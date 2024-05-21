These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (2024)

Table of Contents
The Best Tablet Holders Best Overall Most Versatile Best for Relaxation Best for Standing Best Bare-Bones Easiest to Transport Best for Road Trips Best for Digital Artists Sturdiest Option Best Low-Profile What to Consider How We Selected Lamicall Adjustable Tablet Stand Lamicall Adjustable Tablet Stand Key Specs Tablift Tablet Stand Tablift Tablet Stand Key Specs Ontel Pillow Tablet Stand Ontel Pillow Tablet Stand Key Specs elitehood Tablet Tripod Stand elitehood Tablet Tripod Stand Key Specs Amazon Basics Tablet Stand Amazon Basics Tablet Stand Key Specs Anozer Foldable Tablet Stand Anozer Foldable Tablet Stand Key Specs FANGOR Headrest Tablet Holder FANGOR Headrest Tablet Holder Key Specs Max Smart Tablet Drawing Stand Max Smart Tablet Drawing Stand Key Specs Tackform Tablet Mount Tackform Tablet Mount Key Specs Fintie Tablet Strap Holder Fintie Tablet Strap Holder Key Specs Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder Key Specs
These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (1)

Tablets are super useful devices for all kinds of people. From tablets for drawing to tablets for kids' entertainment, there is a huge variety of options from reliable tech brands like Apple, Samsung, Amazon, and more. Using any tablet for an extended period of time can start to feel tiresome, however, as their size and weight can sometimes make them unwieldy after hours of use.

If you want to make watching videos, video conferencing, web browsing, or any other activity on your tablet easier, you need a tablet holder. A tablet holder can prop up your tablet and put it in a more comfortable and ergonomic viewing position, so you’re not constantly holding it up or looking for a random object to set it against.

The Best Tablet Holders

What to Consider

When you’re looking at the different options for tablet holders, there are a few factors you’re going to want to keep in mind. Here’s what you should be thinking about:

  • Compatibility: Make sure the tablet holder is compatible with your tablet size. Many have universal compatibility, but some are unable to hold extra-large tablets.
  • Adjustability: Consider the viewing angles you’re going to need. Do you need to just prop your tablet up? Do you need height and angle adjustment? These are questions you’ll want to ask yourself.
  • Stability: If you’re using your tablet for activities other than reading and watching videos, make sure the stand is stable enough to withstand frequent tapping without wobbling.
  • Purpose: Consider what you’ll primarily be using your tablet stand for. Certain stands are better for drawing and digital art, while others are better for video conferencing. Which tablet holder you choose will depend on what you’re planning on doing with it.

How We Selected

We carefully chose the best tablet stands so you don’t have to spend hours finding the right one and combing through reviews on your own. We’ve conveniently categorized these holders by use case, so you can easily scroll down and find one that best fits your needs. We also compared our results to reputable publications and websites like GearLab, TechAdvisor, and Digital Trends. Finally, we made sure all of our choices received at least 4 stars or more from Amazon reviewers, so you can shop with confidence.

In our roundup, you can find the best tablet holders on the market today and pick the one that most suits your needs. Check out our choices and get ready for a comfier device experience!

Best Overall

Lamicall Adjustable Tablet Stand

These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (12)

Best Overall

Lamicall Adjustable Tablet Stand

Pros
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (13)Well-made and sturdy
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (14)Affordable
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (15)Adjustable angles
Cons
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (16)Not the easiest to transport

Our pick for the best overall holder goes to the Lamicall Adjustable Tablet Stand. This tablet stand is well-rounded, well-made, and priced just right. This lets you put your tablet in portrait and landscape orientation, adjust the angles, and easily charge your tablet while using it.

The sturdy base keeps it upright and the multiple color options let you pick one that suits your style. Really, the only downside to this holder is the lack of portability. But if you want a holder to keep on your desk or counter, this is a great option for just about anyone.

Key Specs

CompatabilityAll tablets from 4 to 13 inches
MaterialMetal
Weight8.8 ounces

Most Versatile

Tablift Tablet Stand

These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (17)

Most Versatile

Tablift Tablet Stand

Pros
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (18)Very adjustable
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (19)Stands well on uneven surfaces
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (20)Folds up
Cons
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (21)A little pricey
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (22)Need to adjust legs manually to make sure tablet stays up

Due to the large size of tablets, it can be tough to find a holder that can be adjusted to just about any angle. Luckily, the Tablift Tablet Stand is up to the challenge. This tablet holder uses adjustable legs to let you set the height and angle.

