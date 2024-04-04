Thermomix Shortbread recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This 3-ingredient Thermomix Shortbread recipe is quick and easy and gives you a mouthful of crumbly, buttery sweetness.

This is a traditional shortbread recipe, adapted for the Thermomix. You'll be rewarded with delicious homemade shortbread, just like Grandma used to make - only with half the effort, thanks to the Thermomix.

I lived in Scotland for 13 years, my husband is Scottish and my kids have a Scottish grandma. Needless to say, I've eaten a lot of Scottish shortbread over the years!

My kids absolutely love it, and so this recipe is well-used in our house. It is very simple to make and everyone will love it.

This recipe features in my Thermomix Cakes and Cookies ebook, a collection of easy and delicious recipes.

Why you'll love this recipe It only uses three ingredients!

The Thermomix makes it super simple to make.

You'll have rich, crumbly, buttery homemade shortbread in less than an hour.

Ingredients

You won't believe that something with just three ingredients can taste this good!

That's right, traditional Scottish shortbread uses just three ingredients! Because there are only three ingredients, make sure you use the best quality ingredients you can. Especially the butter.

Sugar

Butter - use cold butter straight from the fridge.

- use cold butter straight from the fridge. Plain Flour

That's it! Now you have no excuse not to get baking.

You can find exact quantities in the recipe card at the bottom of the post.

How to Make Shortbread in the Thermomix

Step 1: Make the Shortbread mixture

Making the shortbread mixture in the Thermomix is so super quick and easy - it takes just a couple of minutes, with the Thermomix doing all the hard work.

You just add all three ingredients into the bowl and mix for 20 seconds, and then knead for a minute.

It will resemble breadcrumbs, or coarse wet sand.

Step 2: Prepare the shortbread

Line an 8-inch square baking tin with baking paper.

Once the mixture is ready, tip it out into the tin and use your hands to press it into the tin. You can use a glass as a rolling pin to smooth down the surface and press the crumbs into the tin further.

Now take a fork and prick holes into the shortbread. Don't skip this step, it helps the shortbread to cook evenly. It also gives it its characteristic appearance.

Prick the holes in even lines all the way down and across the shortbread. They will form the lines for cutting the shortbread into fingers.

Now take a knife or bread scraper (I use a bread scraper as it makes it easier to maintain straight lines) and score the shortbread into fingers.

Step 3: Bake and cut the shortbread

Pop the shortbread into the oven and bake for around 25-30 minutes. You want to remove it when it is just starting to brown.

Next, while it is still warm, take your knife or bread scraper and cut the shortbread all the way to the bottom of the tin.

Now sprinkle it with a little caster sugar and leave it in the tin to cool completely.

Store in an airtight container.

FAQs and Top Tips

How do you store shortbread? Store shortbread in an airtight container, either on the counter or in the fridge. How long can you keep homemade shortbread? If stored in an airtight container, homemade shortbread will last for around 10 days on the counter or up to two weeks in the fridge. Can you freeze shortbread? Yes, you can freeze shortbread. Store it in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 3 months. Just bring back to room temperature before serving.

