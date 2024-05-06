The best wireless earbuds 2024: top Bluetooth earbuds, chosen by experts (2024)

BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS: QUICK MENU The list in brief ↴

The best wireless earbuds promise comfort, a secure fit, great sound quality and reliable Bluetooth connectivity all packaged in a compact design. Our reviewers have tested hundreds of earbuds – from wired earbuds to the best true wireless earbuds models – so we know exactly what you can get for your money, and which are the best value.

When looking at the best wireless earbuds, we consider audio quality, battery life, comfort, and extra smart features, including active noise cancellation. Every pick in our list below is worth your time – many even feature in our ultimate best headphones guide – and we think there's a pair to suit everyone here. You might have heard of other brands or models we haven't included here – it doesn't mean we haven't tried them or even that we don't like them at all, but it does mean we think one of these options is better, and our job here is to sort the wheat from the chaff.

The most popular style of headphones today by a long way is true wireless earbuds. It's still possible to buy earbuds that still have a wire joining each earpiece, but nothing beats the convenience of true wireless, and these days there's little price difference between them at the more affordable end of things. You can even check our best budget wireless earbuds guide if you don't have much to spend, but here we'll explore price option from cheap to high end, including the best noise-cancelling earbuds.

Written by Becky Scarrott I've reviewed over 150 audio products since becoming a tech journalist, ranging from super-budget earbuds to high-end Hi-Res Audio music players. Before joining TechRadar, I spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing everything the world of audio had to offer; before that, I was a professional dancer. My love of music ties it all together.

Want to cut to the chase and find out which wireless earbuds are the best? Below, you’ll find a roundup of our choices. You can also jump to a more detailed review of every pick, along with our price comparison tool to help you find the best deals.

The best wireless earbuds of 2024

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

The best wireless earbuds for most people

Image 1 of 6

1. Sony WF-1000XM4 The best wireless earbuds we'd recommend for most people Specifications Weight: 7.3g Frequency response: 20-40,000Hz Drivers: 6mm Battery life : 8 hours (buds) 16 hours (case) Reasons to buy + Full-bodied and eloquent sound + Genuinely useful features + Good ANC Reasons to avoid - Average battery life - No aptX support

BUY THEM IF ✅ You want excellent all-rounders: No other earbud beat these on their combination of sound quality, noise-cancelling, comfort and price. ✅ You like to have control: The Sony Headphone app really helps you to unlock everything these can do – you'll want to play around.

DON'T BUY THEM IF ❌ Noise-cancelling is the most important thing: The WF-1000XM4s cancel noise very well, but the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 at #8 on the list are notably better at it. ❌ You want aptX or Bluetooth LE Audio: Sony only supports LDAC for higher-quality audio, which is fine, but the other two are arguably more future-proof.

These wireless earbuds sound fantastic and offer full-bodied audio at every turn. That's partly thanks to their specially designed 6mm drivers, which reproduce a dynamic sound despite being so small. In our tests, the WF-1000XM4 immediately impressed, with tons of detail and an excellent rhythmic handling.

Granted, noise cancellation isn't quite the best out there (the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 further down in our list deliver that), but will suit most people looking to drown out background noise. And when the WF-1000XM4 earbuds sound as good as they do, second-best noise cancelling is no big deal.

As well as the excellent sound on offer here, Sony’s buds offer great call quality, too, which makes them a solid choice for all kinds of scenarios, from commuting to work calls and everything in-between. Design-wise, we found that these earbuds are smaller and lighter than previous models from Sony, like the Sony WF-1000XM3, which means they’re comfy to wear for long periods – though the Sony WF-C700N are much smaller and lighter again.

Sony has since superseded the WF-1000XM4s with the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds. These latest true wireless earbuds have some notable improvements. They're smaller, lighter and ANC is improved. In some ways, they are a better pair of buds… but because of the price cuts to the XM4, we think the older buds are better value, and are nearly as good as the new ones, so they hold onto the top spot in our guide.

