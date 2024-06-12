This Roux Recipe is a Must for Home Cooks! (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This easy roux recipe will help you make delicious dishes like creamy soups or mac and cheese with ease.

A roux is the base for some of your favorite dishes like sauces, gravies, and soups, so knowing how to make it is an essential tool for any cook.

A roux is a common technique in French cuisine that adds flavor, texture and a beautiful golden color to hearty dishes like sauces and stews—and making it couldn’t be easier.

Whether you’re making gumbo, sausage gravy or trying your hand at homemade macaroni and cheese, mastering the art of making a roux will not only help upgrade your meals – it could also open the doors for more crafting delicious dishes.

Making the perfect roux might seem intimidating but with the right ingredients and techniques, anyone can master this technique.

What is a Roux Used for?

A traditional roux is a combination of equal parts fat (usually butter) and all purpose flour that is cooked together before adding liquid. This mixture thickens the liquid it is added to, creating a creamy sauce or gravy. The longer the mixture cooks, the darker and more flavorful it will become.

How to Make a Roux?

Making a roux might seem intimidating but with the right ingredients and techniques, anyone can master this technique. Start by melting butter over medium heat and then whisking in an equal amount of flour until combined.

Continue cooking and stirring until the desired color of your roux has been reached—the longer it cooks, the darker it will become. Once your desired color has been achieved, add whatever broth or sauce you need to create your dish!

See Also: Best Soup Recipes | Pork Stew Recipe | Mini Pot Pies | Buttermilk Biscuits

Simple Roux Recipe

Ingredients

¼ cup unsalted butter

¼ cup flour

In a saucepan, melt the butter on low heat.

Whisk in the flour until smooth.

Bring to a bubble for about 1-2 minutes of cooking, while continuously mixing, until the roux has thickened.

The next step is to slowly whisk your homemade roux into liquids (like cream, milk or broth) before adding other ingredients like vegetables or proteins if necessary.

Getting the Roux Color Right

Once everything has been combined, reduce the heat slightly and continuously stir with a spatula or wooden spoon while keeping an eye on the color of your roux. There are 3 types of roux.

A white roux should cook for about four minutes; blonde roux should cook for seven minutes; dark roux should cook for fifteen minutes or longer. The longer your type of roux cooks, the nutty aroma will be enhanced.

Remember that once your roux reaches its desired color, remove it from the heat immediately as it will continue cooking off of residual heat even after being removed from the stove top.

What Recipes Use a Roux?

The uses for a roux are nearly endless and are used in many classic recipes. Here are just a few ideas:

Use it as soup base

base Create thicker sauces

Assemble

Create creamy gravies

Make a cheese sauce

Thicken casseroles

Make seafood dishes

Make cream pies & custards

& custards Bechamel sauce

Roux vs Gravy

A roux is a mixture of a fat and flour used to thicken sauces, soups and gravies.

On the other hand, gravy is made with pan drippings mixed with thickening agents such as flour or cornstarch. Gravy also generally contains additional ingredients such as spices, seasonings or herbs.

What is a Flour Substitute For Roux Cornstarch is one great alternative for a flour substitute when making roux. Cornstarch does an excellent job of being a thickening agent without adding flavor or texture just like flour does. Can You Freeze a Roux? Freezing a roux is actually an ideal way to store it so you can always have some on hand to use when you need it. See Also Eight Traditional Irish Winter Recipes – Babylon The best way to freeze it is to make individual portions (like in ice cube trays). Place the small portions on parchment paper or waxed paper then stick them in an airtight container or sealable plastic bag before putting them into the freezer. To thaw it quickly, transfer the frozen pieces to your refrigerator a few hours prior to use. Rouxs can be frozen if stored properly for up to 6 months in the freezer.