Tim Hortons Chili Recipe (Copycat Version) (2024)

Tim Hortons Chili Recipe (Copycat Version)

How to Make Tim Hortons Chili Recipe
Ingredients
Can I Freeze the Chili?
Tips and Tricks for the Best Chili
Tim Hortons Chili Recipe (Copycat Version)
Ingredients
Instructions
FAQs

Last Updated on: February 5, 2024

This Tim Hortons chili recipe makes a wonderful copycat of the original. Serve this to your family and friends and they’ll crave it for days!

I never go to Tim Hortons without ordering their signature chili. Sure, I also love their lemon loaf and cookies, but nothing beats a bowl of hot chili on a chilly day.

Complete with ground beef, kidney beans, mushrooms, tomatoes, and a ton of spices and seasonings, this chili is the stuff of legends.

And yes, it tastes almost just like the original.

It turns out, replicating Tim Hortons chili isn’t at all that hard. Thanks to this recipe, I don’t anymore have to visit the chain whenever I’m in the mood for it.

Oh, and it freezes well, too. That means you can whip up a large batch, store the leftovers, and take it out anytime. Yes to chili all day, every day!

How to Make Tim Hortons Chili Recipe

Start by browning the beef in a skillet. I like to use olive oil, as it adds a nice flavor to the beef, but any oil with a high smoke point works, too.

Once the beef is no longer pink, transfer it into a large pot. Use a slotted spoon to drain the meat. You want the grease to stay in the pan.

Next, cook the vegetables in the same pan with the drippings from the ground beef. Stir for 5 minutes, or until the onion is translucent.

Then, throw all of the ingredients into the pot of ground beef.

Mix them well but be careful not to squish the beans.

Cover the pot and let it simmer over medium heat for 1 hour.

Stir it occasionally to prevent it from scorching at the bottom. Remove the lid and let it simmer for another 30 minutes.

Pour the chili into bowls and garnish with your favorite chili toppings. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • Ground Beef – Don’t use fatty ground beef, thinking it’ll be more flavorful. You’ll want it to have a lean/fat ratio of 80/20 for the best flavor rich, but not greasy.
  • Olive Oil – To brown the beef with.
  • Diced Onions, Celery, and Green Pepper – This trio of vegetables add so much color, flavor, and texture to the chili.
  • Dark Red Kidney Beans – Chili isn’t chili without the beans. Use the canned kind so it cooks faster.
  • Mushroom – For an extra meaty and earthy flavor. Either fresh or canned works.
  • Tomato Soup and Diced Tomatoes – Canned is fine here, too. Don’t discard the juice!
  • Chili Powder, Oregano, Salt, Pepper, Granulated Sugar, Garlic – A good bowl of chili is one that’s seasoned perfectly.

Can I Freeze the Chili?

Absolutely, which is why you can double the recipe and save the rest for another day.

Before freezing, allow the chili to cool completely to room temperature.

Transfer it into freezer-safe containers. I like to use Ziploc bags so I can lay them flat and pile them on top of each other.

Don’t forget to label the bags! Frozen chili will last for up to 4 to 6 months.

To reheat, let it thaw overnight in the fridge. Microwave it until warmed through.

Tips and Tricks for the Best Chili

  • Use 80/20 ground beef. You might think it’s more ideal to add a fatty beef in there for more flavor, but nope. All you get is a greasier chili, and no one wants that. 80/20 is just the right ratio between lean and fatty.
  • Adjust the spices according to your taste. You can also flavor your chili with whatever spices and seasonings you can think of. As long as you stick to flavors you like, you won’t go wrong.
  • A little bit of cocoa powder or unsweetened chocolate goes a long way. It won’t make your chili taste like chocolate, I promise. It only deepens the flavor of the chili even more.
  • Substitute a bit of the canned tomatoes for good-quality ketchup like Heinz. The sweetness of the ketchup will cover up the acidity of the tomatoes and chili powder, giving the chili a more balanced flavor.
  • Because it contains a ton of beans, this chili is already thick even without a thickener. But if you want to know how to thicken chili, just make a starch slurry. Simply mix 2 tablespoons of flour or cornstarch with some of the liquid in the chili until dissolved. Pour it back into the pot and stir. The chili will start to thicken in just a few minutes.
  • If you don’t want to use a slurry, reserve a portion of beans, puree it, and add it to the chili while it simmers. It’ll thicken it up nicely.
  • For a deeper flavor, slow cook the chili. Instead of a regular pot, combine all the ingredients in a slow cooker and cook on high for 3 to 4 hours or on low for 6 to 8. It makes for a great make-ahead dish.
  • As delicious as chili is on its own, it’s not complete without the toppings. Sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole, salsa, bacon bits – the options are endless.
  • Refrigerate any leftovers for up to 4 days. Be sure they’re well-covered.
Tim Hortons Chili Recipe (Copycat Version)

Course: Main CourseCuisine: American

Servings

15-30

servings

Prep time

10

minutes

Cooking time

1

hour

30

minutes

Calories

237

kcal

On a chilly day, this Tim Horton’s chili recipe will hit the spot! Learn how to make the easy recipe, plus, get tips for the very best chili.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds ground beef

