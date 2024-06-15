The Morning Union from Springfield, Massachusetts (2024)

CITY NEWS THE SPRINGFIELD SPRINGFIELD, TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3, 1946 CITY LANDLORDS SUFFER UNDER OPA CEILINGS: George Angers Takes Issue With Stand of OPA Price Boss, Paul Porter orA price boss, olaul who recently declared het. tor off under rent ceilings than they were before the war, should "come to Springfield ang audit our books." W. Angers Apartment Owners Association president, said last night. f'orter made the statement In radio broadcast Saturday during which he reassured the public that rent ceilings would be neither removed or increased. OrA researchers.

he said, had tased the conclusion on the facts that there were fewer vacancies today, and that little money had been spent for repairing. redecorating. or. new equipment since the far began. Angers said that.

white he realized that Porter was referring to the na tional picture, as Springfield landlords were concerned, Porter way off base. (Sty Has lanet Rents like to know un what he based to Spring held." Three surveys by the his conclusions." Angers said. "They are certainly erroneous when applied Department of Labor, he said, have proved this city to have one of the lowest rental rates in the country. can't speak for other landlords the question of redecorating and repairing. but for ou.

own apartments," Angers said. Inquire from our tenants. kept up our redecorating schedule right along. both interior and exterior." Emil J. Vlarak.

CHERMIN In this city. Sept. let A Sherman of wife of Gordon Fane al FUNERAL FLOWERS Arranged SPRAYS and WREATHS Moderonely Priced Hitken, 22 14 Sa. 3310 Early Celebrator Pulls Fire Alarm HOLYOKE. Sept.

2 Someane started, to celebrate the holiday here early this by turning in a false alarm from Box 433 located at Beech and Dwight Streets at 3.37. At 8.14 a. m. firemen called to Jackson Street. which located in Jackson Parkway, when three-years-old child is reported to have set fire to the curtains.

Small damage resulted from the Are which was put, out by firemen using. booster line. The tenant In F. J. A Are in the dump south of Jackson Parkway resulted the being called by telephone at 2.52 p.

m. 5.11 p. m. fremen answered a telephone a alarm for an ashbox A AL 51 Bond Street. Says Status Deteriorates NEW YORK, Sept.

2 Dr. Oscar Lange, president of the United Nations Security Council, declared tonight the general international situation had "deteriorated" during the last months, but said A better period could ho exported As soon 33 the hargaining of the peace-making time was over. While admitting deterioration In the international picture, Lange said the Success of the Nations Was based upon one prerequisite -namely "co-operation between the great powparticularly among the United States. and Great Britain." He said with the privileges riven those permanent members of the Security Council. there went the responsibility of co-operating In the interest of maintaining the Uhited Nations as an effective organization for guaranteeing international peace and security, Taxi Passengers Injured in Crash MOL.YOKE, Sept, 2-Two persons, passengers in a taxicab, were taken to I'rovidence Hospital tonight suffering from minor Injuries after, the ve.

hicke was involved in a collision at West and East Dwight Streets. Edward Savant. 46. of 137 West Street. suffered lacerations of the head.

plus bruised right shoulder. while Mano Sarand. 10. suffered bruised lips and bled profusely from the mouth. They were treated by Dr.

P. J. Harrington. Driver of the cab, Willam J. Tog.

neri. 101 Sim told police he proceding in West Street and while going through the interiortion was ranimed on the right side by machine operated by Edgar Mercier, 33 Sargeant Street traveling west in Fast Dwight Street. tab was teported bad dimaced to the extent that the doors cond not ho opened, "and class was showered over the street. Mercier did I I I I not complain of injuries but reported his vehicle considerably damazel. Deaths URS.

MINNIE F. Miri F. (McKay) Davis, Dwight Street, ded Monday. has the widow of William Davis, was horn in Marsh Station, and had Raved here four years. She lives a brother, Walter McKay of this city.

and two Mrs. Bessie Green and Mrs. Hattie Henderson, both of this city. She w'a3 a member of Sit. Calvary Baptist Church and the American Woodmer.

The funeral will be held at Byron's at a time to be announced. MARY D. GROSSO Mrs. Mary (Danahey), Grosso, wife of Frank tirosso, 814 Dwight Street, died Monday in Mo cy Nospital after brief illness. Born in Holyoke, she has been a resident of Springtield 50 years, and was a member of Sacred Heart Church.

Besides her husband she leaves several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be from the Elward F. Donnell funeral home Wedne lay at 8.15, followed by sol-inn hie mass of requiem in Sacred Heart Church at 9. Burial will be in Michael's Cemetery. MARS.

