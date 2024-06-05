These Los Angeles-inspired recipes will bring the West Coast into your home (2024)

When was the last time you visited Los Angeles? Even if you haven’t strolled the streets of L.A., these recipes will transport you to the city in a split second with just one bite.

We are constantly inspired by seasonal produce, but the lucky ones that get to live in California, specifically Los Angeles, have the pleasure of enjoying most produce year-round. Explore some of these L.A.-inspired recipes at your leisure and create some travel memories in your own kitchen, wherever you might be located.

1. Avocado wit beer Alfredo

Blog: The Beeroness

This avocado wit beer Alfredo is made with a favorite brew from L.A. brewery Angel City, and showcases avocados, which might as well be California’s official state fruit.

2. Spicy vegan “tuna” sushi

Blog: Fork and Beans

We all know how much Los Angeles loves its sushi, and it’s even better when it’s vegan, like this spicy vegan “tuna” sushi.

3. Roasted pepper and chile focaccia

Blog: Karen’s Kitchen Stories

Inspired by Nancy Silverton, this roasted pepper and chile focaccia is a great weekend bread project. Nancy Silverton is the reason Los Angeles eats good sourdough and artisan breads, because her passion to revive this lost art is what drives her. She’s also co-owner of various restaurants with Mario Batali and is an important character in the California food community.

4. California plum and quinoa salad

Mix up a big batch of this California plum and quinoa salad and store in airtight containers in the refrigerator for lunches on the go.

5. Beverly Hills potatoes with pesto butter

Blog: The Beeroness

Try these Beverly Hills potatoes with pesto butter when you’ve scored great local, small potatoes. Recreated from Bazaar in Beverly Hills, this is one of those recipes where simple ingredients are the best.

6. Slow cooker Korean tacos

Blog: Table For Two

A Mexican-Korean fusion item, Korean tacos are made with Korean ingredients like kimchee and bulgogi, all on a Mexican corn tortilla. These originated in Los Angeles and are often seen as street food. Restaurant owner Mark Manguera was searching for carne asada tacos in Koreatown and found none, so he created Kogi Korean BBQ. Roy Choi, one of the original chefs of Kogi, has been named best new chef, as well as receiving many other awards throughout the years.

7. Passion fruit mojito

Blog: Sippity Sup

Passion fruit vines grow all around L.A. and this passion fruit mojito is inspired by the neglected vines.

8. Copycat Whole Foods California quinoa salad

If you’re a Whole Foods addict, this Copycat Whole Foods California quinoa salad is sure to be a hit with you and your family.

9. Chili glazed grilled pork belly strip tacos

Blog: Barefeet in the Kitchen

From the top to the bottom of California you can find tacos of all kinds, on every corner and in every restaurant. These chili glazed grilled pork belly strip tacos are simple, yet showcase a cut of pork that is normally used in restaurants, making you look trendy in front of your guests.

10. Slow cooker country style ribs with grapes

Blog: Always Order Dessert

One of California’s favorite products is the grape. You’ve seen the California Grapes commercials and find yourself snacking on them daily. Bring them into your meals as accents on savory dishes, like these country style ribs with grapes.

11. Strawberry Cobb salad with strawberry bacon vinaigrette

Blog: Neighbor Food

Not only was the Cobb salad invented in California, but strawberries are the star produce of this state. This strawberry Cobb salad with strawberry bacon vinaigrette showcases both in a delicious light.

12. Thai chicken tacos

Blog: Mountain Mama Cooks

If L.A. is about one thing, it’s actually about two things: fusion. It’s a city that loves to combine two completely different cultures and bring them together. These Thai chicken tacos, a mix of Thailand and Mexico, are sure to be an L.A. thing.

13. Quinoa salad with roasted squash, beans and ancho chile vinaigrette

Site: Nosh On.It

Inspired by Forage in Los Angeles, this quinoa salad with roasted squash, beans and ancho chile vinaigrette is more about its versatility. The writer recommends using canned beans if you’re pressed for time, or switching out cilantro for your favorite herb.

14. One-pot farmers market pasta

Blog: The View from Great Island

California is lined from top to bottom with endless farmers markets year-round, and this one-pot farmers market pasta is a great meal idea for when you have no idea what to make with your Los Angeles produce. Although farmers markets didn’t originate in Los Angeles, the perfect climate that’s experienced in all of California is the reason we see produce from there year-round.

15. Coffee-rubbed pork tacos on homemade chocolate corn tortillas

Blog: Cupcake Project

L.A. is known for having a huge amount of taco variations, and these coffee-rubbed pork tacos are just one of the millions of ideas on how to make creative tacos.

16. Korean fried chicken

Blog: Damn Delicious

With only three ingredients, this Korean fried chicken is a hit at any party. Sweet and sticky, just like Los Angeles weather can be at times, this chicken will have you coming back for more.

17. Meatballs al forno

Blog: The View From Great Island

Nancy Silverton is the one of the most influential women in the culinary world and her meatballs al forno are just as influential in flavor. This recipe takes time, but is well worth it.

18. Spicy avocado crema

Blog: My Man’s Belly

California is the land of avocados, and you can find them in every corner shop of Los Angeles. Try this spicy avocado crema on everything from burgers, sandwiches or even as a dressing for your salad.

19. Sriracha turkey burger

Blog: Sippity Sup

This Sriracha turkey burger is as L.A. as you can get. Basically, that’s because Sriracha was invented in Los Angeles by David Tran. Sriracha has taken over not only L.A. but the entire U.S. with its addictive spiciness.

More on California

Healthy California clementine recipesPan-roasted California quailCalifornia turkey burgers