Read our full Sony WF-1000XM4 review

The best budget wireless earbuds

Image 1 of 5

BUY THEM IF ✅ Your budget is about $30 / £30 / AU$50: No other earbuds deliver such a good combination of spec and audio quality at this price. ✅ You want a long battery life: The 32 hours of playtime here are impressive for any earbuds, let alone such an affordable pair. Even AirPods Pro only last about 24 hours…

DON'T BUY THEM IF ❌ You want noise cancelling: It's not exactly a complaint given their price, but if you need ANC, stretch your budget a little further to the Earfun at #4 on this list. ❌ You want USB-C charging: The built-in cable means you're stuck using old-school USB for charging – everything else here uses USB-C. Much more efficient.

The JLab Go Air Pop only cost around $25 / £25 / AU$49.95, which is incredibly cheap and would have been unheard of just a few years ago. Fast-forward to now, and JLab is bringing out durable listening gear at rock-bottom prices. The big question is: canearbuds this budget-conscious actually do a good job?

We found that the JLab Go Air Pop are actually pretty good generally in our testing – and are emphatically unbeatable for the money.

They sound great for the price. As we detailed in our review: "Stream Hootie & the Blowfish'sLet Her Cryand the different guitars present themselves to each ear in a relatively expansive, open soundstage too. Listen to Prince'sKissand while you'll get all of the bass funk in the intro, the artist's inimitable vocal comes off a little harsh." The relatively easy-to-distort treble makes it hard to rave about the sound unqualified, but at this price, we're amazed they're as good as they are – we can easily forgive it.

We also weren't impressed with the design of the charging case. The charging cable is built in, rather than the case just offering you a port. That obviously does have advantages – you won't forget your cable, ever – but it also limits what kind of cable you use, and where you can charge it.

So although you won't get world-class sound with the JLab Go Air Pop, or noise cancelling or other high-end features, in our review we were so impressed by the "reliable Bluetooth connectivity, killer battery life, comfortable and light earpieces and solid music on the go." As we said then: "It would be churlish to expect more."

If your budget maxes out quickly for non-essentials (let's face it, true wireless earbuds are a luxury), then you'll find a reliable product here. For another cheap option, but with active noise cancellation, take a look at the Earfun Air Pro 3 further down in our list.

Read our full JLab Go Air Pop review

The best premium wireless earbuds

Image 1 of 5

3. Technics EAH-AZ80 The best premium wireless earbuds Specifications Weight: 7g Frequency response: 40-20,000Hz Drivers: 10mm Battery life: (Up to) 7h (earbuds); (up to) 25h (charging case) Reasons to buy + Poised, revealing sound + Triple-point connectivity + Outstanding reliability and comfort Reasons to avoid - Noise-cancelling and battery life are nothing special - Could conceivably sound more animated

BUY THEM IF ✅ You like a neutral, natural sound: These impressively coherent, organized and true-to-life earbuds, that will really suit those who want to hear all the detail in their tracks. ✅ You want to switch between devices easily: The triple-point connectivity is the first time we've seen it, and makes it seamless to move between phone, tablet and laptop without re-pairing.

DON'T BUY THEM IF ❌ You want huge battery life: The longevity here isn't as impressive as some options – it's fine, it's just not above average. ❌ You need the best noise cancellation: Again, they don't do this badly at all, but the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 at #8 on the list clearly do it better.

The Technics EAH-AZ80 obviously have incredibly tough competition in the form of the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 or the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, or Apple AirPods Pro. But the famous audio brand stands out as our general favorite among all those, thanks to their rich combination of features, audio quality and design.

The sound they make is also accomplished – it's both swift and accurate, as well as balanced and detailed. There’s nothing artificial about the way the Technics EAH-AZ80 sound, they offer convincingly realistic and coherent listening in all circ*mstances. It perhaps could be more energetic and fun, but that's a minor complaint.

