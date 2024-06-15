The Winchendon Courier - Obituaries (2024)

SUSAN C. FAULKNER

December 19, 1940 ~ March 13, 2024 (Age 83)

Orange - Susan C. (Pervier) Faulkner, 83, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Wachusett Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Gardner.

Susan was born on December 19, 1940, in Gardner to the late Lincoln Pervier and the later Anna (Johnson) Pervier. She grew up in Templeton and graduated from Narragansett Regional High School with the Class of 1959. She lived in Petersham for 20 years, then moved to Orange where she has resided for over 25 years.

Susan worked for Heywood Hospital in the Lab, she was also a waitress at Olsen's and worked at Slencil in Orange. She was a member of the Otter River Sportsman's Club. She enjoyed her cat Missy, doing crafts, knitting and, crocheting. She loved her neighbors at Leisure Woods estate.

Susan is survived by her 3 children: Jody Faulkner and his wife Gladys of Gardner, Jeremy Faulkner and fiancÃ© Dawn Pellegrini of Winchendon, Julie Reed and her husband Todd of Fitzwilliam, NH; granddaughter: Ashley Reed; Great Granddaughter Kiley; sisters: Joyce Provencher of Templeton, Judith Columbus of Leominster, Diane LeBlanc of Baldwinville; brother: Charles Pervier of Scarborough, ME, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband John Faulkner, and brothers: Rodney Pervier and Jon Paul Pervier.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 14, 2024, at 12N at the Otter River Sportsman's Club. Burial will be held at a later date.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.stone-ladeau.com

Stone Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central St., Winchendon has been entrusted with her care.

Kevin J. Mack, Walter C. Taylor, Melissa A. McQuaid funeral directors.