)

In this Guide Best Overall iPhone VPN Best Free iPhone VPN Best iPhone App: VPN Newbies Best iPhone VPN: Advanced Users Do I Need an iPhone VPN? How VPNs Work on iPhones How to Set Up an iPhone VPN Wireless Plans for VPNs

Our picks for the best VPNs for an iPhone are:

NordVPN —Best iPhone VPN overall

—Best iPhone VPN overall Windscribe —Best free iPhone VPN

—Best free iPhone VPN TunnelBear —Best for VPN newbies

—Best for VPN newbies Private Internet Access —Best for advanced VPN users

A virtual private network (VPN) can help maintain your privacy and protect your information against hackers, data leaks, and other cyber threats. Plus, the best VPNs can help you access geo-blocked web content, such as regional-specific programming or international streaming. Having a VPN not only on your computer but also on your mobile device ensures you're covered anytime you're on the web.

We've picked our favorites for the best VPNs for an iPhone. Plus, we'll walk you through how an iPhone VPN works, how to set up an iPhone VPN, and whether you really need a VPN app on your iPhone.

Best Overall iPhone VPN

Editor's Pick

NordVPN

We like NordVPNbecause of its balance between advanced security and usability. You can connect and protect up to 6 devices at the same time with no hard data limits. Your data is protected by AES-256 encryption—the same stuff used by intelligence agencies like the CSIS. Its 5,700+ servers span 59 countries, offering a consistent and reliable connection with plenty of options. Its "Quick Connect" feature automatically matches you to the best server for your location, resulting in the fastest speeds available to you.

Your iPhone is protected from malware during use, and the app makes it easy to browse through different server locations, switch VPN protocols, and even set up Siri commands. The aforementioned Quick Connect is also incredibly easy to use on NordVPN's iOS app—simply tap the huge button and you're good to go. Streamers will love the HD-quality video on unblocked content, making it easy to watch your favorite Netflix or Hulu shows directly from your iPhone.

NordVPN's strict no-logs policy ensures your total privacy during and after your session. In the event that your private network connection drops, NordVPN's automatic kill switch disconnects you from the internet entirely, preventing hackers from taking advantage of any momentary vulnerabilities. What's unique about NordVPN's kill switch, though, is that you can customize it to leave certain connections running, so you don't lose important work due to a network failure.

You can try out the service for 30 days risk-free, but NordVPN doesn't offer a dedicated free trial like other iPhone VPN options. And while its monthly cost is in line with most competitors, it's on the pricier side if you choose to purchase one of their multi-year plans. Still, NordVPN is extremely affordable at USD $11.95/month or less, and the extra security measures and connection features justify the marginally higher cost.

Pros Cons Expansive server network

Siri-enabled capabilities

Fast speeds + Quick Connect feature

Global streaming unblocking

Automatic kill switch

Zero-logs policy

30-day money-back guarantee No free trial

Other VPNs offer cheaper annual rates

Best Free iPhone VPN

Editor's Pick

Windscribe

Touted as one of the more user-friendly iOS VPN apps, Windscribe offers both free and paid versions of its virtual private network service for desktop and mobile alike. But unlike many other VPN providers, Windscribe's free iPhone VPN app offers almost all of the same features as its premium version. You enjoy military-grade AES-256 data encryption for unlimited simultaneous connections, as well as a clear no-logs policy, an automatic kill switch, and both IP and ad blocking on your iPhone.

Windscribe's 10GB data allowance is also more than other free VPN competitors, such as TunnelBear (500MB/month). Need more? Tweet the company for an extra 5GB or sign up for a paid account for unlimited bandwidth. The iOS VPN also performed well in speed tests, though individual results are heavily dependent on your home internet plan.

As with any free VPN service, it isn't without its drawbacks. Windscribe's network is decently large, with servers physically located in 60+ countries and 110+ cities—but to access all of them, you'll need to pay. A free account connects you through servers in just 10 of those countries, but most users should find that to be more than adequate.

Pros Cons Generous data allowance

Unlimited simultaneous devices

Fast download speeds

Military-grade encryption

Automatic kill switch

Automatic kill switch

Geo-content unblocking Limited servers for free account

Best iPhone App: VPN Newbies

Editor's Pick

TunnelBear

If the world of VPNs is still a bit foreign to you, TunnelBear's iPhone VPN is an excellent choice to dip your toe into the water. Its iOS app is designed to make your VPN experience a literal walk in the park—the world map features floating sailboats, forests, and mountains, with actual tunnel icons indicating server locations. After choosing a server, a bear will tunnel from your current whereabouts on the map to your new, temporary "location." And make sure your volume is up, because you'll be rewarded with an actual roar of success.

TunnelBear's iPhone VPN supports up to five simultaneous connections, so you can protect your iPhone, iPad, or other iOS devices as needed. There aren't any data caps, and like many other VPN providers, TunnelBear keeps no logs of your activity and encrypts your data using military-grade protocols.

A few of TunnelBear's features aren't offered on the iPhone app—including its kill switch, which could be a deal-breaker for some. It also didn't perform as well in speed tests, and isn't as customizable as other options that let you select your preferred protocol. But if you don't care about the technical nitty-gritty and just want privacy and ease while browsing the web, TunnelBear delivers. It's also one of the most affordable VPN options, clocking it at just $4.50/month for a single user—but it also offers a free VPN option, should you want to test the waters before committing to purchase.

