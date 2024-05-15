This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (2024)

By Deborah LB 74 Comments
The Best Trinidad Style Fry Bake
for your weekend morning, a must have when you visit Trinidad.
These are The Best Trinidad Style Fry Bake, you will ever make.. They are so fluffy and airy, just waiting to be filled with your salt-fish or your well seasoned fried shark. Fry Bake was eaten a lot in our household on a Saturday morning with salt-fish, fried eggs , corn-beef or even vienna sausage. What good times! Childhood memories.
Fried Bake or Fry bake is a very popular weekend breakfast food in Trinidad when I was growing up, but today it is sold as a street food, made very popular by Rickard’s Shark and Bake Of Maracas Bay Village, Saint George, Trinidad And Tobago.
Anyway, no matter how much was made in our household there was never enough. Can be paired with Fried Salt-Fish, Vienna Sausage , Scrambled Eggs and so much more, in fact anything that fancies your taste-bud.
Sometimes when I feel like indulging in something sweet while I am making my fry bakes, I will take one fry bake out from the batch while it is still piping hot and sprinkle some cinnamon sugar on it. TO DIE FOR!
I know you maybe wondering, why is it call a bake when it is fried. Leave it to us Caribbean people to change up the rules when it comes to naming and preparing foods.
Step by Step Instructions
Deborah Lynch - Burchell
Serves 8
Serving Size: 2
Trinidad Fried Bake
A Step by Step in making Trinidad Style Fry Bake
35 minPrep Time
10 minCook Time
45 minTotal Time
4.9 based on 22 review(s)
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour , plus more for dusting
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon butter or margarine- this is totally optional
- 1 cup water, plus 1 tablespoon if needed
- 2 cups canola or coconut oil for frying the bakes
Method
- Mix together flour, baking powder, sugar and salt.
- Add butter and mix with a fork or use your fingers until the flour resembles coarse breadcrumbs
- Make a hole or well in the center of the flour and start pouring 3/4 cup water while mixing and stirring in a circular motion.
- Dough should begin to resemble really coarse crumbs at this stage
- Add 1/4 cup more water and continue mixing gently for about 5 minutes until you form a nice soft dough.
- If dough is too sticky, dust with a tablespoon of flour, if dough is too dry after adding all the water, add another one tablespoon or so of water and bring the dough together.
- Allow to rest for about 3-5 minutes, then dust with flour and knead to form a smoother dough.
- Rub some oil on top of dough and allow the dough to rest for 25 - 30 minutes covered with plastic wrap or a damp paper or kitchen towel
- Cut the dough into 6 or 8 pieces (depending on how large you want the fried bakes to be)
- Roll them into balls and place on a clean, well-floured surface. Allow to rest for at least 10 – 15 minutes. “covered”
- Flatten the balls of dough until they are about ¼ inch thick, and 5 -6 inches in diameter using your fingers or a rolling pin
- Add oil in a deep pan to a depth of about two inches over medium heat
- When oil is heated through, start adding the rolled out dough to the hot oil
- Turn dough immediately as it’s added to the oil , as this will help the bake swell or puff up
- Fry in hot oil until both sides are golden brown, about 30 - 45 seconds per side ,turn over once
- Drain on paper towel so as to eliminate some of the grease from the oil.
- Serve with Fried Salt fish or Fried Shark or anything you fancy.
Notes
You can also use self rising flour with great results, follow the same recipe as above with the exception of adding baking powder and salt.
Store bought Pizza dough can also be used if you don’t want to go through the hassle of kneading and putting dough together, but note it will not be as good as if you made the dough yourself.
If you are concerned about your health and healthy food, then too much fried foods is not good for you, so I will suggest making and eating this dish at least once every month or two.
Eat in moderation!
Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
- Calories 2434
- Total Fat: 219 g 336.92%
- Saturated Fat: g 0%
- Cholesterol: mg 0%
- Sodium: mg 0%
- Potassium: mg 0%
- Total Carbohydrate: 101 g %
- Sugar: g
- Protein: 13 g
- Vitamin A: 0%
- Calcium: mg 0%
- Iron: mg 0%
Amount Per Serving
% Daily Value*
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Comments
Elsie
Hello Deborah,Don't know if comments/queries are still being answered, years later but giving it a try. You said [October 27, 2019 at 11:38 am] in response to someone who asked about not frying, that you, personally "always cook it directly on the stove top on low heat in a heavy bottom pot as well. that's how i make it for my mother all the time."Can you kindly provide precise instructions on how to do your stovetop method like this? And do the bakes turn out similar to the fried version?Thank you!
