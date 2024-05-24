The C-Brats :: - The C-Disaster 22' C-Dory Refit in Alaska (2024)



The C-Disaster 22' C-Dory Refit in Alaska

Today's work was to figure out what I'm working with, get it cleaned up, and start preparing for the transom job. I filled a black trash bag with gems from the previous owner. There was an included portapotty on the back deck, I went to pick it up, wooh this thing is heavy and full of some sort of liquid, I'm telling my self it's rain water though didn't lift the lid to investigate. The main goal was getting ready for the transom job. The motor is ready to pull once I build a stand for it tomorrow. I'm crossing my fingers I can get the cherry picker into my wife's garage/ laundry room with a motor dangling and she'll believe it's a new clothes drying racking. Everything is off the transom and most of the 80's wiring is now headed to the dump. There were only 2 transducer wires heading to the transom, I was expecting a couple more. My plan is to do it from the inside since the splashwell needs to be redone/ moved up and the core doesn't go all the way up the transom. It will also allow me to see what condition the core is in and start pulling the random screws everywhere. Once I ran out of daylight I hung an LED light from the roof and busted out the shop vac removing a large volume of water, algae, and pine needles. I put a space heater in the cabin and cracked a window. I'll keep the heat on over the next couple days, with any luck the v-berth core will dry out some and the mold won't go into hyperdrive multiplying.

I'm trying to figure out why anyone in their right mind would put a brand new motor on that boat. Maybe it isn't as bad as it looks?

There is a series of videos of a guy who took a C-Dory (in slightly better shape than yours ) and redid pretty much all of it including new core. Search YouTube or this site.

thataway wrote: Short reply because of the hour: Looks like # 58 boat, 1982. The transom needs to be attacked firstbuilt it up to the level for that motor. I would not trust the bracket. If it were my boat, I would cut the outer fiberglass skin a couple of inches inside of the sides and bottom, pull it off, with the damaged core down to the good glass on the inside. The re-construct the transom with plywood (two 3/4 pieces), saturate with epoxy. Then lay up a new outer skin with 1708 and epoxy, also grind the edges of the inside transom skin to the 10/1 ratio and lay epoxy and 1708 on the inside. Wrap the material over the top of the transom, and rehang the motor. Do proper epoxy lining of the new motor holes. Clean everything else up, and use the boat this summer. If you try and tackle the bottom, you will loose the summers use. It probably wont get any worse during this time. There is probably some water in the core-and it has been there for some time. Re-doing that would have to wait. Plug any holes. Depending on where we are (tides, bottom and sea state), we often go stern to the beach, with a bow anchor out. You dont want that boat on the beach with a falling tide. I would leave the runners for now. But I would try and get the bottom as smooth as possible. Any growth should be cleaned off. I realize that the boat would not hit its projected speed. It may be so heavy from the water and add in the resistance on the bottom, that will be a factor. The >30 MPH and 4 people may have been some time ago? If there is a scale available, it would be interesting to weight the boat. (After you get as much of the water out as possible). You bought a nice motor; I dont know if it is large enough For the Tolmanmaybe two 115s?? The C Dory can be fully restored, but the question right now is how much time do you want to spend on it currently. I am not even sure I would drill sample holes in the bottom core nowif the boat will move fast enough as it is, and the bottom is not flexing, then run it. The restoration might be in the future, perhaps even a different owner I dont think the boat is going to fall apartbut it is going to be heavy. When towing it back from the ferry I did notice how heavy it was. I'm in agreement it's packing a lot of water weight it's not showing. The fuzz on the bottom definitely didn't help. Having 3 batteries, a full portapotty, and water in the pilot house didn't help. Once it's back in the water I'll worry about props and motor heights which probably aren't anywhere near where they should be. The plan is to start at the transom and work my way forward not opening up too much at once. When I run out of daylight or if the weather isn't cooperating work in the pilot house. Right now it really isn't safe to use with the abundance of mold and mildew in the pilot and house. It needs a complete gut to get into all the cracks and crevices for mold eviction. I've got a deadline to meet though luckily I'm used to working 12's at the day job and am off for 14 days in a row so it allows for a lot of progress in a short amount of time. We have 15' tides here so backing into the beach isn't usually an option. Usually we pull the boat up, unload gear for a cabin or allow the dog to do her business for a couple minutes and then put it on the hook or a ball and hop in the dinghy. I'd like to keep the strakes though I suspect they have allowed a lot of water in. T.R. Bauer wrote: I'm trying to figure out why anyone in their right mind would put a brand new motor on that boat. Maybe it isn't as bad as it looks? It was a California boat, a couple winters and a summer in the water in Alaska were not kind to it. I sat down last night and this morning researching, planning, and ordering parts. This part of the game always takes a while though I'm a hands on person and having parts I need to build around in hand helps me build things once or twice instead of 3 or 4 times if I'm going off a picture or dimensions, once the part arrives it never fits. Once it's done I can rock and roll without hour breaks swearing at the computer ordering parts, oh wait I'm sure there's things I forgot. My credit card is smoldering though hasn't caught fire yet though I've got the fire extinguisher on standby. Fuel tanks were super elusive creatures. Moeller tanks bigger than 12 gallons topside or permanent didn't exist anywhere in stock. When I order the 35 gallon moeller tanks for the Tolman West Marine foolishly shipped me 2 for $19.99 and I had them in less than a week. Defender listed 22 Gallon Boston Whaler tanks in stock so I'm crossing my fingers they are actually in stock, shipping for 2 tanks was almost the cost of 1 of the tanks ouch. With the whole supply chain madness if everything is here in a month I'll be happy.

