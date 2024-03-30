These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (2024)

These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (1)

Looking for the best Thanksgiving turkey recipe — the one that's not too complicated, and still gets you a juicy, delicious roast bird that everyone will enjoy eating? We've got nearly two dozen for all skill levels — from the simplest just-salt-and-herbs, to wow-worthy spiced, glazed, grilled, or even roulade turkey dishes! Once you've got the recipe down, Here's how to determine the correct turkey cooking time.

And of course, if you haven't done it yet, make sure to plan out your Thanksgiving side dishes and the desserts. You could even just select one of our no-fail Thanksgiving menus.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

1

Simple Herbed Turkey with Easiest Ever Gravy

These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (3)

This here is a no-fuss recipe—just butter, salt, and fistfuls of herbs. Now you can focus on what makes Thanksgiving truly great: The side dishes.

Get the recipe for Simple Herbed Turkey with Easiest Ever Gravy.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

2

Turkey Roulades with Sourdough Pancetta Stuffing

These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (5)

For a beautiful presentation — one that skips the messiness of bone-in meat — try making roulades. French for "rolls," this elegant style offers perfectly proportions bites of meat and stuffing together, and the smaller size ensures everything tastes tender and terrific. Best part? It doesn't take all day to make.

Get the recipe for Turkey Roulades with Sourdough Pancetta Stuffing.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

3

Perfectly Seasoned Roasted Turkey

These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (7)

Want to take it up a notch without getting overcomplicated? Here a bit of citrus adds flavor while white wine elevates the basic gravy.

Get the recipe for Perfectly Seasoned Roasted Turkey.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

4

Grilled Citrus-and-Spice Turkey

These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (9)

If you're looking for a smokey, citrusy flavor and want to free up some valuable oven space (for pie, maybe) then consider breaking out your grill. You might never go back to roasting.

Get the recipe for Grilled Citrus-and-Spice Turkey.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

5

Red Chile and Orange Glazed Turkey

If you'd rather spice things up this year, heat up the holidays with this popular dried chile pepper and orange zest glaze.

Get the recipe for Red Chile and Orange Glazed Turkey.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

6

Deep-Fried Turkey

These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (13)

Yes, it takes some extra equipment and a little prep, but the result is the juiciest, crispiest bird you've ever had. Plus, the oven is freed up to make all the sides!

Get the recipe for Deep-Fried Turkey.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

7

Turkey Roulade

These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (15)

If you're not huge turkey eaters, and don't want to cook a whole bird, a boneless breast is the way to go. This roulade is beautiful (and tasty!) with three different fillings to choose from.

Get the recipe for Turkey Roulade.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

8

Easiest Salt-and-Pepper Turkey

These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (17)

This simple recipe gets plenty of flavor—and extra crispy skin—from lots of butter and a generous dash of salt.

Get the recipe for Easiest Salt-and-Pepper Turkey.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

9

Pear-Thyme Brined Turkey

These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (19)

Be sure to choose a fresh, unbrined turkey for this recipe. Many varieties are injected with a salt solution prior to packaging and will make this dish too salty. Reserve a couple of thyme sprigs to use in the gravy.

Get the recipe for Pear-Thyme Brined Turkey.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

10

Herb and Citrus Butter Roasted Turkey

These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (21)

This herby compound butter adds plenty of bright flavor.

Get the recipe Herb and Citrus Butter Roasted Turkey.

See Also
Homemade Hot Italian Sausage Recipe

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

11

Super Simple Roast Turkey

These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (23)

Looking for something as simple as possible? Use this no-fuss recipe.

Get the recipe for Super Simple Roast Turkey.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

12

Sage-Butter Roasted Turkey

These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (25)

A citrus brine guarantees this bird is tender and moist.

Get the recipe for Sage-Butter Roasted Turkey.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

13

Roast Turkey with Herbes-de-Provence Rub

These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (27)

Spice up your roast turkey with a zesty rub.

Get the recipe for Roast Turkey with Herbes-de-Provence Rub.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

14

Butter-and-Herb Roast Turkey

These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (29)

Fresh rosemary and thyme with orange and lemon give this roasted turkey a delicious citrus-herb flavor.

Get the recipe for Butter-and-Herb Roast Turkey.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

15

Rosemary-Sage Roast Turkey and Gravy

These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (31)

Give Thanksgiving's centerpiece center stage. Set the turkey, golden and tempting, on a platter and surround it with seasonal garnishes such as grapes, rosemary sprigs, nuts, cranberries, and pears.

Get the recipe for Rosemary-Sage Roast Turkey and Gravy.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

16

Trisha Yearwood's No-Baste, No-Bother Roasted Turkey

These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (33)

The ultimate set-it-and-forget-it recipe, Country music artist Trisha Yearwood's personal family turkey method could not be simpler!

Get the recipe for Trisha Yearwood's No-Baste, No-Bother Roasted Turkey.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

17

Roast Turkey with Pomegranate Sauce

These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (35)

A piquant, slightly exotic sauce for your holiday turkey.

Get the recipe for Roast Turkey with Pomegranate Sauce.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

18

Spice-Rubbed Turkey in Prosciutto

These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (37)

Turkey is Thanksgiving's V.I.P. Chef Tim Love takes a Southwestern-Italian twist by adding jalapeños and prosciutto to his holiday bird.

Get the recipe for Spice-Rubbed Turkey in Prosciutto.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

19

Spice-Rubbed Whole-Roasted Turkey with Cranberry Gravy

These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (39)

Brining adds moisture and flavor to a roasted turkey, but it does require day-ahead preparation. However, if you prefer, skip the brining step and use instead a kosher bird—it's pre-brined.

Get the recipe for Spice-Rubbed Whole-Roasted Turkey with Cranberry Gravy.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

20

Roast Turkey with Pipian Sauce

These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (41)

A traditional roast turkey with a traditionally Mexican "Pipian" sauce so rich you may decide to shelve the gravy forever!

Get the recipe for Roast Turkey with Pipian Sauce.

These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (2024)
Top Articles
How to set up a VPN for LG TV - Surfshark
iPhone 13 Pro - Technical Specifications
How did you become a successful day trader?
How fast can you get rich day trading?
Latest Posts
🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs UE Wonderboom 2: Review & Full Comparison
Apple unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — more pro than ever before
Article information

Author: Errol Quitzon

Last Updated:

Views: 6312

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Errol Quitzon

Birthday: 1993-04-02

Address: 70604 Haley Lane, Port Weldonside, TN 99233-0942

Phone: +9665282866296

Job: Product Retail Agent

Hobby: Computer programming, Horseback riding, Hooping, Dance, Ice skating, Backpacking, Rafting

Introduction: My name is Errol Quitzon, I am a fair, cute, fancy, clean, attractive, sparkling, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.