The gooseneck legs are also designed to be stable on just about any surface, meaning it can easily transition from office, to bed, to kitchen, to anywhere else you might need it. You can even fold it up for easy travel.

Key Specs

Compatibility All tablets, case needs to be less than 10 millimeters thick
MaterialMetal/plastic
Weight40 ounces

Best for Relaxation

Ontel Pillow Tablet Stand

These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (23)

Best for Relaxation

Ontel Pillow Tablet Stand

Pros
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (24)Fits virtually all tablets
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (25)Soft, comfortable, and lightweight
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (26)Storage pocket
Cons
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (27)Limited adjustability

If you like to kick back and relax with your tablet on the couch or bed, you don’t want to use a hard metal stand — you want something comfortable that can sit on your lap and make your tablet enjoyable.

Enter the Ontel Pillow Tablet Stand. This soft stand is comfortable, has a pocket for your phone, and even has a machine-washable cover. It’s also big enough to fit pretty much any tablet. The two ledges also give you some degree of adjustability. It's a top pick for comfort and kid’s tablets.

Key Specs

CompatibilityAll tablets
MaterialFoam/suede
Weight13.7 ounces

Best for Standing

elitehood Tablet Tripod Stand

These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (28)

Pros
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (29)Tons of height adjustment
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (30)Angle and rotation adjustment
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (31)Bonus phone holder built-in
Cons
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (32)Can’t hold extra-large tablets
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (33)Have to collapse it down to easily transport it

If you prefer to stand at work, holding a tablet up isn’t going to be doable. Your arms will inevitably get tired and it’s going to feel awkward. That’s where the Elitehood Tablet Tripod Stand comes in. This stand lets you put your tablet on a sturdy tripod base that extends from 20 to 60 inches.

It also has multiple tilt angles and 360 degrees of rotation. It even comes with a phone holder to keep your phone locked in. If you want to use your tablet while standing up, this is the holder to go for.

Key Specs

CompatibilityAll tablets from 7.9 to 11.9 inches
MaterialMetal/plastic
Weight43.2 ounces

Best Bare-Bones

Amazon Basics Tablet Stand

These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (34)

Best Bare-Bones

Amazon Basics Tablet Stand

Pros
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (35)Adjustable angles
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (36)Folds up for transport
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (37)Affordable
Cons
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (38)Isn’t compatible with extra-large tablets

Maybe you don’t need a tablet stand with all the bells and whistles; maybe you just need something simple to hold your tablet up when your hands and neck are getting tired.

The AmazonBasics Tablet Stand is a great barebones option that does exactly what it says on the box. It has multiple viewing angles, folds up for transport, and lets you put your tablet in portrait or landscape mode for easy viewing. It’s also super affordable. If you don’t need anything fancy, go for this option.

Key Specs

CompatibilityAll tablets from 4 to 10 inches
MaterialMetal/plastic
Weight5.9 ounces

Easiest to Transport

Anozer Foldable Tablet Stand

These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (39)

Easiest to Transport

Anozer Foldable Tablet Stand

Pros
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (40)Folds up easily
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (41)Height and angle adjustability
Cons
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (42)Might not be sturdy enough for heavier devices

More and more people are working on the go and traveling more often. If this sounds like you, the Anozer Foldable Tablet Stand is definitely a nice addition to your go-bag.

It folds down to nearly pocket size, so it can fit in any backpack, briefcase, or suitcase. It also has height and angle adjustment, letting you change it to just about any comfortable viewing angle you might need.

The base is nice and sturdy with rubber feet to prevent slipping. In short, if you need a tablet stand that’s easy to grab and go, look no further.

Key Specs

CompatibilityAll tablets from 7 to 13 inches
MaterialMetal/silicone
Weight15.2 ounces

Best for Road Trips

FANGOR Headrest Tablet Holder

These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (43)

Best for Road Trips

FANGOR Headrest Tablet Holder

Pros
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (44)Fits on car headrests for hand-free watching
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (45)Widely compatible
Cons
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (46)Only useful for in-car use

Make those car rides a little more manageable with this holder. On a long road trip, your backseat passengers might get restless and need something to keep their minds off the drive. This is especially the case if you have little ones. The Fangor Headrest Tablet Holder is here to help.