I don't know if you intend to follow the list you made in some sort of order but I will strongly recommend you start by cloning yourself first. If successful, do it a couple more time and you might have a good summer on the new to you boat. I will agree to get done whatever is needed to make the boat seaworthy first then use it some. You will have a whole winter to mess around with it and/or save some projects for the next owner. C-Dory are nice boat and worth the effort but you also have a very nice Tollman that you need to not set aside for too long. Keep us posted of your progress.

Your 14 days off and 12 hour days help with the time frame. I had not seen your post last night just prior to mineand I might have responded a bit differently, knowing your plan. I wonder how the teak runners are adhered to the bottom? I suspect it is just more than screws. When we were building a 38 fiberglass sailboat I had to do sharp bends with teak rub rails over the hull to deck joint. I did destructive testing of teak laminates (1/8 pieces in a jig to get the contour. Two part resorcinol glue remained superior to epoxy. But to the fiberglass, epoxy was the only choice. Some boats have had teak decks set in epoxy when being re-done (Taiwan built, which all leak). At 2 AM I forget to ask if there was any evidence of the teak rub strips separating from the hull. The other question is if there is delaminating of the plywood core from either the bottom outer surface or the inner surface of the boats bottom. If the boat has gone thru several freeze thaw cycles in AK, delaminating is more likely. Also we have not heard from any of the many members who have this vintage hull designs especially in AK, to see what they found as the plywood core was checked by drilling holes to check for moisture and delaminating. Looking at the our C Dorys there are about 80 22 classic or anglers built by the end of 1982, and several are or were in the Juneau area. A number more were in AK.

By 1987 there appear to have been at least 317 of the22s built. Thus there is a goodly data base to look at for plywood core problems. I doubt if many of these boats had been abused to the extend this one has-or had an owner who was skilled and fast enough a worker to bring it back in a few short menorahs. A big thanks for sharing your thought process, plans and then the photos of the work as it progresses. So often we have folks who do not have the skills which you posses, and things go slowly.

