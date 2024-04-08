ThermoFun – Techie Tuesday – Tips on cleaning your bowl - ThermoFun | Thermomix Recipes & Tips (2024)

Jump to recipe

Sometimes it's great to get back to basics and this month I want to get back to the basics of washing the thermomix bowl.

So let's start:

“Self Clean”: third fill the bowl with water and a couple drops of dish liquid and turbo blast a few times. Gets the bowl, blade and under the lid clean.

Vinegar Wash: 1 litrevinegar and ¼ teaspoon of dishwashing detergent and cook 10 mins / 50°C/ speed 1. Leave to act at least one hour then rinse well with cold water.

Lemon Cleaning: (my favourite method)

If your bowl looks like thisphoto it is residue left from oil.

The lemon clean will remove this.

ThermoFun – Techie Tuesday – Tips on cleaning your bowl Rate this recipe | 249ratings Share on social Ingredients 1 lemon, cut in half (skin left on)

350g water Instructions Place lemon into TM bowl and chop 5 sec / speed 10 . Add water and cook 10 mins / Varoma / speed 2 . Once cooking time has completed rinse out and any remaining marks will come off with the aid of a cloth. ©2024 Copyright, Legal Notice and Disclaimer: Design, photography and text copyright © ThermoFun 2014-2021. Tips and tricks within are the work of the author or nominated parties who have no association with Vorwerk or Thermomix in Australia and therefore are not official, or have the approval of Vorwerk or Thermomix in Australia. None of the recipes that appear here are tested or approved by Thermomix Australia or Vorwerk. Any thoughts expressed on this site are the authors own and are not sponsored by products unless clearly stated. Any nutritional values published on this website are general indications only, for more definitive stats use the panels provided on your products.

The high levels of citric acid in the lemons will remove any burnt/stuck on food. I really love this method as it makes the house smell so refreshing and works a treat after cooking a curry in theThermomix.

Other cleaners that work well:

Gumption

Enjo marble paste

Chux Magic Eraser

Green cleaning brush from Thermomix Australia

Bicarb and vinegar paste – rub it on any marks and leave it to sit for a while then wipe with a soft sponge.

Dishwasher:

Yes the Thermomix parts are all dishwasher proof.

Egg Shells:

This is a great way to clean the blades - cover the blades with water throw in a few egg shells and turbo numerous times. The shell water is great for the plants in your gardentoo. What an awesome excuse to make a cake that asks for a lot of eggs! :)

What NOT to use - Dishwasher Tablet

The Thermomix Australia Service Department strongly advises against this as a dishwasher tablet is designed for an entire load of dishes, diluted with lots of water. It is too strong in such a small amount of water and may damage your bowl. Make up a paste with bicarb and water, leave it on for an hour then use a green scourer to remove.

Other tips:

Ensure that the contact pins at the bottom of the mixing bowl are clean and dry before placing on the actual unit (this can cause an "error 52" to appear in your display if pins are wet.

To improve ventilation when your bowl is not in use, do not close the mixing bowl with the measuring cup.

There is a rubber ring (looks like a washer) on your blade on the black knob – I do not advise to take this off, as it can be easily lost. The blade can still be cleaned thoroughly with the rubber sealing ring left on.

Some food eg tomato base or turmeric can cause staining – these stains will fade after a few washes.

To clean the gap in the TM unit where the lid fits in, use the edge of a cloth and move the damp cloth back and forth between the gap.

Use the MC opening face up (TM31) – less surface area to dirty, making it much easier to keep clean!

Check behind your Thermomix – is the back a bit dirty? What about underneath? Give them both a wipe down! Paying particular attention to the scales which are in the feet of the machine.

A baby’s teat brush or toothbrush is the best way to clean in between and under the blades when necessary.

The perfect time to make a soup is after making your veggie stock concentrate – don’t bother cleaning the bowl!

A pulse or two of the turbo button cleans the blades when making bread, spinning any leftovers bit of dough to the sides of the bowl where you can dab them up with a bigger piece of dough. This also works well for dips, cake batters, custard etc to get every last bit off the blades!

Cleaning Thermomix bowl after melting chocolate: :)

Pour a glass of milk in TM bowl and mix5 sec / speed 8.

Heat milk5 mins / 80°C / speed 4.

Enjoy warm chocolate milk. No wasted chocolate! :)

Varoma Cleaning:



Line with baking paper where practical for cooking eg raw chicken. This just makes for easier cleaning. Just ensure not to cover the air vents on the sides of the varoma tray.

Rinse in hot water as soon as its finished cooking, before anything can set in the holes.

Hot soapy water with the Thermomix brush to clean all the holes works well.

Dishwasher proof – yes.

For more Varoma hints and tips Click Here .

If you have other successful ways of cleaning your thermomix, we would love you to share with us in the comments below.

For more ThermoFun hints and tipsClick Here.

For more “TechieTuesday”blog postsClick Here.

For more great tips and recipeson using your thermomix join our free monthly newsletter here: ThermoFun Newsletter Subscription.

Click Herefor more great recipes in a number of e-cookbooks – containing recipes to suit everyone.

If you have enjoyed this recipe then please consider leaving a comment. It’s always refreshing to see comments from people that have tried a recipe and found it a success or tweaked it to suit.