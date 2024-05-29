The Top 14 Recipes of 2014 (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, please visit my disclosure page.

Another year is coming to an end, and what a year it has been! Personally, professionally, emotionally, it has been one heck of a roller coaster ride, and I am so thankful for all of you that have stuck it out and rode along with me. Without further adieu…..here are The Top 14 Recipes of 2014…..drum roll please…..

#1 –I have been blown away by the popularity of my Irish Nachos! That post alone, has been seen over 255,000 times…..and pinned over 49,000 times since it was posted in March!

In fact, March 9th was the busiest day of the year on Cooking with Curls, with 8,740 views of these Irish Nachos!

#2 –The second most popular recipe this year, was last year’s most popular recipe…..Homemade Ranch Dressing {dairy-free}…..

This recipe has been seen over 45,000 times this year, and pinned over 15,000 times. If you haven’t tried it yet, you really should. 😉

#3 –Chicken au Champagne – this is one of my absolute favorite recipes of the year…..and over 35,000 people have stopped by to see the recipe since it was posted in June…..

This recipe has been pinned almost 26,000 times, including the woman that chastised me in a comment for using Brut champagne. I live in Iowa, I buy what I can get my hands on! 😉

#4 – Crispy Herb Roasted Potatoes– have been seen over 21,000 times, and pinned almost 7,000 times…..

#5 – Fried Rice–one of my family’s favorites, has been seen over 13,000 times and pinned 2,200 times. *The traffic is obviously not coming from pinterest on that one, LOL

#6 – Cauliflower Rice–one of my first attempts at Paleo has been seen over 13,000 times and pinned 8,500 times…..

#7 – Puff Pastry Sausage Rolls–you already know how much I LOVE sausage rolls! This version has been seen 13,000 times since it was posted in October, and pinned 8,300 times…..

#8 – Hawaiian Potato Salad – this is also the 9th most popular recipe from 2013. This year it has been seen over 12,000 times and pinned 1,800 times. This post is a Google Search winner! 🙂

#9 – Polyjuice Potion – okay, this one cracks me up! Ya’ gotta loooove those Harry Potter fans! This recipe has been seen over 11,000 times and pinned over 6,000 times since October…..

#10 – Sausage Rolls – that’s right, my second version of Sausage Rolls is almost as popular as the third version! 😉 This version has been seen over 10,000 times and pinned over 8,600 times…..

#11 – – I still can’t pick a favorite between this one and the Guinness Barbecue Sauce, but this barbecue sauce has been seen over 8,000 times and pinned 1,800 times…..

#12 – Creamy Carrot and Cauliflower Soup – this soup has been seen over 7,500 times and pinned 2,000 times…..

#13 – Lemon Curd Sweet Rolls – I originally made these sweet rolls for my friend Cindy {Little Miss Celebration} as a guest post, which explains why they have been pinned over 8,000 times, but only seen on my blog 5,800 times!

#14 – BAILEY’s KISS Cupcakes – those St. Patrick’s Day recipes are quite popular, LOL. These cupcakes have been seen over 5,000 times and pinned 3,700 times…..

Now I’m craving cupcakes, how about you?

How did people find me?

#1 – StumbleUpon – I really need to learn how to use this!

#2 – Pinterest – shocking, I know 😉

#3 – Facebook – that will change in 2015 🙁

#4 – *Weary Chef – thanks to Andi’s 10 Better than Takeout Chinese recipe round-up. 🙂

#5 – Chocolate, Chocolate, and More… – Bundt Cakes and Chunky Monkey Cookies. 🙂

For the second year in a row, Marcie from Flavor the Moments is the #1 commenter on Cooking with Curls!! Followed very closely by Cathy from Lemon Tree Dwelling!! Thank you both so much for your support and kind words. 🙂 One of my goals for 2015 is to leave more comments, not just ooh and ahh, pin and leave. Sorry about that everyone!

2014 was not the best of years for me. In between having two different surgeries, dealing with the divorce {something that I would not wish on my worst enemy}, and battling to get everything settled so I can move on has been quite a challenge. Yes, I have disappeared quite a bit this year and I have not always been on top of things. That is going to change in 2015!! The end is near and I am excited to see what fun, new adventures come my way. As always, I hope you join me for the ride! 🙂

Cheers to 2015!!

Lisa – xoxox