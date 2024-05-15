This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (2024)

By Deborah LB

The Best Trinidad Style Fry Bake

for your weekend morning, a must have when you visit Trinidad.

These are The Best Trinidad Style Fry Bake, you will ever make.. They are so fluffy and airy, just waiting to be filled with your salt-fish or your well seasoned fried shark. Fry Bake was eaten a lot in our household on a Saturday morning with salt-fish, fried eggs , corn-beef or even vienna sausage. What good times! Childhood memories.

Fried Bake or Fry bake is a very popular weekend breakfast food in Trinidad when I was growing up, but today it is sold as a street food, made very popular by Rickard’s Shark and Bake Of Maracas Bay Village, Saint George, Trinidad And Tobago.

Anyway, no matter how much was made in our household there was never enough. Can be paired with Fried Salt-Fish, Vienna Sausage , Scrambled Eggs and so much more, in fact anything that fancies your taste-bud.

Sometimes when I feel like indulging in something sweet while I am making my fry bakes, I will take one fry bake out from the batch while it is still piping hot and sprinkle some cinnamon sugar on it. TO DIE FOR!

I know you maybe wondering, why is it call a bake when it is fried. Leave it to us Caribbean people to change up the rules when it comes to naming and preparing foods.

Step by Step Instructions

STEP 2

STEP3

STEP4

STEP5

STEP 6

STEP 7

STEP 8

STEP 10

STEP 11

MAY NEED MORE WATER

STEP 12

STEP 13

STEP 14

RESTING

COVER IT UP WITH PLASTIC WRAP

PLACE A DAMP TOWEL OVER THE PLASTIC


Deborah Lynch - Burchell

Serves 8

Serving Size: 2

Trinidad Fried Bake

A Step by Step in making Trinidad Style Fry Bake

35 minPrep Time

10 minCook Time

45 minTotal Time

4.9 based on 22 review(s)

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour , plus more for dusting
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon butter or margarine- this is totally optional
  • 1 cup water, plus 1 tablespoon if needed
  • 2 cups canola or coconut oil for frying the bakes

Method

  1. Mix together flour, baking powder, sugar and salt.
  2. Add butter and mix with a fork or use your fingers until the flour resembles coarse breadcrumbs
  3. Make a hole or well in the center of the flour and start pouring 3/4 cup water while mixing and stirring in a circular motion.
  4. Dough should begin to resemble really coarse crumbs at this stage
  5. Add 1/4 cup more water and continue mixing gently for about 5 minutes until you form a nice soft dough.
  6. If dough is too sticky, dust with a tablespoon of flour, if dough is too dry after adding all the water, add another one tablespoon or so of water and bring the dough together.
  7. Allow to rest for about 3-5 minutes, then dust with flour and knead to form a smoother dough.
  8. Rub some oil on top of dough and allow the dough to rest for 25 - 30 minutes covered with plastic wrap or a damp paper or kitchen towel
  9. Cut the dough into 6 or 8 pieces (depending on how large you want the fried bakes to be)
  10. Roll them into balls and place on a clean, well-floured surface. Allow to rest for at least 10 – 15 minutes. “covered”
  11. Flatten the balls of dough until they are about ¼ inch thick, and 5 -6 inches in diameter using your fingers or a rolling pin
  12. Add oil in a deep pan to a depth of about two inches over medium heat
  13. When oil is heated through, start adding the rolled out dough to the hot oil
  14. Turn dough immediately as it’s added to the oil , as this will help the bake swell or puff up
  15. Fry in hot oil until both sides are golden brown, about 30 - 45 seconds per side ,turn over once
  16. Drain on paper towel so as to eliminate some of the grease from the oil.
  17. Serve with Fried Salt fish or Fried Shark or anything you fancy.

Notes

You can also use self rising flour with great results, follow the same recipe as above with the exception of adding baking powder and salt.
Store bought Pizza dough can also be used if you don’t want to go through the hassle of kneading and putting dough together, but note it will not be as good as if you made the dough yourself.
If you are concerned about your health and healthy food, then too much fried foods is not good for you, so I will suggest making and eating this dish at least once every month or two.
Eat in moderation!

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts

    Amount Per Serving

  • Calories 2434

    • % Daily Value*


  • Total Fat: 219 g 336.92%
  • Saturated Fat: g 0%
  • Cholesterol: mg 0%
  • Sodium: mg 0%
  • Potassium: mg 0%
  • Total Carbohydrate: 101 g %
  • Sugar: g
  • Protein: 13 g
  • Vitamin A: 0%
  • Calcium: mg 0%
  • Iron: mg 0%

    • * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

  1. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (31)Elsie

    Hello Deborah,Don't know if comments/queries are still being answered, years later but giving it a try. You said [October 27, 2019 at 11:38 am] in response to someone who asked about not frying, that you, personally "always cook it directly on the stove top on low heat in a heavy bottom pot as well. that's how i make it for my mother all the time."Can you kindly provide precise instructions on how to do your stovetop method like this? And do the bakes turn out similar to the fried version?Thank you!