MELISS.I J. MITCHco*ck Mrs. Melissa (Haskell) Hitchco*ck, 10, 15 Lehigh Street, died in her home Sunday. She was borh in Port Crane. N.

Y. and was the widow of Herbert B. Hitchco*ck. She leaves two of West Springfeld; two daughters, sons. tie George of this city and Alfred Miss Marion Hitchco*ck and Mrs.

Ethel Sheldon, both of Springfeld; one sis. ser. Mrs. Archie Bates of this city and five grandchildren. She was a member of Trinity M.

E. Church. Funeral will ha held from Byron's, Tuesday at 7.30 p. followed bs services Wednesday at Congregational Church. F'ort Crane.

N. Y. Burial will he ip Port Cr.mo Cemetery. PASQUALE V. SARNELI.I Pasqual; Vincenzo Sarnelli.

73, of $60 Columbus Avenue, died in his home following long illness. He WAS born in Pragliano, Salerno, Italy, and was a resident of this city 10 years. He leaves three sons, Anthony, Louis and Nicholas; one daughter, Mrs. Carmella Riccio, all ef this city: one brother, Louis Sarnelli of Italy: one sister. Mrs.

Romano of Thompson Mille. 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral will be held from the 8. M. Forastiere Son funeral home, Thursday at folbwed by Mt.

Carmel Church at 9. Curial will high mass of requiem in Our Lady of he in St. Michael's Cometery. Merry Hospital this morning: Funeral arrangements will be announced. The funeral of Miss Susan Jane peace of Street, Longmeadow.

was howl at the parlors of the Company, Monday. Rov. Eugene M. Bushong of First Congregational Church of Longmeadow officiated and, burial was in Grove Cemetery, Warren. The funeral of James W.

Stevens held at Byron's funeral home Mondar. followed by a requiem high inass in St. Michael's Cathedral. Rev. James P.

Sears ran celebrant. Bearwere Charles Manzi. Albert Jacohs, Stephenson Jacoha and Bernard Sullivan. Burial was in St. Michael's Cemetery.

Rev. John F. Mitchell read the prayers nt the grave, St. Mary's Guild of L.ongmeadow will meet Sampson's funeral parlore, 730 State Street, after the Tues. day evening Novena services to say the Rosary for J.

Frank Manning of 1:03 Longmondow Street. FICANK Frank Catania. of 60 New Bridge Street. West Springfield. died in BORDEN (O.

INCOME. NEW YORK. Sept. 2 (40)-Borden Co. today reported net Income for the first six of 1916 of $9,815,000, equal to $2.10 a share, compared with or $1.39 A share, in the corresponding period last year.

Borden sales in the first half totaled compared with 353 in the 1915 period. IMRS: WARD STILL' ON. DANGER LIST Longmeadow Police, Still In- vestigating. Longmeadow police continued their Investigation yesterday to learn the manner it which Mrs. Ann Ward, 28, of 527 Plainfield Street suffered near fatal injuries In Longineadow Street, near Neving Avenue.

Saturday night. lip to a late last night police had no new developments to report in the case. Arrest Expected Springfield officials raported that Mrs. Ward was still on the danger list at the hospital to which sho wag removed Saturday. night in the Springfield police bulance when the Longmeadow amButance broke down at the South End Bridge while enroute, to the about her hotly and internal injuries hospital.

Mrs. a Ward suffered lacerations, contusions and abrasions Ward's plight came to the attention of the Longmeadow police car. operated by l'atfolman William when t1, headlights of the cruising Stolz, spotted her in Longmeadow Street. J'olico expect to make an arrest in the the near future, it was reported last night. Car Output Hit 400,000 Units DETROIT.

Sept. 2 -The tion's automobile industry this may go over the 400,000 unit production mark for the first time since late in 1911, but apparently will have to fight materials shortages all Looming as most critical dental; problem is a shortage of leal that threatens to sharply curtail battery production for both original equipment and replacement use. Unless there is 'an carly easing of the lead shortage it is wholls possible, according to some industry sources, that tho new will have to deave some assembly plants without batseries within the next few works. Most of the manufacturers have been forced to turn out cars without bumpers, rear seats and even door handles. None yet has been obliged to atore vehicles because of the lack of It is not likely the battery famine would close down the assembly lines, although new cars without the heart of their ignition systems would afford little to -be new automobile buyers, the Blames Congress For Many Strikes CHICAGO.

