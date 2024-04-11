These 15 Vegan Cheese Recipes Will Make You Quit Dairy Forever (2024)

Ask anyone what they think the hardest food to give up is and chances are, the answer will be cheese. And we get it. Whether you’re digging into a big bowl of creamy mac and cheese or wining and dining with artisanal cheese and whole grain, gluten-free crackers, we all have a special place in our heart for cheesy goodness. That’s probably why cheese has its own holiday on June 4th — National Cheese Day. But today, instead of grabbing that block of sharp cheddar and box of crackers, why not ditch the dairy and try something new?

We know, we know … how do you celebrate National Cheese Day without dairy? Well, we’re about to show you that you can make delicious, cheesy, gooey, stretchy, creamy, and even fancy cheese without even a drop of dairy milk. Get ready to have your mind blown.

1. Cashew Mozzarella That Melts

This Cashew Mozzarella is fantastic not only because it is so simple (you only need five ingredients), but also because you need only five ingredients to make it! All you need is a little patience and you will have delicious gooey mozzarella that will taste like it’s fresh from the countryside of Italy.

2. Tofu Gouda

You would never guess that this dairy-free Gouda is made from tofu and potatoes. Like the real thing, this cheese has the same buttery, nutty taste and can even be served in your favorite dishes. We highly recommend melting it over pizza, adding to paninis and hot sandwiches, or lasagna.

3.Seitan Sausage With Mac and Smoky Cheddar Cheese

This Seitan Sausage With Mac and Smoky Cheddar Cheese is in the running for the most decadent version of mac and cheese we have ever seen. The rich, cheesy sauce is flavored with chipotle pepper in adobo to give it an irresistible smoky flavor and then you add in the succulent, homemade seitan sausage and eat the whole thing on a bed of pasta. It’s as delicious as it sounds – trust us.

4.Chipotle Aquafaba Cheese

Did you ever think you could make vegan cheese without nuts or seeds? Well, this Chipotle Aquafaba Cheese is a real game changer. Made from aquafaba, the fancy name for the liquid from a can of chickpeas, agar agar, and non-dairy yogurt, the flavor is dark, deep, spicy, and cheesy. It even melts, if you give it enough time and moist heat, so it’s the perfect topping for veggie burgers!

5.Raw Cashew Almond Cheese

This soft, spreadable Raw Cashew Almond Cheese is a must-have for your next gathering. Preparing this dairy-free cheese is a no-brainer – you pretty much just blend the ingredients together, coat it with your favorite spices, and let it set! Serve alongside crackers, sliced apples, and grapes.

6.Tangy Cashew Tofu Ricotta

Lasagna night? This Tangy Cashew Tofu Ricottais perfect for all your ricotta needs — and it’s so easy to make! Try it in manicotti, baked ziti, and lasagna. It’s so tasty, you might even just want to eat it on toast!

7.Margherita Pizza With Fresh Basil Pesto and Mozzarella

Hello, pizza night! ThisMargherita Pizzatastes like Italian summer in your mouth! Or at least what we imagine Italian summer tastes like. The crunchy yet chewy crust is topped with tomato sauce, thinly sliced tomatoes, homemade vegan mozzarella and fresh from the garden basil pesto … mhmmm!It is creamy, chewy, fresh, and most of all, delicious! You won’t get it until you try it. I’m pretty sure the basil pesto takes it to another level.

8.Savory Blinis With Nut Cheese

Time to get fancy. These Blinis With Nut Cheese are the ultimate brunch. Savory blinis, fermented macadamia nut cheese, sunflower seed cream cheese, and vegan honey made from apples. Save this recipe for a special day or whenever you feel like treating yourself … Which is a pretty special day, just saying.

9.Gooey Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Making vegan grilled cheese without nuts or soy can be tricky, but this Gooey Grilled Cheese Sandwich recreates the sandwich we all know and love without either! It combines vegetables, sunflower seeds, and a little bit of nutritional yeast for extra cheesy flavor, resulting in an ooey-gooey sandwich that’s perfect for dipping in tomato soup.

10.Garlic and Herb Cream Cheese

This Garlic and Herb Cream Cheese can be whipped up in a cinch! Simply blend the soaked nuts with basil, thyme, sea salt, garlic, and a few other ingredients to create a flavorful herbed cream cheese. You can crumble this cheese and use it as a salad topper, spread some on bread, crackers, or veggie patties, or layer it onto pizza – the list of options is endless! Can it be bagel time all the time?

11.Quesadillas With Cashew Mozzarella and Chipotle Cream

These vegan Quesadillas are made with homemade cashew cheese and chipotle cream. They’re melty, gooey, stretchy, spicy, and best of all? They take just 20 minutes to prepare, including the made from scratch cashew mozzarella! Feel like celebrating yet? You will when you taste these!

12.Cashew Brie

This Cashew Brie is perfect for parties! Nutty, fruity, and sweet, this soft, spreadable cheese is delightful served with crackers, fresh baguette, and chocolate. Serve it with blackberries, pear, and fresh thyme or have fun coming up with your own delicious toppings.

13.Aquafaba Mozzarella

Who knew that mixing cashews with aquafaba (chickpea brine) could make a delicious vegan Mozzarella cheese?! What it really comes down to is the flavoring. A bit of lemon juice, some nutritional yeast, and sea salt go a long way. And once it’s done, you’ll be layering this cheese on pizza, making Caprese salads, and serving it with wine, all the time, trust us.

14.Smoked Cashew Cheese Spread

This Smoked Cashew Cheese Spread is an all-purpose kinda vegan cheese. You can enjoy it with zucchini pasta or rice noodles, as a spread on top of your favorite bread or as a cheesy base on vegan pizza. It’s also great as a simple snack or an appetizer too.

15.Tomato Eggplant Lasagna With Cashew Mozzarella

Looking for the perfect dairy-free lasagna? This comforting Tomato Eggplant Lasagna has fried eggplant slices, a rich tomato sauce made with carrots and leeks, and a topping of cashew mozzarella that’s gooey and stretchy. Not only is it amazing on this lasagna, it is also perfect for pizza, calzones, and mac and cheese.

