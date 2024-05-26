The Player (Death Road to Canada) (2024)

Male

“ Dang it „ ~ The line said upon the many many times your entire party dies

Powers and Stats

Tier:9-B, higher via explosives

Name:Decided by the player

Origin:Death Road to Canada

Gender:Determined by player choice

Age:Unknown, likely an adult

Classification:Human, Survivor

Powers and Abilities:

Basic Abilities

With Equipment

With Appropiate Stats

With Traits and Perks Superhuman Physical Characteristics, Weapon Mastery, Skilled Marksmanship (Can preform trickshots), Vehicular Mastery (Can get through almost impossible situations with sheer driving skill), Can acquire a chainsaw hand with Preparation Explosion Manipulation (via pipe bombs, grenades, rocket launchers, etc.), Fire Manipulation (Via molotovs, blowtorches, flamethrowers, etc.), Healing, Resurrection of others (Via Healing Spray), Can deploy Turrets, Social Influencing (Capable of negotiating with others to prevent conflict, give them free items, etc.), Summoning (Via Pukeyballs, eggs, and robots), Sound Manipulation and Air Manipulation (Via Air/Sports Horn), Light Manipulation (Via Flashlights), Energy Projection (Via Mazer Pistol and Ray Gun), Short-range Teleportation (Via the Sciency Doodad or Smoke Bomb) Proficiency in Mechanical Engineering (To the point that they can repair advanced vehicles such as hybrids), Social Influencing via "Charming" stat combo (Allows one to reliably talk their way out of dangerous situations and convince others to give them free items and services), Empathic Manipulation and Supernatural Luck via "Irritating" stat combo (Allows one to tell people "COOL IT!", usually infuriating the target. While this usually leads to poor situations, every third usage of "Cool It!" is guaranteed to cause a positive scenario instead) Transformation, Energy Projection, and Explosion Manipulation via Anime Fan (Will turn into an Anime Girl upon having a max morale stat), Resurrection and Immunity to Fire via Phoenix, Limited Accelerated Development via Fast Learner (Gets double the amount of shooting, mechanical, and medical stats from events), Supernatural Luck via City Seeker (Raises the likelihood of finding rare characters or buildings during looting missions and finding rare trader camps while on the road), Martial Arts via Martial Artist, Grappler, and Ex-Wrestler, Animal Manipulation via Friend of Dog (Has a higher likelihood of taming feral dogs. Can use "Dog Psychology" to convince the Ammo Emporium Dog to give them free ammunition), Supernatural Willpower via Shield of Hope (Can survive fatal hits through sheer force of will at the cost of morale)

Attack Potency:Wall level (Can wrestle and overpower fully grown Alligators and Mooses, as well as fight Grizzly Bears. Can swing a log with this much energy), higher via explosives

Speed: Subsonic combat speed

Lifting Strength: At most Class 25 (Can benchpress entire logs and even cars easily. Also able to lift weights so heavy that they cause people's internal organs to explode upon trying to lift them)

Striking Strength: Wall level

Durability: Walllevel (Can endure a point blank grenade explosion, albeit with significant damage)

Stamina:Peak Human (Can endure several damaging bites from Zombies, being beaten with weaponry, shot, and/or otherwise maimed, and keep on going for awhile before patching up)

Range:Standard Melee Range to Extended Melee Range with melee weapons; Several Meters to at least Hundreds of Meters with various firearms

Standard Equipment:

Full list of Weapons

Full list of Perks

Full list of Traits

Intelligence:Above Average (Has extensive knowledge in vehicles and medicine, can make quick plans, can set up barricades, and can teach other survivors of their skill)

Weaknesses:Can only carry three weapons at a time. Can tire out from swinging heavy weaponry too much, decreasing their melee speed and damage until they are able to rest. Most ranged and motorized weapons are limited in usage of certain resources (Ammunition for firearms; gasoline or electricity for motorized weapons). Many melee weapons are prone to breaking. Most perks and traits have some sort of drawback to them.

Notable Attacks/Techniques:

"Cool It!": The player tells the target individual "Cool It!" or "Say It, Don't Spray It.", with the usual result being annoying them or starting a fight. However, upon using this technique every third time, it will be guaranteed to bring positive results, such as pacifying belligerents or convincing individuals to give them free items.

Note:This is a composite of the best stats a player can have. While this is impossible to have in game, we decided this would be the best way to show off the capabilities of characters from Death Road to Canada, as our primary objective is to be an indexing site. It also provides a more powerful character to use in versus threads.

Notable Matchups

Victories:

Impostor (Among Us) Impostor's Profile (The Imposter role was used while the Player had the Paranoid trait and Ultrafit perk. The Imposter had their standard equipment, while the Player had a Nightstick, Pistol, and four pipebombs. starting distance was 10 meters in an abandoned two-story high school building. Speed was equalized.)

Losses:

The Player (Project Zomboid) The Player's Profile (The battle took place in Riverside and speed was equal. Death Road to Canada had their basic abilities, a baseball bat, a pistol and a car. While Project Zomboid had 5 hours of preparation time and they started with the engineer occupation)

Inconclusive:

Discussions

Discussion threads involving The Player (Death Road to Canada)