Sept. 2 (AP) A. F. Whitney, president of the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen. said, 40- night that "most.

of all strikes are signal of the failure of Contess to out the people's will to work and' plan together." in whose union was involved a strike May, said strikes can by prevented it "the economic, and, social ills which beset the majority of us" are eliminated. Accusing Congress of a ping radio with Mall Street." he asserted in address: "And the tragedy brought about by failure to set up an adequate house ing prograin gives the monopolistic ndustries more power in their lust for profits. No one what violence may flare up as a against this unholy "Naturally, the rest must strike hack with whatever weapons we have, as there can be no real possibility of happiness for those who are deprived of decent homes." FLOAT DECORATION REQUIRED HOURS WESTFIELD. Sept. 2-An in tion the antount of time and effort ade today, was made known by tifose ficats in the Welcome Home" a parrequired to decorate the various in charge the West field Beagle Club float.

Depicting an actual field trial scene it was composal of moss-covered logs and stones taken from swamps in Blandford and, Otis. The logs and the moss thus secured were wrapped in burlap for preservation. Artifcial pheasants. squirrels, partridges, jackrabbits and placed natural positions on the float. Flags and bunting wore used on the sider, back and front of the struck.

Countless -hours of work went into the successful completion of the float Chairman Thomas Harold. and Webb, Edward Anthony Viska, Robert On the prominent front of the float, occupying A position. was a 10 5 oil painting. by the late Martin Waversak, World War lI veteran showing A Cobble Mountain scene with Ave beagles chasing a white Riding in the Moat. dressed" in hunting, costume and holding two dogs owned by Mr.

Frink, was Miss Irene Konopka. Another dog, belonging to Mr. Cusack, was also included in the scene. Bobby Frink held a puppy owned by Police Sergt. Malcolm Donald.

INJURED YOUTH RESTING WELL HOL.YOKE. Sept. 2- Thomas Ferriter, 18. of West Street, Granby, who was brought to Holyoke Hospital shortly after 12 this morning suffering from injuries received when the car in which he was riding struck a tree, wag reported by hospital officials tonight as "resting. comfort: ably." a almost Ferriter to the suffored hip a fractured leg of the scalp after the vehicle crashed into the tree, located in the Granby Road about a mile -from the area known as the Five Corners.

He was treated by Dr. Philip H. Clarke. HOLIDAY ACCIDENTS HELD TO MINIMUM WESTFIELD, Sept. 2-Accidents and motor law violations were at A minimum over the Day week end even though local celebrations, returning vacationists, students going toward their schools, and holiday travelers caused an unusually heavy volume of traffic according to police.

congestion of cars caused by the Labor parade, was smoothly and -fficiently straightened Russell out by reported police. State P'olice at roads were jammed. John Chandler Rites NORTHAMPTON: Sopt. 2-The funeral of John F. Chandler of West Hatfeld held this morning from the Ahrarn funeral home, with a requiem high mass following in St.

Joseph Church, Hatfeld. lev. John Finneran. pastor, officiated. and Rev.

Richard Hoy. pastor of St. Mary's Church: denville, wAS seated in the sanctuary: Bearers were August and Albert Chandler, Michael O'Leary, Cart Link, and Michael O'Connor and Albert Wier of New Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery. with Father Finneran conducting the rites at the grave.

e07 SOUTH MAIN STREET WIDENING CONTINUES. One of the city's busiest thoroughfares, South Main Street, is gaining four feet in width through the resetting of curbing on both sides from Park Street State Street, and the project includes resurfacing. The estimated cost $35,000. Hotel: Music Strike 'Affect Only One Man Here When and -if the long arm of James Caesar l'etrillo reaches into Springfichl 10 beckon "unto the things that Are Rodney Davis, youthful organist and pianist at the Hotel Sheraton Caribbean bids 98 he the only Springfield entertainer affected by York's strike of 3000 hotel musicians, Davis is because he is performing at the chain hotel, New affiliates, together with other large hotels, are opposing 25 per cent wAge increases for mombers of New York's Local So American Federation of Musicians (AFL) which PetriMo heads. Navis, who came on Aug.

6 from Hollywood's famed Racquet Club. said esterday -his day off--that bo had heard nothing from anybody, and would go on tonight if the stuarjon is Still the same. Lloyd C'arswell. Sheraton manpager, said last night called his New York office yesterday and had been the cham would string along with the New York Hotel Association. No Jaention was made of Davis, he said.

Carswell said believed that PetrilJo's order to pull performers out of affiliates of New York hotels' was of a threat than a rule, promulgated in the hope that outside pressure would bob rought on New York chain members. "It would, he a Carswell this said. "if Vetrillo pulled Davis out of issue hotel. There's certainly' no salary said. involved here." Davis, Carswell is a top-flight artist who earns from three to four times the local un: ion wage scales.

