The Original Fantasy Fudge Recipe (not the imposter!) (2024)

Hey who changed the Fantasy Fudge recipe? What happened to my tried and true Fantasy Fudge recipe? The marshmallow fudge recipe that is a family tradition for the holidays! Any day, any time of the year, who can turn down a tempting square of melt in your mouth fudge.

This is the original Fantasy Fudge recipe that we all craved during the holiday season. This recipe brings back memories of our youth while making new memories from today!

Difference Between Original Fantasy Fudge Recipe and Current Version

The ingredients are the same, but Fantasy Fudge fans will notice the recipe on the current jar of Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Crème is slightly different from the recipe we loved. It’s a slight difference, but chocolate aficionados will note the recipe on the jar recommends a brand of semi chocolate chips whereas the original recipe did not provide a recommendation. It makes a difference, a big difference!

Can You Freeze Fantasy Fudge?

Yes, yes and absolutely.One of the great features of fudge is the ease of freezing fudge for the future.

How Do I freeze Fantasy Fudge?

yes, you can freeze fudge! I’ve included a few of my tips in Can You Freeze Fudge? as this was a question I often receive.

Make a batch of the Original Fantasy Fudge Recipe With Marshmallow Creme.

Cut the fudge into squares, 8 squares equals one row of fudge.

Wrap the row of squares with plastic wrap.

Then wrap the row of plastic wrapped squares with aluminum foil. Double freezer protection.

Insert the fudge rows into a plastic freezer bag. Remove the air from the bag. Close and mark the date on the outside of the freezer bag.

If you are pressed for time then a large section of fudge can wrapped to freeze and the squares can be cut when the fudge is defrosted.

It does take longer to defrost the frozen fudge in the refrigerator, but I recommend using the refrigerator to defrost the fudge as this will maintain its’ consistency no matter what the temperatures are in the kitchen.

How to Make The Original Fantasy Fudge Recipe

Ingredients

3 cups sugar

3/4 cup butter or margarine

2/3 cup evaporated milk

2 cups semi chocolate chips (I use Tollhouse for the original recipe)

1 jar of marshmallow crème, Kraft jet puffed 7 oz. jar

1 tsp. vanilla

Chopped nuts are optional

Directions

Grease a 9 X 13 ” pan. Alternative and much easier is to line a 9 X 13″ pan with parchment paper, this allows a much quicker release and clean up. In a medium pot, mix sugar, butter and milk. Bring the mixture to a full boil using medium heat, stirring constantly so the sugar dissolves and the mixture does not burn on the bottom of the pot. ** Boil for five minutes. This is important! Five minutes exactly !! Remove the thickened mixture from the heat and add chocolate chips. Add the marshmallow crème and vanilla. Add nuts if desired. Pour into the prepared pan to cool.

**Note: I have found that gas or electric stoves do make a difference in the time it takes for the mixture to obtain a full boil in step 3. For the stoves I use the mixture reaches boiling 50% quicker when I use a gas stove verses electric. However, the five minute boil time is the same for step 4. This is not a gentle boil! It is a rockin and rollin boil and stirring constantly with a Capital C! A candy thermometer can also be used (but I never do as the five minute boil is the key)

Nuts Or No Nuts In Your Fantasy Fudge?

This is a recipe which can be easily adjusted for those who like nuts or do not like nuts. We have a fudge must be with nuts or I won’t eat it family member. The recipe can be easily split into halves or even split as I do where I make 3/4 of the recipe without nuts in an 8″ by 8″ pan and use a smaller loaf pan for the fantasy fudge with nuts fan.

Fantasy Fudge Holiday Desserts !

Fantasy Fudge is not just for Christmas! Learn how to turn your Fantasy Fudge into fun fudge shaped desserts, treats and party favors for the holidays. Fudge is not just to eaten in a square! Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Easter and football fudge make very cute and very affordable party themed treats.

Cutting fudge into shapes does take a little practice and the bonus of practice is yummy and melt in your mouth scraps. My first attempt at cutting shapes out of fudge was a little rough; however, a few practice attempts will quickly turn into success.

I make these treats assembly line style and it goes quickly. I’ve made a post of my quick tips and tricks to cut fudge into any shape!

Print Pin Original Fantasy Fudge Recipe (not the imposter!) Enjoy the original fantasy fudge recipe we so fondly remember! Fantasy Fudge recipe with marshmallow creme is a family tradition for delicious melt in your mouth fudge. Course Dessert Cuisine American See Also {Add in ANYTHING} Soft & Chewy Cookie Recipe Keyword fantasy fudge recipe with marshmallow creme, original fantasy fudge recipe Prep Time 10 minutes minutes Cook Time 10 minutes minutes Set 1 hour hour Total Time 20 minutes minutes Servings 12 Author The Savvy Age Ingredients 3 cups sugar

3/4 cup butter

2/3 cup evaporated milk

2 cups semi sweet morsels (Toll House)

1 jar marshmallow creme

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup chopped nuts optional Instructions Grease a 9 X 13 " pan. Alternative and much easier is to line a 9 X 13" pan with parchment paper, this allows a much quicker release and clean up. In a medium pot, mix sugar, butter and milk. Bring the mixture to a full boil using medium heat, stirring constantly so the sugar dissolves and the mixture does not burn on the bottom of the pot. Boil for five minutes. This is important! Five minutes exactly !! Remove the thickened mixture from the heat and add chocolate chips. Add the marshmallow crème and vanilla. Add nuts if desired. Pour into the prepared pan to cool. Notes The key to perfect fudge - every time - is boiling for five minutes. Exactly five minutes!!!

Two Critical Fudge Cutting Tips!

How To Make Fudge Cut Outs

The most important tips to ensure a fudge cut out works:

Use old school aluminum cookie cutters. Yes, you can use the plastic cookie cutters, but I have found the highest success rate with the metal cookie cutters. If the fudge does adhere to your cookie cutter then wash, clean and dry the cookie cutter before the next attempt. Grease the inside of cookie cutter before each cut. Each cut, not every other cut, but each fudge cut. I spray the cookie cutter with cooking spray. It is not just the bottom of the cookie cutter which needs to be greased – the entire inside of the cookie cutter needs to be greased so the fudge will release and keep its’ intended shape.

Fun Fantasy Fudge Recipes

Valentines’ Day Fudge Hearts

Easter Bunny Fudge

Shamrock Fudge

Game Day Football Fudge