Pros Cons Charming, whimsical design

Easy-to-use interface

Geo-unblocking capability

AES-256 military-grade encryption No kill switch on iOS app

Slower speeds than other VPNs

No integrated ad-block features

Some desktop features not available on iPhone

Best iPhone VPN for Advanced Users

Editor's Pick

Private Internet Access VPN

The Private Internet Access (PIA) iPhone VPN app offers support for up to 10 connections at once, with over 3,300 servers to give you a high likelihood of fast and reliable performance. It automatically connects you to the most optimal server with a single click, or you can manually choose your location. It uses military-grade data encryption, keeps zero logs, and protects your iPhone from malware, trackers, and ads using the app's Safari Content Blocker.

Advanced users will appreciate the extra features within PIA's settings. You can choose between multiple available protocols, set up a "Favorites" list of specific servers you connect to often, and use the "InBrowser" feature—a private iPhone-specific browser with video support and tab technology that mimics Safari's user experience. Super-users will love the speed-booster proxy, port forwarding capability, and encryption, handshaking, and authentication customization options.

Private Internet Access VPN app user experience is basic but clean-cut (not all VPN iPhone apps are as whimsical as TunnelBear!). What makes it truly special are the customized security options—which also may overwhelm the average user who just needs to hop on public Wi-Fi from time to time.

Pros Cons Tons of advanced security features

Military-grade encryption

Multiple protocol options

No-log policy Customization isn't beginner-friendly

App reviews report inconsistent reliability

Do I Need an iPhone VPN?

In short, yes. While it's one of the more secure operating systems, Apple's iOS isn't bulletproof. Anyone using the internet on any device, especially over an unsecured connection like a public Wi-Fi network, is vulnerable to prying eyes. If you use your iPhone for activities like banking, shopping, or anything else that passes sensitive personal information back and forth on the web, you're at risk of having your info—or your entire identity—stolen.

Your iPhone VPN will mask your virtual identity so that even if cyber-criminals expose a vulnerability in your connection, nothing can be traced back to your device. And the information you send is encrypted, making it completely unreadable to outside agents. Even if you just use it when connected to public Wi-Fi, a VPN on your iPhone is a smart idea.

How VPNs Work on iPhones

A VPN creates a private, secure internet connection by routing your device directly to the VPN provider's server network, rather than through your ISP's servers and onto your final destination website. There, your data is encrypted, and your device's IP address is replaced with a temporary one via any number of international servers, giving the illusion that it is actually something—and somewhere—else. (Our guide to virtual private networks goes more in-depth on how VPNs work).

Many VPN providers offer their products for both desktop and mobile devices. On an iPhone, your VPN is installed and activated via an iOS app. Many of these iPhone VPN apps are free to download initially, and you'll either pay monthly or yearly for the network service itself. Once you're connected to your iPhone to your VPN, any data you send or receive is encrypted through your private network's servers for as long as you're connected. Your whereabouts, and your activities, are blocked from anyone's view but your own.

How to Set Up an iPhone VPN

Though the process varies by your specific iPhone VPN service, you can generally expect to follow these steps to set up a virtual private network on your iPhone.

Download your chosen VPN provider's iOS app from the Apple App Store. Either set up an account directly through your VPN iPhone app or on your VPN's desktop website. Log into your iPhone VPN app. If prompted, allow your VPN app permission to your device's settings. This will let your provider automatically configure your virtual private network. Choose the server location you wish to connect through or use your VPN's auto-connect feature.

Wireless Plans for VPNs

How well your VPN performs often begins with your cell phone plan. For example, using a VPN on 4G LTE or 5G speeds will result in a much faster VPN connection than 3G speeds; similarly, starting out with an unlimited phone plan gives you more breathing room than if your data is capped each month. Here are some optimal phone plans to support your iPhone VPN use.

Phone plans for VPN use With unlimited data | Filters #1 Freedom Mobile Freedom Mobile $50 5G Unlimited 100GB CA-US plan Unlimited data

Deal: Student Deal! Get $10/mo. off for 24 months when you activate on $50/mo. plan after Digital Discount + 3rd line Offer: $10/mo. credit when you activate a 3rd line with this plan $30/mth + $45 Upfront Go $30/mth + $45 Upfront Go #2 Public Mobile Public Mobile $34 Unlimited Canada-Wide Talk + Text + 50GB Unlimited data

Deal: Get $1.70/mo. in points value with Public Points + Receive a FREE eSIM or a physical SIM card with new activation only $34 Go $34 Go #3 Rogers Rogers Infinite Extra Canada+US Plan Unlimited data

Deal: Get $25/mo. off this plan for 24 months when you bring your own phone $40/mth Go $40/mth Go #4 Virgin Plus (previously Virgin Mobile) Virgin Plus (previously Virgin Mobile) $45 Plan with 60GB 5G Data and Unlimited CAN-US Minutes Unlimited data $45/mth Go $45/mth Go #5 Bell Bell Promo 60 Unlimited data

Deal: Save $15/mo. with new activation on $60 Promo plan (BYO only) $50/mth Go $50/mth Go Sorted by price View Full Results ~ Last Updated 2024-03-24 Powered By How WhistleOut Works See Also Die 10 besten VPNs für iPhone & iPad | Finden Sie iOS VPN-Apps