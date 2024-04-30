These Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas Will Get the Whole Family Excited (2024)

There is no more American meal than Thanksgiving.

Every fourth Thursday in November (for Americans, at least) we gather with family and friends, cook up a huge meal, and engage in some yearly traditions that give us a chance to be, well, thankful.

Whether you're cooking the whole feast yourself (impressive!) or calling on everyone to bring a dish, potluck style (smart!) the mix of foods is what makes the meal memorable.

You need some classic dishes, of course. But it's always worthwhile to add a new dish to the table. To help inspire you, we've assembled all our very favorite Thanksgiving recipes. Some are updates on classic dishes — with smart additions, or easier steps. Others are genius recipes that are sure to become traditions of their own. Enjoy!