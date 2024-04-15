The Ultimate Frozen Hot Chocolate Recipe (VIDEO) - A Spicy Perspective (2024)

Frozen Hot Chocolate Recipe – A cool creamy blend of sweet chocolate and milk, topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

The Ultimate Frozen Hot Chocolate Recipe (VIDEO) - A Spicy Perspective (1)

Dessert Cravings

Sometimes we crave things at the wrong time of year… Am I right?

For instance, right now when I should be dreaming about berry desserts and watermelon I have my heart set on pumpkin cheesecake bars. Obviously, I could go ahead and make them, but it just seems wrong to make pumpkin anything until at least September.

However, I have found a way to fudge on these unspoken seasonal rules to some degree. Like serving hot things cold, when it’s best suited to do so.

Say hello to Frozen Hot Chocolate… A normally warm beverage recreated in a frozen state of being.

By this time of summer, you’ve probably had fresh fruit smoothies and milkshakes so much you are ready for a change of pace. Frozen Hot Chocolate is just the thing to dazzle the senses and cool you off on a steamy day!

The Ultimate Frozen Hot Chocolate Recipe (VIDEO) - A Spicy Perspective (2)

Frozen Hot Cocoa Ingredients

  • Dark Chocolate – broken into pieces
  • Granulated Sugar
  • Unsweetened Cocoa Powder
  • Instant Coffee Granules – not coffee grinds
  • Vanilla Extract
  • Whole Milk – or a non-dairy substitute
  • Ice
  • Possible garnisheswhipped cream, chocolate sauce, hot fudge, shaved chocolate curls, chopped nuts, caramel sauce, sprinkles
The Ultimate Frozen Hot Chocolate Recipe (VIDEO) - A Spicy Perspective (3)

How To Make Frozen Hot Chocolate

  1. Simply melt dark chocolate in a small pot with cocoa powder, sugar, milk, and a bit of instant coffee granules. The coffee granules are added to enhance the deep chocolatey flavor, but do not overpower the flavor.
  2. Then pour the hot chocolate mixture into a blender and add more cold milk, vanilla extract, and ice. Puree until the mixture is thick and frosty.
  3. Pour the blended dessert cocoa mixture into glasses and serve as-is, or topped with whipped cream and all your favorite sweet garnishes.
The Ultimate Frozen Hot Chocolate Recipe (VIDEO) - A Spicy Perspective (4)

(Cold) Hot Chocolate Toppings and Variations

The kids love these with whipped cream and sprinkles. For an enticing visual effect, I like to smear hot fudge sauce around the inside of the glasses and let it drip down the side before adding the blended drink.

This recipe can also be “turtled” by adding chocolate sauce and caramel sauce to the insides of the glasses, then topping each glass with whipped cream and chopped pecans!

Surprise your friends and family this week with an unexpected summertime treat. The Frozen Hot Chocolate Recipe is guaranteed to conjure up big smiles!

The Ultimate Frozen Hot Chocolate Recipe (VIDEO) - A Spicy Perspective (5)

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Use Different Milk Options?

You can use other milk options for this recipe. Just make sure to stick to thicker milk alternatives if you want to keep this an ultra-creamy drink. Cashew milk, oat milk, soy milk, and canned coconut milk (regular coconut milk is not as creamy as the canned variety).

Why Add The Instant Coffee To The Recipe?

Instant coffee intensifies the flavor of the chocolate. You can leave it out if you are not a fan of coffee or don’t want caffeine late in the day.

Can I Make This Ahead And Keep In The Freezer?

I do not suggest making this ahead of time. You can decorate your glass with the chocolate, as I did beforehand, but if you blend this drink too early and place it in the freezer, it will harden. So prep and freeze the glasses early, then blend the beverage when you are ready to consume it!

The Ultimate Frozen Hot Chocolate Recipe (VIDEO) - A Spicy Perspective (6)

Other Great Frozen Treats

  • Easy No-Bake Key Lime Pie (Lime Icebox Pie Recipe)
  • Chik-fil-a Frosted Lemonade (Frozen Lemonade Recipe)
  • 4 Ingredient Avocado Ice Cream Recipe (Vegan)
  • Peach Milk Shake (Chik-fil-a Peach Shake Recipe)
  • Best Coconut Milk Ice Cream (Dairy Free Recipe)
  • Easiest Healthy Watermelon Smoothie Recipe
  • No-Wait Frosé Recipe (Instant Frozen Rosé)
  • No Bake Lemon Icebox Pie Recipe
  • Dairy Free Chocolate Milkshake Recipe by Joy Bauer

The Ultimate Frozen Hot Chocolate Recipe (VIDEO) - A Spicy Perspective (7)

5 stars (13 reviews)

Frozen Hot Chocolate Recipe

Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes minutes

Frozen Hot Chocolate Recipe – A cool creamy blend of sweet chocolate and milk, topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

Servings: 4

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Place the chocolate, sugar, cocoa powder, instant coffee granules, and 1 cup milk in a small sauce pot. Warm over medium heat and stir until the chocolate has melted into the milk. Once smooth, remove from heat. Do not let the mixture boil.

  • Pour the chocolate mixture into a blender. Add the remaining milk to the blender, along with the vanilla extract and ice. Cover and blend until very smooth.

  • Pour into glasses and add whipped cream and garnishes if desired!

Video

Notes

Best if served immediately.

Nutrition

Serving: 8ounces, Calories: 342kcal, Carbohydrates: 36g, Protein: 7g, Fat: 19g, Saturated Fat: 11g, Cholesterol: 13mg, Sodium: 60mg, Potassium: 451mg, Fiber: 4g, Sugar: 27g, Vitamin A: 210IU, Calcium: 164mg, Iron: 4.5mg

Course: Drinks, Holiday

Cuisine: American

Author: Sommer Collier

