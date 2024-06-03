These are the best humidifiers for your home, tried and tested by the GHI (2024)

There’s more tech than ever to help us achieve the perfect air quality at home, whether you want it to be cleaner, dryer or cooler. And if you find the air in your home too drying, then a humidifier is the gadget you need.

They add a fine spray of moisture to the room they’re in, making the air kinder to your skin, sinuses and even your plants.

At the GHI, we wanted to find out more about humidifiers and whether they’re a worthwhile investment, so we tested a selection of leading models.

Below, you’ll find advice from a dermatologist and a clinical specialist about any health benefits, along with our experts' reviews. But if you’re ready to invest, these are our best buys at a glance:

Will a humidifier help with allergies?

Humidifiers are often said to help ease sinus and respiratory-related issues, but are they a fix-all cure? To find out more, we spoke to Amena Warner, head of clinical services at Allergy UK (founders of the upcoming Allergy Awareness Week).

“The optimal relative humidity for a home should be between 30 and 50 per cent,” Warner advises. Go above this and allergens such as house dust mites and mould "thrive”, counteracting any relief you may experience.

“Over 50% humidity is the condition house dust mites love best,” she explains. “They can rapidly multiply, and it is their droppings that become airborne and can sensitise people who may then go on to produce symptoms of allergy. They are microscopic, so you can't see them with the human eye.”

Symptoms to look out for include, “a blocked and/or runny nose, sneezing, an itchy nose, mucous that drips down the back of your throat and a cough,” Warner says. “Collectively, they are medically referred to as allergic rhinitis (the term also used for hay fever), even though grass pollen isn't always the cause.”

In light of this, if you’re thinking about buying a humidifier to help with medical conditions, Warner says to consult with your doctor or allergy specialist first. And you shouldn’t neglect its upkeep. “A humidifier may help with dry, blocked sinuses but the filter must be changed regularly as per instructions to stop dust and bacteria building up and circulating," Warner explains.

As for mould, she says this is something to look out for over a longer period: “It requires relative humidity to be above 70% for some time before it will start growing. Mould is usually very visible but as it likes dark places, it can also develop in places you don't usually check. A humidifier would not help in these cases; in fact, it would only add to the burden.”

Will a humidifier help with dry skin?

Much like with allergies, humidifiers have a similar list of pros and cons for skin conditions. Get the level right and you can experience some relief from dryness; go too humid and it can do more harm than good.

This is because skin is particularly sensitive to humidity, as Harley Street consultant dermatologist and surgeon, Dr Magnus Lynch explains. “Humidity levels in the environment can significantly affect your skin,” he says. “High humidity can make the skin feel sticky and exacerbate conditions such as acne and fungal infections due to increased moisture retention. On the other hand, low humidity can lead to dry, itchy skin by causing moisture to evaporate more rapidly from the skin's surface.”

Conditions within the home can affect this year-round, too. “Indoor air can become dry due to various factors such as heating systems, air conditioning, and insufficient ventilation,” he explains. “During the winter months, heating systems can strip moisture from the air, leading to dry indoor environments.

“Humidifiers can indeed help alleviate dry skin and conditions like eczema by increasing moisture levels in the air. This helps prevent excessive moisture loss from the skin, keeping it hydrated and reducing irritation.”

But, there is a caveat: “While humidifiers can be beneficial for dry skin, they are unlikely to be sufficient when there is significant eczema or underlying skin disease.” For serious skin complaints, you should also always consult your GP.

And as Warner flagged for allergies, Dr Magnus notes that upkeep is also essential for skin. “If not properly maintained, humidifiers can harbour bacteria and mould, which may worsen skin problems or cause respiratory issues,” he says. “Therefore, it's essential to monitor humidity levels and clean humidifiers regularly.”

As well as using a humidifier, if you’re concerned about dry skin, Dr Magnus recommends: “using a gentle, moisturising cleanser; applying a rich moisturiser regularly; avoiding long, hot showers; and staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water.”

Are there any other benefits to using a humidifier?

If you’re a plant lover, you’ll know that some thrive in a more humid environment. Outside of stashing them in a bathroom, this can be hard to achieve, which is where small humidifiers come into play.

It’s still important to make sure you don’t over-saturate your home, but placing one near your moisture-loving plants and running it every now and again should help keep them happy.

What to look for in a humidifier

To help you control the level of humidity in your home and make sure it doesn't exceed the recommended 50%, look for a model that has a humidistat, timer, or both. Or opt for default settings that shut off automatically if the humidity reaches the optimum percentage. Some will even monitor the air and switch back on if humidity starts to drop again.

Some have cool and warm mist, meaning you can use them all year round. Warm mist is created through vaporising, while there are two types of cold mist humidifiers: ultrasonic ones that use high speed vibrations to create a fine mist, and evaporative ones that use a fan to draw the water through the machine before it’s turned into a mist and pushed out (meaning they can be noisier).

Whichever you opt for, always check the cleaning and maintenance requirements, as regular upkeep is essential for a hygienic home. And if you want one to run in your bedroom, check that it has a night setting or operates quietly.

Finally, look to see if there are any other features you’d like; some below also have aromatherapy, air purification and fan features, while one even doubles as a night light.

How we test humidifiers

Our experts at the GHI collaborate with a specialist lab to trial humidifiers, so we can test them in controlled conditions.

First, we run the humidifier on its highest setting for an hour, regularly recording how it changes the room humidity. Then, we repeat the test but instead use the humidifier’s lowest setting. Lastly, we test the humidistat by lowering our room humidity, setting the level we want, and seeing how it performs when it comes to reaching and maintaining our desired level.

We measure energy consumption throughout testing, but we haven’t listed figures below as most only cost about one pence an hour to run on their highest setting and even the costliest only went up to four pence.

Our experts also assessed how easy each humidifier was to set up and use, and whether its instructions were clear. While additional features aren’t scored, we tried those out too so we could be sure every aspect will perform well in your home.