The recipe for Sugar Free Chocolate Cake Cookies (2024)

An easy way to make a great sugar free cookie. This cookie works great as a cookie sandwich.
These Sugar Free Chocolate Cake Cookies are amazingly easy to make.
I love that they also taste really good.
Sugar Free Chocolate Cake Cookies
This could be about the biggest baking 'cheat' around.
I guess that some folks would call this kind of a recipe a 'hack'. Whatever you may call this, you should know that it is one quick way to make a good tasting cookie!
Chocolate cake cookies are a fluffier cookie than your normal cookie.
This is to be expected as this cookie is based upon a cake. Sometimes you just want to eat a cookie that reminds you of a cake even though it is a cookie. This cookie is the perfect cookie for that cookie that reminds you of a cake.
You can treat this cookie like you would treat a cake in some ways.
A cake cookie is the perfect cookie to frost. You could also make a great tasting cookie sandwich using these cookies. I have some great sugar free frosting recipes such as this Stevia Cream Cheese Frosting, a Sugar Free Pudding and Cream Cheese recipe, and this Sugar Free Buttercream Icing recipe.
It is the boxed chocolate cake mix that makes this recipe so great.
Thanks to the cake mix, most of your ingredients are all ready assembled for you. You can find sugar free chocolate cake mix online. Sometimes, I like to add some sugar free chocolate chips to a recipe like this one. You can also find sugar free chocolate chips online.
The Recipe for Sugar Free Chocolate Cake Cookies.
Unsure about sugar alternatives and how to use them? Check out my guide on baking with sugar alternatives.
What you will need to make this recipe.
- Sugar Free Cake Mix (chocolate works great- see post for where to find this)- 1 box
- Sugar Alternative- equivalent to 5 tablespoons of sugar (¼ cup + 1 tablespoon). Granular works best.
- Vegetable or similar oil- ½ cup.
- Eggs- 2.
- Vanilla Extract- 1 ½ teaspoons.
- Optional- sugar free chocolate chips -1 cup .
How to make Sugar Free Chocolate Cake Cookies.
- Mix together the cake mix and sugar alternative. Set this mixture aside.
- In a mixing bowl, beat together the oil, eggs and vanilla extract. When mixed, slowly add the dry mixture from the first bowl and blend. If adding chocolate chips, fold them in after mixing ingredients together.
- Refrigerate your dough for a minimum of 30 minutes.
- When ready to make these cookies, preheat your oven to 350 and prep your cookie pans for nonstick (I use parchment paper). Use a tablespoon or cookie scoop to form the cookie then use your hand or the bottom of a spoon to slightly flatten it once it is on the pan (otherwise you may get small 'cakes' rather than cookies.)
- Bake these cookies for 10-12 minutes or until they begin to harden. Allow them to cool on a rack.
Sugar Free Chocolate Cake Cookies
An easy way to make a great sugar free cookie. This cookie works great as a cookie sandwich.
Prep Time10 minutes mins
Cook Time12 minutes mins
Total Time22 minutes mins
Servings: 24 -30 cookies depending on size
Ingredients
- Sugar Free Cake Mix chocolate works great- see post for where to find this- 1 box
- Sugar Alternative- equivalent to 5 tablespoons of sugar ¼ cup + 1 tablespoon. Granular works best.
- Vegetable or similar oil- ½ cup.
- Eggs- 2.
- Vanilla Extract- 1 ½ teaspoons.
- Optional- sugar free chocolate chips -1 cup .
Instructions
Mix together the cake mix and sugar alternative. Set this mixture aside.
In a mixing bowl, beat together the oil, eggs and vanilla extract. When mixed, slowly add the dry mixture from the first bowl and blend. If adding chocolate chips, fold them in after mixing ingredients together.
Refrigerate your dough for a minimum of 30 minutes.
When ready to make these cookies, preheat your oven to 350 and prep your cookie pans for nonstick (I use parchment paper). Use a tablespoon or cookie scoop to form the cookie then use your hand or the bottom of a spoon to slightly flatten it once it is on the pan (otherwise you may get small 'cakes' rather than cookies.)
Bake these cookies for 10-12 minutes or until they begin to harden. Allow them to cool on a rack.
Recipe Notes
See post for ingredient information.
*About Sugar Alternatives
Specific sugar alternatives are not given in the recipes presented on this site. Only suggestions are given as to the 'kind' of alternative to use. It is up to you to select the alternative to use that suits your needs best. If the recipe is heated or cooked, it is best to use an alternative that can be heated or cooked with for best results. This site does not endorse any specific ingredients,