Artists of Davis' caliber. Carswell "are paid prob-' just a little more than a United States Senator." Davis has played before royalty, nigh Army brass, and Holly Mood stars. Me has been accompanist Tor Simone Simon: DeMarco Sinew, Eddie Cantor, James I. Martin, Falvey. and local Amos 'n' musicians' indy.

union, head. interviewed last night at the Hotel Worthy, where he plays tho piano, said that all he knew about the Mallard Continued From First l'age the local schools and' Morse Business College. Hartford, unon graduation from the bitter entered the employ of the bank. his efficiency and popularity vancement gaining for him steady adin positions of responsibirity until he, became its president. The bank marks this year the 45th anniversary of its founding.

Mr. Mallard was a member of First Presbyterian Church. 1e was treaswer of the Enfeld Cemetery Association. and was a 32d degree Mason. He also was R.

member Washington Commandery, Knights Templar, and of Sphinx Temple. Mystic Shrine, both of Hartford. He had membership in the Commerce, of Thompsonville which Chamber of he was A past president. and was 8p member of Suffield Country Chib. His marriage to the former Miss Florence E.

Ibberson, lazardville, took place Oct. 11, 1910. Besides his wife, he leaves two sons, Douglas Mallard and Everett A. both of the trust company staff; one daughtor. Baraba.

wife of Melvin Pauly, of Old Green't Rh. six grandchildren. two sisters, Mrs. 'Jennie Brown of Hartford and Mrs. Chester F.

Brainard of Thompsonville, and three brothers, Harry Mallard and Clifford Mallard of Schenectady, N. and Raymond Mallard of lumford, R. I. The body was removed to the Leete funeral home in I'carl Street where the funeral will be conducted Thursday at 4 p.m., Rev. Melvin R.

pastor of First, Presbyterian Church, officiating. Friends may visit the funeral home from 3 to 5 p.m. and also from to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Truck Traffic Continued From First Page.

tined fo; this city on trucks operated by members of the New York local were halted when that city became strikehound. The full effect of the wage controversy between. 25,000 union drivers and helpers and employers expected to be felt beginning today when the men would. normally resume work. Freight movements within mile radius of Now York City are said to be paralyzed.

Food from Western Massachusetts destined for New York markets was reported to have been. halted in- transit when it was determined that such trucks leaving this area were operated by nonunion drivers. While Springfield's food supplies are not exported to be Imperiled by the strike, some types of fruits and vegetables from southern producing areas will be cut off since these items normally arrive here by truck from New York. The strike does not cripple truck transportation in Springfield however, since deliveries can still be to l'ennsylvania and other points South and Southeast. The only stipulation is that no deliveries will be made to strikebound New York terminals, Most trucking concerns in Springfeld last night continued normal deliveries to the Last, West and North, SHUTESBURY WOMAN DIES AFTER CRASH Mrs.

Alice Tenney Fatally. Hurt as Cars Meet on Hadley Bridge NORTHAMPTON, Sept. 2-4 66- Shutesbury woman iras fatally injured and a 28-years-old Hadwas 110 at the State Police barracks on charges of operating, a car while under the of liquor and dangerous driving the result of a head-on crash on a. narrow bridge on Maple Street in Hadley about 6 tonight. Dies Hospital The woman, Mrs.

Alice Tenney of Road, Shutesbury, suffered a possible fractured skull, a fractured and was taken to Dickinson Hospital. nose, concussion and a other injuries, where she died about four hours later. Roman S. Zaskey, 28. of Bay Road, Hadley, was locked up and State Police said tonight he will be arraigned in District Court tomorrow morning.

Mrs. Tenney was riding in a. car ney, operated 32, by. west her on son, Maple Victor Street J. Tena the Zaskey car was being operated easterly on the same street.

'The cars crashed Dead on a narrow bridge. Mrs. Tenney was taken to the nearby home of I. F. Kellogg, where she was given first aid treatment by Dr.

Henry Domais of Easthampton who was passing the scene shortly after the accident. Dr. Donais ordered her removal to the hospital. Her son, Victor, conferred with investigating officials, State Trooper John Galvin and Registry of Motor Vehicle Inspector James Baker and was admitted to the hospital later where he was treated for a tion on his face and shock. Zaskey also sustained a laceration on his nose and knee in the crash.