In terms of features, their triple-point connectivity is a first in a product of this type, and means you can seamlessly move between three different devices without repairing. It proved stable and useful in testing, too. And thanks to ‘Just My Voice’ technology, we found these earbuds to be far less prone to wind-noise interference than any number of rivals.The active noise cancellation overall is is slightly behind the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 at #8 on the list, but they're still strong compared to almost everything else.

They're well-designed, too. They come with a broad range of silicone ear tips to make sure they have a secure fit. We said in our review that "the EAH-AZ80 should stay comfortable no matter the size or shape of your ears".

The battery life is average rather than great, but as a total package, they're incredibly impressive and future-proof, with support for next-gen Bluetooth on top of their great app control and rich, involving sound. The Sony WH-1000XM4 are generally weaker, but can usually be found for significantly cheaper, which is why they stay top of our list taking value into account – but compared to the newer Sony WH-1000XM5 and their higher price, these get our vote.

Read our full Technics EAH-AZ80 review

The best wireless earbuds for cheap ANC

Image 1 of 5

4. Earfun Air Pro 3 The best wireless earbuds if you want noise-blocking on a budget Specifications Weight: 5.2g Frequency response: Not listed Drivers: 11mm wool composite dynamic drivers Battery life: 9 hours (buds) 36 hours (case) Reasons to buy + Great all-rounders + Excellent battery life + Decent ANC Reasons to avoid - No sensors to detect you’re wearing them - Sound is fun but not fantastic - Stem design not for everyone

BUY THEM IF ✅ You want affordable all-rounder earbuds: A comfortable fit, reasonable ANC, decent sound quality, future-proof Bluetooth and great battery life – all under $100/£100. ✅ You want a long battery life: There's a lot to like here, but the battery life is near the top of the list. High-end buds don't even get this much life usually.

DON'T BUY THEM IF ❌ You expect total silence from the ANC: Being cheaper means they're not as noise-blocking as more expensive buds. It helps, but if you spend more, you get more. ❌ You want audio fidelity: The sound quality is fine, but stepping up to the Sony earbuds at #5 on the list is like night and day.

If you're looking for a solid pair of wireless earbuds on a budget with noise cancelling baked in and some future-proofing, then we highly recommend the Earfun Air Pro 3.

These earbuds are only $79.99 / £79.99 officially, which makes them excellent value considering they're such all-rounders, and they're the cheapest in our guide with ANC on board – but actually, you'll pay more like $60 / £60, if that, thanks to regular price cuts.

You get active noise cancellation, good sound, a comfy fit, a whole 45 hours of battery life, and these buds also boast support for the new Bluetooth wireless standard, Bluetooth LE Audio. Right now that doesn't mean much, as few other devices support it – e.g. major smartphones – but that means your buds are ready for when more phones catch up. We can't think of any earbuds that are currently as cheap as this and yet offer such a range of features.

As well as features, the design also has no business looking so elegant and minimal at this price. Although it is worth mentioning they have a long stem design. We found them comfortable to wear with a good seal – vital for ANC – but did knock them out a few times due to the stem, including a problem with them tangling in long hair (which haven't found with most stem designs).

The sound is not the last word in quality in general – you'll get much better fidelity from stepping up to the Sony WF-C700N at #5 on our list – but in our review we said we "liked their punchy sound and found them fun to listen to". Similarly, the noise cancellation is notably weaker than more expensive models, but does its job of softening background noise so you can actually hear what's going on.

Read the full Earfun Air Pro 3 review

The best mid-range wireless earbuds

Image 1 of 5

5. Sony WF-C700N The best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds around $100 / £100 Specifications Weight: 4.6g Frequency response: Not listed Drivers: 5mm Battery life : 7.5 hours (buds) 7.5 hours (case) Reasons to buy + Strong noise cancellation + Top-class audio for the price + Great Sony app support Reasons to avoid - No on-ear volume control See Also These are our favourite true wireless earbuds in 2024 - No higher-res Bluetooth support

BUY THEM IF ✅ You want small and light buds: These earbuds are among the most comfortable, light and secure we've ever used, regardless of price – and are great for smaller ears. ✅ You want audio bang for your buck: These offer effective ANC paired with the most exciting and fun sound we've heard at this level.