C-Wolfe wrote: I don't know if you intend to follow the list you made in some sort of order but I will strongly recommend you start by cloning yourself first. If successful, do it a couple more time and you might have a good summer on the new to you boat. I will agree to get done whatever is needed to make the boat seaworthy first then use it some. You will have a whole winter to mess around with it and/or save some projects for the next owner. C-Dory are nice boat and worth the effort but you also have a very nice Tollman that you need to not set aside for too long. Keep us posted of your progress. Haha, I wish I could get the dog to help out as well, she loves the water though isn't much for scrubbing or sanding. We'll see where I get on the list. Transom, a rewire/ updated electronics, fuel tanks, eliminating the avenues for water to get into the pilot house along with some mold free cabinetry is the bare minimum to get it back on the water. Coming up with a plan and having most of the parts I intend to use on hand helps things go quicker. I'd put my money on it hitting the water with some unpainted/ gel coated work. thataway wrote: Your 14 days off and 12 hour days help with the time frame. I had not seen your post last night just prior to mineand I might have responded a bit differently, knowing your plan. I wonder how the teak runners are adhered to the bottom? I suspect it is just more than screws. When we were building a 38 fiberglass sailboat I had to do sharp bends with teak rub rails over the hull to deck joint. I did destructive testing of teak laminates (1/8 pieces in a jig to get the contour. Two part resorcinol glue remained superior to epoxy. But to the fiberglass, epoxy was the only choice. Some boats have had teak decks set in epoxy when being re-done (Taiwan built, which all leak). At 2 AM I forget to ask if there was any evidence of the teak rub strips separating from the hull. The other question is if there is delaminating of the plywood core from either the bottom outer surface or the inner surface of the boats bottom. If the boat has gone thru several freeze thaw cycles in AK, delaminating is more likely... A big thanks for sharing your thought process, plans and then the photos of the work as it progresses. So often we have folks who do not have the skills which you posses, and things go slowly. The teak runners are still attached. Today is the first time I got a good look at them though didn't have the nerve to poke at them very hard. I believe they are just screwed on though I had enough lying in puddles at that point to look further. There's 1 spot where there's a through hull transducer no longer in use I need to get up the nerve to poke at. I believe there's a crack all I have tracking numbers for the fuel tanks so they must actually exist which is a relief. I was not looking forward to the plan B of 12 gallon topside tanks. I got a motor stand built out of some crooked 2x4's that would make a politician jealous how crooked they were. I went to pull the motor, it came off pretty easily though I may have forgotten the steering cable was still in the motor as I started to pull the boat away. It's wrapped in a tarp to confuse any tweakers shopping in my yard. Once the motor was secure, well partially secure on it's stand I diggered up (put on rain gear in my line of work) and busted out the pressure washer for round 1 of Southeast Alaska goo removal. My wife remarked "it looks slightly better" after I had been laying in the driveway for 2 hours in 40 degree weather depositing the Petersburg harbor vegetation into my driveway. So far half the bottom got 1 round of pressure washing and the whole topside got a bath. I have nice sized shop and put baby (aka the tolman) in the corner so I'd have some more room to work. Having a shop is awesome, being built a foot above grade on floor joists with an 8' ceiling doesn't make it easy to get boats in or out. I'm going to try and not spend the half a day + of tetras and magic it would require to get the disaster into the shop. I evicted the alumaweld from it's boat tent and put the disaster in. The boat tent is only 20' long and water has been entering the disaster in many orifices of the C-Disaster so I really wanted to get it all out of the rain and give it a break from the rain. Have no fear, every Alaskan has at least 1 blue tarp at the ready for a boat tent extension. I got out the shop vac again to help speed up the drying process and there was maybe a pint of water in the pilot house after my pressure washing antics. After leaving a space heater on last night and not seeing a mold outbreak I'll leave the heater on for a couple days to continue the drying process. A 4' China Freight LED makes for a nice interior light while it's in for surgery. Back to top ');//--> barrelroll

