The Edible Pudding Slime Recipe That Smells AMAZING! Only 3 Ingredients! (2024)

A soothing cross between slime and play dough, thisedible pudding slime recipesmells almost good enough toeat! (And it’s taste-safe!) Our most popular edible slimeof ALL time!

Edible Pudding Slime (Easy Kid Safe Slime Recipe)

We already love making edible slime recipes at home! So far we’ve made the following edible slimes:

Color Changing Edible Silly Putty with Jello

Edible Chocolate Slime

Birthday Cake Frosting Play Dough

Unicorn Poop Play Dough



Super Stretchy Edible Marshmallow Slime

But what do you do on a day you’re craving some squishy slime sensory play, and don’t have the usual ingredients?

Make a new recipe of course!!

Today we dug some old boxes of instant pudding out of the back of our pantry— who knows how long they’ve been there, so might as well get some use out of them!

The result was a fantastic-smelling hybrid between slime and play dough. We even tried a couple different flavors and made a banana split! Because more slime = more fun!

The best part is that this pudding slime recipe is made with all food ingredients, so if your kiddo sneaks a taste it’s not a big deal.

Pudding Slime Ingredients

This recipe rocks because you only need 3 simple ingredients that you might already have in your kitchen! I’ve included affiliate links for your convenience; disclosure policy here.

1/4 cup instant pudding mix

1 cup corn starch

1/3 cup warm water

Tip: If your kids love making edible slime, stock up on corn starch! It’s one of the safe slime ingredients we use ALL the time!

(Keep reading for full photo step-by-step instructions and slime making tips!)

How to make Edible Pudding Slime

Add instant pudding mix and half of your cornstarch to a mixing bowl. Add 1/3 cup water and stir until slime begins to form (it will be pretty sticky at this point) Slowly add the rest of your cornstarch, stirring as you go. When slime thickens and is hard to stir with a spoon, finish kneading by hand.

What if my pudding slime is sticky?

Making slime isn’t an exact science, and sometimes I need to add a bit more water if the slime is dry, or a bit more corn starch if it is sticky.

I’d compare making slime to making bread —sometimes you need to keep working on it until you have the perfect consistency. It usually takes us about 3-5 minutes to get just the right slime texture.

Keep in mind that this edible pudding slime won’t behave exactly like stretchy glue/borax slime, as they havedifferent properties and reactdifferently. However, I feel that safety aspect of an edible slime is well worth the trade, especially with younger children.

Can my kids really eat pudding slime?

While this pudding slime recipe is technically edible, it’s not meant to be consumed as food or a snack. The goal here was to make a non-toxic slime that wouldn’t be harmful if kids tasted it or stuck their fingers in their mouth (as kids do).

Also, though our pudding slime smells amazing, it doesn’t taste that great. That’s because a large portion of the recipe is cornstarch, which on it’s own tastes pretty blah. That was intentional, so kids don’twant to eat it once they taste it.

Always supervise kids when playing with slime, even taste-safe slime.

How Long Does Pudding Slime Last?

Since this recipe is made with food ingredients, it won’t stay fresh for as long as traditional glue-based slimes.

To store pudding slime, keep in an airtight container in the fridge. When you want to play with it again, you may need to re-hydrate by working a little liquid into it.

To extend the life of your pudding slime, always wash hands before playing. Discard any slime that ends up on the floor or appears dirty.

Before re-using slime, always check for signs of mold. Discard immediately if slime appears old or moldy. We recommend tossing the slime after a 1-2 uses to be on the safe side.

To clean up, simply wash hands with soap and water. Clean your play area with a wet cloth or sponge and soapy water. The slime should wash away fairly easily.

How to Make Perfect Slime

For more detailed slime info,including our favorite slime ingredients and troubleshooting tips, click here: How to make slime perfectly every time!

Just remember, that slime-making isn’t an exact science. And above all else, it’s meant to be fun!

Invitation to Play: Banana Split Pudding Slime

With our pudding slime, you can make a pretend “ice cream” parlor!

First make three batches of edible slime/play dough:

Banana pudding slime (use the recipe above with banana pudding mix) Chocolate pudding slime (try our chocolate “poop emoji” slime !) Edible strawberry ice cream play dough .

Now have fun making your banana split! You can incorporate lots of things you already have around the kitchen for hours of sensory play:

ice cream scoop

plastic bowls & spoons

chocolate syrup

Printable Pudding Slime Recipe

Print Recipe 4.91 from 40 votes Edible Pudding Slime Edible slime made with pudding! Only 3 ingredients! Prep Time5 minutes mins Cook Time0 minutes mins Total Time5 minutes mins Servings: 1 batch Author: Stacey aka the Soccer Mom Cost: $5 Ingredients 1/4 cup instant pudding mix any flavor

1 cup corn starch

1/3 cup warm water Instructions Add instant pudding mix and half of your cornstarch to a mixing bowl. Add 1/3 cup water and stir until slime begins to form.

Slowly add the rest of your cornstarch, stirring as you go.

When slime becomes difficult to stir with a spoon, finish mixing by hand.

