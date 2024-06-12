The Life of Jennifer Dawn: Coca-Cola Fudge Recipe (2024)

This shop has been compensated by Collective Bias, Inc. and The Coca-Cola Company. All opinions are mine alone #SmartWayToShareJoy #CollectiveBias



Looking for an easy homemade gift idea? The holidays are the perfect time to mix up a scrumptious batch of homemade fudge. Tucked away inside a decorative tin, it makes a thoughtful gift for neighbors, family, and friends. I love making homemade gifts--especially the edible kind--and this recipe for chocolate fudge calls for a secret ingredient that's sure to provide a tasty surprise!

What's the surprising ingredient in this chocolate fudge recipe? Well, I'll give you a clue. I grew up with my mom using it as the "secret" ingredient in a marinade and in a recipe for a frosted chocolate cake. Any guesses? It's Coca-Cola! Yes, this batch of ooey-gooey fudge has Coca-Cola cooked right in.

Recently, I modified my mother's traditional cake recipe for Coca-Cola Cake to makeCoca-Cola Cupcakes. What is it about Coca-Cola that makes baked goods so sugary sweet and moist?! And since I know it's delicious baked in chocolate cake and cupcakes, I decided to try it in fudge and make Coca-Cola Fudge. I love adding my own twist to my family's beloved recipes, and it just wouldn't be Christmas without a batch of homemade fudge. Paired with a glass of Coca-Cola, it's a treat that even Santa would choose over milk and cookies. Wanting to enjoy this holiday treat for yourself? Keep reading for the full recipe!



For my family, it also wouldn't seem like the holidays without an icy cold Coca-Cola. It's been a beverage staple at our holiday meals for as long as I can remember--right up there with the sweet tea and my momma's Christmas punch.Poured over ice or enjoyed straight out of the nostalgic glass bottles, it's a holiday favorite! Perhaps that stems from growing up here in the South with several of those years being spent in Atlanta where Coca-Cola is headquartered.

Back when my sister and I were kids, my mom recorded some of our favorite holiday movies onto a VHS tape. Anyone remember watching Mickey's Christmas Carol, the 1964 version of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, or A Muppet Family Christmas? Along with several holiday movies, she also recorded the commercials. At the time, having those on the tape probably seemed like an inconvenience. Years later, they are just part of the recording's charm. She had the tape transferred to a DVD several years ago and now my kids can continue to enjoy those classic films year after year--commercials and all. One of the commercials is for Coca-Cola. It shows an elf tacking up a Christmas countdown poster with Santa's beard on it. Anyone remember that one? My sister and I would always want a taste of Coca-Cola after watching that commercial. Kinda like wanting chocolate when watching Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. That's a story for a different day though. I guess the commercial was effective because it worked it's magic on us. All of this to say that our family history with Coca-Cola at the holidays goes way back.



That's why I'm loving the limited edition holiday packaging for Coca-Cola this holiday season. It features a vintage Santa and sweet polar bears that bring back memories of holidays from years ago. And now I get to share those memories and traditions with my own children.

It just made sense to pair two of our holiday favorites--fudge and Coca-Cola--together into one tasty treat. I made a run out to Family Dollar to grab my "secret" ingredient and tested a couple different variations. The whole family was very eager to be my taste testers and tell me which they thought was the best. That's the recipe I'm sharing with you today. From our family to yours, here's our recipe for Coca-Cola fudge!



Coca-Cola Fudge

Ingredients

1 container (7 oz) marshmallow cream

1 1/2 cups sugar

2/3 cups evaporated milk

1/4 cup Coca-Cola

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 bag (12 oz) chocolate chips (You can use semi-sweet or milk chocolate)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

In a large pot, combine marshmallow cream, sugar, evaporated milk, Coca-Cola, and salt. Bring to a full boil, stirring constantly over medium heat. Boil the mixture for five minutes still stirring constantly. Tip: It is very important for it to boil for the full five minutes. Set a timer for this step. Remove from heat. Add the chocolate chips and stir until melted. Mix in the vanilla extract. Pour into a buttered 8" pan. Let the fudge cool and set completely. Slice and enjoy!

I hope your family enjoys this recipe as much as mine did! Make up a batch to gift to others this holiday season or just add it to the table at your own holiday festivities. Either way, it's sure to bring on many chocolate-smudged smiles this season!

