The Most Popular Chicken Recipes of 2023 (2024)

For a family-friendly dish that's comforting and hearty, chicken is your best bet! Check out the best chicken recipes that our readers couldn't stop making this past year.

The Ultimate Chicken Noodle Soup

My first Wisconsin winter was so cold, all I wanted to eat was homemade chicken noodle soup. Of all the chicken noodle soup recipes out there, thistype of soup is my favorite and is in heavy rotation from November to April. It has many incredibly devoted fans. —Gina Nistico, Denver, Colorado

Editor’s Tip: Check how long does cooked chicken last in the fridge.