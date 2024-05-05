Tiger Butter Fudge Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Creamy, dreamy, smooth peanut butter and chocolate swirled fudge with little bits of crunchy peanuts. Just 3 simple ingredients, and no candy thermometer required!

Warning! Peanut butter lovers beware: you willnot be able to stop at just one piece. So go ahead and get your stretchy pants out and a glass of milk. You’ll need both 😉

This fudge is silky smooth, packed with peanut butter from head to toe, and studded with lots of little crunchy peanuts for all you other texture-loving freaks out there like me!

Look at those swirls! I could just stare at this fudge all day. Tiger Butter is really just a fancy name for peanut butter and chocolate swirled together, because the marbling sort of looks like the stripes on a tiger.

We’re cranking things up a notch with this recipe, and instead of swirling together peanut butter and chocolate– we’re swirling together peanut butter and peanut butter and chocolate.

Wait. That was confusing. So there’s a peanut butter fudge. And a peanut butter and chocolate fudge. And we’re swirling both of those together. So it’s double the PB. Follow?

I used crunchy peanut butter, because I love the crunch from the tiny little peanut pieces in the smooth, creamy fudge. But that’s just me. Feel free to use creamy if you want.

Speaking of the peanut butter… this fudge has only THREE ingredients!! Last year I made this Peanut Butter Butterscotch Fudge (still a personal fave) using just butterscotch chips and peanut butter. It was the smoothest, creamiest fudge I’ve ever made! This recipe is based on that one, but instead of butterscotch chips I used whitechips and chocolate chips.

With all the holiday fudge-making opportunities just around the corner, this recipe is the perfect one to keep in your back pocket. It’s so quick and easy to make, and you probably already keep all the ingredients on hand. It freezes well, so you can even make it ahead of time and thaw it out overnight in the refrigerator right before you need it!

If you want to shake things up a little bit, this fudge would be fantastic with some easy mix-ins like Reese’s cups, Oreos, or Snickers!

Enjoy 🙂 And don’t say I didn’t warn you about those stretchy pants!

Tiger Butter Fudge Tips

Make sure your peanut butter and chocolate are both at room temperature before you start swirling. If they’re too cold, they’ll be difficult to swirl together and you might end up with streaks of one or the other.

I used a combination of white chips and chocolate chips because I love the contrast in colors, but any type of chip will work.

You can use crunchy or creamy peanut butter, but I recommend using something with bits of peanuts in it for the best texture.

This fudge freezes well, so you can make it ahead of time and thaw it out overnight in the refrigerator before serving.

Tiger Butter Fudge FAQ

Can I make this fudge with almond butter or another type of nut butter? Yes, you can definitely use other types of nut butters in this recipe. Can I make this fudge without any nuts? I haven't tried it myself, but you can try using a nut-free butter such as a seed butter. If you do, let me know how it turns out! What's the best way to store this fudge? You can store this fudge in an airtight container at room temperature or in the refrigerator. If it's stored in a cool environment, it will last for about two weeks. If it's stored in the fridge, it will last for about four weeks. Can I make this fudge with gluten-free ingredients? Yes, you can definitely make this fudge gluten free by using a gluten-free baking chocolate and swapping out the regular flour for a gluten-free variety.

Tiger Butter Fudge Creamy, dreamy, smooth peanut butter and chocolate swirled fudge with little bits of crunchy peanuts. Just 3 simple ingredients, and no candy thermometer required! Ingredients 1 1/2 cup crunchy or creamy peanut butter, divided

3 1/2 cups white chocolate morsels

3 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips Instructions Over low heat (must be LOW), melt 3/4 cup of the peanut butter in a medium sauce pan, stirring continuously. Add the white morsels and continue to stir until everything is melted and smooth. See Also Holiday Cheer: Our Favorite Espresso Martini Recipes | Espresso Dave Line a9x13baking dish with parchment paper or wax paper, and pour the mixture into the prepared dish. In the same saucepan, over low heat, melt the remaining 3/4 cup peanut butter and chocolate morsels until smooth. Pour the mixture over the white fudge. Use a knife or spatula to swirl. Allow to cool for at least 4 hours or overnight before cutting into 2-inch squares.