Photos: barrelroll State or Province: AKPhotos: Posted: Wed Mar 23, 2022 10:59 am Post subject: Day #3 and the first actual day of "work" is in the books. Bad news, I didn't do very good exploratory surgery, Good news it might be in better shape than I thought. I sunck out during quiet time (post 8PM, pre 8AM) and spent some time in the pilot house. The roof headliner and all it's water holding parts are now in the trash along with the 2 water tanks that were under the V-berth. One thing I've noticed about the C-dory is it's built heavy compared to a Tolman. Renn Tolman was big on building things light and used very little 3/4" plywood in his boats, C-Dory built all the interior cabinetry out of 3/4". I'm thinking there's some opportunity to save some weight using 3/8" and 1/2" in the interior. Also C-dory mounted the cabinets with super small mild steel L-Brackets, I'm tempted to fillet and tape the new additions in though if the next owner wanted to change things they wouldn't be happy with the amount of demo required to remove them. On to the good/ bad part of the day. I got the shapshwell out, it's junk, weighs a ton and had very obvious rot/ needs to be redone for a 25" transom and gas tank underneath anyways. The transom on the other hand had some life left in it and didn't need a complete removal/ replacement. After doing an initial exploratory surgery pulling the inner skin just past the edges of the spashwell the 2 main areas of rot were at the spashwell drain hole and drain plug along with some water intrusion at the bilge pump hose hole and a couple other holes, the motor bolts had pulled into the core at some point as well. It wasn't complete mush by any means. Thinking the rest of the transom was in this shape I cut the rest of the inner glass off and only found a little water intrusion at the bolt holes. Well great I'm in it this far and I need to raise the motor cut out anyways, pulling dry balsa core should be no big deal. WRONG, I have a new respect for that borderline spongy stuff. It did not want to come out and had a layer of CSM between 2 layers of 3/4" core. After an hour of swinging a hammer at a chisel, pry bar, bad words, and any other removal tool I could think of I needed reinforcements, I'd be out there for a week at this rate. In my YouTube education someone had used a roto hammer to remove semi solid transom material so off to Home depot I went for my saving grace. Get it home, attempt to blast out core, any core with glass still on it would just taunt me and not move. It took a while to become one with the roto hammer, using an angled tile chisel I would first get under the glass and remove the layer of glass, then attack the core from multiple fronts till it flew off. Once the glass was out the balsa came out pretty easy. 7:54PM, just before "quiet time" the last chunk of core hit the deck. I still need to do a ton of grinding and a little more trimming, my knees were shot and I didn't need to be the reason my neighbors kids weren't sleeping so I called it a night. Moral of the story, drill more exploratory holes before attempting to completely remove the transom core. This transom could have been fixed properly with a couple small spot repairs, oversize drilling and epoxying holes, and a new layer of glass tying everything together. I'm in it this far, no turning back now. Back to top ');//--> thataway

State or Province: FLC-Dory Year: 2007C-Dory Model: 25 CruiserVessel Name: thatawayPhotos: Posted: Wed Mar 23, 2022 11:50 am Post subject: I converted the "L" brackets to tabs of 1708 and white tinted epoxy in several of the C Dorys I owned. Just do it where the "L" bracket was, not necessary to do the entire piece of Decaboard plywood. Of. course drill out the screw hole and explore the core there--fill the exploration hole with epoxy. Normally one would drill some test holes in inner glass of the bottom to assess the state of moisture in the plywood. It is entirely possible that there are only small areas with water intrusion into the plywood. The plywood is different than the short cell balsa wood (a hardwood by classification). If you are going to rebuild and change the cabinetry, then you probably would be best off doing the fillet and full tape--after you have done the exploration and made any corrections to the core of the bottom. Actually you are better off having pulled the full glass covering off the inner transom. You are going to scarf in the new core on the 5 or so inches you are adding to the center of the transom, since this takes a lot of the load of the outboard. An entirely new skin over a properly tied in new core will be stronger than just the patches. Thanks for the great documentation. It also gives us some appreciation of the strengths of the earliest C Dory 22's. Back to top ');//--> smckean (Tosca)

Photos: Tosca State or Province: WAC-Dory Year: 2005C-Dory Model: 25 CruiserVessel Name: ToscaPhotos: Posted: Thu Mar 24, 2022 9:24 pm Post subject: WOW.....I'm going to follow your posts all the way thru. I admire your courage and "just-do-it"-ness. But what I love the most is your ironic sense of humor. What a great attitude!

