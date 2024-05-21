These Tablet Holders Make Using Your Device That Much More Comfortable (2024)

Tablets are super useful devices for all kinds of people. From tablets for drawing to tablets for kids' entertainment, there is a huge variety of options from reliable tech brands like Apple, Samsung, Amazon, and more. Using any tablet for an extended period of time can start to feel tiresome, however, as their size and weight can sometimes make them unwieldy after hours of use.

If you want to make watching videos, video conferencing, web browsing, or any other activity on your tablet easier, you need a tablet holder. A tablet holder can prop up your tablet and put it in a more comfortable and ergonomic viewing position, so you’re not constantly holding it up or looking for a random object to set it against.

The Best Tablet Holders

What to Consider

When you’re looking at the different options for tablet holders, there are a few factors you’re going to want to keep in mind. Here’s what you should be thinking about:

Compatibility: Make sure the tablet holder is compatible with your tablet size. Many have universal compatibility, but some are unable to hold extra-large tablets.

Adjustability: Consider the viewing angles you’re going to need. Do you need to just prop your tablet up? Do you need height and angle adjustment? These are questions you’ll want to ask yourself.

Stability: If you’re using your tablet for activities other than reading and watching videos, make sure the stand is stable enough to withstand frequent tapping without wobbling.

Purpose: Consider what you’ll primarily be using your tablet stand for. Certain stands are better for drawing and digital art, while others are better for video conferencing. Which tablet holder you choose will depend on what you’re planning on doing with it.

How We Selected

We carefully chose the best tablet stands so you don’t have to spend hours finding the right one and combing through reviews on your own. We’ve conveniently categorized these holders by use case, so you can easily scroll down and find one that best fits your needs. We also compared our results to reputable publications and websites like GearLab, TechAdvisor, and Digital Trends. Finally, we made sure all of our choices received at least 4 stars or more from Amazon reviewers, so you can shop with confidence.

In our roundup, you can find the best tablet holders on the market today and pick the one that most suits your needs. Check out our choices and get ready for a comfier device experience!