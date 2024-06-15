The Winchendon Courier - Obituaries (2024)

Obituaries
SUSAN C. FAULKNER
December 19, 1940 ~ March 13, 2024 (Age 83)
Orange - Susan C. (Pervier) Faulkner, 83, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Wachusett Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Gardner.
Susan was born on December 19, 1940, in Gardner to the late Lincoln Pervier and the later Anna (Johnson) Pervier. She grew up in Templeton and graduated from Narragansett Regional High School with the Class of 1959. She lived in Petersham for 20 years, then moved to Orange where she has resided for over 25 years.
Susan worked for Heywood Hospital in the Lab, she was also a waitress at Olsen's and worked at Slencil in Orange. She was a member of the Otter River Sportsman's Club. She enjoyed her cat Missy, doing crafts, knitting and, crocheting. She loved her neighbors at Leisure Woods estate.
Susan is survived by her 3 children: Jody Faulkner and his wife Gladys of Gardner, Jeremy Faulkner and fiancÃ© Dawn Pellegrini of Winchendon, Julie Reed and her husband Todd of Fitzwilliam, NH; granddaughter: Ashley Reed; Great Granddaughter Kiley; sisters: Joyce Provencher of Templeton, Judith Columbus of Leominster, Diane LeBlanc of Baldwinville; brother: Charles Pervier of Scarborough, ME, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband John Faulkner, and brothers: Rodney Pervier and Jon Paul Pervier.
A Celebration of Life will be held on April 14, 2024, at 12N at the Otter River Sportsman's Club. Burial will be held at a later date.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.stone-ladeau.com
Stone Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central St., Winchendon has been entrusted with her care.
Kevin J. Mack, Walter C. Taylor, Melissa A. McQuaid funeral directors.
JOSEPH W. LASHUA
July 18, 1955 ~ March 16, 2024 (Age 68)
Joseph W. "Joe" Lashua, 68, of Phillipston, died peacefully Saturday, March 16, 2024, at home, after a short battle with cancer.
Born in Gardner, on July 18, 1955, he was a son of the late William and Hilda (Spellman) Lashua, and was raised in Ashburnham. He attended Ashburnham Public Schools. Joe worked in the building industry as a shipping/receiving manager, retiring in 2008. He was a former member of the Board of Directors of the Gardner CAC and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.
Joe was a born "fix it" man, engines were his specialty. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage converting riding lawn mowers into various vehicles. A passenger train, with 3 cars, was his favorite. His greatest pleasure was visiting with friends and family. A roaring fire and a cold beer brought him endless joy.
Joe is survived by his fiancé and love of his life, Jennifer Dymek, of Phillipston; brothers, Walter Lashua and his partner Lorraine Pavlosky of Templeton, David Lashua and his wife LeeAnn of Gardner; sisters, Sarah Lozeau and her husband Roland of Templeton, Rose Lashua of Colorado; and brother-in-law, Allen Schiffman of New Hampshire. He also leaves Jennifer's family, Chet and Juna (Ma and Pop) Dymek of Gardner, Mark Dymek and his wife Karen of Hubbardston, Kristin "Boobs" Dymek of Clinton, and Jessica "Buttons" Lutz and her partner Fred Pilgrom, of Texas. He also leaves his nephews, Michael Lashua and his wife Julie of Winchendon, Mark Lashua of Florida, and nieces, Shannon Lozeau and her husband David Lampi of Winchendon, Tammy Kunz and her husband Brian and Heidi Musil and her husband John all of Colorado. He also leaves good friends, Dan Webster of Templeton, Tommy Kulczyk of Athol, special cousin Albert Borey of Clarksburg, and Anthony Ramsey, and his wife Sarah, of Phillipston, and several great nephews and nieces. He will be missed by his crazy cat, Stanley, and pups Chester and Oliver.
He was predeceased by his parents, his infant son Matthew, and his sister Patricia Schiffman.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kathleen Sweeney, Care Central VNA Hospice, and the Phillipston Fire and Police Departments for their care, compassion, and support to Joe and his family.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Greater Gardner Community Action Committee, 294 Pleasant Street, Gardner, MA 01440, or the charity of one's choice.
The Stone Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon, MA 01475 has been entrusted with Joe's care.
Kevin J. Mack, Walter C. Taylor, and Melissa A. McQuaid, funeral directors.
MARK STEVEN SWEENEY
January 27, 1967 ~ March 17, 2024 (Age 57)
Mark Steven Sweeney, 57 of Baldwinville MA passed away on March 17, 2024 with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his mother Doneta Leslie and his brother Paul Sweeney.
Mark is survived by his children; Brandy Karras, Mark Sweeney JR, and Christopher Martin, along with his father Ronald Sweeney of Royalston MA, and his brothers Michael Sweeney Sr and his wife Rachel Sweeney of Baldwinville MA, John Sweeney and his wife Pam Sweeney of Florida, Kirk Sweeney Sr and longtime partner Pam Cordio or Royalston MA, David Sweeney and his wife Stacey Sweeney of Royalston MA, Keith Wilson of Winchendon MA, Shane Wilson and his wife Jamie Wilson of Winchendon MA and his sisters Tina Woodard and her husband Tony White of Winchendon MA, Charles Leslie and his longtime partner Julie Perham of MA, Scott Leslie and his wife Cathy Leslie of Winchendon MA, Donna Mason and her husband Dave of Baldwinville, Joey Leslie of Templeton MA, Wayne Leslie and his wife Brandy of Winchendon MA. Mark had many nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss him dearly as well.
