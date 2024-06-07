These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
Chocolate Crinkles: A Holiday Favorite Easy to Make, Easy to Eat! How to Work With the Sticky Dough Oil Or Wet Your Hands How to Freeze Chocolate Crinkle Cookies Ways to Adapt Chocolate Crinkles How To Store Chocolate Crinkle Cookies More Christmas Cookies: Reader Tips and Variations Chocolate Crinkle Cookies Ingredients Method
  • Holidays and Seasons
  • Winter
  • Christmas
  • Christmas Cookies

Chocolate crinkle cookie are the sweet treats your cookie tray needs.

By

Garrett McCord

These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe (1)

Garrett McCord

Garrett has been writing about food and sharing recipes for 15 years. He is the author of Melt: The Art of Macaroni and Cheese.

Learn about Simply Recipes'Editorial Process

Updated March 07, 2024

53 Ratings

These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe (2)

In This Recipe

60 Utterly Delicious Christmas Cookies to Make this SeasonFEATURED IN:

One of the best parts about any celebration—be it Christmas, Thanksgiving, a birthday, Diwali, office party, whatever—is that you get an excuse to eat some of your favorite foods. For me, that means chocolate.

Now, I'm generally not a big chocolate eater during the year, but when December rolls around, it's totally game on. The chilly weather and holiday spirit just make me crave it for some reason. That craving means I'm whipping up old favorites like chocolate peppermint bark cookies, truffles, and homemade hot chocolate.

These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe (3)

Chocolate Crinkles: A Holiday Favorite

It also means it's time to make these adorable cookie-fiend favorites: chocolate crinkles.

These chocolate crinkles are a holiday staple in winter, but are great any time of the year. Soft, devil's food-like cake-y cookies are rolled around in powdered sugar. When they bake, the dough rises and the chocolate dough peeks out in little crinkled fissures beneath the powdered sugar.

These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe (4)

Easy to Make, Easy to Eat!

Crinkles are easy-peasy to throw together and make for a flashy addition to any cookie platter. A warning though: these cookies are so good and chocolaty they may not make the hot cocoa cravings go away. In fact, they might just make them worse.

How to Work With the Sticky Dough

This is a sticky dough, no doubt about it. Chilling it at least 4 hours before shaping the cookies really helps.

If you're still having trouble, here are a few more things that will help:

  • Work fast and wash your hands between each tray that goes in the oven.
  • Roll several cookie dough balls at once and then dredge them in sugar together so there’s less time for the dough to thaw.
  • A small cookie scoop helps speed things up.

Oil Or Wet Your Hands

Our readers find that greasing their palms lightly with cooking spray or oil helps the dough not be so sticky. You can also shape the dough more easily if you lightly dampen your hands with water.

5 Tips for Baking Perfect Cookies Every TimeREAD MORE:

These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe (5)

How to Freeze Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

These cookies freeze well, either unbaked or baked. Freeze the unbaked balls of dough without powdered sugar on a sheet pan until solid, then transfer to a freezer bag or container. Let the dough balls thaw for a few minutes on the counter while the oven pre-heats, then roll in powdered sugar and bake. You may need to add an extra minute or two to the baking time.

Ways to Adapt Chocolate Crinkles

Try these fun variations!

  • Double Chocolate: Add a cup of mini chocolate chips.
  • Black Forest: Add a cup of chopped dried cherries or cranberries
  • Mint Chocolate: Swap 1/2 teaspoon of the vanilla for mint extract, and add some crushed candy canes to the powdered sugar
  • Orange Chocolate: Swap 1/2 teaspoon of the vanilla for orange extract

These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe (6)

How To Store Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Store these cookies in an airtight container at room temperature. They will keep for at least a week before starting to become crumbly and dry. For freezing tips, scroll up to the article.

More Christmas Cookies:

  • Walnut Snowball Cookies
  • Cinnamon Snap Cookies
  • Candy Cane Cookies
  • Peppermint Bark Chocolate Cookies
  • Sugar Cookies

Reader Tips and Variations

  • Ilive4rain: "I skipped the espresso and added cherry infused dried cranberries this year. Tastes like a Christmas Black Forest Cake."
  • Melissa: "I've tried making it both with and without coffee powder. The one with coffee powder definitely tastes richer (I used decaf Nescafe instant coffee), but I still ate the one without like crazy. Super tasty!"
  • Karynsue: "I use high-end EVOO elevating the final taste.Have adapted for my botanical (non-dairy dessert-bar) My tip is to use fine baking sugar to dust your hands a little and the dough ball."
  • Jackie: "Today, I used medical "latex exam gloves" while I shaped the dough that chilled for 2 hours and there las barely any wasted dough stuck to the gloves! A big improvement."