DON'T BUY THEM IF ❌ You like on-ear volume control: It's not here so far – although Sony says that itwillbe possible after an update at some point, by pressing either earbud multiple times. ❌ You want auto-stop when you remove them: This isn't here. It won't matter for everyone, but not having it may be a dealbreaker for some.

The Sony WF-C700N take a surprising amount of the features and quality of the WF-1000XM4 at the top of our list, and make them smaller, lighter and cheaper. They're as good as earbuds for under $100/£100 can get today. The active noise cancellation is really impressive, for example – in our review, we said: "When ANC is on, at my desk, all but the loudest noises are softened, leaving me immersed in my playlists. It's a feat and no mistake."

It's the same story for the sound quality, which we described as "one of the most expansive, three-dimensional and fun soundstages I've heard from a set of earbuds", also noting that "we get an extra ounce of detail and texture through the high end, too, compared to the competition". More expensive earbuds manage to provide even more detail (and there's no support for CD-quality sound here through aptX, Bluetooth LE Audio, or Sony's LDAC wireless systems), but it doesn't fundamentally matter: you have to spend twice as much to get even a bit better sound, really.

There's full support for Sony's app too, through which you can customize the sound and the noise cancelling profiles. There's no auto-pause when you remove them from your ears, and no volume control on the buds, but we can live with that. Especially since the buds are so small and comfortable, unlike most that are so feature-packed.

Read our full Sony WF-C700N review

The best wireless earbuds for Apple fans

Image 1 of 5

6. Apple AirPods Pro 2 The best wireless earbuds for iPhone owners Specifications Weight: 5.3g Frequency response: Not listed Drivers: Custom Apple design Battery life : 6 hours (buds) 30 hours (case) Reasons to buy + Top-tier active noise cancellation + Great sound quality + Lots of very smart features for iPhone Reasons to avoid - Average battery life - No lossless support

BUY THEM IF ✅ You want superb sound and noise cancellation: The audio quality is really strong, and the noise cancellation is nearly as good as you can right now. ✅ You're in the Apple ecosystem: They've got lots of extra features for iPhone users, including Spatial Audio and Personalized Audio – and they switch seamlessly between all your devices.

DON'T BUY THEM IF ❌ You want good battery life: These are distinctly average when it comes to the battery – most buds match or beat them, even with similar features. ❌ You don't have an iPhone: If you're an Android user, you'll miss out on features if you get these compared to other earbuds that have app control on Android.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 offer rich, detailed and powerful audio performance plus stunning ANC in design that's much smaller and more lightweight than most of the premium earbuds competition. In our testing of both the original model and the new USB-C version, we've found the active noise cancellation to be better than the vast majority of earbuds, blocking out almost all external sounds – though the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 (further down this list) have them beat.

Battery life in the buds is distinctly average compared to the other options in this guide, but they're good for a long listening period at six hours – and the 30 hours from the charging case as well is actually quite high compared to other options.

As always with Apple products, these buds are best suited to iPhone users thanks to unique features such as head-tracked Dolby Atmos spatial audio that's extremely impressive, Find My support including ultra-wideband precision location tracking (so you can find them down the side of the sofa), and auto-switching between your Apple devices seamlessly, giving the equivalent of multipoint connectivity on more devices than most. Of course, you need an Apple device to enjoy all of this – ideally all Apple devices.

The price is relatively low compared to premium options such as the Sony WF-1000XM5 or the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, which is why we think Apple users should be seriously considering them as their pick for a premium pair of buds – but if you're not heavily in on Apple, something more platform neutral may be better overall.