Final Tribute For W. G. Angers HOLYOKE, Sept. 2 The funeral of William G. Angers, head of the Angers Lumber Company of this city and Springfield, and former temperart treasurer, was held this from his home, 1099 Northampton Street, followed by a solemn high mass of requiem in Perpetual Help Church.

Rev. Pierre Gauthier was celeRev. Paul Bernard. subdeacon. Masses brant: Rev.

A. O. Lajoie, deacon; a and' were said at the side altars by Rev. Martin Ziarkowski and Rev. Gregory Grabka.

both of St. Hfacinth's Seminary, Granby. Rev. Henry Auger of Fairview Was seated in the sanctuary. The bearers, all nephews of.

the deceased from St. Cesaire; P. were Henry Charles, Adrian, George, Albert Angers, George Fournier and Alfred Guyotte. The city was represented Henry J. Toepfert.

Others' ed were: City treasurer's office, Miss Grace Thorpe, Oscar Deroy, Miss Irma Lefebvre: city assesors' office, Henry Lafontaine; Board of Aldermen, Mederic Lapointe; Beard of Health, Daniel P. Hartnett; Prentiss Brooks Compans; Dirs. Henry Trudeau, Louis Bennis, David Richard and Jasper Eaton; Holyoke Credit Union, S. J. Bonvouloir, Alfred S.

Lavoie. Napeleon Tetreault, Wilfred Barsalou, Oscar Bail, Antonio Goddu and Joseph Drapau. Burial was Notre Dame Cemetery. Fr. Gauthier and Fr.

Auger offered prayers at the grave. Pigeon Club Opens of Flights THOMPSONVILLE, Sept. 2-With its membership, augmented by several new members, the Enfield Racing Pigeon Club launched its fall series of Alights for young birds with an 80-mile race the weekend from South Norwalk. bird from the of Henry took first place with an averdge speed for the entire distance of 1026 yards a minute, and second, and third places were captured by entires of Jenkins, with speed of 1022.62 and 1019.41° yards a minute. Other entries were clocked As follows: C.

Jenkins. 0 1017.99; Nagler, 1008.86: l'ease, 1003.78; Huggard, 1000.82; Taylor Okraska, 997.18; Patterson, 991.05; Hyde. 975.50; Comstock. 770.10. The race next weekend will be 100 miles from New Rochelle, N.

Y. Church Is Scene Of Two Weddings Sept: late Conception Church was the scene of two weddings this morning. Lapan-Ledoux At 9 o'clock, Miss Marie Tapah. daughter of Mr. and Mrs.

George F. Japan 34 JIRyoke Street, was married to Norman hur Ledous. son of Mr. and Mrs. John Ledoux of Westhampton, in 3.

double ring service. Miss Miriam Donovan, church organist, played, accompanied by Ferdinand Laprade, violinist. Mrs. lIorace Wilby sang. The maid of honor was Miss Betty Lapan, sister of the Bride, and bridesmaids were Miss Peggy Krumpholz and Miss Margaret Ledoux, sister of the bridegroom.

Maurice Laprade was best man, and Francis Couchon, Jerry Moynihan, Alfred Lapan, brother of the bride and Harry Ledoux, the bridegroom's brother, ushered. The brile wore d. gown of nylon organza with embroidered lace ton and fitted bodice. ller fingertip veil was fastened to orange blossom tiara. She carried an orchid on a mother of pearl prayer book.

The maid of honor wore a pink nylon taffeta gown with tiara and veil, and carried roses. An aqua nylon taffeta gown was worn by Miss 'Krumpholz, with 2 tiara. and veil. She carried roses. Miss Ledoux was attired in a yellow chiffon marquisette gown and wore a tiara and veil.

She also carried roses. Mrs. Lapan, mother. of the bride, wore a black grepe frock with smoke-white accessories and corsage of gardenias. Mrs.

Ledoux, the bridegroom's mother, chose an aqua crepe suit with black accessories. Sho also had gardenia corsage. reception WAS held in Hotel Northampton for about 150 guests who came from New York, Now Bed. ford, Boston, Connecticut, Springfield, I Northampton and this town. The cour.le left on 3.

trip to Now York and Florida, the bride traveling in a light grey suit with black accessories and orchid corsage. Both Mr. and Mrs. Ledoux were born in Easthampion. She was educated in Immaculate Conception School, St.

Michael's High School, Northampton, and Northampton Commercial College. She was employed a telephone operator here, The bridegroom attended Smith's Agricultural School and is employed as ap engineer. Upset Is Scored In Chess Tourney RONINGTON, Holland, Sent. (AP) Abe Yanovsky of Canada scored a sensational victory in the international chess tournament today, defeating the Russian champion, Mikhali Botvinnik, generally considered the world's strongest player. The enabled Dr.

