These Turnip Recipes That Prove Just How Delicious the Veggie Can Be (2024)

The humble turnip has a mild enough flavor to take on the starring role in just about any dish, from quick and easy dinner recipes to more complicated gratins and even simple slow cooker recipes. And as if it's not delicious enough as is, it gets an impressive makeover when it's prepared according to our favorite recipes. Move over, carrots and potatoes: We believe this root vegetable deserves to be a kitchen staple in its own right.
1
Green Salad with Turnips, Strawberries, and Pepitas
Tokyo turnips also known as white turnips, are small, tender, and bitter-sweet, making them perfect as a raw addition to a green salad.
Get the recipe for Green Salad with Turnips, Strawberries, and Pepitas.
2
Honey-Glazed Radishes and Turnips
Here, a combo of savory chicken broth and sweet honey serve to temper turnips, turning them mild and delicious.
Get the recipe for Honey-Glazed Radishes and Turnips.
3
Roasted Chicken with Winter Vegetables
Put this so-easy-it's-genius dinner into your regular rotation: The chicken rests on top of the root vegetables, helping it to stay crisp. And the vegetables benefit from being bathed in drippings as they roast.
Get the recipe for Roasted Chicken with Winter Vegetables.
4
Root Vegetable Gratin
This hearty dish makes an excellent side to a feast, or a delightful main. Use veggie stock to keep it vegetarian.
Get the recipe for Root Vegetable Gratin.
5
Pan-Fried Turnips
Thyme and breadcrumbs make this turnip-based dish a winner. It's a guaranteed crowd-pleaser!
Get the recipe for Pan-Fried Turnips at Naturally Ella.
6
Brown Butter Mashed Turnip with Roasted Garlic
If the gorgeous color of this mashed turnip dish isn't enough to entice you, the aroma of roasted garlic surely will. It's delicious enough to take the place of mashed potatoes on any menu.
Get the recipe for Brown Butter Mashed Turnip with Roasted Garlic at Girl Heart Food.
7
Turnip Fried Rice
This paleo-style dish is made with ginger, coconut aminos, broccoli, carrots, and egg for a simple, delicious flavor. It's a great, lighter alternative to traditional fried rice.
Get the recipe for Turnip Fried Rice at The Roasted Root.
8
Braised Turnip Rice Bowl
In this flavorful recipe, white Chinese turnip takes center stage. It's accompanied by fresh shiitake mushrooms, minced ginger, and Sichuan peppercorns.
Get the recipe for Braised Turnip Rice Bowl at The Woks of Life.
9
Parmesan Crusted Roasted Turnips
Crushed potatoes get a serious upgrade in this sophisticated turnip dish. Better yet, they're incredibly easy to make.
Get the recipe for Parmesan Crusted Roasted Turnips at From a Chef's Kitchen.
10
Turnip and Leek Blue Cheese Gratin
This leftover-friendly dish would be a crowd-pleasing side at your Thanksgiving feast.
Get the recipe for Turnip and Leek Blue Cheese Gratin at Natural Comfort Kitchen.
11
Turnip Dhal
Dhal, an Indian meal made with lentils, is a hearty dish that will keep you full for hours. Bonus: This recipe is made in just 30 minutes.
Get the recipe for Turnip Dhal at Veggie Jam.
12
Grilled Turnips with Olive Oil
This simple side dish is seasoned with salt and pepper, and drizzled with a dill-infused olive oil.
Get the recipe for Grilled Turnips with Olive Oil at Naturally Ella.
13
Sweet Potato, Turnip, and Parsnip Latkes
Top these crispy pancakes with a dollop of sour cream.
Get the recipe for Sweet Potato, Turnip, and Parsnip Latkes at Kitchen Confidante.
14
Beet and Turnip Gratin
The rosette pattern is pretty, but you can also just lay your turnips and beets flat in the skillet. It will taste just as good!
Get the recipe for Beet and Turnip Gratin at Kitchen Konfidence.
15
Raw Turnip Salad
Raw recipes are super healthy and don't require any cooking. Consider it the best of both worlds!
Get the recipe for Raw Turnip Salad at Maria Ushakova.
16
Cinnamon Apple Turnip Soup
Make this slightly sweet soup in advance and heat on the stove when you want to warm up on chilly days.
Get the recipe for Cinnamon Apple Turnip Soup at Turnip the Oven.
17
Root Vegetable Hash Egg Skillet
Tenderize all the veggies in the skillet by keeping the lid on as they cook. Finish off with dill, tarragon, and feta cheese.
Get the recipe for Root Vegetable Hash Egg Skillet at Naturally Ella.
18
Roasted Potato and Turnip Mash
Give your usual mashed potato recipe a twist by adding roasted turnips.
Get the recipe for Roasted Potato and Turnip Mash at Fashionable Foods.
19
Herb Roasted Sweet Potato and Turnip Skillet
This recipe couldn't be simpler: Just slice your vegetables, add butter and spices, and pop your skillet in the oven for 40 minutes.
Get the recipe for Herb Roasted Sweet Potato and Turnip Skillet at Jessi's Kitchen.
20
Roasted Turnip Hummus
Serve this easy hummus recipes with pita chips and freshly cut veggies.
Get the recipe for Roasted Turnip Hummus at It's a Veg World After All.