Read our full Apple AirPods Pro 2 review

The best wireless earbuds for Samsung fans

Image 1 of 5

7. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Best wireless earbuds for Samsung phone owners Specifications Weight: 5.5g Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz Drivers: Custom Coaxial 2-way Battery life: 5 hours (buds) 18 hours (case) Reasons to buy + Great sound, and serious Hi-Res skills + Strong noise cancellation + Classy, comfortable design and finish Reasons to avoid - Battery life is only average - Hi-Res 24-bit is only from Samsung Galaxy phones

BUY THEM IF ✅ You have a Samsung Galaxy phone: The Buds 2 Pro offer smarter pairing and features with Galaxy, and even seriously high-quality audio streaming. ✅ You want Samsung's best audio quality: Samsung's immersive, expressive, head-tracked, 24-bit audio is far better than we ever expected.

DON'T BUY THEM IF ❌ You want good battery life: Five hours with ANC deployed is below average these days – everything else here lasts longer. ❌ You use an iPhone: They work fine as basic earbuds with iPhone, but AirPods give you so many more features.

These are effectively Samsung's equivalent of AirPods, and not just in the sense that they're true wireless earbuds. They come with features that work only with the company's own phones, with two really stand-out features for audio fans. The first is spatial audio with optional head-tracking, giving better immersion in your sound. The second is really for audiophiles, and it's the new 24-bit high-res audio – this is arguably the best high-res audio option of all the earbuds here, even if these aren't necessarily the best-sounding.

These relatively svelte and light earbuds are comfortable to wear, yet are packed full of useful perks such as great active noise cancellation, voice detection to active a transparency mode when you need it, and customizable on-ear controls – all of which work very well indeed –plus IPX7 water ingress protection.

It's nearly a home run from Samsung, marred by the disappointing five-hour battery life. And these are beaten in certain areas by other buds here – the Technics at #3 on the list are better for sound, for example, and the Bose at #8 are better for noise cancellation. But they're both also more expensive; much like the AirPods Pro, these are a great-value package if you have the phone that fully takes advantage of them.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review

The best wireless earbuds for ANC

Image 1 of 5

8. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Best wireless earbuds for sheer noise-cancelling power Specifications Weight: 6.24g Frequency response: Not listed Drivers: 9.4mm Battery life: 6 hours (buds) 24 hours (case) Reasons to buy + Smaller, more comfortable design + Best-in-class noise cancellation + Beautiful sound Reasons to avoid - Call quality could be better - No support for high-def wireless codecs - No wireless charging

BUY THEM IF ✅ Noise cancellation is vital: These offer simply the best noise stopping power for the price (the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds maybe do it even better, but they cost a lot more). ✅ You like a finely balanced sound: Whatever Bose's CustomTune does inside your ear, it works really well. The sound is very well balanced.

DON'T BUY THEM IF ❌ You want a slim, light bud: These are about as bulky as mainstream earbuds get in this day and age, and their case is pretty large. AirPods Pro 2 (#6 on this list) or Sony LinkBuds S are much slimmer and lighter. ❌ You’d want higher-quality Bluetooth: No LDAC, no aptX – you're on lower-quality streaming only here.

If your number one priority is active noise cancellation, then these are our top pick. There's an argument that the newer Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are actually better for ANC, but they're significantly more expensive (especially since these buds have had some great price drops) and the difference isn't so large that we think it's necessary to go for the 2023 model – the ones we're recommending are still ahead of everything else here.

The best news is that this excellent noise cancellation isn't at the expense of sound quality. In our review, we wrote: "We can’t stress this enough – the sound is very well balanced, with a heck of a lot of details and textures coming through. And if you still find you need to tweak it, you can via the EQ in the app."

The buds are quite bulky, which will not suit everyone, though they do feel quite secure in ear. Too secure, some might feel, especially those with smaller ears. The six hours of battery from the buds with 18 more from the case is also pretty average – not bad, not great. There's also no high-res audio option, spatial audio or multi-point pairing, but the Ultra model does offer those if you want them.

Not everyone needs all mod cons. Some people want one in particular, and if blocking as much outside sound as possible at a reasonable price is your goal, these are you new best friends.

