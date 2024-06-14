This Easy Candied Pecans Recipe is a ridiculously crunchy treat! (2024)

My Favorite Way to Make Candied Pecans What You'll Need How to Make Candied Pecans How to Use Candied Pecans Tips for the Best Candied Pecans Variation Ideas How to Store Candied Pecans

Easy Candied Pecans Recipe

by Brenda Score on June 27, 2020 (updated January 6, 2024)

This easy Candied Pecans recipe features ridiculously crunchy nuts that are perfectly sweet and salty, with just a hint of heat. These homemade candied nuts make the perfect snack, salad topper, or edible gift!

This Easy Candied Pecans Recipe is a ridiculously crunchy treat! (1)

My Favorite Way to Make Candied Pecans

With the perfect balance of crunchy-salty-sweet, this easy Candied Pecans recipe also has a touch of heat thanks to a bit of cayenne pepper. Not a lot! Just enough to turn the flavor of these homemade candied nuts into something truly irresistible. These crunchy, crave-able nuts are great sprinkled over fresh salads – we especially like them with this strawberry salad. And they are one of my favorite DIY holiday gift ideas – EVERYONE loves them!

“I’m making these again this year for Christmas gifts for my neighbors. I need to not eat as I make them as I can’t ever stop! They are as delicious as they are beautiful for gift giving!”

JoJo
This Easy Candied Pecans Recipe is a ridiculously crunchy treat! (2)

What You’ll Need

Besides the pecans, you’ll need just a few more common ingredients to make this recipe. Here’s a quick overview of what you’ll need. Be sure to scroll down to the recipe card for specific amounts.

  • Granulated sugar
  • Light brown sugar
  • Cinnamon
  • Cayenne pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • An egg white
  • Pure vanilla extract

How to Make Candied Pecans

Are you ready to make the best candied pecans ever? It’s easy and here’s how to do it:

This Easy Candied Pecans Recipe is a ridiculously crunchy treat! (3)
  • Combine both sugars. To start out, whisk together the granulated and brown sugars, cinnamon, cayenne, and salt. Set aside.
This Easy Candied Pecans Recipe is a ridiculously crunchy treat! (4)
  • Whisk the egg white and vanilla. In a separate bowl, whisk the egg white and vanilla extract until the mixture is light and frothy.
This Easy Candied Pecans Recipe is a ridiculously crunchy treat! (5)
  • Coat the pecans in the exx mixture. Add the pecans to the frothy mixture and fold gently until the liquid coats the pecans evenly. This coating is the “glue” that holds the sugar mixture onto the nuts and creates a golden, crunchy crust, so do a thorough job!
This Easy Candied Pecans Recipe is a ridiculously crunchy treat! (6)
  • Add sugar. Then sprinkle the sugar mixture over the pecans. Fold gently until the sugar mixture sticks to every last nook and cranny of the pecans.
This Easy Candied Pecans Recipe is a ridiculously crunchy treat! (7)
  • Add to baking sheet. Spread the coated pecans out evenly on a large rimmed pan that’s lined with parchment paper.
  • Bake. Finally, bake the nuts at 300 degrees for about 45 minutes total, folding every 15 minutes. The nuts will get more and more fragrant, and develop a beautiful crunchy crust.

The results are spectacular! The nuts are super crunchy, with fabulous flavor. I love that little hint of heat from the cayenne.

Tip for you! I recently purchased these pre-cut parchment paper sheets. And I’m now kicking myself for not trying them sooner. They come in a convenient flat package that’s easy to store in a cupboard or pantry. And they’re so easy to use. No more parchment paper rolls for me!!

This Easy Candied Pecans Recipe is a ridiculously crunchy treat! (8)

How to Use Candied Pecans

Candied nuts are super versatile. Here are a few of my favorite ways to enjoy them:

  • Snacking: At the very simplest, they make a delicious sweet and salty snack.
  • Charcuterie: They’re a great addition to a cheese board or holiday charcuterie board.
  • They are also a beautiful edible gift. Just package them up in little baggies or jars and attach a pretty ribbon. Who wouldn’t love that?!
  • Cookies. Chop them up and toss them into a batch of chocolate chip cookie bars!
  • Ice cream. Sprinkle them over scoops of butter pecan ice cream.
  • Pancakes. Top your buttermilk pancakes with whipped cream and candied pecans.
  • Like sweet potatoes? So do these candied pecans!
  • Cake. Garnish this sweet little carrot cake.
  • And – of course – top your salads. These nuts would be a beautiful addition to my Holiday Wild Rice Salad or this Roasted Beet and Arugula Salad. And of course, that strawberry salad I told you about!
This Easy Candied Pecans Recipe is a ridiculously crunchy treat! (9)

Tips for the Best Candied Pecans

These nuts are super easy to make. Here are a few tips for the utmost success.