Max Euwe of Holland to talke the load In the tournament for first time. Spontaneous appla-ise, something unusual for a exploded in the hall when Botvinnik, after the 53d move of the 21-year's-old Yanovsky, resigned and extended his hand to his young opponent. Fuwe, tied with the Russian champion after Saturday's 14th round, now leads with a score of 12. The two contenders, who are considered as forming a super class in the tournament, will have to play four matches. CHINESE REDS TO FIRE ON ANY PLANE IN AREA Communist Says U.S.

Talks Peace but Aids Chiang "Wage War" NANKING, Sept. 2 (AT') Communist military headquarters at Yenan warned today that any plane, "Irrespective of its origin," taking part in military operations over Commitnist "self-defense." territory would be fired upon The spokesman's statement followed a charge by Gen. Chou chief Communist negotiator, that while American envoys worked for peace the U. S. Government helped Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek "to wage.

wale" The Government forces meanwhile raced toward Kupeiko Pass, 120 miles north of Peiring, in an effort to seize that gateway and cut off the Communist army's direct route from North China into the Manchurian Provinces of Jehol, and Chahar. a Great Capture Wall of would this pass complete through encircle- the ment of Red forces In East Hopel Province, said Government reports in Telping. Denies 50,000 Russians Remain as Civilians LONDON, Sept. 2 -The Soviet news agency Tass said tonight it had been authorized to deny a report that 150.000 Russian soldiers remained in clothes. Harbin, Manchuria, dressed in civilian lished Tass said report had been by a Chinese newspaper.

Miss SOUTH Mary HADLEY FALLS Sept. 2-- Alice Bacheler, daughter of Rev. Theodore Racheler and Mrs. Bacheler of Willian N. will become the bride of Frederic R.

Ameof lung. Mrs. Elizabeth Amelung Kansas City, on Saturday in the Falls Congregational. Church. Miss Bacheler resided here with her Mirents for 15 years while her father was pastor of the local Congregational church and she has that church for her wedding.

Miss Bacheler is a graduate of South Hadley High School and Florida State College. She is engaged in field work for the Home Missions Council of North America. Amelung is a native of Kansas City, Mo. He was educated there and was given his honorable dit harge from the Army, recently. lie has resumed his studies at the University Kansas.

Mr. Bacheler and Mrs. Bacheler who have been in the South since early in the war when Mr. Bacheler resigned his post here to join the Army Chappin's C'orps will attend the wedding. No formal invitations are being issued for the wedding and reception but, all the friends are cordially invited to attend.

Will Return Here For Her Wedding "rested and refreshed," returned Truman, asserting in he is WASHINGTON, Sept. (AP) day from 18-day vacation cruise to a pile of work built up in his absence. He spent most of the day aboard the Presidential Yacl*t Williamsburg on a slow trip up the Potomac. The cruise, Mr. Truman's first official vacation since he entered the White House, took him and a party of officials and friends north to New stopped for cight days.

Bermuda where the in Williamsburg England waters, then back south to Truman Returns To Washington C. L. Sanderson, 77, Dies in Hospital NORTHAMPTON, Sept. 2- 2-Charles L. Sanderson.

77, of 26 Bedford torrace, died today at Dickinson Hospital after a short illness. He was born in. West Whately, May 28, 1869 the sol of Louisa (McCoy) and Charles S. Sanderson. He had been a resident of this city the last 48 years.

For nany years he was the proprietor of A meat and grocery business here and for past 12 years he has been the janitor at Bedford Lodge. In 1942 with Mrs. Sanderson he celebrated his 50th wedanniversary. He was member of the a Edwards Congregational church and the Northampton Grange. Besides his wife.

Emma (Bradwell) Sanderson he leaves three sons, Carlton B. of Temple City, Herbert. F. of P'ontian. Roy C.

of Dotrolt, a a a daughter, Mrs. Ette McCoy of Hyde Park: a brother, Harry W. of Haydenville; grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The funeral will he held at the Newell funeral home Wednesday at 2, with an organ prelude at 1.30. Rev.

Paul T. McClurkin, pastor of Hadley Congregational Church, will officiate and burial will be in West Whately Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 7 to 9. Autos Damaged WESTFIELD. Sept.