Reply
Tasha
Great recipe, thank you. My 1st time trying to make bakes and they turned out lovely. Exactly what I needed with my Saltfish Souse
★★★★★
Reply
Joan
Hi Deb I tried your fried bake recipe for the first time and it was sooooo delicious I ate it by itself
★★★★★
Reply
Deborah LB
Thank you follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/simplycaribbean1/
Reply
Jarryd Gregoire
Hi, I am curious, when you say sugar, do you mean white sugar or brown sugar?
Reply
Deborah LB
Either or, whatever you prefer
Reply
Eve
I used this recipe for the first time to make bakes. Great recipe my bakes came out very well. Thank you for sharing this recipe.See AlsoSouth African Fudge Recipe — The 350 Degree OvenA Christmas Classic: Traditional Scottish Dundee Cake RecipeTraditional hot cross buns recipe for EasterRefreshing homemade Caribbean ginger beer recipe
★★★★★
Reply
Dee Dee
My first time came out great! Thank you enough for the recipe!
★★★★★
Reply
Deborah LB
I am glad you liked it , thanks
Reply
Samantha
This is my go too recipe I follow every time I make bake. Love it thank you !!
★★★★★
Reply
Deborah LB
Thank you so much
Reply
Deborah LB
Thank you
Reply
Tracy
I'm wondering. If you want to eliminate the frying can you brush the tops with olive oil or butter and bake in oven?
Reply
Deborah LB
I guess you can, but you can always cook it directly on the stove top on low heat in a heavy bottom pot as well. that's how i make it for my mother all the time.
Reply
Liane
Hi Debora,Thank you for posting this. Like boil it or grease the pan (cast iron) and cook?
Reply
Liane
I am not sure what happened in my last comment, but I meant to rate five stars.
★★★★★
Reply
Deborah LB
Lol, thank you
Reply
Lisa
Love love loved your recipe!
★★★★★
Reply
Deborah LB
Thank you so much
Reply
Deborah LB
thank you
Reply
Cindy Berry
I love this recipe, right now dough resting. Bake and Snapper later. Thank you! ?
★★★★☆
Reply
Kim
How much ppl does this recipe serve?
Reply
Deborah LB
It is stated on Line 9 of the directions
Reply
Ms Kerry
Thank you, just how I remember my late daddy made them for me when I was little and as I will now for my daughter xx
Reply
Deborah LB
thank you
Reply
Nelly
Did u mean teaspoon or tablespoon for the butter
Reply
Deborah LB
Glad you liked it
Reply
Sabina
Could you kneed this the day before making it? Will it have the same results?
Reply
God bless you! This recipe was so easy to follow and the step by step pictures helped tremendously. They came out beautifully and took me back to my Granny's kitchen. I video chatted my Daddy who is a classically trained chef and this recipe got his approval. Thank you!See AlsoAunty Jang's Pholourie Recipe
★★★★★
Reply
Deborah LB
thank you so much for your kind words
Reply
Lorraine
Hey, is the butter/margarine cold? Also, how warm is the water? Room temp warm? Or water warmed up for a few seconds? I can’t wait to try this recipe. Thanks!
Reply
Deborah LB
Yes, the water can be room temperature, just not hot or cold, or even warm out of the faucet . The butter can also be at room temperature but this is optional.
Reply
Alex
Hi Deborah - in one of the pictures it looks like you scored the bake with a fork before frying. Should I do this after I roll them out? Also, can you make the dough a day ahead? Thanks!
Reply
Deborah LB
Hi, yes you can do that after you roll it out, but it's not necessary
Reply
Alex
Hi Debra - in one of the pictures it looks like you scored the bake with a fork before frying. Should I do this after I roll them out?
Reply
Annistacia King
your recipe was amazing i conquered the fry bake after 1 try. can you tell me how to get the bakes circular when i put them in the pot it turns a different shape even though i made the in circles before
★★★★★
Reply
Deborah LB
If you start adding oil on top as soon as you add it to the pot, it should retain it's shape, sometimes it fries unevenly so it goes out of shape.
Reply
Ameria
Great recipe! It has truly been a struggle for me to make fry bake over the years. My great aunt taught me, my best friend taught me, my father taught me all in Trinidad and I never really got it. This recipe helped me significantly with the step by step pictures and instructions. Thank you for sharing! Instead of water I did use coconut milk (in memory of how my late great aunt taught me and ue to make it). Much love sistren Queen!
★★★★★
Reply
Debra LB.
Awesome, my grandmother made hers with coconut milk as well, I personally prefer the water, but has made it with almond and coconut milk many times. Thanks for stopping by.
Reply
Zakiya
Can I use yeast instead of baking powder?
★★★★★
Reply
Debra LB.
I have never used yeast, but you can, I don't personally recommend it, as it changes the flavor and the rising of the dough. It will be to airy and the center maybe be uncooked. I have known of people who has used yeast, but play around with it and see how it comes out.
