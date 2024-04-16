Toffee Walnuts - An Easy Candied Nuts Recipe! (2024)

Jump to Recipe

These sweet and crunchy Toffee Walnuts make a great party snack, light dessert or salad addition! Bonus: This recipe is super easy with just 5 ingredients!

Fisher Nuts

Toffee Walnuts Ingredients

How to Make Candied Nuts in the Oven

How to Store Toffee Walnuts

Easy Candied Toffee Walnuts

These sweet Toffee Walnuts are absolutely delicious and make your house smell delicious as they roast!

I enjoy them by themselves, tossed into a salad, or chopped up on top of ice cream.

I love this easy method of making candied nuts where we toss everything together and it all goes into the oven.

The outside of the walnuts caramelize and the nuts roast all at the same time.

If you like this Toffee Walnuts recipe, I think you will also love my Pumpkin Spice Candied Candied Nuts and Pecan Christmas Crack!

Fisher Nuts

I am excited to be partnering with Fisher again to bring you more recipes featuring all of our favorite fresh nuts!

Fisher Pecans and Walnuts are the perfect addition to any holiday dish and always help bring new flavor and texture to dishes.

You can see some of my favorite past nut recipes I have made with Fisher here: Almond Joy Truffles, Pecan Praline Sauce, Walnut Rum Cake, Cranberry Pecan Goat Cheese Truffles, and Pecan Caramel Bars!

This is my 4th year working with Fisher and they are always fresh right out of their shells, preservative free, non-GMO and gluten free.

They come in a really great stand-up bag. It is a big help when you’re baking and your hands are already full to have the bag able to stand on it’s own!

Fisher’s bags are also resealable. So when you only need a handful of nuts, it keeps them fresher for longer.

And to make things even easier, Fisher nuts are always available on amazon!Purchase your Fisher nuts today!

Toffee Walnuts Ingredients

We only need FIVE ingredients for this Toffee Walnuts recipe!

Fisher Walnut Halves & Pieces Brown Sugar Egg White Vanilla Extract Salt

You can also add spices if you desire. I have added cinnamon and/or a pinch of cayenne in the past and both were delicious additions!

How to Make Candied Nuts in the Oven

This recipe for candied nuts is extremely easy because the oven does most of the work for you.

All you have to do is toss all the ingredients together and then spread them out on a cookie sheet.

We roast them for 35 minutes, stirring them half way through, and then out of your oven comes these gorgeous Toffee Walnuts!

How to Store Toffee Walnuts

You can store these candied nuts in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two weeks!

They are a great make ahead recipe and are also great to ship if you like to ship desserts to friends/family.

These Toffee Walnuts come together in a snap and make your entire house smell delicious as they caramelize and roast in the oven.

They are delicious served in many different ways and I have included a few tips to make them all your own with different added spices.

Add these to your Christmas dessert plate that you are taking to your friends, family and neighbors this year and wait for the compliments to start rolling in. ;-)

Please leave a review/comment below letting me know how this recipe turns out for you!

4.6 from 66 votes Print Pin Recipe Yield: 3 cups walnuts Toffee Walnuts Recipe These sweet, crunchy Toffee Walnuts are incredibly easy and make a great party snack, light dessert or salad addition! Bonus: You only need 5 ingredients! Prep Time5 minutes minutes Cook Time35 minutes minutes Total Time40 minutes minutes Ingredients 3 cups Fisher Walnut Halves & Pieces

⅓ cup packed brown sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 large egg white

1 teaspoon vanilla extract Instructions 1. Heat oven to 325°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.

2. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the brown sugar and salt.

3. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together egg white and vanilla extract until combined. Add the walnuts and toss until they are evenly coated with the egg white mixture.

4. Then add the brown sugar mixture and toss until the walnuts are evenly coated.

5. Spread the walnuts out into an even layer on the prepared baking sheet.

6. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring half way through baking. Allow walnuts to cool completely on baking sheet before serving.

7. Store any leftovers in an air tight container for up to 2 weeks. Video Notes I like to add 1 teaspoon cinnamon sometimes to warm my Toffee Walnuts up and give them just a hint of Christmas. I also occasionally will add a pinch of cayenne to make them sweet and spicy! The options are limitless! Nutrition Serving: 1, Calories: 197kcal, Carbohydrates: 9g, Protein: 5g, Fat: 17g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 15g, Cholesterol: 16mg, Sodium: 96mg, Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 6g © Jessica- The Novice Chef Cuisine: American Category: 30 Min or Less See Also Christmas Sugar Cookies Recipe with Easy Icing - Sally's Baking Addiction

This post is sponsored by Fisher Nuts. All opinions are, as always, 100% my own. Thank you for supporting the brands that I love!

