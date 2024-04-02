The Ultimate Kitchen Appliances List for Homeowners - THOR Kitchen (2024)

September 7, 2018Kitchen AppliancesbyThor Kitchen

There are few things better than having a home that you can design and decorate yourself.

It brings you the perfect opportunity to add some personal touches to your home that will stay with your family for years to come.

A Kitchen Appliances List to Get You Started

Perhaps one of the rooms that will be the center for all sorts of holidays and social gatherings in the kitchen. For one reason or another, this is where friends and family tend to congregate while socializing. For this reason, you will want to decorate your kitchen in a way that will accommodate your social agenda, fit your style, and will reflect a functionality that you can embrace and enjoy.

Shopping for professional kitchen appliances can be incredibly overwhelming. With so many brands and types to choose from, where do you start? We’ve put together a list of the ultimate kitchen appliances to help you begin designing the perfect kitchen in your home.

Refrigerators

Surely you have already thought about how you are going to need a refrigerator. They are rather important and, well, are a necessity in the home these days. But, did you realize they come in all different types?

When shopping for a refrigerator, you will see that they are designed with a refrigerator and freezer located:

Side by side

Freezer on top

Freezer on bottom

French doors with bottom freezer

But that isn’t the only design feature you will have to consider with your refrigerator purchase.

Counter-depth refrigerators and built-in refrigerators also have their perks to entice you. Counter-depth refrigerators are called such because they are about as deep as your countertops. This allows them to fit neatly flush with your cabinets without protruding. What these lack in depth, however, they usually make up for in width. Similarly, built-in refrigerators are just that – built in. They are designed to look flawless and seamless with the kitchen cabinets and counters.

Ranges and Ovens

If you plan to cook a meal in your home, then you will need a range and an oven. Seems logical, surely, but what kind do you choose? There are so many – from those with a glass top or cast-iron grates to those with a regular oven rather than a convection oven.

Let’s not forget that they also come with a choice of electric or gas heat.

Here are the types of ranges and ovens to consider:

See Also 12 Must Have Kitchen Appliances for Your New Home | KitchenAid

Electric smooth-top

Electric induction smooth-top – Induction stoves prove the exact amount of heat and distribute it properly. It uses magnets that deliver heat directly to the pot, rather than all over the burner.

– Double Oven – F or large families, those who plan on hosting social engagements, or for the real chefs and bakers, having a double oven is almost a necessity.

– F Dual fuel range – If you cannot decide whether you’d prefer gas or electric, you can have both with a dual fuel range.

– Gas cooktop

Convection oven – Convection ovens offer a fan and exhaust system that can evenly distribute heat while keeping humidity down.

Dishwashers

You could very easily continue to wash your dishes by hand whenever they start to fill your sink. Or, you could open your dishwasher, fill it with dirty dishes, add some soap, turn it on – and watch the magic happen.

Clean dishes and no work. Did you know that dishwashers typically use less water than you would use washing by hand? They also often have a high heat function to ensure a germ-free shine.

There are 4 common varieties of dishwashers to choose from.

Built-in dishwashers

Compact built-in dishwashers

Portable dishwashers

Drawer dishwashers

Depending on the size of your kitchen and your space for a dishwasher, you may choose a regular built-in dishwasher – the most common choice – or the compact, which offers the same built-in look, only smaller. Drawer dishwashers offer a special bonus drawer that allows you to handle more dishes at once. But, the best part is that you can wash only one part at a time, meaning smaller loads and water conservation.

Microwaves

While cooking with microwaves may or may not be your go-to option, they are always good to have in the home. How large or permanent you want your microwave to be is a choice you’ll need to make. You have a few options:

Countertop microwaves sit upon your countertop – just as they are named. These are common, but not often the best choice due to the counter space that they use.

Over-the-range microwaves are built in above your range. This can make your range and microwave look like an all-in-one appliance.

Drawered microwaves are another built-in option. These typically are installed lower in the cabinets, such as hip level, and are made to look like an oven, rather than a microwave.

Finally, you can choose a regular, built-in microwave that blends with your cabinets and offers a seamless look.

How to choose what is right for your home

Your kitchen should be designed exactly as you want it. And, your appliances should fit the design. After all, you will likely be spending a lot of time in this room of your home. So, when it comes to deciding what appliances you should choose for your kitchen, you will want to take careful consideration.

First, choose appliances that fit with your look. In other words, your appliance will blend no matter if your design style is modern, traditional, classic, etc. This will ensure that you keep the flow between your cabinets, your countertops, and your appliances.

Functionality is another important way in which to choose appliances for your kitchen. Your appliances can match your style, but if they don’t work how you need them to, then they are useless. Base your choices off of your cooking and baking habits, your family size, and your desire for convenience. The more useful they are to your needs, the happier you will be with your selection.

Your kitchen needs a refrigerator, a range and oven, a microwave, and a dishwasher. Choose the perfect model for your home.