2-Cars driven by Morris Goldberg of 69 Main Street and Gerald Merrier of Reacon Street, both of Holyoke, were damaged late Sundays afternoon in A. collision near Bout in Apremont Way, police reported todav. Mercier 1'AS traveling westerly, slowed down and then attempted to make a left turn into The Show Bout's parking area. As he did 80 an unidentified car came toward his vehicle and Mercier was forced to awing to his right to avoid a collision. As he swung, Goldberg's car, going in the same direction A.S Mercier's tried to pass the latter.

Both cars came together. The occupants were jured. GREAT TRIBUTE PAID VETERANS IN. GREENFIELD More Than 50,000 Watch Impressive Labor Day Parade GREENFIELD, Sept. 2-This town today thundered a tribute to It World War 11- veterans in one ot the most history of impressive Greenfield, civic as affairs mora in than 50,000 we watched the parade staged as A welcome home to Its war herocs, and which was headed by the veterans themselves, 500 strong, who marched down Main Street ahcad of the parade proper' to receive a cal Broadway welcome from the roar.

ing throng. Soldiera, Sallors, Marines, WAVES, WACS, SPARS, Army and Navy nurses shared in the plaudits of the lines of spectators. Shredded paper and streamers showered down from office roofs and windows as the phalanx of veterans, each unit with its special band, marched in triumphant grandeur down Main Street and then moved into the reserved sent section opposite the reviewing stand as Stute Guard battalions formed guard pt honor. The main body of the parade had remained on High Stront until this maneuver was completed, and then marched down past the veterans arction In one of the inost spectacular tributes to soldiers and sailors staged here. the veterans appreciated this form of tribute evident from the manner In which they roared applause for each unit of the parade, and the attentive in which they greeted each identifying announcement from the revlewing stand.

after font passed before the eyes of the uniformed inen in the three-hour, eight-milo parade that broke the record previously held by the NRA parade of 1933. Every civic and fraternal organization, every dustry, every mercantile establish. menty and every church was repre. sented in the line of march in spectacle whose total cost will surpass $25,000, but not A penny of which was begrudged by those who took part. Outstanding Floats Among the outstanding floats were those of First Congregational Church, which showed a church choir of the gay 90'8 singing a a a a a a a a a hymn; the Amori.

can Legion, which depicted a hoine. sick GI dreanting home and hath. ing beauties; Ruby's Furniture Store, which drew laughs with its tation of a Nazi prisoner blacking tho boots victorious Gl; Holy Trinity Church, which had A beautiful float dedicated to Mary, Queen of l'eace, and the float sponsored by the package stores. the most ludicro0s in the line of march, which showed the "mountain boys" being pursued by a posse of opers." Another distinctive tinat wAs 111A lentry of Greenfield Lodge of EIkA, with its replica of the Iwo JimA flAg raising. Rene Gagnon of Suncook, N.

H. ole of the three survivors of the original incident, took part In this display and his presence drew a rowing ovation from the huge throng. Besides the brilliant display of floats, there were 23 bands adding color to the occasion, including, among others, the Stevens Band, Holy Name Drum Corps and Scotch Kiltle Dand, all of Springfield, the 22d Infantry Regiment Band, Keene, N. Amer. ican Legion' Band.

and many others, Masching units also had a prominent and the Polish societies. that entered by he Heart parish place in the parade, the largest being Song Festival Hold Following the parade, most of the throng remained for the international song festival which wAs presented from the reviewing stand, followed by A concert on the common by the Greenfield Military Band. Later, the veterans and their guests packed the Hope Street Armory to capacity nt the ball in their. honor, while at the same place on time a Court public Square. block dance took.

The long celebration began this morning with the baseball game at Deacon Field, attended by a recordbreaking throng of 10,000, who RAW the local Moose nine defeat the Chic. opee Colonels, and howled at the an. tics of Al Schacht, Clown Prince of baseball, whose presence was an add. ed feature of the celebration. parade began at 2, but long before.

that hour every conceivable point WAS taken by tors who lined the route, and when the World War I veterans began their march from Haywood to Main Street, it was through a corridor that was a wall of people. Drapite the huge throngh, however, there were few unpleasant incidents, and rious accidents, and at tho end of the long spectacle, officials, veterans and civilians were unanimous in their declarations that the celebration had been a success beyond the must optimistic RODNEY DAVIS local hotel situation is "what I read in the papers." Nor has he made any inquiries, he said. Falvey said that, while he would have jurisdiction, in the case, he would take no action until he hears from Petrillo. Carswell said that his hotel was from top to bottom." and that he would abide by ty decision the union makes. they pull Davis out.

won't protest-that's their he said. "But if they do it will be quite expensive Davis. Not only will he lose his salary, but the $2500 Hammond organ ho carries around the country with him must cost. something for upkeep and Carswell said. "Not only that but the local musicians' union will lose money if Davis is puVed," he added.

