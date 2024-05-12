The Original Veggie Cakes Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Crispy, easy veggie cakes are made with grated vegetables – carrots, zucchini, broccoli and corn for a touch of sweetness. Vegetable patties are a tasty way to get more veggies into your diet, especially if you have picky eaters. They’re great for lunches, meal prep or a side dish for dinner. This recipe is also very customizable – you can swap out ingredients and substitute with what you have.

I’ll give you variations and substitutions where I can, plus helpful tips and tricks for success. Read on for this info as well as the recipe. If you’d like to skip straight to the recipe, use the jump to recipe button at the top of the post.

You may also be interested in mysweet potato cakesand my bakedbroccoli cakesrecipes. For ease of browsing, you can find all of my veggie cake recipes in one place.

Why you should make this recipe

Veggie cakes recipe

These fluffy and easy vegetable fritters are cooked on the stovetop, but can be baked in the oven for an even healthier option. Those with an air fryer can follow the directions in my butternut squash fritters recipe for this cooking method.

Breakfast is perhaps where we all have the most difficult time fitting vegetables into our day. Veggie patties make a great “grab and go breakfast”, but if you have 5 minutes to cook an egg and slide it on top of your vegetable patty, it is a delicious way to start your day.

Learn how easy it is to make this veggie cake recipeyourself instead of buying them. You can customize your vegetable patties to suit your tastes or simply to use up what you already have. Once you get the hang of it, the possibilities are endless.

Watch the full video – How to Make Veggie Cakes

These are spectacular! I followed the recipe exactly as written, and made a large batch intending to freeze some- there were non left to freeze! The whole family loves them. – Jennifer

Ingredients

Broccoli – A food processor grates the broccoli in mere seconds.

– A food processor grates the broccoli in mere seconds. Zucchini – Because this vegetable is watery, it must be drained well before used.

– Because this vegetable is watery, it must be drained well before used. Carrots – They add sweetness to the vegetable patties.

– They add sweetness to the vegetable patties. Onion – I use yellow onion, or a sweet onion. Whatever you have is fine.

– I use yellow onion, or a sweet onion. Whatever you have is fine. Corn – Fresh summer corn is great, but I use frozen corn the rest of the year.

– Fresh summer corn is great, but I use frozen corn the rest of the year. Eggs – Eggs help bind everything together and they add protein.

– Eggs help bind everything together and they add protein. Salt, pepper and granulated garlic – Everything needs to be seasoned. You can use fresh garlic instead of granulated, if you prefer.

– Everything needs to be seasoned. You can use fresh garlic instead of granulated, if you prefer. Panko breadcrumbs – Also known as Japanese breadcrumbs, they are coarser than fine Italian breadcrumbs.

– Also known as Japanese breadcrumbs, they are coarser than fine Italian breadcrumbs. All-purpose flour – Helps the veggie cakes to hold their shape.

– Helps the veggie cakes to hold their shape. Baking powder – Gives them a little lift.

– Gives them a little lift. Parmesan cheese – Gives them a bit of richness and umami flavor.

– Gives them a bit of richness and umami flavor. Cajun seasoning – Optional, if you like a little spice.

– Optional, if you like a little spice. Neutral oil for pan – Don’t use your best olive oil for frying. Stick with a neutral oil like grapeseed or canola.

How to make veggie cakes

Grating vegetables in a food processor makes this go much quicker, especially because this recipe does make a large batch. In a few easy steps, you’ll know how to make vegetable patties that will make even the pickiest eater happy.

Grate zucchini first. It needs time to drain. After you’ve grated it, set it in a colander over a bowl to catch the liquid. (See photo above) Grate the rest of your veggies in the food processor and set them aside, ready to mix with the remaining ingredients. Mix everything up in a large bowl and scoop out in equal portions. Once you’ve cooked them, place them on a parchment lined sheet pan to cool, or to chill for freezing.

A food processor makes quick work of grating the veggies, but don’t worry if you don’t have one. A box grater does the same job with the added benefit of an upper arm workout.

Veggie patties are one of my favorite ways to use up vegetables that I have in the refrigerator. That’s how this sweet potato and beet fritter happened.