Read our full Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review

The best wireless earbuds for sound quality

Image 1 of 5

9. Final ZE8000 MK2 The best earbuds for audiophiles that won't break the bank Specifications Weight: 104g total Frequency response: Not listed Drivers: 13mm Battery life: 5 hours (earbuds), 15 hours (case) Reasons to buy + Multi-layered, spacious sound + Excellent lossless audio support + Effective noise cancellation Reasons to avoid - Battery life isn't great - Slightly disappointing app - Not everyone will love the look

BUY THEM IF ✅ You want the most elite sound: For a price similar to the best earbuds from Sony and Bose, you get a whole new level of music quality than those offer. ✅ You want to really enjoy higher-res audio: With aptX and Snapdragon Sound support, you can make the most of high-quality streaming with the awesome audio here.

DON'T BUY THEM IF ❌ You like your earbuds to be subtle: There's a big bar on the outside of these, extended up as well as down. It's a statement, and may not be one you want to make. ❌ You want lots of battery life: The five hours you get from the buds is low by today's standards – six is average.

Final’s second stab at true wireless earbuds aren’t the most easy to pocket (the earpieces and case are positively chunky by today’s standards) and the battery stamina is also beaten by almost everything else here. Oh, and the app won’t wow you for extra features or slick usability. The thing is, you’ll forgive it all when you put them in your ears and fire up some music.

Final’s dedication to its hi-res terminology will also make audiophiles bristle, because it involves the term ‘8K Sound+’, but again, once you’re listening to them all is forgiven. Why? because whatever Final wants to call it, we called the ZE8000 MK2 “honestly joyous” for sound in our review, enthusing that “each musical passage is given ample due diligence; dynamics are spot on; sonic articles come through with pinpoint accuracy and a three-dimensional quality scarcely heard – at any level”.

Also, Final’s active noise cancellation really works here, partly due to the seal achieved with the company’s new 'Shield Fin' eartips (there are little flaps on the bit coving the driver housing, before the neck of the earbud) which have the added benefit of making them feel super secure.

Can you take a hit on the battery life – ie. earbuds that’ll only last for five hours (or possibly closer to four when you’re playing them slightly louder on the commute)? If you can, and you’ll forgive the dearth of fit tests, hearing profiles and other whistles and bells offered by similarly priced rivals, the audio quality here sets a new bar in wireless audio. And that is not a statement we make lightly.

Read our full Final ZE8000 MK2 review

The best wireless earbuds for working out

Image 1 of 5

10. Beats Fit Pro The best wireless earbuds for exercise Specifications Weight: 5.6g (each earbud) 55.1g (charging case) Frequency response: Not specified Drivers: 9.5mm drivers Battery life: 6 hours (buds) 18 hours (case) Reasons to buy + Spatial audio on Apple Music + Better battery life Reasons to avoid - ANC could be stronger - No wireless charging

BUY THEM IF ✅ You need a secure, sporty fit: The shape and wing-tip fit of these buds means they're rock solid in your ears for gym-going or running. ✅ You want high-end features: Going sporty doesn't mean missing out on noise-cancellation, Spatial Audio and other smart features – with many on both iOS and Android.

DON'T BUY THEM IF ❌ You want total audio fidelity: Like many gym buds, these want to motivate you with driving beats. A neutral sound is not the game here. ❌ You want really good ANC: These do clamp down on outside sound, but not at the same level as other premium earbuds, such as the Sony WF-1000XM4 at #1 on the list.

The Beats Fit Pro have a simple (and fantastic) pitch: they deliver most of the iPhone-friendly features of AirPods Pro, but in a more secure-fitting, sweatproof design… and they have great features for Android too.

These features in question include Apple's head-tracked spatial audio support, auto-switching between Apple devices, and audio sharing with other AirPods/Beats. On Android, you've got instant pairing, on-ear control customization, and more.

But the main features here are the wing-tip fit, which we found to be extremely comfortable, and the bold music presentation, which is designed really get you in the groove. Yes, it's bassy, as workout headphones should be – but it's also bright enough at the high end to feel like you're getting a good balance from your tracks.

