The Ultimate List of Carnivore Recipes (2024)

If you are searching for carnivore diet recipes this post is for you. As of October 2022, there are 40 recipes below for your choice with a lot of variety. All of these recipes are also under 10 total carbs, like the rest of the recipes on this site.

Just to give you an idea there are carnivore recipes for ground beef, snacks, and on-the-go recipes.

(2022 Edit: Some recipes since this post was created have been deleted due to them no longer being on the other websites.)

What is a Carnivore Diet?

To put it simply it is only eating items from an animal, not plants.

What can you eat on a carnivore keto diet?

As I mentioned above, this diet is only eating products from animals. However, this is not always sustainable for everyone and that's okay.

If the person is able to tolerate spice and herbs, they can still enjoy those extra flavors. Some will also enjoy some plants if once again they can tolerate them.

I also have carnivore desserts below with sweeteners. Adding the sweeteners is also optional at your discretion.

These carnivore recipes will be food that you can easily take with you when you are out of the house. Make them ahead of time and have them handy whenever you need something quick. Feta Cheese Crisps These feta cheese chips are very easy to make and you don't even have to use the oven. Chips make for an easy snacks. Photo Credit:www.primaledgehealth.com Pickled Eggs Do you remember these sitting on the bar a few years back? Well, these are some easy carnivore diet on the go recipe if I ever saw one. Photo Credit:www.primaledgehealth.com Liver Chips If you don't do well with cheese, you can make these more nutrient dense chips instead.

Having breakfast is pretty darn easy even if you don't eat carnivore. However, did ya think you could have some toast? 🙂 Zero Carb Bread Toast up some carnivore bread! Yes, I said bread. You are welcome. 🙂 Photo Credit:primaledgehealth.com Breakfast Casserole Serve yourself a simple carnivore breakfast casserole and your body will be satisfied with the fats and protein for hours! Photo Credit:primaledgehealth.com Breakfast Lasagna Enjoy lasagna for breakfast! If you can't tolerate zucchini make it by using lunch meat slices for the noodles. Photo Credit:primaledgehealth.com Three Cheese Omelette Omelette are a great breakfast when you have a keto and carnivore lifestyle. It's easy but also a little fancy at the same time.

Make Recipes extra fun with meatballs! These meatballs use ground chicken breasts and ground beef. Photo Credit:feasiblefeast.com Greek Chicken Meatballs These chicken carnivore meatball recipe are a crowd pleaser and ready in under 30 minutes. Your whole family will love these. Photo Credit:primaledgehealth.com Ground Beef and Heart Meatballs These meatballs are made with both ground beef and ground beef heart. Heart a super food chuck full of nutrients the whole family needs.

Ground beef is one of my favorite meats to buy. Below are some carnivore diet recipes with it below. Goat Cheese Burger Want a cheeseburger but can't tolerate cow's milk? This goat cheese burger recipe is extremely easy to prepare and you may be able to digest it better. How to Make Keto Nachos Nachos make for a fun way to eat Carnivore. Just leave out the veggies that don't agree with you and you're golden. Photo Credit:Primal Edge Health Burgers with Onion Gravy | Beef Heart Savory, juicy paleo beef patties for a quick lunch or dinner. Photo Credit:Primal Edge Health Easy Keto Scotch Eggs Crispy, greasy Keto Scotch Eggs are loaded with protein and make a great appetizer or main portion of the meal. This ground beef version has only 3-ingredients! Organ Meat Pie Organ meats are some of the most affordable meats and happen to also be some of the most nutritious parts too. This nourishing combination of ground beef, liver and heart baked into a meat pie is simple and satiating. Photo Credit:www.primaledgehealth.com Ground Beef and Liver Meat Pies Using more ground beef for this recipe helps hid that liver flavor but gives you a great dose of nutrients.

You don't always need a full mean and that's what these carnivore diet recipes of Dips or spreads are for. Photo Credit:ketocarnage.com Simple Homemade Pimento Cheese Dip Enjoy homemade pimento cheese dip with two types of cheeses and stop buying it. Photo Credit:ketocarnage.com The Best Keto Fish Dip Recipe Enjoy this recipe with fish! This will be the best keto fish dip recipe you've ever had! Photo Credit:primaledgehealth.com Beef Liver Pate This is a great carnivore recipe to dazzle your dinner guests with as an appetizer.

Just because you eat carnivore, doesn't mean you can't have dessert. Give these recipes a try the next time you want a treat. Carnivore Pie Crust Need a crust for your cheesecake? I got you. 😉 Photo Credit:Primal Edge Health Cheesecake Keto Cheesecake for One from start to finish in 10 minutes. Keto Snow Ice Cream Behold one of the easiest ice creams if you have snow or shaved ice.

As a general rule foods to eat on a carnivore keto diet is anything from an animal. Such as beef, pork, chicken, and turkey including organ meats. All types of fish such as salmon, white fish, and roe are included.

There are great sources of fat including butter, lard, and bone marrow. Dairy is also allowed on the carnivore diet in small amounts.

Does the carnivore diet put you in ketosis?

The carnivore diet will put you in ketosis. When eating a carnivore diet you will be eating nearly 0 carbs. The lack of carbs puts someone into a ketogenic state.

Do you lose weight on Carnivore Diet?

As a general rule, the carnivore diet can help you lose weight. The lack of eating carbs helps your body lose water weight. Then after that insulin levels will stay low which makes weight loss easier.