Veggie cakes FAQ’s

This recipe has lived on my blog for about 11 years. In that time, many things have changed (like the availability of gluten-free flour). Here a few answers to the most commonly asked questions about Pook’s Pantry veggie cakes.

Can I freeze them? You can absolutely freeze them. In fact, they freeze beautifully! The recipe does make a large batch, so freezing is a great idea. Can I bake veggie cakes? Yep! Bake them at 350°F // 180°C // Gas mark 4 for 20 – 25 minutes. This is a healthier option than frying, but they will not be quite as crispy. Spray the tops with cooking spray to help them crisp up in the oven. How can I serve veggie patties? See Also Make Ahead Veggie Breakfast Casserole Recipe | Little Spice Jar They are a great side dish for dinner or a light, meatless dinner. They are perfect for little hands as they can be held without falling apart. As mentioned above, they make a stellar breakfast, topped with an egg. Can I make them gluten-free? Yes! Swap all-purpose flour for a gluten-free flour (like Bob’s Red Mill or King Arthur GF flour).

These veggie cakes are so easy to make and are so very delicious!! And they looked so pretty on the plate too! Definitely make this recipe! – Eileen

Serving suggestions

Having a party? Make them a little smaller and use as an appetizer topped with a tiny dollop of sour cream.

I have tucked them into a small roll for a veggie sandwich on the go. You could swap them out for a falafel in a pita. There are so many ways you could eat them.

Consider serving them with any of these dishes:

Potato Corn Chowder with Bacon

Curried Cauliflower with Golden raisins

Easy Lentil Soup Recipe

Seared Halibut with Lemon Gastrique

Easy make ahead meal

This is a great make ahead meal. You can grate vegetables ahead of time and refrigerate until you are ready to cook. The leftovers will keep in the fridge for lunches for the rest of the week, or you can pop a few into the freezer for later. Do the work once and when you are having one of those days, pull them from the freezer & voila! Dinner is done.

If you don’t like something, swap it out for something similar as suggested in my Italian vegetable cake recipe.

Do you have a handful of something hanging out in the fridge that needs to get used up? Toss it in – just make sure that if you use a watery veggie (like spinach), you press the water out, otherwise they will be soggy instead of crispy.

Variations and substitutions

These vegetable fritters have endless variations. Swap cauliflower for broccoli, parsnips for carrots, scallions or shallots for onions.

You can use gluten-free flour instead of regular all purpose flour. However, because they vary quite a bit by brand, you may need to adjust the amount slightly to get your desired texture.

Add in a teaspoon or two of any dried herbs or spices that you like to give them a different flavor.

Food processor: This appliance makes grating all of the vegetables a snap. Also, if you have problems with your hands or joints (like arthritis) and can’t grate vegetables by hand, this is a lifesaver.

Scoop: I use this scoop for everything: vegetable cakes, muffins, cookies, etc. It gets so much use in my kitchen and it holds up through lots of wear and tear.

Sheet pans: Buy commercial sheet pans. They are thicker and better quality, they won’t warp in a hot oven. They aren’t fancy and they’re not supposed to be. They are a workhorse in your kitchen and if you take proper care of them, you’ll never buy them again.

Cast iron skillet: Just like sheet pans, a cast iron skillet will last you a lifetime if cared for properly. There is a reason that these are passed from one generation to the next – they last forever. It is my preferred pan for cooking any kind of fritter or vegetable cake.

I was looking for a way to get some healthy veggies into my grandkid’s tummies. They loved these! My husband and I did too! Yum! -Lisa

More veggie cakes recipes

Need a few more ideas or inspiration? These vegetable patties or fritters will help you get more vegetables into your dinnertime routine.

Vegan veggie cakes with chia

Zucchini fritters

Curried cauliflower fritters

Green vegetable cakes

Potato broccoli cakes

Indian-spiced vegetable patties

If you still want more, I made a veggie cake e-book!

If you love this recipe, please give it 5 stars!

Thanks for stopping by! Have adeliciousday 🙂

Originally published June 2012.