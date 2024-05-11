This is the BEST oven roasted vegetables recipe! (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

These Easy Oven Roasted Vegetables are perfectly tender and packed with flavor! This healthy method for roasting vegetables can be adapted to fit any veggies you’ve got on hand!

To make a complete meal, pair these perfect roasted vegetables with an easy roast chicken recipe or our stuffed flank steak recipe!

The Best Oven Roasted Vegetables

Enjoy a delicious and easily prepared recipe for oven roasted vegetables. Ready in just 20 minutes, this perfect side dish pairs wonderfully with meat, fish, or rice, offering a healthy and tasty addition to any meal. Additionally, it’s an ideal option for meal prep: roast several large sheet pans of veggies on Sunday night and then conveniently reheat them for quick and nutritious lunches or dinners throughout the week.

This awesome vegetables recipe has been my go-to dish lately because I can’t pass up a Farmer’s Market if my life depended on it. I see a veggie/fruit/pumpkin stand, and I STOP! I just hop out of the car, take everything they’ve got on display, and continue on my journey.

I live in Indiana, friends. Farmer’s Markets last a whole, what, like, 3 months around here?! So, I just take full advantage. 🌶 🥦 🥕

How To Make Oven Roasted Vegetables

Roasting vegetables is an easy and very simple, almost hands-off skill. Vegetables are nutritious food to feed yourself and your family, and roasting them is one way to make those veggies wanted, demanded, and loved by picky eaters. The hot oven brings out the natural sugars in vegetables, resulting in a sweet and fantastic depth of flavor. Besides, this is the best way to clean out that vegetable tray in your fridge.

In this recipe I used broccoli, cauliflower, thin baby carrots, red bell pepper, onions, and mushrooms.

When roasting vegetables, I usually don’t even bother with measuring; I just layer every veggie I can find on top of a sheet pan lined with parchment paper.

Then, I take a little olive oil and drizzle it all over. Next, I add salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning over the veggies.

Using my hands, I mix up everything together until all the veggies are coated with oil and seasonings.

Finally, I transfer the vegetables to the oven for about 17 to 20 minutes at high heat, or until crisp-tender and lightly browned.

That’s pretty much IT.It is healthy and tasty, and you only need a handful of simple ingredients to make the best side dish. Add your favorite protein, and it’s an easy way to make this a delicious full course!

Tips For Perfectly Roasted Vegetables

Do not overlap the veggies. You want one single layer of vegetables. I advise using a large sheet pan – 12 x 16 is a good size.

– 12 x 16 is a good size. Stir the veggies halfway through cooking.

Use your favorite seasonings and spices, toss in fresh herbs and chili powder, and adjust the amounts to your preference.

Continue roasting until the vegetables are easily pierced with a fork or knife and they are showing crispy, charred bits at the edges. I like my veggies crisp-tender. The other three in this household like a SOFT tender veg. Thus, since majority rules… we end up with crisp-tender vegetables. 😉

vegetables. 😉 Before serving, add grated parmesan cheese and fresh chopped parsley . A drizzle of balsamic vinegar is also a delicious idea.

Recipe Variations and Vegetable Swaps

You can use different vegetables than what is listed as long as the vegetable/s can cook in around 15-20 minutes at 425˚F. For example, you can use asparagus, green beans, halved small Brussels sprouts, quartered red onion, or sliced zucchini.

I recommend avoiding sweet potatoes or other root vegetables as they generally require a longer cooking time. However, if you prefer to include them, simply dice them into smaller pieces. This adjustment will help them roast more quickly, allowing them to cook in roughly the same timeframe as the other vegetables.

Storing Vegetables Leftovers

Store completely cooled vegetables in an airtight container , and keep in the fridge for up to 4 days.

in an , and keep in the fridge for up to 4 days. To keep the vegetables firm and crisp, reheat them in a preheated 450˚F oven for 5 minutes.

More Vegetables Recipes

Garlic Parmesan Roasted Vegetables

Oven Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Honey Balsamic Glaze

Roasted Garlic Parmesan Carrots

Easy Oven Roasted Asparagus with Hollandaise Sauce

Easy Oven Roasted Vegetables Katerina | Diethood These Easy Oven Roasted Vegetables are perfectly tender and packed with flavor! This healthy method for roasting vegetables can be adapted to fit any veggies you've got on hand! 4.69 from 95 votes See Also 10 Slimming Scandinavian Recipes Rate this Recipe! Servings : 6 serves Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Ingredients ▢ 2 cups broccoli florets

▢ 2 cups cauliflower florets

▢ 2 cups sliced baby portobello mushrooms

▢ 1 cup thin baby carrots

▢ 1 red bell pepper, chopped

▢ 1 small yellow onion, cut into 6 wedges

▢ 2 tablespoons olive oil

▢ salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

▢ 1½ teaspoons Italian Seasoning

▢ ½ teaspoon garlic powder

▢ grated parmesan cheese, for garnish (optional)

▢ chopped fresh parsley, for garnish (optional) Instructions Preheat oven to 425˚F.

Line a large baking sheet with foil or parchment paper.

Add all the vegetables to the baking sheet.

Add olive oil over the veggies and mix with either a wooden spoon or just use your hands.

Season with salt, pepper, Italian Seasoning, and garlic powder; gently toss until thoroughly combined.

Arrange all the veggies in a single layer.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring halfway through cooking. You want to roast the veggies until fork tender and lightly browned.

Remove from oven.

Garnish with parmesan cheese and parsley, and serve. Notes DO NOT overlap the veggies; arrange them in one single layer.

Use a sheet pan that’s at least 12 in. x 16 in.

Stir the veggies halfway through cooking.

Use your favorite seasonings and spices, and adjust the amounts to your preference. Nutrition Calories: 89 kcal | Carbohydrates: 10 g | Protein: 3 g | Fat: 5 g | Saturated Fat: 1 g | Sodium: 40 mg | Potassium: 416 mg | Fiber: 3 g | Sugar: 4 g | Vitamin A: 3752 IU | Vitamin C: 71 mg | Calcium: 35 mg | Iron: 1 mg Nutritional info is an estimate and provided as courtesy. Values may vary according to the ingredients and tools used. Please use your preferred nutritional calculator for more detailed info. Course: Side Dish Cuisine: American, Italian, Mediterranean Keyword: baked vegetables, easy vegetable side dish, holiday side dish recipe, how to roast vegetables, keto friendly recipes, low carb side dish, oven roasted vegetables, roasted root vegetables, roasted vegetables Did you make this recipe?Leave a Rating!