They don’t support wireless charging like the AirPods Pro 2, and the battery isn't spectacular at six hours per charge with 18 hours in the charging case with the ANC on. The case is also larger than most of our options here (except maybe the Bose) – more for throwing in a gym bag than slipping into a jeans pocket. And the ANC isn't best-in-class either – but they have more stability in the ear than anything else here, and that's the crucial thing.

Read our full Beats Fit Pro review

Other wireless earbuds to consider

You may notice that two big and relatively new earbuds aren't on this list: the Sony WF-1000XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. The reason is that, while both are extremely good products, they're not quite better than the options already here. We said in our Sony WF-1000XM5 review that its noise cancellation was weaker than we expected, and its sound is bettered by the Technics EAH-AZ80 at number 3 on this list, so we recommend the Technics instead. And in our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review, we noted that the noise cancellation might be best-in-class, but it's barely any better than the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, which are now easy to find for much cheaper than the Ultra, so we recommend the (slightly) older model for most people.

We recently reviewed the Final ZE8000 MK2, which has now been added to list due to its phenomenal sound quality (despite the company's alarming attempts to use "8K" to refer to sound quality).

We also recently published our . The earbuds haven't made it to this list because, while their sound quality is undoubtedly excellent, we found them so frustrating to use – there are features that didn't work, and a fit that refused to stay secure.

We also looked at the Montblanc MTB 03, and loved their small design and beautiful finish, but their lack of a few features, weak noise cancellation, and sound that's just not quite perfect means they don't edge out any of the buds already here. Here's our full Montblanc MTB 03 review.

The Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2 are a pair of mid-priced earbuds that have a good claim to be on this list, but just didn't quite push out the Sony WF-C700N, which they're about the same price as. We said in our Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2 review that we loved the noise cancellation and sound quality, but the chunky (clunky, even) design and low battery life mean we reach for the Sonys.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are another recent pair of affordable buds that didn't make it into this guide. They're a real mixed bag: in our Samsung Galaxy Buds FE review, we thought the noise cancellation was strong, but the sound quality was more average overall. They have a solid set of features for Samsung Galaxy owners, but not so much for anyone else.

How to choose the best wireless earbuds

With so many wireless earbuds to pick from, how do you know which are right for you?There are a few key considerations you need to bear in mind.

The first is price. How much can you afford? You can get a good pair of wireless earbuds for under £100/$100. But often you do get what you pay for in terms of connectivity, build and noise cancellation.

Next up is form. Do you intend to hit the gym, bike or pavement with your earbuds? Then you'll need a design that'll stay put. Or maybe small and minimal is what you're after, so opt for a pair of discrete true wireless buds.

The best sounding earbuds are exactly that – our pick of the wireless earbuds that sound fantastic. These are far from the best cheap earbuds out there, but if you're passionate about hearing music with clarity, richness and powerful bass, these are the ones you need to consider.

It's still important to pick earbuds that feel good in your ears, but the models in our guide above have been picked for sound quality above all else, rather than noise-cancellation or additional features, like waterproofing or workout-friendly designs.

Looking for something a bit different but with similarly great sound quality? The best headphones may be exactly what you need.

Wireless vs true wireless: what's the difference? Wireless earbuds have existed for a while now, basically since Bluetooth was invented.Though battery-powered and not physically connected to your phone, they have a cord connecting both buds – and sometimes a band around the neck too. True wireless earbuds have no cord whatsoever. While wireless allows us to wear headphones a few feet away from our music players, True Wireless cuts the cord between the earbuds, giving us true freedom.If you're looking to go full wireless, we also have a round-up of the best true wireless headphones, but you'll find our top picks here, too. Wireless headphones are traditional over-ear or on-ear headphones without the wire – the two earcups are connected by a headband. Check out the best wireless headphones for more.

