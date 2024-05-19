Thermomix Yoghurt Recipe - ThermoFun | Thermomix Recipes & Tips (2024)

Notes

This recipe can be doubled. Just add 20% more cooking time & be mindful NOT to go over the 2 litre mark in your bowl.

Assuming you are using a clean spoon each time and not “double dipping” – your yoghurt keeps well in the fridge for up to 3 weeks. If you are away or do not want to make another batch within 3 weeks your starter can be frozen – do not defrost it in the microwave though.

The same starter should last forever … assuming you separate the 3 tablespoons into a small container when you first make your yoghurt – using a clean spoon … the yoghurt cultures are self-perpetuating.

Your yoghurt WILL get thicker and creamier the more frequently you make it using your own starter from each batch.

YOGHURT MAKING FAQs

Q: How do I makeyoghurtusing UHT milk?

A:PourUHT milk and milk powder into TM bowl and mix 5 sec / speed 4.

Heat 10 mins / 37°C/ speed 3.

While milk is heating, preheat thermoserver with boiling water

Add yoghurt starter to TM bowl and mix 5 sec / speed 4.

Tip water out of ThermoServer, pour milk/yoghurt mix into ThermoServer. Allow to incubate for 8 hours.

Q: In the middle of winter in a very cold house how can I keep my ThermoServer warm?

A: There are a couple of ways this can be done:

Preheat the oven on a low heat - but then turn oven OFF to leave wrapped Thermoserver in oven.

OR;

Place wrapped Thermoserver on top of an appliance which generates a little heat e.g.: CD player, coffee machine, top of a fridge. The warmer the room the quicker and thicker the results.

However; do NOT sneak a peek or remove lid at all no matter how tempting it is to do this!! You do not want any warmth to escape.

Q: Do I have to use powdered Milk?

A: NO! It's the milk solids in the milk powder that help your yoghurt set thickly. You can make yoghurt without it; the final result will just not be as thick. If you really want your yoghurt thick and don’t want to use milk powder - you can drain it through a muslin cloth to remove the whey and you'll be left with a thicker product.

Q: What is Pot Set Yoghurt (starter)?

A: Pot set yoghurt is any yoghurt for which the ingredients read something like, milk, cream, live cultures. Brand examples are: Jalna, Mundella, Farmers Union, Chris's, Aldi/Woolies/Coles Greek yoghurt. If, when you read the ingredients it includes any thickeners or gelatine etc then it is NOT pot set. It is milk with thickeners and gelatine (and usually has loads of sugar and artificial flavours).

A “starter” contains the live bacterial cultures that help transform milk into yogurt. You can start a batch of homemade yogurt two ways: from a few tablespoons of store-bought (or previously homemade) plain yogurt, or with a yogurt starter powder.

Q: My yoghurt is always too sour.

A: The longer you allow your yoghurt to incubate the sourer it will become. Next time try taking it out earlier. It will be a test and try again until you get the taste that is right for you and your family.



Q: Can I use low fat or skim milk?

A: Yes! You can use any kind of milk: Skim, Hilo, Lite, full cream,long life, lactose free, A2, Soy. Even powdered milk works too!

Skim will just give you a runnier consistency. Milk with permeate in it makes quite runny yoghurt – so try and buy permeate-free.

The more fat in the milk the thicker your yoghurt will be.

Q: My yoghurt has a lot of whey – how can I strain it off?

A: Use a (fresh cleaned) chux cloth or a cheesecloth to strain it after its been incubating. The strained yogurt will look something like ricotta cheese or even thicker depending on how much whey is drained. Whisk it well.

If too thick, add some whey or milk back in until the consistency is perfect for you. The whey is very good for you so add it to smoothies or use in place of buttermilk. Straining the whey is a personal choice - personally I don’t bother.

Q: I want to make my yoghurt sweeter so my kids will eat it?

A: A few options here:

- At the beginning of the first step you can add 2 teaspoons vanilla essence and 30-50g sugar.

- Or you can add the seeds from a vanilla pod or use vanilla paste.

- Or you can add a tablespoon of honey after the milk has finished the heating step.

The ‘Vaalia’ brand French Vanilla yoghurt also works well as a starter – as it results in the yoghurt to not be as tangy or sour.

Other ways of sweetening it at the time of serving it are:

- Honey and cinnamon - Just heat up the honey so it mixes in smoothly into the yoghurt

- Jam

- Lemon curd

- Maple syrup

- Lime and Ginger Curd

- Passionfruit

- Passionfruit Curd

- Puréed strawberries

- Strawberry Sauce or the Berry Coulis (EDC) – I have used the same recipe using banana and also rockmelon. I would think most fruits would work.

If you want to make coconut milk yoghurt we have had ThermoFun Facebook Likers suggest this recipe on Healthy Healing Food.