  • Be sure to whip the egg white until it’s frothy. This will act like a glue to help the sugar mixture adhere. And then when the nuts are in the oven, it acts like a meringue to give you a sugary, crunchy exterior.
  • Mix well. Fold the pecans with the frothy egg whites until you no longer see any dry spots on the pecans. This will ensure that the sugar mixture will stick to every bit of pecan surface.

Variation Ideas

Variety is the spice of life. Right? Here are some ideas to change things up.

  • Any kind of nut is game with this recipe. Like walnuts, almonds, cashews, or pistachios. Or try a combination!
  • Use all white sugar. Or all brown sugar.
  • Delete the cayenne. Or add MORE!
  • You could add a bit of smoky heat by using dried chipotle.
  • Crack some freshly ground black pepper over the pecans.
  • Add some cumin.
  • Try some paprika.
  • Wouldn’t some pumpkin pie spice be fun?!

How to Store Candied Pecans

Store them in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks. Or place them in an airtight container and freeze them for up to 2 months!

This Easy Candied Pecans Recipe is a ridiculously crunchy treat! (10)

A few more nuts recipes for you!

This Easy Candied Pecans Recipe is a ridiculously crunchy treat! (11)

Candied Pecans

Yield: 16 servings

prep time: 10 minutes mins

cook time: 45 minutes mins

total time: 55 minutes mins

A ridiculously crunchy Easy Candied Pecans Recipe for a sweet and salty treat with just a hint of heat. The perfect snack, salad topper, or edible gift!

4.4 Stars (40 Reviews)

Ingredients

  • ½ c. granulated sugar
  • ½ c. light brown sugar
  • 2 tsp. cinnamon
  • ½ tsp. cayenne pepper
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 large egg white
  • 1 T. pure vanilla extract
  • 1 lb. pecan halves

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 300° F. Line large rimmed pan with parchment paper sheet and set aside.

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together granulated sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, cayenne, and salt.

  • In a large bowl, vigorously whisk egg white and vanilla until light and frothy.

  • Add pecans to whisked egg white mixture, folding gently until pecans are completely coated.

  • Pour sugar mixture over coated pecans and fold gently until all the mixture is adhered to the pecans.

  • Spread coated pecans in an even layer on prepared baking pan.

  • Bake, stirring every 15 minutes, until pecans are fragrant and evenly browned, about 45 minutes total.

  • Remove from oven and let cool completely.

  • Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks. Store in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 2 months.

  • Serve as a snack or sprinkled over your favorite salads – these candied pecans are PERFECT with this Strawberry Salad!

Notes

adapted from allrecipes.com

Nutrition Information:

Serving: 1 Calories: 249kcal Carbohydrates: 16g Protein: 3g Fat: 21g Saturated Fat: 2g Polyunsaturated Fat: 18g Cholesterol: 12mg Sodium: 152mg Fiber: 3g Sugar: 13g

Nutrition information is automatically calculated by Spoonacular. I am not a nutritionist and cannot guarantee accuracy. If your health depends on nutrition information, please calculate again with your own favorite calculator.

Did you make this recipe?Please leave a comment below. And share a photo on Instagram with the hashtag #afarmgirlsdabbles or tag @farmgirlsdabble!

© Brenda | A Farmgirl’s Dabbles

Cuisine: American

Course: Dessert

Appetizers Christmas Dessert Fall Holiday Recipes Season Thanksgiving Winter

11 Comments

« Previous PostCinnamon Honey Butter

Next Post »Sweet Red Wine Vinaigrette

11 comments on “Easy Candied Pecans Recipe”

Leave a comment »

  1. JoJoReply

    I’m making these again this year for Christmas gifts for my neighbors. I need to not eat as I make them as I can’t ever stop! They are as delicious as they are beautiful for gift giving!

    • Brenda ScoreReply

      So wonderful to hear, JoJo. I hope you enjoy both eating and gifting these candied pecans again this year! :)

  2. GaryReply

    Just made two batches for Christmas easy to make and tastes great .

  3. JoJoReply

    DELICIOUS! I was a bit worried because I realized I’d used a whole egg instead of just the egg white. ACK! But they turned out great! “Ridiculously easy” is a great description & they are highly addictive! I keep saying I’ll have just one more. Haha. The perfect gift for my neighbor thus holiday season!

  4. ChristineReply

    Would they mail well in this heat? Worried about the egg whites even though it’s baked.

    • Brenda ScoreReply

      I think it would be fine. The egg whites are baked and retain a crisp texture. But I’ve never tried this – please let me know the results if you do!

  5. Lauren MagoonReply

    11lbs of nuts later….. . Holiday treats for everyone!!! This is an amazing recipe and our second year sharing them with many friends.

  6. Jody BelgardReply

    These are my favorite addition to my salad! I usually add a little extra cayenne and use both cinnamon and speculaas spice . So good!!!

    • Brenda ScoreReply

      Yay! So happy to hear this, Jody. Addictive little salad bites!

  7. Allison HallReply

    These are so delicious! I was out of cayenne pepper but I made them without it. Love the sweet and salty combination and the egg white makes
    all the difference in how well the spices stick to the pecans. Now, if I can just keep my family from gobbling them all up so fast. Lol. Thanks for a great recipe!!

