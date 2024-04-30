These Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas Will Get the Whole Family Excited (2024)

These Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas Will Get the Whole Family Excited (1)

There is no more American meal than Thanksgiving.

Every fourth Thursday in November (for Americans, at least) we gather with family and friends, cook up a huge meal, and engage in some yearly traditions that give us a chance to be, well, thankful.

Whether you're cooking the whole feast yourself (impressive!) or calling on everyone to bring a dish, potluck style (smart!) the mix of foods is what makes the meal memorable.

You need some classic dishes, of course. But it's always worthwhile to add a new dish to the table. To help inspire you, we've assembled all our very favorite Thanksgiving recipes. Some are updates on classic dishes — with smart additions, or easier steps. Others are genius recipes that are sure to become traditions of their own. Enjoy!

Turkey Roulades with Sourdough Pancetta Stuffing

Want to skip the effort of a whole bird (hard to cook evenly, often underwhelming)? Opt, instead, for roulades. French for "rolls," this elegant style offers perfectly proportions bites of meat and stuffing together, and the smaller size ensures everything tastes tender and terrific.

Get the recipe for Turkey Roulades with Sourdough Pancetta Stuffing.

Simple Herbed Turkey with Easiest Ever Gravy

If you just don't think roulades will cut it, this is no-nonsense recipe that yields a Norman Rockwell looking bird. You don't need much to make a turkey taste amazing: just plenty of butter a few fistfuls of fresh herbs.

Get the recipe for Simple Herbed Turkey with Easiest Ever Gravy.

Orange-Glazed Pecans

We like to set out snacks before guests arrive to keep them from getting too hungry while the turkey is cooking. These classic glazed pecans go great with a Thanksgiving co*cktail.

Get the recipe for Orange-Glazed Pecans.

Pecan, Kale, and Parmesan Salad

Fact: The Thanksgiving table has to have a salad on it.

Also fact: That salad does not have to be boring.

Get the recipe for Pecan, Kale, and Parmesan Salad.

Roasted Sweet Potato Coins with Rosemary-Pecan Streusel

Not every side dish has to be complicated to be a crowd-pleaser. This simple casserole is 15 minutes of work, then cooks largely hands-off.

Get the recipe for Roasted Sweet Potato Coins with Rosemary-Pecan Streusel.

Green Beans with Almonds and Vermouth

We love the simple prep of this 5-ingredient side. It's crunchy and delicious.

Get the recipe for Green Beans with Almonds and Vermouth.

Gougères (French Cheese Puffs)

Serve 'em warm with the meal—these are like dinner rolls, only better. (Everything is better with cheese.)

Get the recipe for Gougères (French Cheese Puffs).

Cranberry-Fudge Pie

Cranberry makes a great sauce, but it's equally at home on the dessert table. Paired with a layer of rich fudge, this pie is unbelievably good.

Get the recipe for Cranberry-Fudge Pie.

Sweet Potato Pie with Marshmallow Topping

Move over, pumpkin. This is the Thanksgiving pie we're dreaming about.

Get the recipe for Sweet Potato Pie with Marshmallow Topping.

Acorn Squash Salad with Tahini Vinaigrette

Here, we've paired slices of sweet, roasted acorn squash with baby kale and red onions and dressed the whole thing in a tahini lemon dressing that's bold enough to stand up to all these strong flavors.

Get the recipe for Acorn Squash Salad with Tahini Vinaigrette.

Shaved Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Warm Apple Cider Dressing

We love this salad for a multitude of reasons. It's always a great way to use up a bunch of Brussels sprouts, it's got bacon in it (a plus for any fall salad), and most importantly: The apple cider vinaigrette is to die for.

Get the recipe for Shaved Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Warm Apple Cider Dressing.

Roasted Grapes and Delicata Squash Rings

This simple but surprising side dish pairs two iconic foods for a bevy of flavor.

Get the recipe for Roasted Grapes and Delicata Squash Rings.

Grandsue’s Sweet-and-Spicy Roasted Pecans

People need something to nosh on while they're waiting for the turkey to finish cooking. Offer them a snack they won't be able to resist.

Get the recipe for Grandsue’s Sweet-and-Spicy Roasted Pecans.

Cranberry Mulled White Wine

And you'll want to give them something to wash that snack down with. If you find traditional mulled wine a little too heavy, try this lighter, tarter version.

Get the recipe for Cranberry Mulled White Wine.

Fresh Herb Stuffing

It may be hard to believe, but this dish comes together in under an hour. And as if it couldn't get any better, it also uses flavorful ingredients like fresh thyme and flat-leaf parsley.

Get the recipe for Fresh Herb Stuffing.

Easy Root Vegetable Gratin

Coat a variety of evenly sliced roots in plenty of cream, butter, and cheese, then let it cook through until everything becomes tender, and you've got a side dish so good it may upstage the main course.

Get the recipe for Easy Root Vegetable Gratin.

Sweet-and-Sour Onions

If creamed onions are a part of your holiday feast tradition, consider switching it up this year with a tasty update. Whole pearl onions, boiled and seared in a sweet vinegary sauce gives you that great roasted onion flavor in a manageable package, as well as adding color to the table.

Get the recipe for Sweet-and-Sour Onions.

Cream Cheese Herb Biscuits

It's just not a feast without a big basket of biscuits gracing the holiday table. These smart seasoned sides are flavored with chives, asiago cheese, and a smattering of cream cheese to make them extra delicious.

Get the recipe for Cream Cheese Herb Biscuits.

Gorgonzola Baked Polenta

This cheese and grits baked combo is the over-the-top casserole you wish you'd grown up eating.

Get the recipe for Gorgonzola Baked Polenta.

The Best, Easy Pumpkin Pie Recipe — Upgraded

We took the Thanksgiving dessert everyone knows and loves, and gave it a smart, 30-second addition that really adds pizzaz: a crunchy topping of burnt sugar. NOM!

Get the recipe for Bruléed Pumpkin Pie.