Photos: barrelroll State or Province: AKPhotos: Posted: Fri Mar 25, 2022 1:38 pm Post subject: Day #4 in the books, 2 steps backwards, 1 step forward. I got up this morning and the tarp covering the bow had vanished, some rain was coming in the stern as well, it was blowing like crazy. There was water on the rear deck within 1/4" of the newly exposed core. Uth oh, that would have been no good. I had a roll up door kit for the boat tent that I never put on and picked up a heavy duty tarp to replace the missing blue tarp. After dragging the door kit out in the rain it was going to require disassembling some of the tent in the rain while it was blowing like crazy. A quick check of the weather, high of 42 degrees and rain for the next week. Hmmm, paint and poly aren't going to want to cure and it's going to be wet, maybe time to reevaluate this working outside plan, I'll just put the boat in the shop. Not so fast, it's not just back it in with my wonderful shop, I have a 7' tall door, 8' ceiling, and the loading dock in front of my shop is a foot above my driveway. Not to mention the transom isn't really up to pulling currently. Ok, time to move stuff around, I knew I kept the tolman jig around for something, I disassembled half of it, move the casters, and added some reinforcement, one of the few preks of the flat bottom is the jig turned dolly just needed to be flat. This boat isn't light and is going to be fun to somehow will off the trailer and into the shop. Giving it a diet should help. I proceeded to finish gutting the interior and remove the rear bulkhead, lots of moldy swelled plywood, 80's erra carpet, factory wiring, and waterlogged foam headliner. The rear bulkhead had leaked/ swelled and been siliconed in place though very little evidence of upgrades or repairs. I did find a spot on the port side where the rear bulkhead wasn't bonded to the roof any more. Not sure it helped though it was a couple hundred pounds of old junk into the trash pile. This thing was top of the line back in it's day with 110 volt power, sink, stove, 12 volt/ 110 volt fridge, heater, and I believe it even had cable TV though no evidence of the TV. After the small diet it somehow needed to get in the shop. The wooden bottom strakes came in handy. I back up to the shop, dragged the boat off the trailer sitting on the bottom, lifted it up, slid the dolly under and called it a day. Well it might have been a little more complex though no photographic evidence was taken of the operation though it's in the shop. The heated shop should help dry out the disaster, it probably hasn't been warm and dry since it migrated to Alaska from California. Some rearranging necessary, that's a 22' and a 23'6" boat in a 24'x40' shop. Now that it's out of the moisture I'm going to pull all hardware and avenues for water to get into the core to check and see what's wet vs. rotten and hopefully some of the wet spots will dry out. Back to top ');//--> barrelroll

Photos: barrelroll State or Province: AKPhotos: Posted: Fri Mar 25, 2022 2:21 pm Post subject: Day #5 started out with shopping, at least it was at manly stores like the lumber yard though I still hate shopping. My usual place for marine plywood had 2 sheets of 3/8" and nothing else in stock. I grabbed the 2 sheets they had for cabinets/ the rear bulkhead (unless some one has a good reason to remake it out of 3/4" it's going to be 3/8") along with some mildewy 5/8" ACX for a possible v berth rebuild. Luckily the other lumber yard had the last 2 sheets of 3/4" marine plywood in town, the transom repairs may go on. $460 for 2 sheets of 3/4", holy cow prices have gone through the roof since the last time I bought some, hopefully I won't need any more. Then off to Harri Plumbing which is actually a plumbing and marine supply under 1 roof for some ploy laminating resin, gelcoat, poly filler and other poly assorted stuff since I've been an epoxy guy along with a gallon of pettit white and a quart of Hatteras off white. I'm hoping the off white is close enough/ I can mix it with some white and get a little closer. After the dog and I survived the shopping spree the shop needed some reorganization so I could actually work on the c-disaster. I opened up every entrance into her soul pulling all the hardware screwed into the core along with the windlass and cuddy hatch. The exploration results were mediocre. The bow deck is going to need some recoring from the point of the bow to the anchor cleat if not further back, 0 sealer on the windlass was a great idea for core longevity. Instead of just cutting off all the inner core I'm going to pull chunks at a time this time to avoid a repeat of the transom. The cuddy roof of course had water in the core at the hatch which i got most wet stuff dug out. The boat had a combo bow nav in the cuddy deck and side nav lights, the combo allowed water in though I haven't figured out the extent of it or why the boat needed 2 sets of nav lights. The moisture meter is showing some wet areas on the starboard side though drilling in from the under side isn't revealing mush. The cuddy hatch hole was 19 15/16" x 19 15/16" which isn't a very common size, Lewmar and Vetus both make hatches that size. I ordered a Vetus Magnus MAG5151SL from Defender for $429.99 + shipping, not cheap though ocean rated, I couldn't find anything bad about them, and it was $100 cheaper than a Lewmar so I rolled the dice on one. The gunnels are leaking water out most holes in the rear co*ckpit area, there's old holes that were left open to channel water into her soul and some rod holders with 0 filler also great ideas to help a boat last. The down rigger mounts were heavily bedded with different color silicones on each side though they weren't colors related to nav lights. An exploration hole reveled wet though solid plywood. More exploration is going to be necessary. If anyone is looking for small amounts of balsa core fiberglass supply sells 2x4 sheets, the bow deck was 1/2", the cuddy deck was 3/4". Also I got 1 of the 2 22 gallon Moeller tanks in and grabbed a picture. They are going to stick out a little bit past where the factory splashwell ended though will give a good spot for some storage and benches at the transom. I need to figure out what I'm going to do about nonskid. Every section of non skid needs some sort of glass work/ hole filling. I'm planning on doing the core work from the bottom though need to glass over the windlass hole. I'm tempted to do the work with epoxy/ epoxy fillers, sand down the gelcoat off the non skid, use either sand or a nonskid additive, and just paint over the top instead of trying to match gelcoat and nonskid. Back to top ');//--> thataway