Reply
Janelle McLean
HiI have made this recipe many time! LOVE IT!!!!!I have made it so many times I'm now experimenting with the recipe, the swapping of the water to milk (any kind) is wonderful, using a whole-wheat flour mix is great!, Using 1tsp of yeast along with the baking soda gives a slightly different taste but still quite airy and puffed!, I'm gonna try different flours next!!! The children can't get enough of them great recipe!!!
Reply
Deborah LB
This is awesome, I've made it using #wholewheat flour and I'm also trying different type of flours as well, dont like it with the yeast, not a fan of the outside of the bakes. Thanks for trying
Reply
Anya
Tried this recipe today as written. It was awesome! Made some buljol to go with it....the family loved it. Thanks for this keeper :)
★★★★★
Reply
Debra LB.
Awesome sauce , Glad you enjoyed it.
Reply
Sherry Ann Ramsundar
I tried this recipe and it was awesome. Thanks
Reply
fiverr
Awesome
Reply
Laura
My boyfriend is from Trinidad and always asks me to try and prepare the dishes we have when we visit his home. I've tried to make this bake 2 times and they just don't puff up and stay soft and fluffy on the inside like the ones I have in Maracas. Any thoughts on what I'm doing wrong? Thank you :)
Reply
Deborah LB
Maybe you're not allowing it to rise or you're not adding enough baking powder, Have you tried my recipe?
Reply
Keith Holman
I have visited Trinidad several times, and each time after tasting the bake and shark I am always inspired to learn how to prepare it well and make this exotic dish for family and friends back home. Thank you for your recipe I am certain it will be great
★★★★★
Reply
Candice
Tries this recipe today and finally I made some good fried bake...thanks! I'm keeping this recipe
Reply
Debra LB.
Candice, I am so happy you tried it and your fry bake came out good. Yeah!
Reply
These look amazing! I am pinning to try this summer. Thanks for the great recipe!
★★★★☆
Reply
Debra LB.
You will love it.
Reply
Hi DeborahI went to Trinidad for the first and OMG! I wanted to stay. As far as this bake goes I am getting big because of You.Deborah
★★★★★
Reply
Debra LB.
Eat in moderation! Once or twice a month .. lol.. So happy you are enjoying the bake.. How did you like Trinidad?
Reply
Nee
Thanks for the recipe. I have made it twice now (minus the butter since I am frying it)! I appreciate this recipe since I love my Trini sister inlaw's bakes but could never replicate them until now. She eyeballs the quantities so this REALLY is helpful.
Reply
Debra LB.
Great! I am pleased that you like it.
Reply
Runel
the texture of this bake makes it look so mouth watering,, this bake from the way it looks i just gotta have some, and i can eat it just the way it is no need for any choka, thumbs up for this recipe
Reply
Debra LB.
AWESOME!
Reply
Natasha
How much butter please?
Reply
Debra LB.
Roughly about 2 teaspoons of butter or margarine.
Reply
Deborah, I don't know much about Caribbean cooking, but I have seen fried dough like this in many other cultures' food. Deep frying isn't usually one of the things I do at home, but I love how these puff up - and even better, how they go with the other dishes in your photo.
Reply
Debra LB.
This is one of our street food and breakfast on the island of Trinidad and Tobago. Thanks for stopping by.
Reply
Deborah - this looks absolutely fantastic! Love learning new cultural things and this Fry Bake is a new one for me. I remember getting Fried Dough (or some called them Elephant Ears) at the fair growing up in New England. So delicious. You couldn't eat it every day, but once in a while is such a delicious treat.
Reply
Debra LB.
Thank you for stopping by, I ate the fried dough with cinnamon sugar at the fair when I first came to this country and loved it, they reminded me of this fry bake. Is something you can indulge in once in a while.
Reply
Jeanetta Gibson
Hi Deborah I am Trinidadian! Used to live in the USA, returned to T&T, after 36yrs could not make fry bake for nothing. They never came out good, either never rise enough, or to oily. I tried your receipt for the first time, and my fry bake came out Fantastic taste delicious, my husband enjoyed it he ate 4 baked. Thank you, I finally got a perfect recipe.
★★★★★
Reply
Deborah LB
This is so great to hear, thank you so much. I am also returning home to Trinidad after all this Pandemic
Reply
I have to try this! I will show the hubs and I know he will want to make it too. I know the native american Indians had something similar.
Reply
Debra LB.
Jenne, you will love it, and it's really simple.
Reply
Adita
Followed this recipe to make fried bakes for the first time. They were perfect!
★★★★★
Reply
Deborah LB
Awesome, thanks follow us on IG https://www.instagram.com/simplycaribbean1/
Reply
