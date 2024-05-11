Tofu Avocado Salad: 10 Min Recipe! - The Woks of Life (2024)

by: Judy

97 Comments

This tofu avocado salad is a no-cook, vegan, healthy recipe with a tangy Asian dressing that can be customized to your liking!

An Excuse Not to Cook!

This may surprise you to hear, but even us food bloggers get tired of cooking every now and then.

I find that this is especially true when it’s hot out, and I’m looking to avoid heating up the kitchen with the stove or oven.

Quick recipes like this tofu avocado salad are quick and easy, and require no cooking at all! Not to mention the fact that it’s healthy (with protein and healthy fats) and can easily be made totally vegan. I love it as a side dish, or as a light meal with steamed rice.

Tofu Avocado Salad: 10 Min Recipe! - The Woks of Life (3)

Customizing the Dressing

You can follow the recipe as written here. Or you can feel free to customize it according to your own taste preferences and what you have on hand.

Here’s how:

  • Choose your “tangy” element of choice: I used Chinese black vinegar, but you could also use rice vinegar, white wine vinegar, lemon, lime, or yuzu.
  • Change the “umami” element: Instead of (or in addition to) soy sauce, you can branch out with fish sauce, miso paste, oyster sauce, or Sha Cha sauce. Just be sure to stay mindful of your salt levels!
  • Use different toppings: I just used scallions here, but you could also add toasted sesame seeds, crushed peanuts, roasted seaweed (laver), pork sung, chili oil, etc.

I hope you give this quick recipe a try! Enjoy!

Tofu Avocado Salad Recipe Instructions

Start by thinly slicing your silken tofu into small squares. Also cut your avocado in half. Thinly slice it crosswise so you get pieces similarly sized to the tofu slices.

Tofu Avocado Salad: 10 Min Recipe! - The Woks of Life (4)

Arrange alternating slices of silken tofu and avocado on a serving platter.

In a small bowl, combine the minced garlic and ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, vinegar, white pepper, water, and salt to taste.

Tofu Avocado Salad: 10 Min Recipe! - The Woks of Life (5)

Tofu Avocado Salad: 10 Min Recipe! - The Woks of Life (6)

Mix well to combine.

Tofu Avocado Salad: 10 Min Recipe! - The Woks of Life (7)

Drizzle over the tofu and avocado slices.

Tofu Avocado Salad: 10 Min Recipe! - The Woks of Life (8)

Tofu Avocado Salad: 10 Min Recipe! - The Woks of Life (9)

Chop your scallions…

Tofu Avocado Salad: 10 Min Recipe! - The Woks of Life (10)

Sprinkle them on top of the dish, and serve!

Tofu Avocado Salad: 10 Min Recipe! - The Woks of Life (11)

Tofu Avocado Salad: 10 Min Recipe! - The Woks of Life (12)

5 from 32 votes

This tofu avocado salad is a no-cook, vegan, healthy recipe with an Asian dressing that can be customized to your liking! Serve as a side or light meal!

Course:Appetizer

Tofu Avocado Salad: 10 Min Recipe! - The Woks of Life (13)

serves: 2

Prep: 10 minutes minutes

Total: 10 minutes minutes

Ingredients

  • 7 ounces silken tofu (200g, or about half a package)
  • 1 ripe avocado
  • 2 cloves garlic (grated)
  • 1 teaspoon ginger (grated)
  • 2 tablespoons light soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon Chinese black vinegar (can substitute rice wine vinegar, lime juice, yuzu, etc.)
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 2 teaspoons water
  • salt (to taste; you may not need any)
  • 1 scallion (finely chopped)

Instructions

  • Start by thinly slicing your silken tofu into small squares. Also cut your avocado in half. Thinly slice it crosswise so you get pieces similarly sized to the tofu slices. Arrange alternating slices of silken tofu and avocado on a serving platter.

  • In a small bowl, combine the minced garlic and ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, vinegar, white pepper, water, and salt to taste. Mix well to combine, and drizzle over the tofu and avocado.

  • Garnish with chopped scallions and serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 256kcal (13%) Carbohydrates: 15g (5%) Protein: 9g (18%) Fat: 19g (29%) Saturated Fat: 3g (15%) Sodium: 1019mg (42%) Potassium: 704mg (20%) Fiber: 7g (28%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 207IU (4%) Vitamin C: 12mg (15%) Calcium: 48mg (5%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

Tofu Avocado Salad: 10 Min Recipe! - The Woks of Life (18)

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

