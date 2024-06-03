These are the best humidifiers for your home, tried and tested by the GHI (2024)

There’s more tech than ever to help us achieve the perfect air quality at home, whether you want it to be cleaner, dryer or cooler. And if you find the air in your home too drying, then a humidifier is the gadget you need.
They add a fine spray of moisture to the room they’re in, making the air kinder to your skin, sinuses and even your plants.
At the GHI, we wanted to find out more about humidifiers and whether they’re a worthwhile investment, so we tested a selection of leading models.
Below, you’ll find advice from a dermatologist and a clinical specialist about any health benefits, along with our experts' reviews. But if you’re ready to invest, these are our best buys at a glance:
Will a humidifier help with allergies?
Humidifiers are often said to help ease sinus and respiratory-related issues, but are they a fix-all cure? To find out more, we spoke to Amena Warner, head of clinical services at Allergy UK (founders of the upcoming Allergy Awareness Week).
“The optimal relative humidity for a home should be between 30 and 50 per cent,” Warner advises. Go above this and allergens such as house dust mites and mould "thrive”, counteracting any relief you may experience.
“Over 50% humidity is the condition house dust mites love best,” she explains. “They can rapidly multiply, and it is their droppings that become airborne and can sensitise people who may then go on to produce symptoms of allergy. They are microscopic, so you can't see them with the human eye.”
Symptoms to look out for include, “a blocked and/or runny nose, sneezing, an itchy nose, mucous that drips down the back of your throat and a cough,” Warner says. “Collectively, they are medically referred to as allergic rhinitis (the term also used for hay fever), even though grass pollen isn't always the cause.”
In light of this, if you’re thinking about buying a humidifier to help with medical conditions, Warner says to consult with your doctor or allergy specialist first. And you shouldn’t neglect its upkeep. “A humidifier may help with dry, blocked sinuses but the filter must be changed regularly as per instructions to stop dust and bacteria building up and circulating," Warner explains.
As for mould, she says this is something to look out for over a longer period: “It requires relative humidity to be above 70% for some time before it will start growing. Mould is usually very visible but as it likes dark places, it can also develop in places you don't usually check. A humidifier would not help in these cases; in fact, it would only add to the burden.”
Will a humidifier help with dry skin?
Much like with allergies, humidifiers have a similar list of pros and cons for skin conditions. Get the level right and you can experience some relief from dryness; go too humid and it can do more harm than good.
This is because skin is particularly sensitive to humidity, as Harley Street consultant dermatologist and surgeon, Dr Magnus Lynch explains. “Humidity levels in the environment can significantly affect your skin,” he says. “High humidity can make the skin feel sticky and exacerbate conditions such as acne and fungal infections due to increased moisture retention. On the other hand, low humidity can lead to dry, itchy skin by causing moisture to evaporate more rapidly from the skin's surface.”
Conditions within the home can affect this year-round, too. “Indoor air can become dry due to various factors such as heating systems, air conditioning, and insufficient ventilation,” he explains. “During the winter months, heating systems can strip moisture from the air, leading to dry indoor environments.
“Humidifiers can indeed help alleviate dry skin and conditions like eczema by increasing moisture levels in the air. This helps prevent excessive moisture loss from the skin, keeping it hydrated and reducing irritation.”
But, there is a caveat: “While humidifiers can be beneficial for dry skin, they are unlikely to be sufficient when there is significant eczema or underlying skin disease.” For serious skin complaints, you should also always consult your GP.
And as Warner flagged for allergies, Dr Magnus notes that upkeep is also essential for skin. “If not properly maintained, humidifiers can harbour bacteria and mould, which may worsen skin problems or cause respiratory issues,” he says. “Therefore, it's essential to monitor humidity levels and clean humidifiers regularly.”
As well as using a humidifier, if you’re concerned about dry skin, Dr Magnus recommends: “using a gentle, moisturising cleanser; applying a rich moisturiser regularly; avoiding long, hot showers; and staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water.”
Are there any other benefits to using a humidifier?
If you’re a plant lover, you’ll know that some thrive in a more humid environment. Outside of stashing them in a bathroom, this can be hard to achieve, which is where small humidifiers come into play.
