These Simple Turkey Recipes Will Save Your Thanksgiving (2024)

Looking for the best Thanksgiving turkey recipe — the one that's not too complicated, and still gets you a juicy, delicious roast bird that everyone will enjoy eating? We've got nearly two dozen for all skill levels — from the simplest just-salt-and-herbs, to wow-worthy spiced, glazed, grilled, or even roulade turkey dishes! Once you've got the recipe down, Here's how to determine the correct turkey cooking time.
And of course, if you haven't done it yet, make sure to plan out your Thanksgiving side dishes and the desserts. You could even just select one of our no-fail Thanksgiving menus.
1
Simple Herbed Turkey with Easiest Ever Gravy
This here is a no-fuss recipe—just butter, salt, and fistfuls of herbs. Now you can focus on what makes Thanksgiving truly great: The side dishes.
Get the recipe for Simple Herbed Turkey with Easiest Ever Gravy.
2
Turkey Roulades with Sourdough Pancetta Stuffing
For a beautiful presentation — one that skips the messiness of bone-in meat — try making roulades. French for "rolls," this elegant style offers perfectly proportions bites of meat and stuffing together, and the smaller size ensures everything tastes tender and terrific. Best part? It doesn't take all day to make.
Get the recipe for Turkey Roulades with Sourdough Pancetta Stuffing.
3
Perfectly Seasoned Roasted Turkey
Want to take it up a notch without getting overcomplicated? Here a bit of citrus adds flavor while white wine elevates the basic gravy.
Get the recipe for Perfectly Seasoned Roasted Turkey.
4
Grilled Citrus-and-Spice Turkey
If you're looking for a smokey, citrusy flavor and want to free up some valuable oven space (for pie, maybe) then consider breaking out your grill. You might never go back to roasting.
Get the recipe for Grilled Citrus-and-Spice Turkey.
5
Red Chile and Orange Glazed Turkey
If you'd rather spice things up this year, heat up the holidays with this popular dried chile pepper and orange zest glaze.
Get the recipe for Red Chile and Orange Glazed Turkey.
6
Deep-Fried Turkey
Yes, it takes some extra equipment and a little prep, but the result is the juiciest, crispiest bird you've ever had. Plus, the oven is freed up to make all the sides!
Get the recipe for Deep-Fried Turkey.
7
Turkey Roulade
If you're not huge turkey eaters, and don't want to cook a whole bird, a boneless breast is the way to go. This roulade is beautiful (and tasty!) with three different fillings to choose from.
Get the recipe for Turkey Roulade.
8
Easiest Salt-and-Pepper Turkey
This simple recipe gets plenty of flavor—and extra crispy skin—from lots of butter and a generous dash of salt.
Get the recipe for Easiest Salt-and-Pepper Turkey.
9
Pear-Thyme Brined Turkey
Be sure to choose a fresh, unbrined turkey for this recipe. Many varieties are injected with a salt solution prior to packaging and will make this dish too salty. Reserve a couple of thyme sprigs to use in the gravy.
Get the recipe for Pear-Thyme Brined Turkey.
10
Herb and Citrus Butter Roasted Turkey
This herby compound butter adds plenty of bright flavor.
Get the recipe Herb and Citrus Butter Roasted Turkey.
11
Super Simple Roast Turkey
Looking for something as simple as possible? Use this no-fuss recipe.
Get the recipe for Super Simple Roast Turkey.
12
Sage-Butter Roasted Turkey
A citrus brine guarantees this bird is tender and moist.
Get the recipe for Sage-Butter Roasted Turkey.
13
Roast Turkey with Herbes-de-Provence Rub
Spice up your roast turkey with a zesty rub.
Get the recipe for Roast Turkey with Herbes-de-Provence Rub.
14
Butter-and-Herb Roast Turkey
Fresh rosemary and thyme with orange and lemon give this roasted turkey a delicious citrus-herb flavor.
Get the recipe for Butter-and-Herb Roast Turkey.
15
Rosemary-Sage Roast Turkey and Gravy
Give Thanksgiving's centerpiece center stage. Set the turkey, golden and tempting, on a platter and surround it with seasonal garnishes such as grapes, rosemary sprigs, nuts, cranberries, and pears.
Get the recipe for Rosemary-Sage Roast Turkey and Gravy.
16
Trisha Yearwood's No-Baste, No-Bother Roasted Turkey
The ultimate set-it-and-forget-it recipe, Country music artist Trisha Yearwood's personal family turkey method could not be simpler!
Get the recipe for Trisha Yearwood's No-Baste, No-Bother Roasted Turkey.
17
Roast Turkey with Pomegranate Sauce
A piquant, slightly exotic sauce for your holiday turkey.
Get the recipe for Roast Turkey with Pomegranate Sauce.
18
Spice-Rubbed Turkey in Prosciutto
Turkey is Thanksgiving's V.I.P. Chef Tim Love takes a Southwestern-Italian twist by adding jalapeños and prosciutto to his holiday bird.
Get the recipe for Spice-Rubbed Turkey in Prosciutto.
19
Spice-Rubbed Whole-Roasted Turkey with Cranberry Gravy
Brining adds moisture and flavor to a roasted turkey, but it does require day-ahead preparation. However, if you prefer, skip the brining step and use instead a kosher bird—it's pre-brined.
Get the recipe for Spice-Rubbed Whole-Roasted Turkey with Cranberry Gravy.
20
Roast Turkey with Pipian Sauce
A traditional roast turkey with a traditionally Mexican "Pipian" sauce so rich you may decide to shelve the gravy forever!
Get the recipe for Roast Turkey with Pipian Sauce.