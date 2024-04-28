The recipe for how to make Sugar Free Cranberry Bread Recipe (2024)

Published: · Modified: by thesugarfreediva.

I like kicking off the holiday season with this (low) Sugar Free Cranberry Bread Recipe.
The only sugar that is added to this comes from the cranberries themselves.

(low) Sugar Free Cranberry Bread Recipe

This really is the only time of the year that we seem to eat cranberry bread. I am sure this has something to do with the fact that cranberries are harvested just in time for the holidays. Also, cranberries are that beautiful red color that we love to see during the holidays as well.

Cranberries are kind of an odd fruit.
Most of the fruits that we enjoy seem to grow during the summer on a tree. We harvest, or pick, those fruits at the end of summer by simply picking them off that tree. Not cranberries though. If you know something about them, Cranberries take a bit more time to grown and they are grown on low-lying vines lying in a specific kind of a bed called a 'bog'. When you are ready to harvest cranberries we flood that bog with water the night before they are harvested. You have probably seen that commercial on TV of the fellas standing in a flooded bog harvesting their cranberries. Thus, growing cranberries is a bit of a task.

Ironically, cranberries do not contain a whole lot of natural sugar.
One cup of cranberries has about 4 grams of sugar. This recipe calls for one and a half cups total- making it about six grams total of sugar.

The ingredients in this recipe.

As you may already know, cranberry bread is commonly made with orange juice. You could use orange juice in this recipe however, keep in mind that the orange juice will add sugar. If you are wanting to keep this as low sugar as possible you can either look for orange juice that is as low in sugar (pulp free is usually better at this) as possible (read the label as there could be sugar added to your orange juice) or use a substitute. There are orange juice substitutes online that you can try in this recipe. You may risk some of the true taste of cranberry bread however, you will also lower the amount of sugar that you consume which could make it worth it to you. Orange flavored Vitamin Zero water is one substitute that I like to use.

We will also be using sugar alternative.
Cranberry bread has a bit of sugar in it by nature. This helps off-set the taste of the cranberries. You can use the sugar alternative of your choice as long as it is used in an amount that is equivalent to what is mentioned in the recipe. Also,a granular sugar alternative that can be used in baking works best. Hence, you can choose the sugar alternative that works best for you when you bake.

The recipe for (low) Sugar Free Cranberry Bread Recipe

What you will need to make this recipe.

  • Flour- 2 cups.
  • Sugar alternative- 1 cup equivalent to sugar.
  • Baking soda- ½ teaspoon.
  • Baking powder- 1 ½ teaspoons.
  • Salt- 1 teaspoon.
  • Orange Juice or alternative- ¾ cup (see post for alternative ideas).
  • Butter- 3 tablspoons softened.
  • Egg- 1.
  • Chopped Cranberries- 1 ½ cups
  • Optional items:Grated orange peel (1 tablespoon) or zest (1 teaspoon), raisins or similar fruit (1 cup), and/or chopped nuts (¾ cup).

How to make (low) Sugar Free Cranberry Bread

  • Preheat your oven to 350 and prep your loaf pan for nonstick.
  • In a mixing bowl, mix together your flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder and salt.
  • Add your orange juice (or alternative), butter and egg to the mixing bowl and continue to mix. If you are using zest or peel, add it in this step and mix.
  • Now fold in your cranberries and any additional fruit or nuts that you are adding to your batter.
  • Bake the bread for 55-60 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Allow the bread to cool on a wire rack before your serve it.

The recipe for how to make Sugar Free Cranberry Bread Recipe (3)

Print Recipe

3.99 from 87 votes

(low) Sugar Free Cranberry Bread Recipe

A lower sugar cranberry bread recipe that is easy to make.

Prep Time10 minutes mins

Cook Time1 hour hr

Total Time1 hour hr 10 minutes mins

Servings: 1 loaf

Ingredients

  • Flour- 2 cups.
  • Sugar alternative- 1 cup equivalent to sugar.
  • Baking soda- ½ teaspoon.
  • Baking powder- 1 ½ teaspoons.
  • Salt- 1 teaspoon.
  • Orange Juice or alternative- ¾ cup see post for alternative ideas.
  • Butter- 3 tablspoons softened.
  • Egg- 1.
  • Chopped Cranberries- 1 ½ cups
  • Optional items:Grated orange peel 1 tablespoon or zest (1 teaspoon), raisins or similar fruit (1 cup), and/or chopped nuts (¾ cup).
  • How to make low Sugar Free Cranberry Bread

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 350 and prep a loaf pan for nonstick.

  • In a mixing bowl, mix together your flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

  • Add the orange juice (or alternative), butter and egg to the mixing bowl and continue to mix if using zest or peel, add it in this step.

  • Now fold in the cranberries and any additional fruit or nuts that you are adding.

  • Bake for 55-60 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Allow to cool on a wire rack.

Recipe Notes

See post for details about substitutions etc.

most recently updated:

December 6, 2017

*About Sugar Alternatives

Specific sugar alternatives are not given in the recipes presented on this site. Only suggestions are given as to the 'kind' of alternative to use. It is up to you to select the alternative to use that suits your needs best. If the recipe is heated or cooked, it is best to use an alternative that can be heated or cooked with for best results. This site does not endorse any specific ingredients,

*As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Nutrition

Serving: 1g

Please note: Nutritional data has been calculated using a tool that comes with this recipe card and not by me. This means that Nutritional Information is only an estimate and can vary especially with ingredients that you use. The accuracy of this tool may differ from other tools as expected. Also note that there is no instructional value to the video that may be attached to this recipe. It is only there for visual pleasure. For more information about the images in this recipe, please refer the the recipe instructions. Thank you!