From the Editors Of Simply Recipes

Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Prep Time15 mins

Cook Time13 mins

Chilling4 hrs

Total Time4 hrs 28 mins

Servings50 (1 cookie/serving)

Yield50 cookies

See Also
Bake the Number-One Banana Bread Recipe on the Internet

If you want, you can jazzify these cookies in a number of ways. Add some cinnamon to the powdered sugar. Or pulse the powdered sugar in a food processor with 2 teaspoons of loose-leaf Earl Grey tea or chai tea, or matcha powder.

Cook time is for each sheet of cookies. You will cook 3 or 4 sheets with these recipe.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup natural unsweetened cocoa powder

  • 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil

  • 4 large eggs

  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour

  • 2 teaspoons baking powder

  • 1 teaspoonespresso powder(optional)

  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

  • 1 cup powdered sugar

Method

  1. Beat together the cocoa powder, white sugar, and vegetable oil:

    In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or beat by hand with a wooden spoon) beat together the cocoa powder, white sugar, and vegetable oil until it comes together into a shiny, gritty, black dough of sorts.

    These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe (7)

    These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe (8)

  2. Add the eggs, one at a time, and then the vanilla:

    Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing for 30 seconds each. Add the vanilla and beat in thoroughly.

    These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe (9)

    These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe (10)

  3. Whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, and espresso powder:

    In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, and espresso powder if using.

    These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe (11)

  4. Beat the dry ingredients into the cocoa-oil mix:

    Mix into the chocolate mixture on low speed until just combined. Do not over-beat.

    These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe (12)

  5. Cover and chill:

    Cover the dough with plastic wrap and chill the dough for four hours or overnight.

    These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe (13)

  6. Preheat the oven and prepare the baking sheets:

    Preheat the oven to 350°F and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Place the powdered sugar in a wide bowl.

  7. Roll the cookies:

    Using a rounded teaspoon, scoop out clumps of the chilled dough and roll them into 1-inch (2.5 cm) sized balls using your hands. Do several at a time and drop them into the powdered sugar as you go. The dough will be quite sticky, so it's useful to roll the dough in batches.

    Roll the balls in the powdered sugar and place on the cookie sheets spaced a few inches apart. (You should be able to get 12 to 16 on each sheet).

    These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe (14)

    These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe (15)

    These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe (16)

    These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe (17)

  8. Bake:

    Bake at 350°F for 10 to 13 minutes. Allow to cool a minute or two on the sheets before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Repeat with any remaining batter.

    Did you love the recipe? Leave a comment and give us some stars below!

    These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe (18)

  • Christmas Cookies
Nutrition Facts (per serving)
82Calories
3g Fat
13g Carbs
1g Protein

×

Nutrition Facts
Servings: 50
Amount per serving
Calories82
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 3g4%
Saturated Fat 0g1%
Cholesterol 15mg5%
Sodium 47mg2%
Total Carbohydrate 13g5%
Dietary Fiber 0g2%
Total Sugars 8g
Protein 1g
Vitamin C 0mg0%
Calcium 14mg1%
Iron 1mg5%
Potassium 11mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate. In cases where multiple ingredient alternatives are given, the first listed is calculated for nutrition. Garnishes and optional ingredients are not included.

These Chocolate Crinkles Are a Timeless Easy Cookie Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
Gebraucht & Refurbished iPhone Angebote - Apple (DE)
Homemade Speculoos Cookies Recipe - Olivia's Cuisine
'Still a whirlwind' — Fresh off success on 'The Voice,' Olesen looks forward to Lincoln shows
High school baseball: West Albany's 'brotherhood' sticks together following state title loss to Thurston
Latest Posts
Yotam Ottolenghi’s potato recipes
iPhone 15 Pro kaufen: Hier staubst du es zum Bestpreis ab
Article information

Author: Frankie Dare

Last Updated:

Views: 5911

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (53 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Frankie Dare

Birthday: 2000-01-27

Address: Suite 313 45115 Caridad Freeway, Port Barabaraville, MS 66713

Phone: +3769542039359

Job: Sales Manager

Hobby: Baton twirling, Stand-up comedy, Leather crafting, Rugby, tabletop games, Jigsaw puzzles, Air sports

Introduction: My name is Frankie Dare, I am a funny, beautiful, proud, fair, pleasant, cheerful, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.