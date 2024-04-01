Thick Elderberry Syrup Recipe {NO more spills / texture of store-bought!} (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links, which help keep this content free.

If you’re wondering how to thicken elderberry syrup, you’ve come to the right place.

It’s no secret – our family loves elderberry syrup. And this love affair goes even deeper now that we’ve perfected this thick elderberry syrup recipe that’s easy to pour. It’s the same nutritional profile and cold-fighting power in a thicker formula!

Our Family’s Elderberry Syrup Routine

This year, our family is trying a new experiment. We are taking elderberry syrup every single day to see if it makes any difference in our number of sick days.

Last year, we only took the syrup when we were feeling bad. By then, it was too late and viruses had already taken hold.

So far, we’re doing pretty well. Every day after school, I call the kids into the kitchen to take a spoonful of my homemade elderberry syrup.

The only problem is, I have to keep a towel handy. Because every single day, without fail, I get elderberry drips on my white linoleum floor.

Why, you ask?

Because the term “elderberry syrup” is a bit misleading. Sure, it’s full of healthy cold and flu fighting compounds and tastes great.

But, it’s not exactly syrup.At least, not the homemade recipes I’ve tried. More like elderberry juice.

Which is perfectly fine, if you don’t mind the inevitable spillage as you pour the elderberry concoction onto your spoon and try to transport said spoon into your child’s mouth.

Unless you have Jedi balancing skills, your floor is getting messy.

Until now!

How to Make Elderberry Syrup That’s the Consistency of Store-bought

It took some trial and error, but after experimenting in the kitchen {a lot} I’ve come up with the perfect thick elderberry syrup recipe. It was quite an interesting journey! I tried a couple of different thickening methods to created a thicker elderberry syrup.

Chia Seed Thickened Elderberry Syrup

First, I used ground up chia seeds to thicken my syrup.

While the chia did the job of thickening, they also made the texture more grainy than smooth and changed the flavor profile. My boys didn’t like it, but my husband did. Also, I don’t think the chia version would last very long in the fridge.

The verdict? Chia works okay, but it’s not quite like storebought. So it’s honestly up to you to decide if you’d like to try it. (BTW, here are 15 interesting ways to use chia seeds you may not have thought of!).

If you do, use half the amount of ground chia to substitute for arrowroot powder.

Arrowroot Powder Thickened Elderberry Syrup

Next, I tried arrowroot powder (you can read all about its health benefits in the next section). Using the arrowroot created a thicker syrup, didn’t alter the flavor profile, and kept the syrup smooth, not grainy. Win!

The first time I made this recipe, I was able to whisk the arrowroot into the elderberry liquid and end up with a smooth result, no problem. But alas, even the arrowroot powder method had to undergo some troubleshooting.

Later, a friend tried this method and said hers turned out lumpy. I also got a couple of reader comments saying their syrup was lumpy. Sad.

I was determined to fix this problem!

What may have been happening was that the elderberry liquid was the wrong temperature in some cases, making it difficult to whisk in the powder. So to remedy this, I decided to try making an arrowroot powder + water slurry to add to the elderberry liquid.

And you know what? It was a success!

A slurry is created by mixing a dry, power-like substance with water to dissolve before adding it to recipes as a thickener. For this recipe, I add arrowroot powder and water to a jar and shake vigorously (this removes ALL lumps) before adding it to the elderberry liquid.

This method works perfectly!

A few people have asked if other thickeners can be used, such as organic cornstarch. I haven’t tried it, but don’t see any reason why it won’t work. If you try something different, please leave a comment and let me know your experience.

Thick Elderberry Syrup Recipe Ingredients

Dried Elderberries – Immune system stimulators with vitamins A, B, and C. You can source them on Amazon, Vitacost, and other websites as well as certain health food stores. Hurry and grab some – stores usually sell out in the wintertime and hike up their prices!

– Immune system stimulators with vitamins A, B, and C. You can source them on Amazon, Vitacost, and other websites as well as certain health food stores. Hurry and grab some – stores usually sell out in the wintertime and hike up their prices! Filtered Water – This doesn’t make or break the recipe, but we love using our Berkey filter because it filters out 99% of all contaminants better than generic filters at only 2 cents per gallon.