State or Province: FLC-Dory Year: 2007C-Dory Model: 25 CruiserVessel Name: thatawayPhotos: Posted: Fri Mar 25, 2022 5:51 pm Post subject: The Hatteras off white is a very close match for most of the C Dory "white". One way to do "non skid" is to use thickened Gel Coat (cabosil) and a texture roller. Mix just stiff enough to make the non skid you want. This match the factory finish in my 2003 C Dory 25. As for other non skids there are many--and some have gone to bed liners inside the hull. Should be plenty of time (although at the speed you are going, it won't take long!) to decide about the non skid. Not used here, but with teak stairs, I used ground walnut shells (used by jet air planes to polish the turbine blades) bedding in epoxy, then another coat of epoxy and finally several coats of UV blocking polyurethane varnish. Looks great on the teak if you have any... Back to top ');//--> barrelroll

Photos: barrelroll State or Province: AKPhotos: Posted: Sat Mar 26, 2022 2:52 am Post subject: Day #6 of the disaster complete. I started with the hardest to get to core for repair first, the bow deck and attacked it form the inside. The roto hammer and I are becoming one. I slice the fiberglass with a circular saw and oscillating tool and then attack it with the roto hammer, it can peel glass, pop core, the whole 9 yards, no more almost hitting myself in the head with a hammer. It was raining fiberglass and core right into my eyeballs even with safety glasses on. My wife was working in the ER today and would not have been impressed if I made an appearance to have core removed from my eyeballs. I had been wearing a half face respirator and decided to buy a full face to hopefully avoid surprising my wife. It was a game changer, no more junk in the eyeballs though it could use a windshield wiper to clean glass dust off. I also have a really expensive snapon hooded long sleeve t-shirt that came with a free tool box that's great for keeping boat parts out of my lovely locks and is pretty thin. I didn't succeed getting all the bow deck core out though got the hardest to access stuff out, I'll call it a victory. EZ-Anchor puller wants minimum of a 5/8" thick deck and it originally had 1/2" core. I'm tempted to see if 1/2" marine plywood will conform enough to the deck, glass it in, and then come back with a backer of 1/2" or 3/8". It's probably not a good idea to try and pull on a blasa deck. This battle currently has 2 fronts, the bow and the transom. After my headlamp batteries died and I had enough laying on my back I switched to my knees for some more exploratory surgery. The starboard side had some cleats screwed in probably for a battery and and through hull transducer, it was slightly rotten and had a film of water running out from under it. A test hole mid boat about a foot from the transom reveled more really wet though still frimish wood. The 3rd test hole about 3' back form the transom had moisture in the outer layers though the core was decently dry. I found 1 screw for the bottom strakes, they are screwed right into the core, it was hard to tell if it was bedded or not after I had pulverized most of the wood around it. I'lll have to check above a screw hole in a dryish area and see if there's moisture/ rot above the screw hole. It appears the bottom core runs under the transom and may have been glassed before the transom was put in. The plan is to make a cut exactly 4' from the transom, do 4 feet of new bottom core with an epoxy "dam" between the new and old bottom cores, install the transom and go from there. The other unknown is if the factory just butt jointed bottom coring or if they scarfed it. Wet hole Dryish hole Semi good news is the inside of the v-berth is starting to dry out and looks solid. I left the heat turned up and a box fan blowing into it to aid in drying. Knowing my luck the v-berth will dry out though I'll end up having to pull it to replace core. The tolman builder in me is cringing at plywood not coated in epoxy inside the berth. It shouldn't be an issue if the boat doesn't have leaks though that's a big if. Back to top ');//--> thataway

State or Province: FLC-Dory Year: 2007C-Dory Model: 25 CruiserVessel Name: thatawayPhotos: Posted: Sat Mar 26, 2022 8:22 am Post subject: Most built builders butt joint plywood when using it as a core material (vs using as structural as in your Tolman. Back to top ');//--> The C-Brats Forum Index -> All C-Dorys, All The Time All times are GMT - 5 Hours

