These are the best car phone holders you can buy right now (2024)

If you want to use a smartphone while driving a car in the UK, you’ll need to install a mount or a holder. The law on this is clear: it’s illegal to hold or use the handset while driving, even if you’re stopped at traffic lights or in a sluggish queue of traffic.

Ignore it and the penalties will be severe – we’re talking points, fines and even losing your licence. Yes, that means you can’t touch it while driving to change your Spotify playlist, take a quick call, snap a photo or answer a text as you wait for the green light. The only way to legally use a phone inside your vehicle is hands-free.

You can use a built-in sat nav, a voice assistant, a Bluetooth headset placed in one ear or a holder that’s on the windscreen or the air vents – as long as the device isn’t blocking your view. Luckily, mounts are easy to install and affordable. So, here are our favourite ones in 2024:

How the GH Tech Team picks car phone holders

We’ve picked the best car phone holders by comparing their specs, cost and features – including a variety of mounting options and price points. We look at their design, whether they use a MagSafe connection and if they give you a rotating clamp for flexible positioning. This list is compiled and updated based on rigorous research.