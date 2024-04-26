The only gingerbread recipe you need this Christmas (2024)

Nothing says Christmas quite like the scent of gingerbread filling your kitchen or a quaint Christmassy scene made out of gingerbread on proud display. These simple gingerbread cookies not only taste delicious, but they are also really easy to make, perfect for keeping kids entertained during the Christmas holidays. Whether you are stamping out star shapes, gingerbread men, or constructing a Christmas gingerbread house, this classic recipe will be enjoyed by the whole family.

Follow our top tips and you'll be rewarded with perfect gingerbread dough every time!

Gingerbread recipe tips:

Make sure to melt your butter and sugar over a low heat in order to prevent the mixture from burning before the sugar has had time to dissolve

Chill your dough for at least 30min. It will make rolling the dough out much easier as it won't stick to the rolling pin or worktop. Alternatively roll your dough out between two sheets of baking parchment once chilled

Chilling your dough will also allow the dough to rest and therefore the gluten to rest, preventing your biscuits from being tough

Don't overwork your biscuit dough when bringing it together or rolling it out. Overworking will result in a tough biscuit

As per the tip above, be clever when stamping out your biscuits in order to prevent having to re-roll your dough out too many times. Pre-plan where your cutter will be go each time, in order to optimise the surface area of the dough

Spare biscuits will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 weeks. Make sure it is truly airtight to prevent the biscuits from softening

You can freeze unbaked dough, wrapped in clingfilm, for up to one month. Defrost overnight in fridge and complete recipe

You can make plenty of things with gingerbread since it's very sturdy once baked. So, once you have perfected the recipe below, get creative with our other gingerbread recipes and build your own 3D constructions. Follow our template and guide to a gingerbread wreath, our Alpine Christmas cake, or draw up your own template to construct your favourite landscape!

Here's our foolproof gingerbread cookie recipe ready for the snuggly season ahead!



Ingredients for gingerbread

75g unsalted butter

100g light brown soft sugar

100g golden syrup

225g plain flour, plus extra to dust

2tsp ground ginger

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

8cm gingerbread man cutter

Coloured icing pens

How to make gingerbread biscuits:

In a small pan, heat the butter, sugar and golden syrup over low heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Set aside to cool for 5min. In a medium bowl, mix the flour, ginger and bicarbonate of soda. Make a well in the centre and pour in the butter mixture. Stir to combine. Using your hands, bring together to form a soft dough and knead briefly until smooth. Wrap and chill for 15min to firm up slightly. Line 2 large baking sheets with baking parchment. On a lightly floured surface, roll out dough to 3mm thick. Using the gingerbread man cutter, stamp out shapes, re-rolling trimmings as needed. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet, spacing apart. You should have about 20 biscuits. Chill for 30min. Preheat oven to 190°C (170°C fan) mark 5. Bake the biscuits for 10min, or until sandy to the touch. Leave to cool for 5min on the sheets, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Decorate with icing pens and serve.

Per serving:

Calories: 96

Protein: 1g

Total fat: 2g

Saturates: 1g

Carbs: 18g

Total sugars: 9g

Fibre: 0g

Gingerbread biscuit recipes to try

If you would like to make a gingerbread house this gingerbread recipe is simple to assemble using our gingerbread house template which you can download. Or try this spooky gingerbread Haunted House around Halloween time! You can then decorate it however you like.

GINGERBREAD HOUSE RECIPE We also love these gingerbread wreaths. This recipe is enough to make a batch of gingerbread dough large enough for two wreaths. So you can keep on for yourself and give the other to a friend as a thought homemade Christmas gift.

GINGERBREAD CHRISTMAS WREATH



A great Christmas activity for kids is our gingerbread advent mobile. This is an advent calendar in mobile form, iced with numbers counting down the days to Christmas.

GINGERBREAD ADVENT MOBILE