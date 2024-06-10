The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
What is a Carnivore Diet? What can you eat on a carnivore keto diet? Feta Cheese Crisps Pickled Eggs Liver Chips Zero Carb Bread Breakfast Casserole Breakfast Lasagna Three Cheese Omelette Crock Pot Bone Broth Beef Bone Broth Greek Chicken Meatballs Ground Beef and Heart Meatballs Goat Cheese Burger How to Make Keto Nachos Burgers with Onion Gravy | Beef Heart Easy Keto Scotch Eggs Organ Meat Pie Ground Beef and Liver Meat Pies Zero Carb Pizza Crust Cinnamon Butter Chicken Thighs 2 Fool Proof Methods for Perfect Roast Chicken Crock-Pot Whole Chicken Recipe With Garlic Herb Butter Ranch Chicken Poppers Lemon Garlic Cast Iron Chicken Thigh EASY Roasted Rosemary Lemon Chicken Herbed Parmesan Chicken Wings Simple Homemade Pimento Cheese Dip The Best Keto Fish Dip Recipe Beef Liver Pate Rosemary Dijon Mustard Pork Loin Roast Braised Beef Shank How to Cook Skirt Steak (4 Quick Steps) -- with VIDEO Pemmican How to Reverse Sear a Steak How to make a whole grilled snapper | Step by step instructions Cast Iron Pork Chops - Bone in Pork Chops Roasted ham hock with crispy crackling The Secret to Tender London Broil Carnivore Pie Crust Cheesecake Keto Snow Ice Cream

Published: · Modified: by Abby

If you are searching for carnivore diet recipes this post is for you. As of October 2022, there are 40 recipes below for your choice with a lot of variety. All of these recipes are also under 10 total carbs, like the rest of the recipes on this site.

Just to give you an idea there are carnivore recipes for ground beef, snacks, and on-the-go recipes.

What is a Carnivore Diet?

To put it simply it is only eating items from an animal, not plants.

What can you eat on a carnivore keto diet?

As I mentioned above, this diet is only eating products from animals. However, this is not always sustainable for everyone and that's okay.

If the person is able to tolerate spice and herbs, they can still enjoy those extra flavors. Some will also enjoy some plants if once again they can tolerate them.

I also have carnivore desserts below with sweeteners. Adding the sweeteners is also optional at your discretion.

These carnivore recipes will be food that you can easily take with you when you are out of the house. Make them ahead of time and have them handy whenever you need something quick.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (1)

Feta Cheese Crisps

These feta cheese chips are very easy to make and you don't even have to use the oven. Chips make for an easy snacks.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (2)

Photo Credit:www.primaledgehealth.com

Pickled Eggs

Do you remember these sitting on the bar a few years back? Well, these are some easy carnivore diet on the go recipe if I ever saw one.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (3)

Photo Credit:www.primaledgehealth.com

Liver Chips

If you don't do well with cheese, you can make these more nutrient dense chips instead.

Having breakfast is pretty darn easy even if you don't eat carnivore. However, did ya think you could have some toast? 🙂

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (4)

Zero Carb Bread

Toast up some carnivore bread! Yes, I said bread. You are welcome. 🙂

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (5)

Photo Credit:primaledgehealth.com

Breakfast Casserole

Serve yourself a simple carnivore breakfast casserole and your body will be satisfied with the fats and protein for hours!

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (6)

Photo Credit:primaledgehealth.com

Breakfast Lasagna

Enjoy lasagna for breakfast! If you can't tolerate zucchini make it by using lunch meat slices for the noodles.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (7)

Photo Credit:primaledgehealth.com

Three Cheese Omelette

Omelette are a great breakfast when you have a keto and carnivore lifestyle. It's easy but also a little fancy at the same time.

Bone broths are a great source of nutrients when you are eating carnivore.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (8)

Photo Credit:www.primaledgehealth.com

Crock Pot Bone Broth

Learn how you can make some bone broth in the crock pot.

This will walk you through the 5 easy steps to make beef bone broth packed full of nutrients.

Make Recipes extra fun with meatballs! These meatballs use ground chicken breasts and ground beef.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (10)

Photo Credit:feasiblefeast.com

Greek Chicken Meatballs

These chicken carnivore meatball recipe are a crowd pleaser and ready in under 30 minutes. Your whole family will love these.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (11)

Photo Credit:primaledgehealth.com

Ground Beef and Heart Meatballs

These meatballs are made with both ground beef and ground beef heart. Heart a super food chuck full of nutrients the whole family needs.

Ground beef is one of my favorite meats to buy. Below are some carnivore diet recipes with it below.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (12)

Goat Cheese Burger

Want a cheeseburger but can't tolerate cow's milk? This goat cheese burger recipe is extremely easy to prepare and you may be able to digest it better.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (13)

How to Make Keto Nachos

Nachos make for a fun way to eat Carnivore. Just leave out the veggies that don't agree with you and you're golden.

