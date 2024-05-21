These Christmas Candy Recipes Will Help You Sweeten the Season (2024)

Sure, we look forward to presents and festive lights each holiday season, but we can't lie. We mostly look forward to the Christmas desserts.
Some folks are die-hard Christmas cookie fans, while others adore peppermint in its many forms. (Hello, peppermint eggnog.)
Some of us love making from-scratch recipes at every opportunity. For others, an easy upgrade to store-bought cookies makes us quite happy.
But whatever you prefer, if you're ready to create delicious food gifts for family, co-workers, and guests, these Christmas candy recipes will help you along. From fudge to chocolate bark to truffles, you'll find all kinds of homemade sweets for every person on your holiday gift list.
1
Peppermint Palmiers
These beautiful French cookies are so festive with their dusting of peppermint! Serve them at your next Christmas party with cups of peppermint eggnog, pictured, for a cooling winter treat.
Get the recipe for Peppermint Palmiers.
2
Holiday Reindeer Chow
This holiday snack is easy to make, difficult to stop eating. Mix up a big batch and wrap some up in gift-bags as party favors, or simply keep a big bowl on hand for munching on while opening presents!
Get the recipe for Holiday Reindeer Chow.
3
Apple Cider Caramel Candies
These sweet cider-flavored treats are a surprising and delicious holiday treat to have on hand. They make a great host or hostess gift. You can keep them in a bowl on the counter for unexpected guests.
Get the recipe for Apple Cider Caramel Candies.
4
Sweet-and-Savory Peppermint Popcorn
Give tins of this holiday snack out as gifts, or serve at your next gathering!
Get the recipe for Sweet-and-Savory Peppermint Popcorn.
5
Striped Peppermint Sandwich Cookies
These easy holiday cookies make a delicious gift or party treat! They may look like they just came from a professional baker's dessert case, but these beautiful 5-ingredient Christmas cookies couldn't be easier to make.
Get the recipe for Striped Peppermint Sandwich Cookies.
6
Chocolate-Peppermint Fudge
Oh, fudge! This already hard-to-resist holiday treat is even more tempting when given a jolt of cooling peppermint extract and topped with the classic red and white striped candies.
Get the recipe for Chocolate-Peppermint Fudge.
7
White Chocolate Pomegranate-Pistachio Bark
The burst of tart juices combined with the sweet white chocolate creates a balance of flavors in this perfect-for-the-holidays bark.
Get the recipe for White Chocolate Pomegranate-Pistachio Bark.
8
Orange-Glazed Pecans
Something pretty magical happens when you toast pecans in orange juice and zest. They become irresistible! Set these out at your Christmas party and they'll disappear in no time.
Get the recipe for Orange-Glazed Pecans.
9
Chocolate Coconut Truffles
Who can say no to truffles?
Get the recipe for Chocolate Coconut Truffles.
10
Maple, Cinnamon, and Walnut Fudge
Combine these cozy flavors in delicious fudge and you've got the perfect holiday sweet treat!
Get the recipe for Maple, Cinnamon, and Walnut Fudge.
11
Cranberry Pâte de Fruit
Careful: once you try these bite-sized jelly squares, it's hard to stop eating them.
Get the recipe for Cranberry Pâte de Fruit.
12
Chocolate-Dipped Peppermint Sticks
These peppermint sticks look beautiful and taste even better! Leave out a dish of them when trimming the tree or relaxing by the fire with a mug of hot cocoa.
Get the recipe for Chocolate-Dipped Peppermint Sticks.
13
Roasted Hazelnut & Pistachio Dark Chocolate Bark
This homemade treat is easy to package in treat bags or boxes for a sweet holiday gift.
14
White Chocolate Peppermint Patties
Impress your friends with a snappy and sweet homemade peppermint patty.
Get the recipe for White Chocolate Peppermint Patties.
15
Slice-and-Bake Shortbread Cookies
This easy-to-make dough can be turned into three different cookies, depending on what you're in the mood for. The chocolate ones are perfect for Santa.
Get the recipe for Slice-and-Bake Shortbread Cookies.
16
Pecan Pralines
No holiday table would be complete without some sort of sweet treat filled with pecans, and these sweet pralines will hit the spot after Christmas dinner.
Get the recipe for Pecan Pralines.
17
Cherry and Pecan Divinity
These light-and-delightful classic Southern desserts look and taste absolutely divine.
Get the recipe for Cherry and Pecan Divinity.
18
Christmas Light Gingerbread Cookies
These pretty gingerbread cookies are simple to make, and can be arranged into an absolutely stunning dessert-table centerpiece.
Get the recipe for Christmas Light Gingerbread Cookies.
19
Gourmet Marshmallows
The perfect treat for those cups of cocoa by the fire? How about some homemade marshmallows in cute little gift bags? Yes, please!
Get the recipe for Gourmet Marshmallows.
20
Tart-Cherry and Dark-Chocolate Bars
What makes a delicious food gift? Homemade chocolate bars! Tart cherries hiding in the center of these quick and easy chocolate treats deepen the earthiness of the dark chocolate.
Get the recipe for Tart-Cherry and Dark-Chocolate Bars.