– This doesn’t make or break the recipe, but we love using our Berkey filter because it filters out 99% of all contaminants better than generic filters at only 2 cents per gallon. Local or Manuka Honey – Honey sweetens this syrup and contains enzymes, antioxidants, and antibacterial properties to help your body fight illness. I like using a mix of raw local (Alabama) honey and manuka (New Zealand) honey. Raw honey is best because it retains more beneficial properties than heated honey.

– Honey sweetens this syrup and contains enzymes, antioxidants, and antibacterial properties to help your body fight illness. I like using a mix of raw local (Alabama) honey and manuka (New Zealand) honey. Raw honey is best because it retains more beneficial properties than heated honey. Arrowroot Powder – this serves as a thickener for this recipe. Entirely gluten free, arrowroot is a starchy tuber from Central America. Apparently, arrowroot powder is also an immune system booster, making this cold and flu fighter even more potent! It also contains B vitamins, iron, and potassium according to Downshiftology.You can find it here.

Thick Elderberry Syrup Notes & Tips:

For in-depth information on the benefits of elderberry syrup and the price of homemade vs. store bought, read this post .

. Dosage:For prevention, 1 teaspoon 1-2 times daily. For illness, 1-3 teaspoons up to 4 times daily. Use the smaller dose for children and a bigger dose for adults.

Although the arrowroot powder creates a smooth thick syrup, it does settle after sitting in the fridge since it doesn’t include any artificial ingredients as a binder. Simply give your syrup a good shake before using.

If you want to add a little something ‘extra’ to your syrup, try adding a cinnamon stick, fresh ginger, and a couple of cloves to your berries while they simmer.

I like to store the finished syrup in the 4 ounce small mason jars. They freeze really well and are great to give as gifts or even sell during cold/flu season!

You can even use this as an elderberry pancake syrup recipe! Such a delicious, unique flavor to top pancakes with. This syrup is only meant to be taken 1 TBSP daily for adults though, so mix it with pure maple syrup if using for pancakes.

Yield: 3 cups Thick Elderberry Syrup Recipe {easy pour} Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 40 minutes A thick elderberry syrup recipe for easy pouring, with all the same immune boosting properties you need! Thickened naturally with arrowroot powder means no more spills. Ingredients 1 cup dried elderberries

4 cups filtered water, divided

1 cup raw honey

¼ cup arrowroot powder Instructions Combine elderberries and 3 cups of the water in a large pot (save the extra cup of water for later). Bring to a boil and stir; reduce heat and allow to simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes. Allow mixture to cool. Strain through a mesh strainer or cheesecloth into a large bowl, making sure to mash or squeeze all the elderberry juice out. Return elderberry liquid to a pot on the stove. Heat on medium heat until simmering. In a separate jar, add the additional one cup of water and 1/4 cup arrowroot powder. Shake vigorously until arrowroot is dissolved to make a "slurry." Add arrowroot slurry to simmering elderberry liquid. Heat for several minutes and whisk until mixture begins to thicken. You can adjust the amount of arrowroot to your desired thickness, or add a bit more water if it's too thick. Once elderberry liquid is cool, add honey and mix well. Transfer to small jars for storage. Syrup keeps in the freezer for 6 months and the fridge for 3 weeks. Dosage: For prevention, 1 teaspoon 1-2 times daily. For illness, 1-3 teaspoons up to 4 times daily. Use the smaller dose for children and a bigger dose for adults. Notes Shake syrup well before using, as natural ingredients will settle. Recommended Products As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases. Frontier Co-op Elderberries, European Whole, Certified Organic 1 lb. Bulk Bag

Arrowroot powder, organic Nutrition Information: Yield: 48 Serving Size: 4 cups

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 22Total Fat: 0gSaturated Fat: 0gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 0gCholesterol: 0mgSodium: 1mgCarbohydrates: 6gFiber: 0gSugar: 6gProtein: 0g

If you enjoy this recipe, would you mind leaving a recipe rating in the comments section? I’d really appreciate it!

Not keen on making your own? I recommend Gaia Herbs Black Elderberry Syrup for superior quality.

Have you ever tried elderberry syrup? What did you think?