Savory, juicy paleo beef patties for a quick lunch or dinner.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (15)

Photo Credit:Primal Edge Health

Easy Keto Scotch Eggs

Crispy, greasy Keto Scotch Eggs are loaded with protein and make a great appetizer or main portion of the meal. This ground beef version has only 3-ingredients!

Organ meats are some of the most affordable meats and happen to also be some of the most nutritious parts too. This nourishing combination of ground beef, liver and heart baked into a meat pie is simple and satiating.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (17)

Photo Credit:www.primaledgehealth.com

Ground Beef and Liver Meat Pies

Using more ground beef for this recipe helps hid that liver flavor but gives you a great dose of nutrients.

Below is a gathering of chicken recipes. Some use chicken thighs and chicken breasts, or even the whole bird.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (18)

Zero Carb Pizza Crust

If you are craving some pizza this chicken breast recipe is for you. Get creative with your sauce.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (19)

Cinnamon Butter Chicken Thighs

This easy chicken thighs recipe will easily become a family favorite. They are easy to make too.

Learn how to roast chicken with 2 options.

In this recipe for a whole chicken, she teaches you how to make it in the crock pot.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (22)

Photo Credit:feasiblefeast.com

Ranch Chicken Poppers

These cute chicken poppers are quick and easy to make, to be loved by the whole family.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (23)

Photo Credit:ketocarnage.com

Lemon Garlic Cast Iron Chicken Thigh

This is another chicken thigh recipe for you. So easy and with a nice crisp skin.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (24)

Photo Credit:www.seasonalcravings.com

EASY Roasted Rosemary Lemon Chicken

This Chicken recipe is a moist and a delicious weeknight dinner the whole family will love.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (25)

Photo Credit:www.primaledgehealth.com

Herbed Parmesan Chicken Wings

Kick up your chicken wings with parsley and parmesan cheese.

You don't always need a full mean and that's what these carnivore diet recipes of Dips or spreads are for.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (26)

Photo Credit:ketocarnage.com

Simple Homemade Pimento Cheese Dip

Enjoy homemade pimento cheese dip with two types of cheeses and stop buying it.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (27)

Photo Credit:ketocarnage.com

The Best Keto Fish Dip Recipe

Enjoy this recipe with fish! This will be the best keto fish dip recipe you've ever had!

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (28)

Photo Credit:primaledgehealth.com

Beef Liver Pate

This is a great carnivore recipe to dazzle your dinner guests with as an appetizer.

The recipes below in this group will be all others that do not include ground beef. Perfect for lunch and dinner. Or get crazy with it and have them for breakfast.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (29)

Rosemary Dijon Mustard Pork Loin Roast

If you love pork and rosemary this recipe will be enjoyed. 🙂

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (30)

Photo Credit:primaledgehealth.com

Braised Beef Shank

Follow an easy 4-step process to slow cook Braised Beef Shank carnivore style. It is a nourishing and affordable meal.

Learn how to make skirt steak.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (32)

Photo Credit:www.primaledgehealth.com

Pemmican

A pemmican recipe makes the ultimate keto and carnivore “protein bar”. It is nonperishable and very nutrient-dense.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (33)

Photo Credit:ketocarnage.com

How to Reverse Sear a Steak

Reverse Sear is the way to go when cooking a steak, at least in my view. It creates the perfect finish.

Cooking a whole snapper may look intimidating, but it’s actually incredibly easy.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (35)

Photo Credit:ketocarnage.com

Cast Iron Pork Chops - Bone in Pork Chops

This will be a classic recipe for you. Nothing beets a good chunk of meat in a cast iron with butter.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (36)

Photo Credit:familyonketo.com

Roasted ham hock with crispy crackling

Come learn how to cook ham with a crispy crackling for your dinner.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (37)

Photo Credit:www.seasonalcravings.com

The Secret to Tender London Broil

Have trouble cooking your London Broil? Is it always tough and tasteless? If so, you will love this Tender London Broil.

Just because you eat carnivore, doesn't mean you can't have dessert. Give these recipes a try the next time you want a treat.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (38)

Carnivore Pie Crust

Need a crust for your cheesecake? I got you. 😉

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (39)

Photo Credit:Primal Edge Health

Cheesecake

Keto Cheesecake for One from start to finish in 10 minutes.

The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (40)

Keto Snow Ice Cream

Behold one of the easiest ice creams if you have snow or shaved ice.

Does the carnivore diet put you in ketosis?

The carnivore diet will put you in ketosis. When eating a carnivore diet you will be eating nearly 0 carbs. The lack of carbs puts someone into a ketogenic state.

Do you lose weight on Carnivore Diet?

As a general rule, the carnivore diet can help you lose weight. The lack of eating carbs helps your body lose water weight. Then after that insulin levels will stay low which makes weight loss easier.