It’s still important to make sure you don’t over-saturate your home, but placing one near your moisture-loving plants and running it every now and again should help keep them happy.
What to look for in a humidifier
To help you control the level of humidity in your home and make sure it doesn't exceed the recommended 50%, look for a model that has a humidistat, timer, or both. Or opt for default settings that shut off automatically if the humidity reaches the optimum percentage. Some will even monitor the air and switch back on if humidity starts to drop again.
Some have cool and warm mist, meaning you can use them all year round. Warm mist is created through vaporising, while there are two types of cold mist humidifiers: ultrasonic ones that use high speed vibrations to create a fine mist, and evaporative ones that use a fan to draw the water through the machine before it’s turned into a mist and pushed out (meaning they can be noisier).
Whichever you opt for, always check the cleaning and maintenance requirements, as regular upkeep is essential for a hygienic home. And if you want one to run in your bedroom, check that it has a night setting or operates quietly.
Finally, look to see if there are any other features you’d like; some below also have aromatherapy, air purification and fan features, while one even doubles as a night light.
How we test humidifiers
Our experts at the GHI collaborate with a specialist lab to trial humidifiers, so we can test them in controlled conditions.
First, we run the humidifier on its highest setting for an hour, regularly recording how it changes the room humidity. Then, we repeat the test but instead use the humidifier’s lowest setting. Lastly, we test the humidistat by lowering our room humidity, setting the level we want, and seeing how it performs when it comes to reaching and maintaining our desired level.
We measure energy consumption throughout testing, but we haven’t listed figures below as most only cost about one pence an hour to run on their highest setting and even the costliest only went up to four pence.
Our experts also assessed how easy each humidifier was to set up and use, and whether its instructions were clear. While additional features aren’t scored, we tried those out too so we could be sure every aspect will perform well in your home.
Sharp UA-HD50U-L Air Purifier with Humidification
Sharp UA-HD50U-L Air Purifier with Humidification
Score: 97/100
As both a humidifier and an air purifier, our winner is what you’d call an all-rounder. Our experts praised its intuitive design, which meant it was easy to assemble, fill up and control. Changing the filters was straightforward, and the instructions were also detailed.
While it was effective at adding moisture into our test room (the humidity increased by 36 per cent in just half an hour), you can’t set a preferred humidity as it has built-in defaults according to the temperature it detects. Sensors mean it won’t get too high though, and its built-in humidistat was one of the most responsive on test, quickly kicking in when the humidity started to fall.
It’s bulky, but testers said its quiet mode shouldn’t disturb your slumber, so we think it’s well worth making room for.
Key specifications
|Dimensions (H x W x D cm)
|61.5 x 39.9 x 23
|Weight
|7.9kg
|Water tank capacity
|2.5L
|Suitable for
|Rooms up to 28m2
|Features
|3 purifier filters (including HEPA); 6 settings; odour, dust, humidity and temperature sensors; timer; childlock; wheels
|Volume in lab
|Up to 69.9dBs (33.8dBs on low)
Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Auto React
Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Auto React
Score: 94/100
With yet another multi-tasking top scorer, Dyson has once again shown why it's one of the go-tos for all things at-home air treatment. This is a fan, humidifier and air purifier all in one, and testers found its sleek design easy to use from set-up to filter removal.
It has a high price tag, and it’s bigger than many of the humidifiers we tried. But it increased the humidity of our test room by 20 per cent in 30 minutes (and more gradually on a lower setting if you're after a more gentle effect). It also monitors the humidity of your room so the air doesn’t become too moist – it won’t go above 70 per cent by default but you can adjust this down to suit. And it has a handy LED screen that keeps you informed about your air quality.
It was noisier than some – we recorded 60dBs on its highest humidifying setting. This model isn’t compatible with Dyson’s app either (it comes with a remote control), so if you want that feature, we’d recommend paying more for its formaldehyde model. While we’ve not tested that under these humidifying protocols, we have tried it as an air purifier and a fan – so you can read all about our experts' thoughts before you buy.