"Out-of-town musicians have to pay the local boys 10 per cent of their salary." he said. "The last performer we had our co*cktaii room- -Bill Dalton-must have left between $350 and $100 with the lOcal union." Davis, Carswell said. is under contract for six weeks with options of two weeks which Carswell can pick up. Russ Hamilton is rehearsing a seven-piece, all-union hand. at present, which will appear at the Sheraton starting Oct 5.

Carswell said. Both Carswell and Fadvey expressed the hope that the strike would be cleared up by then. 33 N. Hotels Are NEW YORK. Sept.

2 tra stands of New York's finest hotels were empty today 300 musicians went on strike over wages and James C. Petrillo, president of the American Federation of Musicians (AFL), moved to spread the shutdown to other cities, The union leader said that the strike probably would be extended to 50 hotels. in other cities "within the next few He declined, to name the cities or hotels. dent Meanwhile Richard McCann. presiof local 802 of the union said hotels in New York had been removed from the list of those struck and would no longer he affecied.

The action was taken after the hotels had agreed to abide by any settlement reached, he added. The Victoria. George Washington, Flysee. Belvedere, tague Henry Hudson, Madison, Monnamed. and Dixie were' the hotels A.

Slavin Continued From First Page bated from (Minn.) Slavin, he. was gradYale University, and from Tale Law 'School in 1910. He went into practice here at once and for more than 30 years has been in the at same 1634 office in the Hampden Building Main Street. Hiss son, Howard. has been associated with him in recent years.

Mr. Slavin was a' member. of the County Congregation Bar Kodimoh, the Hampden Association, B'nai Brith, Probus Club, and was president of the Oxford Country Club. Besides his wife, the former Ethel Price, he leaves two daughters, BarSlavin and Mrs. Hilda one Howard; a brother, Louis Slavin, two sisters, Mrs.

Gwen Salvage of Springfield, and Mrs. Daisy Hirsch Maxwell of Holyoke, and a grandson, Fertig of New York. The funeral will be from the Forrastiere funeral home Wednesday at 1 and burial will he in Kodimoh Cemetery, Vittineague. KILLS SELF AND THREE IOWA CITY, Sept. 2 Dr.

Frank L. Love reported that Airs. Thomas A. 32, drowned her three children in the bathtub today and then killed herself with a shotgun blast. MRS.

M. (HOWELL) BULLEY DIES GREENWICH, Sept. 2 (AI') -Mrs. May Howell Bulley, 91, daughter of A former mayor of Brooklyn, N. died today in the home of her son, Frank H.

Bulley, following an illness of several months. She came there 13 years ago, Rev. J. T. Langan Dies at Fordham NEW YORK.

'Sept. 2 (AP) Rov. John Tracey Langan, S.J, 73, spiritual father of the Joeuit community at Fordham University, died today Loyola. House at the University. 110 WAg bora in the Bronx.

Father langan entered. tho Society of Jesus on Aug. 14, 1893, at. Frederick. Md.

After preliminary studies in the at Frederick' and Woodstock, taught classics for four at. Holy Cross College, W'orcestor, MasA. Returning for theological studiea At Woodstock, he WAS ordained there. In 1933 he was appointed rec. tor of St.

Francis Xavier's College, where ho served until 1337, when ho went to Fordham. Miss DeMaria Wed To Henry Kowalski GREENFIELD, Sept. 2-Miss An. toinette DoMaria, daughter of Mr. and Mrs.

Joseph Do Maria of 4 Shelburno Stroot, was married this morning in the Holy Trinity Church Henry John Kowalski, son of Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Kowalaki of South Doerfeld. Rev. James W.

Casey, pastor, ofMiciated at the single ring, service, The selection played at the ceremony was "Ave The bride's sister, Mra. Madlene Kuchieski, was the 'matron of and the best man bridegroom's brother, Max Kowalski. The bride. a white starched chiffon dress with a high applique neckline And full bishop Riceven I trimmed with an applique cuff. The full skirt of applique trim ended in a long scalloped court train.

Her voll was made of imported French illusion and she wore a queen's crown of stiff crochet, And carried A houquet of white gladioli and an orchid. The bride's attendant wore A white brocaded satin gown Atted bodice with square neckline. The sleeves full skirt were of white net and she wore 8 white picture hat. Sho carried A. bouquet of red roser.

A wedding breakfast took place Hotel Warren in South Deerdeld. reception was held at the home of the bride after the ceremony. 7.4.