The Ultimate Frozen Hot Chocolate Recipe (VIDEO) - A Spicy Perspective (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Frozen Hot Chocolate Recipe – A cool creamy blend of sweet chocolate and milk, topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

Dessert Cravings

Sometimes we crave things at the wrong time of year… Am I right?

For instance, right now when I should be dreaming about berry desserts and watermelon I have my heart set on pumpkin cheesecake bars. Obviously, I could go ahead and make them, but it just seems wrong to make pumpkin anything until at least September.

However, I have found a way to fudge on these unspoken seasonal rules to some degree. Like serving hot things cold, when it’s best suited to do so.

Say hello to Frozen Hot Chocolate… A normally warm beverage recreated in a frozen state of being.

By this time of summer, you’ve probably had fresh fruit smoothies and milkshakes so much you are ready for a change of pace. Frozen Hot Chocolate is just the thing to dazzle the senses and cool you off on a steamy day!

Frozen Hot Cocoa Ingredients

Dark Chocolate – broken into pieces

– broken into pieces Granulated Sugar

Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

Instant Coffee Granules – not coffee grinds

– not coffee grinds Vanilla Extract

Whole Milk – or a non-dairy substitute

– or a non-dairy substitute Ice

Possible garnishes – whipped cream, chocolate sauce, hot fudge, shaved chocolate curls, chopped nuts, caramel sauce, sprinkles

How To Make Frozen Hot Chocolate

Simply melt dark chocolate in a small pot with cocoa powder, sugar, milk, and a bit of instant coffee granules. The coffee granules are added to enhance the deep chocolatey flavor, but do not overpower the flavor. Then pour the hot chocolate mixture into a blender and add more cold milk, vanilla extract, and ice. Puree until the mixture is thick and frosty. Pour the blended dessert cocoa mixture into glasses and serve as-is, or topped with whipped cream and all your favorite sweet garnishes.

(Cold) Hot Chocolate Toppings and Variations

The kids love these with whipped cream and sprinkles. For an enticing visual effect, I like to smear hot fudge sauce around the inside of the glasses and let it drip down the side before adding the blended drink.

This recipe can also be “turtled” by adding chocolate sauce and caramel sauce to the insides of the glasses, then topping each glass with whipped cream and chopped pecans!

Surprise your friends and family this week with an unexpected summertime treat. The Frozen Hot Chocolate Recipe is guaranteed to conjure up big smiles!

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Use Different Milk Options?

You can use other milk options for this recipe. Just make sure to stick to thicker milk alternatives if you want to keep this an ultra-creamy drink. Cashew milk, oat milk, soy milk, and canned coconut milk (regular coconut milk is not as creamy as the canned variety).

Why Add The Instant Coffee To The Recipe?

Instant coffee intensifies the flavor of the chocolate. You can leave it out if you are not a fan of coffee or don’t want caffeine late in the day.

Can I Make This Ahead And Keep In The Freezer?

I do not suggest making this ahead of time. You can decorate your glass with the chocolate, as I did beforehand, but if you blend this drink too early and place it in the freezer, it will harden. So prep and freeze the glasses early, then blend the beverage when you are ready to consume it!

Other Great Frozen Treats

Easy No-Bake Key Lime Pie (Lime Icebox Pie Recipe)

Chik-fil-a Frosted Lemonade (Frozen Lemonade Recipe)

4 Ingredient Avocado Ice Cream Recipe (Vegan)

Peach Milk Shake (Chik-fil-a Peach Shake Recipe)

Best Coconut Milk Ice Cream (Dairy Free Recipe)

Easiest Healthy Watermelon Smoothie Recipe

No-Wait Frosé Recipe (Instant Frozen Rosé)

No Bake Lemon Icebox Pie Recipe

Dairy Free Chocolate Milkshake Recipe by Joy Bauer