With this tablet holder, backseat passengers don’t have to hold onto the tablet while they watch videos. The Velcro straps and soft material mean you can rest assured that your tablet is going to stay safe and secure throughout the whole drive, even if you hit some bumps or rough terrain.

Key Specs

CompatibilityAll tablets from 7 to 10.5 inches
MaterialRubber
Weight6.4 ounces

Best for Digital Artists

Max Smart Tablet Drawing Stand

These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (47)

Best for Digital Artists

Max Smart Tablet Drawing Stand

Pros
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (48)Multiple adjustable angles
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (49)Large size for big tablets
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (50)Doubles as a laptop holder
Cons
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (51)Large size can make it a little awkward to transport

If you’re a digital artist, hunching over a laptop or tablet all day is definitely going to cause you some aches and pains. With the Max Smart Tablet Drawing Stand, you can adjust your touchscreen to an ergonomic angle for your back, neck, and wrists. No more hours with bad posture—this stand will make sure you can draw in comfort.

The sturdy no-slip base prevents the holder from sliding when you’re hard at work. It even doubles as a laptop stand thanks to its extra-large profile. For anyone with a drawing or photo editing tablet, it's a great option.

Key Specs

CompatibilityAll tablets from 10 to 17 inches
MaterialPlastic
Weight12.9 ounces

Sturdiest Option

Tackform Tablet Mount

These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (52)

Sturdiest Option

Tackform Tablet Mount

Pros
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (53)Super sturdy
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (54)Won't slide at all
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (55)High degree of adjustment
Cons
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (56)Installation is semi-permanent and hard to move
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (57)Expensive

Many of the options on our list have no-slip grips to prevent them from sliding. None of them are drilled in — except the Tackform Tablet Mount. If you don’t want your tablet going anywhere and you want the absolute sturdiest base possible, this mount provides that in spades.

Although it was designed primarily for truck drivers, there is no rule saying you can’t install it on your desk or table at home. The metal arm also provides a full range of motion and adjustability.

Key Specs

CompatibilityAll tablets from 7 to 18.4 inches
MaterialMetal/plastic
Weight17.28 ounces

Best Low-Profile

Fintie Tablet Strap Holder

These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (58)

Best Low-Profile

Fintie Tablet Strap Holder

Pros
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (59)Sticks to the back of your tablet
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (60)Lets you hold your tablet one-handed
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (61)Strap also props your tablet up
Cons
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (62)Angles adjustment is limited
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (63)Extra-large tablets might be too heavy for a comfy grip

If you want your tablet holder to go everywhere with you, why not get one that sticks right to the back of your device? The Fintie Tablet Strap Holder does just that, while also giving you a convenient strap to hold your tablet easily with one hand.

The strap also lets you prop your tablet up in either landscape or portrait orientation, whichever is more comfortable for you. You can even rotate the strap 360 degrees when it’s in your hand.

Key Specs

CompatibilityAll tablets from 7 to 11 inches
MaterialPlastic/cloth
Weight3.9 ounces

Best Gooseneck

Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder

These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (64)

Best Gooseneck

Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder

Pros
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (65)Adjusts to nearly any viewing angle
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (66)Easy to screw on to nearly any flat surface
Cons
  • These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (67)Not especially sturdy — wobbles when you touch the screen

If you want a tablet holder that can adjust to just about any viewing angle, the Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder should get the job done.

With a gooseneck, you can easily adjust your tablet to the most comfortable viewing position for videos, reading, and video conferences. The screw-on base is easy to install on just about any flat surface where you can fit it, giving you versatility of use. The one downside is that your tablet will likely wobble if you’re touching the screen, so it’s really best for just videos and reading.

Key Specs

CompatibilityAll tablets from 7 to 10.5 inches
MaterialPlastic
Weight8.8 ounces

These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (68)

Douglas Helm

Douglas Helm is a freelance writer who specializes in the technology space. Douglas started out working for various marketing agencies, learning copywriting and SEO, before moving on to a full-time freelance career. Throughout his nearly decade-spanning career, he’s written for a diverse array of companies, including Y-Combinator start-ups. His experience in computer sales, cryptocurrency investment, and his general curiosity have given him a breadth of knowledge in the tech space and the know-how to write useful buying guides and product reviews. Douglas currently lives on the road, exploring nature, cities, and the world at large.