  8. Barbara KleinReply

    This Easy Candied Pecans Recipe is a ridiculously crunchy treat! (12)
    These are so tasty on a salad, and easy to make.

Leave a Reply

This Easy Candied Pecans Recipe is a ridiculously crunchy treat! (2024)

FAQs

Why aren't my Candied Pecans crunchy? ›

Beat an egg white with a fork. This is what helps the flavored sugar adhere to the nuts. It also helps to create a light and crispy candied coating. When I first made candied pecans, I was skeptical of the egg white, but after trying it, I became convinced.

View More
How do you keep Candied Pecans from sticking together? ›

Stir them every 10 minutes or so to avoid them clumping together, or you can just break them apart with a spatula or your hands later. Store in an airtight container for up to a week.

Get More Info Here
Why are my Candied Pecans so sticky? ›

If after they have cooled down, the pecans are still sticky, this means that the sugar mixture never reached a high enough temperature when on the stove. To fix them, place the nuts back into the skillet and cook a bit longer.

Discover More Details
Why are my candied almonds not crunchy? ›

Usually if the almonds are soft after candying it means that they weren't cooked for long enough.

View Details
What makes nuts crunchy? ›

The airiness gives it the snap, the low moisture gives it the hard texture, and together they form a crunch without brittle hardness. A crunch requires the perfect balance between all these textures.

Discover More Details
Should pecans be soft or crunchy? ›

Differentiating Between Good and Bad Pecans

They should have a firm, almost crunchy texture and a rich golden or amber color. On the flip side, bad pecans may show signs of spoilage, such as a rancid smell, a shriveled appearance, or a soft and rubbery texture.

Learn More
What causes stick tights on pecans? ›

Such "stick? tights" are caused by drought and heat stress in September and October. Pecans require water right up until the time of shuck split to reduce this problem. Nuts sprouting in the shuck before harvest (vivipary) are also reduced by late season water and/or stress reduction.

Keep Reading
Why do you soak pecans before roasting? ›

Wet pecans allow the salt to stick easily to the nuts. Plus, soaking nuts helps neutralize enzyme inhibitors, which can harm your digestion, and reduce phytates, which decrease nutrient absorption. Just submerge your nuts in water while the oven is heating up and you'll be good to go.

Learn More Now
How long should pecans dry before cracking? ›

Pecans often contain excessive moisture when they first fall. The nuts should be dried before they are put in storage. Drying can usually be accomplished by placing the pecans in a shallow layer in a warm, dry area for two weeks.

Show Me More
Do candied pecans go bad? ›

If you don't plan on eating your candied pecans right away, you may want to consider storing them in the refrigerator or freezer. Refrigeration can keep the pecans fresh for up to three months, while freezing can extend their shelf life for up to six months.

Learn More Now

Why are my pecans dry? ›

Drought, particularly in August and September when pecan nuts are filling out, is a common cause of poorly filled pecans. Pecan trees growing in deep sandy soils are more likely to produce small, shriveled nuts because water drains too quickly from these soils, allowing trees to dry out between rainfalls.

Learn More
Why do my pecans taste bad? ›

Nuts with higher fat content, like walnuts and pecans can also go rancid after a few months if stored at too warm a temperature. If you notice that your nuts have taken on a noticeably bitter, sour flavor, they may have entered this unfortunate phase.

Read More
Why are my nuts not crunchy? ›

In terms of texture, stale nuts tend to feel softer and lose their trademark crunch when stale. Lastly, rancid nuts taste just like how they smell – sour and bitter. At this point, it is not recommended to consume stale nuts as the oxidation has caused the nuts to lose their beneficial properties.

Discover More
What if candied nuts are too soft? ›

If the nuts or candy coating seem 'stringy' or too soft after cooling, just pop them onto your cookie sheet & place them in the oven at 325 degrees (f), stirring gently until they crisp up. To warm these nuts up before serving, you can simply follow the oven instructions above or toss in a warm pan for a few minutes.

Get More Info
How to keep candied pecans from sticking together? ›

Under-cooking the pecans is the likely cause of stickiness, but the risk is low when they're oven-baked. After the sugar-coated nuts have darkened and turned very fragrant, about 20 minutes in the oven, stir the pecans and separate any pieces that have stuck together. Continue to bake for an additional 20 minutes.

View More
Why are my pecans soft inside? ›

Soft pecans are not good and should be discarded. Pecans with an air gap in their cross section will not storage as well or as long as a full meaty nut. One reason for pithy pecan nut meats could be likely due to a fungal infection called "pecan scab".

Discover More Details
Why is my pecan pie not firming up? ›

Here's the thing to remember: If you're filling hasn't set, it means the bottom of the pie crust isn't fully cooked, either. You can prevent the outer crust from further darkening (or even burning) by covering it with aluminum foil or -- more attractively -- with what's known as a pie ring or shield.

Read On