  2. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (32)Tasha

    Great recipe, thank you. My 1st time trying to make bakes and they turned out lovely. Exactly what I needed with my Saltfish Souse

  3. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (33)Joan

    Hi Deb I tried your fried bake recipe for the first time and it was sooooo delicious I ate it by itself

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (34)Deborah LB

      Thank you follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/simplycaribbean1/

  4. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (35)Jarryd Gregoire

    Hi, I am curious, when you say sugar, do you mean white sugar or brown sugar?

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (36)Deborah LB

      Either or, whatever you prefer

  6. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (38)Dee Dee

    My first time came out great! Thank you enough for the recipe!

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (39)Deborah LB

      I am glad you liked it , thanks

      • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (40)Samantha

        This is my go too recipe I follow every time I make bake. Love it thank you !!

        • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (41)Deborah LB

          Thank you so much

        • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (42)Deborah LB

          Thank you

  7. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (43)Tracy

    I'm wondering. If you want to eliminate the frying can you brush the tops with olive oil or butter and bake in oven?

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (44)Deborah LB

      I guess you can, but you can always cook it directly on the stove top on low heat in a heavy bottom pot as well. that's how i make it for my mother all the time.

      • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (45)Liane

        Hi Debora,Thank you for posting this. Like boil it or grease the pan (cast iron) and cook?

        • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (46)Liane

          I am not sure what happened in my last comment, but I meant to rate five stars.

        • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (47)Deborah LB

          Lol, thank you

  8. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (48)Lisa

    Love love loved your recipe!

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (49)Deborah LB

      Thank you so much

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (50)Deborah LB

      thank you

  9. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (51)Cindy Berry

    I love this recipe, right now dough resting. Bake and Snapper later. Thank you! ?

  10. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (52)Kim

    How much ppl does this recipe serve?

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (53)Deborah LB

      It is stated on Line 9 of the directions

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (54)Ms Kerry

      Thank you, just how I remember my late daddy made them for me when I was little and as I will now for my daughter xx

      • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (55)Deborah LB

        thank you

  11. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (56)Nelly

    Did u mean teaspoon or tablespoon for the butter

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (57)Deborah LB

      Glad you liked it

  12. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (58)Sabina

    Could you kneed this the day before making it? Will it have the same results?

  13. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (59)Chef Dina B. L.

    God bless you! This recipe was so easy to follow and the step by step pictures helped tremendously. They came out beautifully and took me back to my Granny's kitchen. I video chatted my Daddy who is a classically trained chef and this recipe got his approval. Thank you!

    See Also
    Aunty Jang's Pholourie Recipe

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (60)Deborah LB

      thank you so much for your kind words

  14. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (61)Lorraine

    Hey, is the butter/margarine cold? Also, how warm is the water? Room temp warm? Or water warmed up for a few seconds? I can’t wait to try this recipe. Thanks!

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (62)Deborah LB

      Yes, the water can be room temperature, just not hot or cold, or even warm out of the faucet . The butter can also be at room temperature but this is optional.

  15. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (63)Alex

    Hi Deborah - in one of the pictures it looks like you scored the bake with a fork before frying. Should I do this after I roll them out? Also, can you make the dough a day ahead? Thanks!

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (64)Deborah LB

      Hi, yes you can do that after you roll it out, but it's not necessary

  16. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (65)Alex

    Hi Debra - in one of the pictures it looks like you scored the bake with a fork before frying. Should I do this after I roll them out?

  17. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (66)Annistacia King

    your recipe was amazing i conquered the fry bake after 1 try. can you tell me how to get the bakes circular when i put them in the pot it turns a different shape even though i made the in circles before

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (67)Deborah LB

      If you start adding oil on top as soon as you add it to the pot, it should retain it's shape, sometimes it fries unevenly so it goes out of shape.

  18. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (68)Ameria

    Great recipe! It has truly been a struggle for me to make fry bake over the years. My great aunt taught me, my best friend taught me, my father taught me all in Trinidad and I never really got it. This recipe helped me significantly with the step by step pictures and instructions. Thank you for sharing! Instead of water I did use coconut milk (in memory of how my late great aunt taught me and ue to make it). Much love sistren Queen!

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (69)Debra LB.

      Awesome, my grandmother made hers with coconut milk as well, I personally prefer the water, but has made it with almond and coconut milk many times. Thanks for stopping by.

  19. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (70)Zakiya

    Can I use yeast instead of baking powder?

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (71)Debra LB.

      I have never used yeast, but you can, I don't personally recommend it, as it changes the flavor and the rising of the dough. It will be to airy and the center maybe be uncooked. I have known of people who has used yeast, but play around with it and see how it comes out.

      • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (72)Janelle McLean

        HiI have made this recipe many time! LOVE IT!!!!!I have made it so many times I'm now experimenting with the recipe, the swapping of the water to milk (any kind) is wonderful, using a whole-wheat flour mix is great!, Using 1tsp of yeast along with the baking soda gives a slightly different taste but still quite airy and puffed!, I'm gonna try different flours next!!! The children can't get enough of them great recipe!!!

        • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (73)Deborah LB

          This is awesome, I've made it using #wholewheat flour and I'm also trying different type of flours as well, dont like it with the yeast, not a fan of the outside of the bakes. Thanks for trying

  20. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (74)Anya

    Tried this recipe today as written. It was awesome! Made some buljol to go with it....the family loved it. Thanks for this keeper :)

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (75)Debra LB.

      Awesome sauce , Glad you enjoyed it.

  21. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (76)Sherry Ann Ramsundar

    I tried this recipe and it was awesome. Thanks

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (77)fiverr

      Awesome

  22. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (78)Laura

    My boyfriend is from Trinidad and always asks me to try and prepare the dishes we have when we visit his home. I've tried to make this bake 2 times and they just don't puff up and stay soft and fluffy on the inside like the ones I have in Maracas. Any thoughts on what I'm doing wrong? Thank you :)

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (79)Deborah LB

      Maybe you're not allowing it to rise or you're not adding enough baking powder, Have you tried my recipe?

  23. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (80)Keith Holman

    I have visited Trinidad several times, and each time after tasting the bake and shark I am always inspired to learn how to prepare it well and make this exotic dish for family and friends back home. Thank you for your recipe I am certain it will be great

  24. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (81)Candice

    Tries this recipe today and finally I made some good fried bake...thanks! I'm keeping this recipe

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (82)Debra LB.

      Candice, I am so happy you tried it and your fry bake came out good. Yeah!

  25. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (83)Becky @Frametofreedom

    These look amazing! I am pinning to try this summer. Thanks for the great recipe!

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (84)Debra LB.

      You will love it.

  26. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (85)Deborah Mortley

    Hi DeborahI went to Trinidad for the first and OMG! I wanted to stay. As far as this bake goes I am getting big because of You.Deborah

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (86)Debra LB.

      Eat in moderation! Once or twice a month .. lol.. So happy you are enjoying the bake.. How did you like Trinidad?

  27. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (87)Nee

    Thanks for the recipe. I have made it twice now (minus the butter since I am frying it)! I appreciate this recipe since I love my Trini sister inlaw's bakes but could never replicate them until now. She eyeballs the quantities so this REALLY is helpful.

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (88)Debra LB.

      Great! I am pleased that you like it.

  28. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (89)Runel

    the texture of this bake makes it look so mouth watering,, this bake from the way it looks i just gotta have some, and i can eat it just the way it is no need for any choka, thumbs up for this recipe

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (90)Debra LB.

      AWESOME!

  29. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (91)Natasha

    How much butter please?

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (92)Debra LB.

      Roughly about 2 teaspoons of butter or margarine.

  30. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (93)Laura @MotherWouldKnow

    Deborah, I don't know much about Caribbean cooking, but I have seen fried dough like this in many other cultures' food. Deep frying isn't usually one of the things I do at home, but I love how these puff up - and even better, how they go with the other dishes in your photo.

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (94)Debra LB.

      This is one of our street food and breakfast on the island of Trinidad and Tobago. Thanks for stopping by.

  31. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (95)allie @ Through Her Looking Glass

    Deborah - this looks absolutely fantastic! Love learning new cultural things and this Fry Bake is a new one for me. I remember getting Fried Dough (or some called them Elephant Ears) at the fair growing up in New England. So delicious. You couldn't eat it every day, but once in a while is such a delicious treat.

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (96)Debra LB.

      Thank you for stopping by, I ate the fried dough with cinnamon sugar at the fair when I first came to this country and loved it, they reminded me of this fry bake. Is something you can indulge in once in a while.

      • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (97)Jeanetta Gibson

        Hi Deborah I am Trinidadian! Used to live in the USA, returned to T&T, after 36yrs could not make fry bake for nothing. They never came out good, either never rise enough, or to oily. I tried your receipt for the first time, and my fry bake came out Fantastic taste delicious, my husband enjoyed it he ate 4 baked. Thank you, I finally got a perfect recipe.

        • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (98)Deborah LB

          This is so great to hear, thank you so much. I am also returning home to Trinidad after all this Pandemic

  32. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (99)Jenne Kopalek

    I have to try this! I will show the hubs and I know he will want to make it too. I know the native american Indians had something similar.

    • This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (100)Debra LB.

      Jenne, you will love it, and it's really simple.

  33. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (101)Adita

    Followed this recipe to make fried bakes for the first time. They were perfect!

  34. This is the Best Damn Trini Fry Bake Recipe on the Internet (102)Deborah LB

    Awesome, thanks follow us on IG https://www.instagram.com/simplycaribbean1/