Which brand of wireless earbuds is best? In this guide we've included all of the best audio tech and earbuds brands on the market today. But the question of which brand is best depends on what you're looking for. Sony is certainly one of the best wireless earbuds brands, and one of the best audio brands generally. It consistently brings out great-sounding products and has led the way with fantastic true wireless earbuds year-on-year. The Sony WF-1000XM4 buds are our current pick of the best wireless earbuds and the best true wireless earbuds you can buy today. If you're looking for a pair of luxury wireless earbuds and have a high budget for a new pair, then check out high-end brands like Bose. Otherwise, if you're looking for a budget pair of earbuds, Earfun and JLab make some of our favourite cheaper wireless earbuds.

Which wireless earbuds are best? Right now, our current top picks are the Sony WF-1000XM4s. We think these wireless earbuds are best because they deliver full-bodied and eloquent sound, and good ANC. They're fantastic all-rounders. However, if you have more specific priorities you might want to consider other buds in our list. Like the JLab Go Air Pop if you're on a budget. Or the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 if you want the best ANC buds you can buy.

What are the best value for money wireless earbuds? All of the options in our best wireless earbuds guide are good value for money. However, if you're looking for a budget pair of buds we've got some of those too. The JLab Go Air Pop are incredibly cheap at under £20/$20. They sound great for the price and are light, small and comfy. If you want a pair of budget buds that also pack in ANC, take a look at the Earfun Air Pro 3, which are discounted at the time of writing to $79 / £79.

Which is better: Bose or Beats? In the battle between Bose and Beats, it depends what you're looking for. In our opinion, Bose is the better option for sheer audio performance and noise cancelling tech. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 can't be beaten in terms of ANC. However, Beats earbuds offer a great fit and excellent sound. Particularly the Beats Fit Pro, which we highly recommend if you're looking for a pair of earbuds for working out. They're also a little more affordable than Bose options and have a more stylish design.

Which wireless earbuds are just as good as Apple AirPods? Apple AirPods buds, like the most recent AirPods Pro 2, are excellent if you want a comfy fit, quality audio and have an iPhone as there are some feature only iOS users can access. They're also a great choice if you like the unmistakable AirPods stem design and you're not on a budget – AirPods aren't cheap. However, we believe there are several wireless earbuds that offer a better balance of features and improved soon. For example, the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are better all-rounders, ticking the boxes for sound, style, comfort and ANC. In terms of ANC, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 give the AirPods a run for their money.

How we test the best wireless earbuds

Why you can trust TechRadar ☑️ More than 3,000 headphones reviewed

☑️ 15 years of product testing

☑️ Over 16,000 products reviewed in total

☑️ Nearly 200,000 hours testing tech

We're looking (listening?) for earbuds that sound good first and foremost – we want to hear clear, rich audio that does justice to every genre. We listen to both high-quality source music, as well as lower-quality streams, as well as movies and videos.

Voices should be natural, instruments should stand out from each other, and there should be a good sound balance overall between bass, mid-range and treble.

Of course, this is then balanced against lots of other factors, not the least of which is price. We know that a pair of cheap earbuds won't sound as good as premium ones – so we're judging them against competition at the same kind of price, not against something wildly different.

In terms of noise cancellation, we want to find buds that work well to drown out ambient noise day-to-day in a variety of environments. We test them in our pretty typical office environment, out walking in city traffic, and on public transport.

We also consider battery life, ensuring that most of the buds we pick will last long enough to not be annoying. And then we look at extra features, such as sound personalization and other app support – this can make a big difference to the overall value of two earbuds that are the same price.

Read TechRadar's review guarantee

Latest updates to the best wireless earbuds

January 29, 2024

Added the Final ZE8000 as the best option for excellent sound quality. Checked all other products against out current reviews, and added a new 'Other wireless earbuds to consider' section to help provide context to our choices.

December 20, 2023

Updated the list to remove the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus, which is no longer available to buy. Rewrote some entries to add more comparisons between products on our list.

November 10, 2023

Checked all products against our latest review. Added more at-a-glance buying advice for all earbuds in the list.

October 5, 2023

Updated the order of rankings and completely refreshed the format of the guide to include a new quick menu to make it easier to find right buds to suit your needs.