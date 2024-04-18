This No-Fail Recipe Makes Homemade Bread Blissfully Simple (2024)

Bread has never really been my forte, so if I can manage to bake delicious homemade bread with this recipe, anyone can!

I haven’t always been the most confident baker when it comes to recipes that call for yeast, but that was before I was introduced to this easy overnight bread! The thought of baking a loaf of bread from scratch can be intimidating, but this recipe is so simple that even the most novice baker could pull it off.

Plus, we all know that the aroma and flavor of freshly baked bread are their own rewards! A slice of warm bread with butter is one of life’s simple pleasures, one that’s easier to enjoy than ever with this simple overnight method.

Give it a try, and experience the rewards of making your own bread for yourself!

Looking for bread sans gluten? Don’t miss my favorite gluten-free bread recipe!

How To Make Easy Overnight Bread (No Kneading Required!)

Ingredients:

All-purpose flour

Kosher salt

Active dry yeast

Warm water

Directions:

Step 1 – Mix The Dough

Start by whisking the flour, salt, and yeast together in a medium-sized bowl. Gradually add the water and stir with a wooden spoon. Mix the dough gently and form it into a ball.

Step 2 – Rest

Transfer the dough to a large ungreased bowl, then cover the bowl with plastic wrap and set it aside in a room-temperature area. Let the dough rise for 12-18 hours, or until the surface is covered in bubbles and the dough has at least doubled in size.

Step 3 – Prep The Dough

When the dough is ready, place cast iron pot with a lid (like a Dutch oven) inside your oven, turn it on, and set it to 450°F. Let the Dutch oven warm up in your oven for about 30 minutes or so.

Transfer the dough to a floured surface. Fold the corners of the dough under to create a smooth, rounded ball, then place the dough on a large square of parchment paper and dust the surface with flour. Let the dough rest for about 15 minutes.

Next, use a sharp knife to score an X-shape into the top of the dough. (The cuts should be shallow and just a few inches long.) Then use a spray bottle on the mist setting to spray the top of the dough lightly with water.

Step 4 – Bake

Remove your preheated Dutch oven and use the parchment paper to lower the dough into the pot. Place the lid back on the Dutch oven and bake for 30 minutes.

At this point, remove the lid and bake your bread for an additional 8-15 minutes to get a deeper color on the crust. You want the top to be dark, but not burnt.

Remove the finished bread from the oven and cool on a rack for 30 minutes before slicing.

Step 5 – Eat!

Now comes the best part: eating! I love a slice of this bread toasted, buttered, and sprinkled with the perfect cinnamon sugar mix. Or slather a piece of your fresh homemade bread in nut butter or jam, and dig in!

More Bread Baking Tips & Tricks If you don’t own a Dutch oven, or a cast iron pot, you can use the insert of your crock-pot or a deep stoneware baking dish. And if those don’t have an oven-safe lid, you can always cover it with foil instead!

Customize your loaf by mixing in your favorite ingredients. Add garlic and herbs for a savory loaf, dried fruit and nuts for a sweeter loaf, or a handful of your favorite shredded cheese. Yum!

For an even quicker bread, try my mom’s English Muffin Bread !

No-Knead Overnight Bread Recipe Jill Nystul This recipe makes the process of baking homemade bread unbelievably easy, not to mention unbeatably delicious! 4.06 from 518 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 12 hours hrs Cook Time 30 minutes mins Total Time 12 hours hrs 30 minutes mins Course Bread Cuisine American Servings 4 Calories 371 kcal Ingredients 3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 – 2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp active dry yeast

1 1/2 cups warm water Instructions Whisk the flour, salt, and yeast together in a medium-sized bowl.

Gradually add the water while stirring with a wooden spoon until the dough comes together into a ball.

Transfer the dough to a large ungreased bowl, then cover with plastic wrap. Leave the bowl out at room temperature for 12-18 hours, or until the surface is covered in bubbles and the dough has doubled in size.

Place a Dutch or French oven in your oven, then set it to 450°F. Let the Dutch oven warm up for about 30 minutes.

Transfer the dough to a floured surface, then fold the corners of the dough under to form a smooth, rounded surface. Place the dough on a large square of parchment paper, then dust with flour and let it rest for 15 minutes.

Use a sharp knife to score an X-shape into the top of the dough. (The cuts should be shallow and just a few inches long.) Mist the top of the dough lightly with water.

Remove the preheated Dutch oven, then use the parchment paper to place the dough inside. Cover the Dutch oven and bake for 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes, remove the lid and continue baking for an additional 8-15 minutes.

Transfer the loaf to a cooling rack and allow it cool for 30 minutes before slicing. Notes Don’t own a Dutch or French oven? Use the insert of your crockpot or a deep enameled baking dish. If your chosen vessel doesn’t have an oven-safe lid, just cover the dish with aluminum foil where indicated. Customize your loaf with flavorful add-ins! Try garlic and herbs for a savory loaf, dried fruit and nuts for a sweeter loaf, or a handful of your favorite cheese. Nutrition Calories: 371kcalCarbohydrates: 77gProtein: 10gFat: 1gSodium: 6mgPotassium: 108mgFiber: 2gCalcium: 18mgIron: 4.7mg