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

The recipe for how to make Sugar Free Cranberry Bread Recipe (2024)

FAQs

Why does my cranberry bread fall apart? ›

If your cranberry bread is crumbly, it could be because there isn't enough fat or eggs in the batter, or the bread was overbaked. If the recipe you're using provides gram measurements (like mine), then I would highly recommend using them for the most accurate results.

View More
How many carbs are in cranberry bread? ›

Nutrition Information
NutrientsAmount
Sodium180 mg
Carbohydrates24 g
Dietary Fiber1 g
Total Sugars10 g
10 more rows

Get More Info Here
How to prepare cranberries for baking? ›

If your cranberries are on the larger size, we'd cut them in half or quarters before baking. Toss them with a little flour so they won't sink in the batter, too!

Discover More Details
How many calories are in cranberry walnut bread? ›

Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Bread (1 slice) contains 27g total carbs, 25g net carbs, 4.5g fat, 4g protein, and 160 calories.

View Details
Why does my cranberry bread sink in the middle? ›

Why does my cranberry bread sink in the middle? If your bread sinks in the middle, the usual culprit is too much moisture in the bread, or the baking powder has expired. Always make sure to measure your ingredients and check for the freshness of the ingredients for the best results.

Discover More Details
Why is my cranberry bread so dense? ›

Overmixing will result in a dense, gummy bread, so only fold the wet and dry ingredients together until just combined. Pay attention to the baking time: Overbaked, dry bread is not very nice to eat!

Learn More
Can you eat cranberries on a low-carb diet? ›

They're also extremely low in carbs with just 12 grams of carbohydrates per cup of raw cranberries (just make sure they aren't sweetened). These low carb fruits can be eaten even when you're watching your carbs.

Keep Reading
How many carbs and sugar are in cranberries? ›

NameAmountData Prov. Deriv. Method
Carbohydrate, by difference12Calculated
Fiber, total dietary3.6Analytical
Total Sugars4.27Analytical
Sucrose0.16Analytical
19 more rows

Learn More Now
How much sugar is in keto bread? ›

Keto Bread
Nutrition Facts
How many net carbs are in Keto Bread? Amount of net carbs in Keto Bread: Net carbs 1.2g-
How much sugar is in Keto Bread? Amount of sugar in Keto Bread: Sugar 0.1g-
How much fiber is in Keto Bread? Amount of fiber in Keto Bread: Fiber 1.3g6%
71 more rows

Show Me More
Should you cut cranberries before baking? ›

Baking with Cranberries: Cut cranberries in half before adding them to baked goods to prevent them from swelling and popping. Cooking Cranberries on the Stove-Top: Simmer whole cranberries gently in a small amount of water, uncovered, since too much steam might cause them to swell and explode.

Learn More Now

Should cranberries be chopped before baking? ›

Your recipe should specify whether to use chopped cranberries or not. If it doesn't, be sure to measure your cranberries before chopping them. Follow this guide: If the recipe says to use "1 cup (250 mL) cranberries" chop the cranberries first, then measure them.

Learn More
How long to soak cranberries before baking? ›

Rehydrate the fruits: Dried fruits can be quite hard and dry, so it's often a good idea to rehydrate them before adding them to your baked goods. To do this, simply soak the dried fruits in warm water or fruit juice for 15-20 minutes until they are plump and tender.

Read More
How much sugar is in a cranberry muffin? ›

Amount/Serving%DV*Amount/Serving
Trans Fat - - - gSugars 17.7g
Cholesterol 40mg13%Protein 3g
Sodium 200mg13%
Vitamin A - IU 0% Vitamin C 0% Calcium 0% Iron 2% Fat 15% Saturated Fat 10%
2 more rows

Discover More
What are the ingredients in Costco cranberry walnut bread? ›

Enriched wheat flour (wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), water, walnuts, cranberries, sugar, rye sourdough (water, fermented rye flour), whole grain rye, contains 2% or less of the following: durum wheat sourdough, yeast, sea salt, sunflower oil, salt, ...

Get More Info
How many calories are in multigrain cranberry bread? ›

Whole Grain Multigrain Cranberry Bread
Nutritional FactsAmounts Per 2 Slices (56g)% Daily Value
Calories170
Fat Saturated + Trans3.5g 0g 0g5% 0%
Carbohydrate31g10%
Fibre5g18%
7 more rows

View More
How do you keep bread from falling apart? ›

The longer dough rises, the more active the yeast becomes. If it goes too far, the gluten relaxes too much, and the bread will collapse or go flat while it bakes. By restricting it, you produce better bread with a more reliable crumb. Poke your finger into the dough to check if it has sufficiently risen.

Discover More Details
Why does my bread fall apart easily? ›

Too much flour and not enough water can cause crumbly bread – people often do this if the dough is too sticky and they add more flour rather than kneading through it. Other culprits can be overproving or not kneading enough – the things you need to do to get a good structure.

Read On
Why is my homemade bread falling apart? ›

Usually, bread crumbles in the middle either because the gluten wasn't developed enough (ie, the dough needed more kneading), or because the shaped loaves underproofed and the quick poofing rise in the oven weakens the gluten strands in the middle of the loaf.

Learn More Now
What causes bread to break apart? ›

If the dough was too dry it can form a crust too early before it's had time to rise, then when it begins to rise it forms cracks which then burst in odd places when the pressure builds up. Steam is important in this stage of baking of some breads like sourdoughs so it's a good thing to try and use steam.

Explore More