Key specifications
|Dimensions (H x W x D cm)
|92.3 x 22 x 15.5
|Weight
|8.05 kg
|Water tank capacity
|Unspecified
|Suitable for
|Room up to 27m2
|Features
|Air purification, fan, cleaning cycle, auto shut-off, night mode, humidistat, remote control, LCD display, timers
|Volume in lab
|Up to 60dBs (32.1dBs on low)
Duux Tag Ultrasonic Humidifier
Duux Tag Ultrasonic Humidifier
Score: 91/100
Weighing just one kilogram, this simple humidifier can easily accompany you from room to room as you go about your day. Setting it up was easy on test, and even filling the water tank was fuss-free. It’s stable too, which may be handy if you have little ones running around.
While it’s not the fanciest humidifier on this list (it only has two mist options, for example) it was still effective, boosting humidity by 31 per cent in 30 minutes. There’s no timer or humidistat though, so you may need to keep an eye on it to make sure it doesn’t over-saturate your room. Its tank is designed to last for up to ten hours, and then when empty, it shuts off. You’ll have to monitor the tank too, as it won’t notify you when the water has run out.
Its distinctive, modern style is a pleasant alternative to some of the more functional-looking humidifiers though, meaning it should look the part in your home – and for significantly less than our winner and runner-up.
Key specifications
|Dimensions (H x W x D cm)
|29 x 29 x 19.3
|Weight
|1kg
|Water tank capacity
|2.5L
|Suitable for
|Rooms up to 30m2
|Features
|Anti-limescale feature; child-safe; two humidifying speeds
|Volume in lab
|Up to 35.3dBs
Levoit Smart Warm & Cool Humidifier
Levoit Smart Warm & Cool Humidifier
Score: 90/100
If you want a humidifier that will rapidly transform your air, this Levoit should please, as it increased our room humidity by nearly 46 per cent in half an hour – the highest on test. It also has a humidistat that you can set manually, which is handy as the lowest of its three pre-set mist settings was almost as powerful as its highest. This model was a tad slow to respond to a drop in moisture in the air too.
You can choose between warm and cool mist (so it should suit all year round) and control it all from your smartphone via a simple and intuitive app. As it has a light feature, it would also fit right into a child’s bedroom (and save you investing in a nightlight), while its aroma pad means you can enjoy fragranced air if you want it in yours.
But it doesn’t have a timer, and testers found it bulky to move due to the lack of wheels. A carry handle on the water tank makes that more portable though (it notifies you when it's empty), and cleaning its filters is a simple job.
Key specifications
|Dimensions (H x W x D cm)
|30.4 x 15.2 x 27.4
|Weight
|2.4kg
|Water tank capacity
|4.5L
|Suitable for
|Rooms up to 40m
|Features
|Aroma diffuser, quiet mode, adjustable humidity control, remote control, humidistat; night light; warm and cool mist
|Volume in lab
|Up to 34.2dBs
Meaco Deluxe 202 Humidifier and Air Purifier
Meaco Deluxe 202 Humidifier and Air Purifier
Score: 87/100
If you’re sensitive to noise then this is the humidifier to add to your bedroom. It was the quietest on test with its lowest setting reaching 30.5 decibels and its highest, a (still relatively quiet) 41.3 decibels.
It has an aroma diffuser if you want a scented mist that will soothe you while you slumber, and it purifies the air while it humidifies, so you can breathe more cleanly too. Its ultrasonic humidification creates a pleasing fine mist and it was one of the quickest to adjust the room humidity, increasing it by 40.5 per cent in half an hour. That said, its humidistat was less responsive to changes, taking longer to detect a drop than some.
But testers liked its compact design, and found it relatively intuitive, even though it wasn’t the easiest to dismantle and there’s no indicator to show you when the tank is empty. Luckily, none of that would be a bother if you’re sleeping soundly.
Key specifications
|Dimensions (H x W x D cm)
|33.5 x 25.5 x 15
|Weight
|2.05kg
|Water tank capacity
|5.3L
|Suitable for
|Rooms up to 65m2
|Features
|2 air purifying filters (including HEPA); warm and cool mist; aroma diffuser; timer; night mode; adjustable humidity level
|Volume in lab
|Up to 41.3dBs
