These Are Our Most Popular Christmas Recipes—From Prime Rib to Plenty of Cookies (2024)

Who could resist a square or two of this decadent homemade fudge? It makes a wonderful gift but it's also handy to have on hand around Christmas to enjoy while watching Christmas movies or to sample at the end of a meal.

You can't go wrong with earthy roasted potatoes accented with woodsy fresh rosemary. Serve them alongside a rib roast, leg of lamb, beef Wellington, or any other meaty main.

Rich, buttery, and made with lots of vanilla, these cookies look impressive but aren't difficult to make. You just need a cookie press—a hollow tube fitted with a decorative nozzle at one end and a plunger at the other—to press the dough directly onto the baking sheet, making pretty shapes.

Hot chocolate mix is a wintertime staple, and this version is refreshingly simple. It contains only cocoa, sugar, and salt (plus milk) and tastes rich and creamy.

Here's a quintessential holiday recipe, perfect for making cutout cookies in various shapes. Our favorites are gingerbread boys and girls in different sizes, decorated with white royal icing and currant "buttons."

Feed a crowd during the holidays with this big-batch, make-ahead quiche, which is baked in a 9-by-13-inch rimmed baking sheet or shallow baking dish. It teams a rich sesame seed-studded crust with a cheesy spinach filling.

Our take on the classic creamed spinach side dish uses fresh spinach and cream cheese as a thickener. It's a crowd-pleasing recipe that's great with a range of entrées, from glazed ham to roasted turkey.

This eggnog is not for the faint of heart: It includes plenty of bourbon, cognac, dark rum, heavy cream, and six eggs. The good news is that it is delicious and serves a crowd.

The possibilities are truly endless with this go-to cookie dough. It turns out wonderfully crisp cookies that aren't overly sweet (which means they're ready to be swooshed with royal icing and sprinkles).

A crowd pleaser, macaroni and cheese is a comforting dish that makes its way onto our holiday tables as well as being a weeknight favorite. This rich version uses two cheeses: sharp white cheddar and Gruyère.

These delicate choux pastry puffs are filled with a rich vanilla pastry cream, but that's just the start. You can fill your puffs with any other custard flavor, lemon curd,Chantilly cream, or even savory fillings like smoked salmon spread or crab salad—just the thing for a holiday party.

A party classic, these bacon-wrapped dates go down easily and pair well with sparkling wine, beer, or just about any beverage.

Easy, classic, and so delicious, scalloped potatoes are a delight for diners and for the chef—especially because the dish can be largely assembled ahead. Just leave off the last portion of cheese, cover the dish with plastic wrap, and refrigerate. When you're ready, sprinkle with the remaining cheese and bake as instructed.

To make this holiday-worthy roast, remember to leave the beef at room temperature for about two hours before cooking, as this will help it roast more evenly. Another tip ? For optimum flavor, do not use a nonstick pan since it'll yield fewer bits that enhance the juices.

Our most popular Christmas recipes include a number of sweet treats, but this pavlova is a standout because it's not a cookie (or a cream puff). It's also an outstanding dessert, as beautiful as it is light, airy, and delicious. Pavlovas are often rustic rounds; for the holidays, we go fancy, piping mounds that form a wreath, one for each guest.

Tradition reigns supreme in this collection of Christmas recipes, filled with the types of holiday foods many of us grew up eating. There's a time and a place for experimentation, but for many people, Christmas just isn't it. The recipes here are among the most loved by our readers this time of year, and each one is a testament to how much we all seem to lean into customs during the holidays. From prime rib and all kinds of cookies to eggnog and hot chocolate, these beloved recipes are tried-and-true classics guaranteed to be a hit with your family and friends—this year and every year.

Dinner rolls are the definition of comfort food—easy but filling. These tender, fluffy rolls have an appealing flavor that is somewhat sweet and savory, making them ideal for soaking up the juices from your prime rib roast.

This is when the young, bold wines, like Cabernet Sauvignon come in. The marbling in Prime Rib interacts with the harsh tannins of the young Cabernet bringing out the great fruit taste. Some other excellent wines to pair with a Prime Rib include a Syrah, Rhône Valley, Rioja or Barolo.

How much prime rib per person? While prime rib can be sold bone-in or boneless, a bone-in roast is the best bet for guaranteed juicy succulence. A good rule of thumb for purchasing bone-in prime rib is to buy one pound per person.

The secret to making perfect prime rib, according to a Michelin-... Go with bone-in. You could always buy boneless, but, Syhabout says, a bone-in cut yields juicier, more flavorful meat. ... Use a wet rub, not a marinade. ... Cook it medium to medium-rare. ... Slice it thin. ... Doctor up the drippings. Dec 26, 2021

Like fried chicken, prime rib is just as tasty (some would say even better) cold rather than hot.

Shop smarter with this beef cut that tastes like a premium roast. Top loin roast, which comes from the short loin in the middle of the cow's back, is the roast that generates strip steaks (it's also called “strip roast”).

Prime rib is comparatively expensive because it's a highly desirable, highly delectable cut of meat that's known for being very juicy, flavorful, and tender. It's also a case of supply and demand — prime rib roasts are much more limited in number, while individually cut ribeye steaks are more plentiful.

Mix garlic, olive oil, salt, pepper, and thyme together in a small bowl. Place roast in a roasting pan with the fatty side up. Spread mixture over the top of roast; let roast sit out until it is at room temperature, no longer than 1 hour.

The original House of Prime Rib opened in 1949 and has since become a San Francisco institution known unsurprisingly for its 21-day aged prime rib. Every dinner order comes with a bevy of accompaniments: tossed salad, mashed potatoes or a baked potato, and Yorkshire pudding.

Combine water and cider vinegar in a spray bottle. Coat the prime rib generously with seasoning, and place in the preheated smoker. After 30 minutes, spritz the beef with the apple cider mixture, then repeat the spritz every 30 minutes during the cook. After 1.5 hours, begin monitoring the internal temperature.

The Bûche de Noël, shaped like a log, is a Christmas dessert tradition. Crafted from sponge cake and filled with delectable flavors, it is a festive centerpiece enjoyed at the end of Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Tradition runs deep at Christmastime, and the prime rib roast is dripping with tradition as much as it's dripping with its own savory jus. The English perfected its presentation before importing America's native turkey and adopting it as the go-to Christmas roast.

