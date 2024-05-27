The M2 MacBook Air is on sale for $150 off (2024)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.Learn more about how we select deals.

Save $150: As of April 8, you can grab the 13.6-inch MacBook Air (M2, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) at Amazon and Best Buy for just $849 — a new record low that saves you 15% on its $999 MSRP.

One of the best ways to save on a MacBook — or any laptop for that matter — is to remain open to buying older generations.

Case in point: the M2 MacBook Air, which came out in 2022, is on sale for just $849 at Amazon and Best Buy. At $150 off its $999 price tag, this laptop has hit a new record low that situates it about $50 away from the M1 MacBook Air's $799 price from a few months ago (basically, the M2 Air is firmly in a budget MacBook range at the moment).

When the M2 Air first came out, it started at $1,099, but following the release of the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, dropped its starting price to the current $999. Now that the M3 line is out, it's no surprise that we're starting to see even better deals on this ultra-portable laptop.

Despite being "dated," the M2 still gets the job done. It may not be able to handle photo or video editing quite as well as the M3 MacBook Air, but that doesn't mean its tech is obsolete. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display offers plenty of space for multitasking which the M2 processor is more than capable of handling, especially for everyday work tasks. When testing out this MacBook back in 2022, Mashable Tech Reporter Alex Perry was able to get up to 24 hours of real-time usage on the battery, and appreciated that all through his testing, the fan stayed silent.

He put it best when at the beginning of his review, he stated, "If you’ve been waiting four or five years to upgrade your MacBook Air, go ahead and do it now." It'll cost you a good $250 less than the $1,099 M3 Air.