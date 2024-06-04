The Perfect Dumpling Sauce Recipe - The Woks of Life (2024)

Table of Contents
A Good Dumpling Sauce Makes All the Difference What Makes a Good Dumpling Sauce How to Make the Perfect Dumpling Sauce: Dumpling Sauce Recipe: How to Make Dumpling Dipping Sauce Ingredients Instructions nutrition facts You may also like…

Home Recipes Condiments Perfect Dumpling Sauce

The Perfect Dumpling Sauce Recipe - The Woks of Life (1)

by: Sarah

497 Comments

Jump to Recipe

The Perfect Dumpling Sauce Recipe - The Woks of Life (2)

There are few single food items in this world more perfect than a Chinese dumpling. Chewy, thin dough wrapped around juicy, delicious fillings of endless variety, they’re delicious whether they’re fried, steamed, or boiled, and they’re ideally served with a deliciously contrasting dumpling sauce. I say “ideally” here, because all too often, dumplings don’t get the dumpling sauce they deserve.

A Good Dumpling Sauce Makes All the Difference

I too can be guilty of lazy dumpling sauce habits. I’ve been known to simply splash a plate full of dumplings with a bit of black vinegar, or spoon dollops of chili sauce on top with little thought given to making a full-on dipping sauce.

But I’ve come to realize the error of my ways, because a truly delicious dumpling sauce can make all the difference to your dumpling enjoyment. After crafting this sauce, and happily dunking fried dumplings into it to gobble down with the rest of my family post-photo-shoot on our last blogging day, I realized that the little extra time (literally 5 minutes) it takes to make a good dumpling dipping sauce can take an OK dumpling experience and elevate it to a truly great one.

The Perfect Dumpling Sauce Recipe - The Woks of Life (3)

What Makes a Good Dumpling Sauce

The components of a good dumpling sauce are pretty simple, and it comes down to a balance of different flavors: salty, sweet, spicy, and a little bit of tang, or sourness.

The base of the sauce is soy sauce, which provides the salt factor and needs a little bit of thinning out with hot water. The sweetness comes from a little bit of sugar (the hot water helps dissolve it), while the sourness comes from a dash of rice vinegar.

The Perfect Dumpling Sauce Recipe - The Woks of Life (4)

The spiciness comes from the addition of chili oil––preferably one with lots of chili flakes like our homemade chili oil––as well as garlic.

I really can’t emphasize the importance of the minced garlic enough. Raw garlic is spicy and sharp, and gives the sauce a much-needed lift.

The final ingredients are sesame seeds and a little bit of sesame oil, for a nutty richness that rounds out the whole sauce.

The Perfect Dumpling Sauce Recipe - The Woks of Life (5)

Our love of dumplings at The Woks of Life is no secret.

We’ve posted many dumpling recipes, from our very first “The Only Dumpling Recipe You’ll Ever Need” to subsequent recipes offering very specific variations: vegetable dumplings, chicken and mushroom dumplings, pork and chive dumplings, and more.

See Also
Easy To Follow Fermentation Recipes For Beginners - It's A Love/love ThingHomemade Stuffing | Traditional bread stuffing recipe - Mom's Dinner45 Best Vegan Thanksgiving RecipesAuthentic Canadian Poutine Recipe

We’ve received many requests for a dumpling sauce recipe over the years, and we’re finally delivering!

How to Make the Perfect Dumpling Sauce:

Cook up some Chinese dumplings…

The Perfect Dumpling Sauce Recipe - The Woks of Life (6)

And while those are frying (or boiling, or steaming––get our full instructions on how to cook dumplings all those different ways), make the sauce.

Start by dissolving a teaspoon of sugar into a tablespoon of water. Then add 2 tablespoons soy sauce,1 teaspoon rice vinegar,1 teaspoon chili oil,1 teaspoon minced garlic,1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds, and½ teaspoon sesame oil.

The Perfect Dumpling Sauce Recipe - The Woks of Life (7)

Stir to combine:

The Perfect Dumpling Sauce Recipe - The Woks of Life (8)

And serve this sauce with your dumplings!

The Perfect Dumpling Sauce Recipe - The Woks of Life (9)

The Perfect Dumpling Sauce Recipe - The Woks of Life (10)

Looking for more authentic recipes? Subscribe to our email list and be sure to follow us on Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube!

4.91 from 166 votes

Dumpling Sauce Recipe: How to Make Dumpling Dipping Sauce

This dumpling sauce recipe makes the perfect dipping sauce for taking your favorite homemade or store-bought dumplings to the next level.

by: Sarah

Course:Condiments

Cuisine:Chinese

Prep: 5 minutes minutes

Total: 5 minutes minutes

Print

Rate

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon hot water
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon rice vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon chili oil
  • 1 teaspoon garlic (minced)
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil

Instructions

  • Dissolve 1 teaspoon sugar in 1 tablespoon hot water. Then add soy sauce, rice vinegar, chili oil, minced garlic, sesame seeds, and sesame oil. Stir to combine.

  • Serve with freshly cooked dumplings and enjoy!

nutrition facts

Calories: 27kcal (1%) Carbohydrates: 2g (1%) Protein: 1g (2%) Fat: 2g (3%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Sodium: 503mg (21%) Potassium: 19mg (1%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin C: 0.2mg Calcium: 5mg (1%) Iron: 0.3mg (2%)

nutritional info disclaimer

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!

@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

  • Chicken Zucchini Dumplings

  • All Purpose Peanut Sauce

  • Whole Wheat Dumpling Wrappers

  • Plum Sauce

The Perfect Dumpling Sauce Recipe - The Woks of Life (16)

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Previous PostHow to Steam Food: 3 Ways to Set Up a Steamer
Next Post Cumin Potatoes (Vegan/Vegetarian!)

Subscribe

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

497 Comments

Newest

OldestMost Voted

Inline Feedbacks

View all comments

The Perfect Dumpling Sauce Recipe - The Woks of Life (2024)
Top Articles
Pomeranian Food Recipes
Authentic German Sauerbraten Recipe - House of Nash Eats
Dr. Fauci must cough up 'back channel' communications on COVID origins
Stephen Gentry · 622 Eagle Rock Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052-2994 · Physical Therapy · Jag-One Physical Therapy LLC
Latest Posts
Easy Kaiser Rolls Recipe - Crispy Homemade German Rolls - All Tastes German
Refreshing Ginger Honey Switchel Recipe
Article information

Author: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

Last Updated:

Views: 6024

Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

Birthday: 1997-03-23

Address: 74183 Thomas Course, Port Micheal, OK 55446-1529

Phone: +13408645881558

Job: Global Representative

Hobby: Sailing, Vehicle restoration, Rowing, Ghost hunting, Scrapbooking, Rugby, Board sports

Introduction: My name is Geoffrey Lueilwitz, I am a zealous, encouraging, sparkling, enchanting, graceful, faithful, nice person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.