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil

  • 2-3 onions, diced

  • 3 celery ribs, sliced

  • 1 green pepper, diced

  • 1 (19-ounce) can dark red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

  • 2 (10-ounce) cans mushroom pieces, drained and chopped

  • 2 (10-ounce) cans tomato soup, undiluted

  • 1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained

  • 2 tablespoons chili powder, divided

  • 1 teaspoon oregano

  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

  • 1 teaspoon granulated sugar

  • 1-2 garlic cloves, minced or 3 teaspoons garlic powder

Instructions

  • Preheat a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the olive oil and mix in the beef. Stir constantly until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Transfer the beef into a large pot without draining.
  • In the same frying pan, combine the onion, celery, and green pepper and cook until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Season it with a bit of chili powder.
  • Add the vegetables to the ground beef. Gently mix in the kidney beans, mushrooms, tomato soup, and canned tomatoes, careful not to squish the beans. Season with the remaining chili powder, oregano, salt, pepper, sugar, and garlic. Stir well to coat all the ingredients.
  • Cover the pot and simmer over medium heat for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Remove the lid and simmer for 30 more minutes or until thick, stirring occasionally. Serve and enjoy!
FAQs

What are the ingredients in Tim Hortons chili? ›

Diced Tomatoes (tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Calcium Chloride, Citric Acid), Water, Ground Beef, Rehydrated Red Beans (red Beans, Water), White Mushrooms, Green Bell Peppers, Wheat Flour, Celery, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Sugars (sugar, Dextrose), Textured Soy Protein, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Onion ...

What secret ingredient will deepen the flavor of your chili? ›

Cocoa Powder

Chocolate might not be the first thing you think of when you're making a batch of chili but it pairs perfectly with peppers. Adding just a teaspoon or two of unsweetened cocoa powder like we do in our Instant Pot Chili (pictured above) will make your go-to recipe rich and flavorful.

Is Tim Hortons chili healthy? ›

A cup of chili makes our list of the healthiest items on the Tim Hortons menu for several reasons. It contains plenty of protein and fiber to constitute a balanced meal, and it is also relatively low in carbs for those who watch their intake.

Does Tim Hortons chili contain pork? ›

According to Tim Hortons description of their chili it has 'ground beef blended with kidney beans, tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, onion and celery' so I think this recipe is very close to the real thing.

What does original chili have in it? ›

The original chili, according to Valdez, “was made with meat of horses or deer, chile peppers, and cornmeal from ears of stalks that grew only to the knee.” Tellingly, he adds, “No beans.” Most food historians—among them chili expert Frank X.

What is the magic ingredient for chili? ›

Cocoa Powder

Cocoa powder has earthy undertones that play well with the spices found in chili. You don't need a lot of it either. If you're making a big pot, 1 to 2 tablespoons will be all you need. Add it with your liquid ingredients and simmer for as long as you can to maximize flavor.

What is the secret to really good chili? ›

Only Add Flavorful Liquids

Instead of adding water to your chili, add some more flavor with chicken or beef broth, red wine vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, or even beet or wine. Each one of these options brings out different notes and levels of sweetness that will enhance your culinary creation.

What is the most important spice in chili? ›

Most Common Chili Spices. Cumin, Chile Powders, and Paprika are the most common spices in chili followed by garlic, onion, coriander, Mexican oregano, and bay leaves. These ingredients can be combined to create a savory and well-balanced pot of top notch comfort food.

What is the most unhealthy item in Tim Hortons? ›

The apple cider may be the worst drink option on the menu at Tim Hortons. This is because it contains zero grams of protein and fiber, and all of the carbs it provides are from sugar. The large size of this drink will set you back close to 100 grams of sugar, making this a drink to skip at all sizes.

What is the healthiest thing to get at Tim Hortons? ›

For your next visit, here's some inspiration for a healthier menu item to order from Tim Hortons.
  • Iced Tea Quencher. ...
  • Yogurt Parfait. ...
  • Egg & Cheese English Muffin. ...
  • Chocolate Dip Donut. ...
  • Maple Dip Donut. ...
  • Honey Dip Timbit. ...
  • Turkey Bacon Club Sandwich. Assorted sandwiches. ...
  • Chicken Cilantro Lime Loaded Bowl. Tim Hortons' loaded bowls.
Jul 14, 2023

What sweetener does Tim Hortons use? ›

Getting the most out of your Tim Hortons order

If you love sweetened coffee but are looking for an option with a smaller Points value than granulated sugar, try adding a zero Points sweetener such as Stevia, light agave or Splenda (which is used by Tim Hortons.) Remember, you can also ask for half a sugar!

Does Tim Hortons serve chili in the morning? ›

Our baked and grilled goods are available from 6am until 10pm and our soups/sandwiches/wedges/chili etc 10am until 10pm.

Is Wendy's chili beef or pork? ›

What Is In the Wendy's Chili? Made with our delicious beef, a hearty helping of vegetables and (of course) chili beans, this is a tried-and-true classic.

Is Wendy's chili meat? ›

The Wendy's Chili recipe ingredients are simple at their core, but at Wendy's it's all about blending our signature beef with the perfect mix of hearty vegetables, chili beans and savory spices. The result is a taste that's both satisfying and sentimental, and it's the perfect comfort food anytime of the year.

Is Tim Hortons chili low carb? ›

Tim Hortons Hot Bowls Chili (10 fl oz) contains 23g total carbs, 20g net carbs, 17g fat, 20g protein, and 310 calories.

What is no bean chili made of? ›

Easy No Bean Chili

Ground beef, onions or shallots, and garlic are browned then simmered with tomato sauce, crushed tomatoes, fire roasted tomatoes, beef stock, and green chilis, plus herbs, spices, and seasonings for just 20 minutes. If you love classic chili, you will LOVE this easy no bean recipe.

Does Tim Hortons chilli have gluten? ›

According to Tim Horton's allergen menu, their chili is listed as wheat-free. However, there have been reports that the chili might have gluten because of the Worcestershire sauce. Are Tim Hortons hash browns gluten-free? Yes, Tim Hortons Hash Browns are gluten-free.

